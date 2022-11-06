Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Magerk's Fort Washington

379 Reviews

$$

582 S. Bethlehem Pike

Fort Washington, PA 19034

Popular Items

French Fries
10 Wings
Boneless Wings

Dine & Donate

Dine and Donate

Appetizers

Cauliflower Flatbread

Cauliflower Flatbread

$13.00

Roasted cauliflower, oved dried tomatoes, grilled corn, creamy gouda, arugula, garlic oil

Cheeseburger Sliders

Cheeseburger Sliders

$12.00

3 burgers, served with American cheese, pickles chips, spicy ketchup and frizzled onions

Cheesesteak Egg Rolls

Cheesesteak Egg Rolls

$11.00

Served with spicy ketchup

Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$10.00

Housemade chicken fingers, served with honey mustard

Edamame

Edamame

$9.00

Wasabi Dipping

Family Style Chips and Dip

Family Style Chips and Dip

$10.00

House made guac and pico

Jumbo Crab Pretzel

Jumbo Crab Pretzel

$12.00
Mediterranean Board

Mediterranean Board

$15.00

Fresh hummus, red peppers, marinated artichokes, roasted tomato & feta, olive salad and grilled pita bread

Mozzarella Triangles

Mozzarella Triangles

$10.00

Served with marinara dipping

Pretzel Combo

Pretzel Combo

$11.00

Queso Fundido, Beer Cheese, Cooper Sharp Cheese with Pretzel Nuggets

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

Roasted Brussels Sprouts, Bacon, Crumbled Bleu Cheese, Balsamic Glaze Drizzle

Short Rib Scoop Fries

Short Rib Scoop Fries

$12.00
Southwest Quesadilla

Southwest Quesadilla

$12.00

Black bean & corn salsa, Jack cheeses served with a side of sour cream, house guac & pico

Tempura Pickles

Tempura Pickles

$9.00

Tempura Battered, lightly fried, ranch dipping sauce

Nachos

Cheese Nacho

Cheese Nacho

$10.00
Cheesesteak Nachos

Cheesesteak Nachos

$16.00

Cheesesteak meat, corn tortilla chips, fried onions, triple cheddar blend, lettuce, tomato, American cheese sauce

Chicken Nachos

Chicken Nachos

$16.00

Chicken, corn tortilla chips, fried onions, triple cheddar blend, lettuce, tomato, American cheese sauce

Firecracker Nachos

Firecracker Nachos

$16.00

Corn tortilla chips, popcorn shrimp, cheddar cheese, queso fundido, hot pepper, avocado, lettuce, tomato, boom boom sauce & sour cream

Southwest Nacho

Southwest Nacho

$16.00
Short Rib Nachos

Short Rib Nachos

$16.00

Cheesesteak Nachos Finish At Home

$16.00

Corn tortilla chips, black beans, corn and pulled chicken laced with cilantro and lime, queso fundido, sour cream, house made guac, and pico de gallo

Chicken Nachos Finish At Home

Chicken Nachos Finish At Home

$16.00

Corn tortilla chips, black beans, corn and pulled chicken laced with cilantro and lime, queso fundido, sour cream, house made guac, and pico de gallo

Southwest Nachos Finish At Home

$16.00

Corn tortilla chips, black beans, corn and pulled chicken laced with cilantro and lime, queso fundido, sour cream, house made guac, and pico de gallo

Firecracker Nachos Finish At Home

$16.00

Corn tortilla chips, popcorn shrimp, cheddar cheese, queso fundido, hot pepper, avocado, lettuce, tomato, boom boom sauce & sour cream

Short Rib Nachos Finish At Home

$16.00

Wings

10 Wings

10 Wings

$15.00

order of 10

20 Wings

20 Wings

$30.00
Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$10.00

7 ounces

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese, ONeil's Caesar Dressing

Chopped Garden Salad

Chopped Garden Salad

$10.00

Romaine, Cucumber, Tomato, Red Onion Shredded Cheddar, Croutons

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$9.00
Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$8.00
Magerks Salad

Magerks Salad

$11.00

Spring Mix, craisins, candied pecans, crumbled blue cheese, white balsamic viniagrette

Salmon Salad

Salmon Salad

$8.00

Arugula, Pan Seared Salmon, Artichoke Hearts, Olive Blend, Roasted Tomatoes, Parmigiana, Lemon Vinaigrette * $8 is base price without suggested protein, any protein selections must be added while ordering

