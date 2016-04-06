Restaurant header imageView gallery

Magerk's Pub Horsham

307 Horsham Rd

Horsham, PA 19044

Order Again

Popular Items

French Fries
Cheesesteak Egg Rolls
10 Wings

Dine & Donate

Dine & Donate

Appetizers

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

Pretzel Combo

$11.00
Cauliflower Flatbread

Cauliflower Flatbread

$13.00

Roasted cauliflower, oved dried tomatoes, grilled corn, creamy gouda, arugula, garlic oil

Cheeseburger Sliders

Cheeseburger Sliders

$12.00

3 burgers, American cheese, pickles chips, spicy ketchup and frizzled onions

Cheesesteak Egg Rolls

Cheesesteak Egg Rolls

$11.00

Hand Rolled, Served with spicy ketchup

Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$10.00

Lightly Fired & served with honey mustard

Edamame

Edamame

$9.00

Steamed Soy Beans, Kosher Salt, Wasabi Dipping Sauce

Family Style Chips and Dip

Family Style Chips and Dip

$10.00

All ingredients are house made: Chips, Guac and Pico De Gallo

Jumbo Crab Pretzel

Jumbo Crab Pretzel

$12.00

Baked & Topped with homemade Crab Dip & Cheese

Mediterranean Board

Mediterranean Board

$15.00

Fresh Hummus, Roasted Peppers, Marinated Artichokes, Roasted Tomato & Feta, Olive Salad, Grilled Pita Bread

Mozzarella Triangles

Mozzarella Triangles

$10.00

Lightly Breaded & Flash Fried served with marinara sauce

Short Rib Scoop Fries

Short Rib Scoop Fries

$12.00

Scoop Fries Loaded with Braised Short Rib, Queso Fundido, Scallions, & Sour Cream

Southwest Quesadilla

Southwest Quesadilla

$12.00

Jack Cheese, Cilantro Lime Laced Chicken, Black Beans, Corn, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, & House made Guac

Tempura Pickles

Tempura Pickles

$9.00

Tempura Battered, Lightly Fried, Ranch dipping sauce

Plain Pretzel

$5.00

JUMBO PRETZEL WITH SALT

Nachos

Cheesesteak Nachos

Cheesesteak Nachos

$16.00

Cheesesteak, House made Corn Tortilla Chips, Fried Onions, Triple Cheddar Blend, Lettuce, Tomato, American Cheese Sauce

Chicken Cheesesteak Nachos

Chicken Cheesesteak Nachos

$16.00

Chicken Steak, House made Corn Tortilla Chips, Fried Onions, Triple Cheddar Blend, Lettuce, Tomato, American Cheese Sauce

Firecracker Nachos

Firecracker Nachos

$16.00

House made Corn Tortilla Chips, House made Crispy Shrimp, Cheddar Cheese, Queso Fundido, Hot Pepper, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Boom Boom Sauce & Sour Cream

Short Rib Nachos

Short Rib Nachos

$16.00

House made Corn Tortilla Chips, Braised Short Rib, Queso Fundido, Cheddar Blend, Pico de Gallo, Jalapeños, Lime Crema, Hand Cut Potato Chips

Southwest Nacho

Southwest Nacho

$16.00

House made Corn Tortilla Chips, Black Beans, Corn & Pulled Chicken Laced with Cilantro & Lime, Queso Fundido, Sour Cream, House made Quac & Pico de Gallo

Cheese Nacho

Cheese Nacho

$10.00

House Made Corn Tortilla Chips, Shredded Cheddar, Melted American Cheese

Wings

10 Wings

10 Wings

$15.00

Order of 10 BONE IN wings

20 Wings

20 Wings

$30.00

Order of 20 BONE IN wings

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$10.00

7 ounces (approx. 8 pieces) BONELESS wings

Soups

French Onion

French Onion

$8.00

Beef Stock, Caramelized Onions, House Made Croutons, Provolone Cheese

Cream of Crab

Cream of Crab

$8.00

1.5 oz of Crabmeat, Cream of Crab

Salads

Fall Power Bowl

$12.00

Quinoa, Spinach, Asparagus, Cherry Tomatoes, Fresh Corn, Avocado, Sunflower Seeds, Lemon Basil Vinaigrette

Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.00

Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese, Creamy Caesar Dressing

Chicken Cobb Salad

Chicken Cobb Salad

$15.00

Romaine Lettuce, Fresh Avocado, Tomato, Crumbled Bleu Cheese, Chopped Bacon, Hardboiled Egg & Grilled Chicken with choice of dressing.

