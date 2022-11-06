- Home
Magerk's Fort Washington
379 Reviews
$$
582 S. Bethlehem Pike
Fort Washington, PA 19034
Order Again
Popular Items
Dine & Donate
Appetizers
Cauliflower Flatbread
Roasted cauliflower, oved dried tomatoes, grilled corn, creamy gouda, arugula, garlic oil
Cheeseburger Sliders
3 burgers, served with American cheese, pickles chips, spicy ketchup and frizzled onions
Cheesesteak Egg Rolls
Served with spicy ketchup
Chicken Fingers
Housemade chicken fingers, served with honey mustard
Edamame
Wasabi Dipping
Family Style Chips and Dip
House made guac and pico
Jumbo Crab Pretzel
Mediterranean Board
Fresh hummus, red peppers, marinated artichokes, roasted tomato & feta, olive salad and grilled pita bread
Mozzarella Triangles
Served with marinara dipping
Pretzel Combo
Queso Fundido, Beer Cheese, Cooper Sharp Cheese with Pretzel Nuggets
Roasted Brussels Sprouts
Roasted Brussels Sprouts, Bacon, Crumbled Bleu Cheese, Balsamic Glaze Drizzle
Short Rib Scoop Fries
Southwest Quesadilla
Black bean & corn salsa, Jack cheeses served with a side of sour cream, house guac & pico
Tempura Pickles
Tempura Battered, lightly fried, ranch dipping sauce
Nachos
Cheese Nacho
Cheesesteak Nachos
Cheesesteak meat, corn tortilla chips, fried onions, triple cheddar blend, lettuce, tomato, American cheese sauce
Chicken Nachos
Chicken, corn tortilla chips, fried onions, triple cheddar blend, lettuce, tomato, American cheese sauce
Firecracker Nachos
Corn tortilla chips, popcorn shrimp, cheddar cheese, queso fundido, hot pepper, avocado, lettuce, tomato, boom boom sauce & sour cream
Southwest Nacho
Short Rib Nachos
Cheesesteak Nachos Finish At Home
Corn tortilla chips, black beans, corn and pulled chicken laced with cilantro and lime, queso fundido, sour cream, house made guac, and pico de gallo
Chicken Nachos Finish At Home
Corn tortilla chips, black beans, corn and pulled chicken laced with cilantro and lime, queso fundido, sour cream, house made guac, and pico de gallo
Southwest Nachos Finish At Home
Corn tortilla chips, black beans, corn and pulled chicken laced with cilantro and lime, queso fundido, sour cream, house made guac, and pico de gallo
Firecracker Nachos Finish At Home
Corn tortilla chips, popcorn shrimp, cheddar cheese, queso fundido, hot pepper, avocado, lettuce, tomato, boom boom sauce & sour cream
Short Rib Nachos Finish At Home
Salads
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese, ONeil's Caesar Dressing
Chopped Garden Salad
Romaine, Cucumber, Tomato, Red Onion Shredded Cheddar, Croutons
Cobb Salad
Garden Salad
Magerks Salad
Spring Mix, craisins, candied pecans, crumbled blue cheese, white balsamic viniagrette
Salmon Salad
Arugula, Pan Seared Salmon, Artichoke Hearts, Olive Blend, Roasted Tomatoes, Parmigiana, Lemon Vinaigrette * $8 is base price without suggested protein, any protein selections must be added while ordering
Side Caesar
Side Garden
lettuce, tomatoes, onion, cucumbers
Side Magerks
Southwest Salad
Romaine lettuce, fried chicken buffalo chicken, black bean and corn salsa, red onions, tomatoes, jack cheddar blend, ranch salsa dressing *$8 is the base price without suggested protein, any protein selections must be added while ordering
Summer Power Bowl
Quinoa, Spinach, Asparagus, Cherry Tomatoes, Fresh Corn, Avocado, Sunflower Seeds, Lemon Basil Vinaigrette
Side Chopped Salad
Fall Power Bowl
Quinoa, Baby Spinach, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Brussels Sprouts, Spipced Pepitas, Goat Cheese, Craisins, Maple Viniagrette
Sandwiches
9th Street
