Bars & Lounges
American

Magerks Pub Federal Hill

1,245 Reviews

$

1061 S Charles St

Baltimore, MD 21230

Popular Items

#3
#1
French Fries

Munchies

Chicken Fingers

$9.00

Crab Dip

$14.00

Crab Pretzel

$13.00

Fried Mac & Cheese Bites

$8.50

Grilled Tail Tenders

$9.00

Fish & Chips

$10.00

10 Wings

$16.00

15 Wings

$20.00

20 wings

$24.00

Steak & Cheese Eggrolls

$8.50

Chicken & Cheese Eggrolls

$8.50

Ham & Cheese Eggrolls

$8.50

Reuben Eggrolls

$8.50

Mozz Sticks

$8.50

Ahi Tuna Tenders

$13.00

Utz Chips

$0.50

Cheesesteaks

#1

$12.00

#2

$12.00

#3

$12.00

#4

$12.00

#5

$12.00

#6

$12.00

Salads

House Salad

$8.00

Caesar Salad

$8.00

MaGerk's Salad

$9.00

Mediterranean Salad

$9.00

Spinach Salad

$9.00

Cobb Salad

$13.00

Chef Salad

$13.00

Kitchen Salad

$13.00

Burgers

Hamburger

$10.00

Turkey Burger

$10.00

Veggie Burger

$10.00

Cheeseburger

$10.00

Sides

French Fries

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Tater Tots

$6.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Extra Bread

$1.00

Sandwiches

BLT

$10.00

Turkey Club

$10.00

Ham Club

$10.00

Chicken Salad Club

$10.00

Tuna Salad Club

$10.00Out of stock

Turkey Hoagie

$10.00

Ham Hoagie

$10.00

Chicken Salad Hoagie

$10.00

Tuna Salad Hoagie

$10.00

Italian Hoagie

$10.00

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$10.00

Chicken Salad Special

$10.00

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Grilled Chicken

$10.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.00

Grilled Spicy Shrimp Wrap

$13.00

Hot Corned Beef on Rye

$10.00

Hot Tavern Ham and Cheese

$10.00

Popcorn Shrimp Po Boy

$11.00

Turkey Reuben

$10.00

Corned Beef Reuben

$10.00

Spicy Tuna Wrap

$13.00

Tuna Melt

$10.00Out of stock

Hot Veggie Sub

$10.00

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$10.00Out of stock

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.50

Kids Burger

$7.50

Kids Tail Tenders

$7.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Kids Fish & Chips

$7.50

Sauces

Old Bay

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Mild

$0.50

Medium

$0.50

Hot

$0.50

Cheese Whiz

$1.00

Carolina BBQ

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Ceaser

$0.50

Warm Bacon

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

Italian

$0.50

Chipotle Mayo

$0.50

Pizza Sauce

$0.50

Spicy Aoli

$0.50

Thai Chili

Russian

$0.50

Hot Pepps

$0.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markSports
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markGroups
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markFast Service
check markDrive-Thru
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Location

1061 S Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21230

Directions