Magerks Salad

Magerks Salad

$11.00

Mixed Greens, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Candied Pecans, Craisins, White Balsamic Vinaigrette

Lemon Salmon Artichoke Salad

Lemon Salmon Artichoke Salad

$20.00

Baby Arugula, Pan Seared Salmon, Artichoke Hearts, Olive Blend, Roasted Tomatoes, Shaved Parmigiana Reggiano, Lemon Vinaigrette * $8 is base price without suggested protein, any protein selections must be added while ordering

Southwest Salad

Southwest Salad

$14.00

Romaine lettuce, Fried Buffalo Chicken, Black Bean and Corn Salsa, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Jack Cheddar Blend, Ranch Salsa Dressing *$8 is the base price without suggested protein, any protein selections must be added while ordering

Side Caesar

Side Caesar

$6.00

(Side Salad) Romaine Lettuce, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, Creamy Caesar Dressing

Large Caesar Salad

Large Caesar Salad

$8.00

Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese, Caesar Dressing

Side Chopped Garden

Side Chopped Garden

$7.00

(Side Salad) Romaine Lettuce, Cucumber, Tomato, Red Onion, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Croutons

Large Chopped Garden Salad

Large Chopped Garden Salad

$10.00

Romaine Lettuce, Cucumber, Tomato, Red Onion, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Croutons

Sandwiches

Hot Roast Beef

Hot Roast Beef

$13.00

Roast beef, Caramelized Onions, Aged Cheddar, Grilled Sourdough Bread with Creamy Horseradish on the side

Birria Tacos

Birria Tacos

$13.00

2 Popcorn Shrimp, Apple Slaw, Roasted Poblano Aioli, Guac, Cojita Cheese, Flour Tortilla Chips and Pico

Crabcake Grilled Cheese

$18.00
Pounder Cheesesteak

Pounder Cheesesteak

$18.00

Shredded Beef Steak, American Cheese or 'Wit Wiz

Hot Roast Pork

Hot Roast Pork

$14.00

Roast beef, Caramelized Onions, Aged Cheddar, Grilled Sourdough Bread with Creamy Horseradish on the side

9th Street

9th Street

$14.00

Chicken Cutlet, Prosciutto, Sharp Provolone, Arugula, Blasamic Reduction, Pesto Aoili

Cheesesteak

Cheesesteak

$14.00

Shredded Beef Steak, American Cheese or 'Wit Wiz

Chicken Cheesesteak

Chicken Cheesesteak

$13.00

Shredded Chicken Steak, American Cheese **Buffalo Style add $.50

Chicken MaGerk

Chicken MaGerk

$15.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, Avocado, Bacon, Roasted Tomatoes, Havarti Cheese, Bakery Fresh Bun

Island Chicken

Island Chicken

$13.00

Blackened Chicken, Grilled Pineapple, Jack Cheese, Arugula, Cilantro Lime Aioli, Bakery Fresh Bun

Shrimp Taco

Shrimp Taco

$13.00

2 Popcorn Shrimp, Apple Slaw, Roasted Poblano Aioli, Guac, Cojita Cheese, Flour Tortilla Chips and Pico

Spicy Shrimp Wrap

Spicy Shrimp Wrap

$13.00

Shrimp Tossed in Boom Boom Sauce, Avocado & Romaine in a Flour Tortilla, Edamame served on the side with wasabi mayo

Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$13.00

Roasted Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Mayo Triple Decker Style

BLT

BLT

$9.00

Grilled Chicken Sand

$11.00

Burgers

Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$12.00

8 oz Burger American Cheese. LTO request only **ADD Bacon $1.50

Beyond Burger

Beyond Burger

$15.00

Vegan Plant Based Burger, Vegan Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Onion

Bacon Jam Burger

Bacon Jam Burger

$14.00

Bourbon Bacon Jam, Havarti Cheese, Arugula, Potato Sticks

JD's Triple B Burger

JD's Triple B Burger

$14.00

Bacon, JD BBQ sauce, crumbled bleu, frizzled onion straws

Brewery Burger

Brewery Burger

$13.00

Bacon, JD BBQ sauce, crumbled bleu, frizzled onion straws

Entrees

MaGerk's Crab Cake Entrée

MaGerk's Crab Cake Entrée

$27.00

Jumbo Lump Crab, Lemon Butter Sauce, Fingerling Potatoes, Asparagus

Citrus Salmon

Citrus Salmon

$22.00

Blackened Salmon, Pineapple Salsa, Cilantro Lime Aioli, Cilantro Lime Cauliflower Rice

Grilled Sirloin Steak

$24.00

10oz Grilled Sirloin, Roasted Garlic Butter, Asparagus & Fingerling Potatoes

Mac and Cheese

Loaded Mac and Cheese

Loaded Mac and Cheese

$12.00

Blistered Jalapenos & Applewood Bacon

Buffalo Mac and Cheese

Buffalo Mac and Cheese

$15.00

Loaded Style, Crispy Chicken, Buffalo Sauce & Crumbled Bleu Cheese

Short Rib Mac

Short Rib Mac

$16.00

Loaded Style topped with Braised Short Rib

EXTRA SIDES

Extra Beyond Burger

$12.00

Extra Blackened Chicken

$6.00

Extra Blackened Salmon

$12.00

Extra Blackened Shrimp

$8.00

Extra Burger Patty

$8.00

Extra Crab Cake

$16.00

Extra Fried Chicken

$5.00

Extra Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Extra NY Strip

$15.00

Extra Salmon

$12.00

Extra Shrimp

$8.00

Extra White Balsamic

$0.50

Extra Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Extra Ranch Dressing

$0.50

Extra Honey Mustard

$0.50

Extra Ranch Salsa

$0.50

Extra Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Extra Lemon Viniagrette