Chicken Cutlet, Prosciutto, Sharp Provolone, Arugula, Blasamic Reduction, Pesto Aoili
Birria Tacos
House marinated Birria Style Short Rib, Oaxaca Cheese, Cilantro, Pickled Red Onion, Crispy Corn Tortiilla, Dipping Au Jus
BLT
Cheesesteak
American Cheese, Provolone, Whiz
Chicken Cheesesteak
American Cheese
Chicken MaGerk
Grilled Chicken, avocado, bacon, havarti cheese, served on a bakery fresh bun
Crabcake Grilled Cheese
Homemade jumbo lump crabcake with cheddar cheese on grilled sourdough served with old bay fries and remoulade sauce on side
Grilled Cheese Sand
Grilled Chicken Sand
Island Chicken
Blackened Chicken, grilled pineapple, cheddar cheese, arugula, cilantro aoili
Hot Roast Beef
Roast beef, carmelized onions, aged cheddar, long roll, w au jus on the side
Shrimp Taco
2 Popcorn Shrimp, Apple Slaw, Roasted Poblano Aioli, Guac, Cojita Cheese, Tortilla Chips and Pico
Spicy Shrimp Wrap
Shrimp Tossed in Boom Boom Sauce, avocado, and romaine in a flour tortilla, edamame served on the side with wasabi mayo
Turkey Club
The Pounder
1 LB 100 % Ribeye Steak , Cooper Sharp, Mushrooms, Fried Onions, Hot Peppers, Marinara, Corropolese Seeded Roll
Hot Roast Pork
Sliced Hot Pork, Garlic Spinach, Au Jus, Long Hots, Sharp Provolone Cheese, on a Corropolese Seeded Long Roll
Burgers
Bacon Jam Burger
House-made Bourbon bacon jam, harvarti cheese, arugula, crispy potato sticks
Beyond Burger
Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion & vegan cheddar cheese
Classic Burger
8 oz burger. LTO request only
Drunken Burger
Carmelized onions, beer cheese, blistered jalapenos and arugula
JD's Triple B Burger
Bacon, Frizzled Onions Straws, JD BBQ Sauce, Crumbled Bleu
Entrees
MaGerk's Crab Cake Entrée
Jumbo Lump, lemon butter sauce, fingerling potatoes, seasonal vegetable
NY Grilled Strip Steak
12oz grilled NY strip, roasted garlic butter with asparagus & fingerling potatoes
Citrus Salmon
Blackened Salmon, Pineapple Salsa, Cilantro Lime Aoili, Cilantro Lime Cauliflower Rice
Mac and Cheese
Kids Menu
Kids Chicken Fingers To Go
Kids menu items do NOT come with free ice cream and a drink on to go orders.
Kids Grilled Cheese To Go
Kids menu items do NOT come with free ice cream and a drink on to go orders.
Kids Grilled Chicken & Veggies To Go
Grilled Chicken with Celery & Carrots, Kids items to go do NOT come with ice cream and a drink.
Kids Mac and Cheese To Go
Kids menu items do NOT come with free ice cream and a drink on to go orders.
Kids Mini Burgers To Go
Kids menu items do NOT come with free ice cream and a drink on to go orders.
Kids Nachos To Go
Kids menu items do NOT come with free ice cream and a drink on to go orders.
Desserts
Sides
Extra Sides
Extra Bag of Chips
Extra BBQ
Extra Bread
Extra Chipolte Mayo
Extra Dressing
Extra Guac
Extra Horseradish Cream
Extra Marinara
Extra Pico
Extra Pita
Extra Queso Fundido
Extra Side American Cheese Sauce
Extra Side Gold Rush
Extra Side Hot
Extra Side Jalepenos
Extra Side Whiz
Extra Tortilla Chips
Retail
Phillies Shirt
Black 1/4 Zip Sweatshirt - XL
Dark Green T-Shirt - Large
Eagles Green Unisex T-Shirt Crew Neck - Large
Gray Eagles Hoodie - XL
Gray Hat
Gray Hoodie - Large
Gray Magerks Hoodie - medium
Gray Magerks Hoodie - small
Gray T-Shirt - Large
Green Hat
Green Hoodie - XL
Green Magerks Hoodie- Small
Ladies T-Shirt V- Neck large
Ladies T-Shirt V-Neck med
Ladies T-Shirt V-Neck small
Ladies T-Shirt V-Neck XL
Onesie - 6 Mo
Pint Glass
Sweatpants - medium
Sweatpants - small
Winter Hat
Green Magerks Hoodie- medium
St. Paddys shirt
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
582 S. Bethlehem Pike, Fort Washington, PA 19034