Side Caesar

Side Caesar

$6.00
Side Garden

Side Garden

$6.00

lettuce, tomatoes, onion, cucumbers

Side Magerks

Side Magerks

$6.00
Southwest Salad

Southwest Salad

$9.00

Romaine lettuce, fried chicken buffalo chicken, black bean and corn salsa, red onions, tomatoes, jack cheddar blend, ranch salsa dressing *$8 is the base price without suggested protein, any protein selections must be added while ordering

Summer Power Bowl

Summer Power Bowl

$12.00Out of stock

Quinoa, Spinach, Asparagus, Cherry Tomatoes, Fresh Corn, Avocado, Sunflower Seeds, Lemon Basil Vinaigrette

Side Chopped Salad

Side Chopped Salad

$7.00
Fall Power Bowl

Fall Power Bowl

$12.00

Quinoa, Baby Spinach, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Brussels Sprouts, Spipced Pepitas, Goat Cheese, Craisins, Maple Viniagrette

Sandwiches

9th Street

9th Street

$14.00

Chicken Cutlet, Prosciutto, Sharp Provolone, Arugula, Blasamic Reduction, Pesto Aoili

Birria Tacos

Birria Tacos

$14.00

House marinated Birria Style Short Rib, Oaxaca Cheese, Cilantro, Pickled Red Onion, Crispy Corn Tortiilla, Dipping Au Jus

BLT

BLT

$8.00
Cheesesteak

Cheesesteak

$14.00

American Cheese, Provolone, Whiz

Chicken Cheesesteak

Chicken Cheesesteak

$13.00

American Cheese

Chicken MaGerk

Chicken MaGerk

$15.00

Grilled Chicken, avocado, bacon, havarti cheese, served on a bakery fresh bun

Crabcake Grilled Cheese

Crabcake Grilled Cheese

$18.00

Homemade jumbo lump crabcake with cheddar cheese on grilled sourdough served with old bay fries and remoulade sauce on side

Grilled Cheese Sand

Grilled Cheese Sand

$8.00

Grilled Chicken Sand

$10.00
Island Chicken

Island Chicken

$13.00

Blackened Chicken, grilled pineapple, cheddar cheese, arugula, cilantro aoili

Hot Roast Beef

Hot Roast Beef

$13.00

Roast beef, carmelized onions, aged cheddar, long roll, w au jus on the side

Shrimp Taco

Shrimp Taco

$13.00

2 Popcorn Shrimp, Apple Slaw, Roasted Poblano Aioli, Guac, Cojita Cheese, Tortilla Chips and Pico

Spicy Shrimp Wrap

Spicy Shrimp Wrap

$13.00

Shrimp Tossed in Boom Boom Sauce, avocado, and romaine in a flour tortilla, edamame served on the side with wasabi mayo

Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$13.00
The Pounder

The Pounder

$18.00

1 LB 100 % Ribeye Steak , Cooper Sharp, Mushrooms, Fried Onions, Hot Peppers, Marinara, Corropolese Seeded Roll

Hot Roast Pork

Hot Roast Pork

$14.00

Sliced Hot Pork, Garlic Spinach, Au Jus, Long Hots, Sharp Provolone Cheese, on a Corropolese Seeded Long Roll

Burgers

Bacon Jam Burger

Bacon Jam Burger

$13.50

House-made Bourbon bacon jam, harvarti cheese, arugula, crispy potato sticks

Beyond Burger

Beyond Burger

$15.00

Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion & vegan cheddar cheese

Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$12.00

8 oz burger. LTO request only

Drunken Burger

Drunken Burger

$13.00

Carmelized onions, beer cheese, blistered jalapenos and arugula

JD's Triple B Burger

$14.00

Bacon, Frizzled Onions Straws, JD BBQ Sauce, Crumbled Bleu

Entrees

House made, jumbo lump crab, lemon butter sauce, fingerling potatoes, roasted veggie medley
MaGerk's Crab Cake Entrée

MaGerk's Crab Cake Entrée

$27.00

Jumbo Lump, lemon butter sauce, fingerling potatoes, seasonal vegetable

NY Grilled Strip Steak

NY Grilled Strip Steak

$24.00Out of stock

12oz grilled NY strip, roasted garlic butter with asparagus & fingerling potatoes