$0.50

Extra Lemon Basil Vinaigrette

$0.50

Extra Maple Vinaigrette

$0.50

Extra Melted Cooper

$1.00

Extra Melted Cheddar

$0.50

Extra Melted Queso

$0.50

EXTRA SAUCE

Extra Kettle Chips

$2.75

Extra Tortilla Chips

$2.75

Extra Roll

$2.75

Extra Pita

$2.75

Fries & Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$5.00

Regular Cut French Fries

MaGerk's Fry

MaGerk's Fry

$9.00

Whiz, Bacon, Scallions & Sour Cream

Old Bay Fries w/ Chz

Old Bay Fries w/ Chz

$6.00

Old Bay Seasoning, Melted American

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$7.00

Chipotle Mayo Dipping Sauce

Sd Mixed Veggie

$5.00

Sd Cauliflower Rice

$5.00

Sd Loaded Mac

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Fingers

Kids Chicken Fingers

$8.00

The free drink and ice cream are included for in house orders only. 3 chicken fingers served with honey mustard or bbq, drink, and ice cream

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Sourdough Bread & American Cheese

Kids Grilled Chicken & Veggies

$8.00

Grilled Chicken with Asparagus

Kids Mac and Cheese

Kids Mac and Cheese

$8.00

The free drink and ice cream are included for in house orders only. Homemade mac and cheese w cream gouda or marinara or butter, drink, and ice cream

Kids Mini Burgers

Kids Mini Burgers

$8.00

The free drink and ice cream are included for in house orders only. 2 mini burgers, served with cheese and a side of fries, drink and a ice cream

Kids Nachos

$8.00

The free drink and ice cream are included for in house orders only. No side included. Corn Tortilla Chips, Cheddar & American Cheese

Desserts

Triple Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Locally made by Lochel's Bakery

Cheesecake

$8.00

NY Style with Raspberry Drizzle

Caramel Cookie

$8.00

Baked Caramel Cookie topped with vanilla ice cream

Fudge Brownie Sundae

$8.00

Warm Brownie, Chocolate & Caramel Drizzle, Vanilla ice cream topped with whipped cream

LTO Menu

10 Zesty Lemon Wings

10 Zesty Lemon Wings

$15.00Out of stock

order of 10

20 Zesty Lemon Wings

20 Zesty Lemon Wings

$30.00Out of stock

order of 10

Zesty Lemon Boneless Wings

Zesty Lemon Boneless Wings

$10.00Out of stock

7 ounces

Cheesy Garlic Bread

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$8.00Out of stock

Served with marinara dipping

Street Corn

$5.00Out of stock

Steamed Shrimp

$15.00Out of stock

Littleneck Clams

$14.00Out of stock

Mussels

$14.00Out of stock

Lobster Roll

$24.00Out of stock

Retail

Black 1/4 Zip Sweatshirt - XL

Black 1/4 Zip Sweatshirt - XL

$50.00
Dark Green T-Shirt - Large

Dark Green T-Shirt - Large

$20.00
Eagles Green Unisex T-Shirt Crew Neck - Large

Eagles Green Unisex T-Shirt Crew Neck - Large

$20.00

Eagles Hoodie - Black

$48.00+

Eagles Tee (L) - Comfort Colors

$28.00

Eagles Tee (M) - Comfort Colors

$28.00

Eagles Tee (S) - Comfort Colors

$28.00

Eagles Tee (XL) - Comfort Colors

$28.00
Gray Eagles Hoodie

Gray Eagles Hoodie

$40.00
Gray Hat

Gray Hat

$25.00
Gray Hoodie - Large

Gray Hoodie - Large

$50.00

Gray Magerks Hoodie - medium

$50.00

Gray Magerks Hoodie - small

$50.00
Gray T-Shirt - Large

Gray T-Shirt - Large

$20.00
Green Hat

Green Hat

$25.00
Green Hoodie - XL

Green Hoodie - XL

$50.00

Green Magerks Hoodie- medium

$50.00

Green Magerks Hoodie- Small

$50.00
Ladies T-Shirt V- Neck large

Ladies T-Shirt V- Neck large

$20.00
Ladies T-Shirt V-Neck med

Ladies T-Shirt V-Neck med

$20.00
Ladies T-Shirt V-Neck small

Ladies T-Shirt V-Neck small

$20.00
Ladies T-Shirt V-Neck XL

Ladies T-Shirt V-Neck XL

$20.00
Onesie - 6 Mo

Onesie - 6 Mo

$15.00

Pint Glass

$4.00

St. Paddys shirt

$15.00
Winter Hat

Winter Hat

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:45 am
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:45 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:45 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:45 am
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:45 am
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:45 am
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:45 am
Your hometown pub with amazing grub!

Website

Location

307 Horsham Rd, Horsham, PA 19044

Directions