Citrus Salmon

Citrus Salmon

$22.00

Blackened Salmon, Pineapple Salsa, Cilantro Lime Aoili, Cilantro Lime Cauliflower Rice

Mac and Cheese

Loaded Mac and Cheese

Loaded Mac and Cheese

$12.00

blistered jalapenos and applewood bacon

Buffalo Mac and Cheese

Buffalo Mac and Cheese

$15.00

comes loaded style plus crispy chicken, buffalo sauce, crumbled blue

Short Rib Mac

Short Rib Mac

$16.00

Plain Adult Mac and Cheese

$9.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Fingers To Go

$7.00

Kids menu items do NOT come with free ice cream and a drink on to go orders.

Kids Grilled Cheese To Go

$7.00

Kids menu items do NOT come with free ice cream and a drink on to go orders.

Kids Grilled Chicken & Veggies To Go

$7.00

Grilled Chicken with Celery & Carrots, Kids items to go do NOT come with ice cream and a drink.

Kids Mac and Cheese To Go

$7.00

Kids menu items do NOT come with free ice cream and a drink on to go orders.

Kids Mini Burgers To Go

$7.00

Kids menu items do NOT come with free ice cream and a drink on to go orders.

Kids Nachos To Go

$7.00

Kids menu items do NOT come with free ice cream and a drink on to go orders.

Desserts

Churros

Churros

$7.00

Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$5.00
MaGerk's Fry

MaGerk's Fry

$9.00

Whiz, bacon, sour cream, scallions

Old Bay Fries w/ Chz

Old Bay Fries w/ Chz

$8.00

Served with Melted American

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$7.00

Chipolte Mayo

Mixed Veggie - side

$5.00

Cauliflower Rice - side

$5.00

Mac and Cheese - side

$7.00

Extra Sides

Extra Bag of Chips

$1.50

Extra BBQ

$0.50

Extra Bread

$1.00

Extra Chipolte Mayo

$0.50

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Extra Guac

$2.25

Extra Horseradish Cream

$0.50

Extra Marinara

$0.50

Extra Pico

$0.50

Extra Pita

$1.00

Extra Queso Fundido

$1.00

Extra Side American Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Extra Side Gold Rush

$0.50

Extra Side Hot

$0.50

Extra Side Jalepenos

$1.00

Extra Side Whiz

$1.00

Extra Tortilla Chips

$1.50

Retail

Phillies Shirt

$20.00
Black 1/4 Zip Sweatshirt - XL

Black 1/4 Zip Sweatshirt - XL

$50.00
Dark Green T-Shirt - Large

Dark Green T-Shirt - Large

$20.00Out of stock
Eagles Green Unisex T-Shirt Crew Neck - Large

Eagles Green Unisex T-Shirt Crew Neck - Large

$20.00
Gray Eagles Hoodie - XL

Gray Eagles Hoodie - XL

$40.00
Gray Hat

Gray Hat

$25.00Out of stock
Gray Hoodie - Large

Gray Hoodie - Large

$50.00Out of stock

Gray Magerks Hoodie - medium

$50.00Out of stock

Gray Magerks Hoodie - small

$50.00
Gray T-Shirt - Large

Gray T-Shirt - Large

$20.00Out of stock
Green Hat

Green Hat

$25.00
Green Hoodie - XL

Green Hoodie - XL

$50.00

Green Magerks Hoodie- Small

$50.00
Ladies T-Shirt V- Neck large

Ladies T-Shirt V- Neck large

$20.00
Ladies T-Shirt V-Neck med

Ladies T-Shirt V-Neck med

$20.00
Ladies T-Shirt V-Neck small

Ladies T-Shirt V-Neck small

$20.00
Ladies T-Shirt V-Neck XL

Ladies T-Shirt V-Neck XL

$20.00
Onesie - 6 Mo

Onesie - 6 Mo

$15.00

Pint Glass

$4.00
Sweatpants - medium

Sweatpants - medium

$40.00
Sweatpants - small

Sweatpants - small

$40.00
Winter Hat

Winter Hat

$15.00

Green Magerks Hoodie- medium

$50.00

St. Paddys shirt

$15.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markDrive-Thru
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

582 S. Bethlehem Pike, Fort Washington, PA 19034

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Magerks Pub & Grill Fort Washington image
Magerks Pub & Grill Fort Washington image
Magerks Pub & Grill Fort Washington image

Map
