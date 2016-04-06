Magerk's Pub Horsham
307 Horsham Rd
Horsham, PA 19044
Popular Items
Dine & Donate
Appetizers
Roasted Brussels Sprouts
Pretzel Combo
Cauliflower Flatbread
Roasted cauliflower, oved dried tomatoes, grilled corn, creamy gouda, arugula, garlic oil
Cheeseburger Sliders
3 burgers, American cheese, pickles chips, spicy ketchup and frizzled onions
Cheesesteak Egg Rolls
Hand Rolled, Served with spicy ketchup
Chicken Fingers
Lightly Fired & served with honey mustard
Edamame
Steamed Soy Beans, Kosher Salt, Wasabi Dipping Sauce
Family Style Chips and Dip
All ingredients are house made: Chips, Guac and Pico De Gallo
Jumbo Crab Pretzel
Baked & Topped with homemade Crab Dip & Cheese
Mediterranean Board
Fresh Hummus, Roasted Peppers, Marinated Artichokes, Roasted Tomato & Feta, Olive Salad, Grilled Pita Bread
Mozzarella Triangles
Lightly Breaded & Flash Fried served with marinara sauce
Short Rib Scoop Fries
Scoop Fries Loaded with Braised Short Rib, Queso Fundido, Scallions, & Sour Cream
Southwest Quesadilla
Jack Cheese, Cilantro Lime Laced Chicken, Black Beans, Corn, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, & House made Guac
Tempura Pickles
Tempura Battered, Lightly Fried, Ranch dipping sauce
Plain Pretzel
JUMBO PRETZEL WITH SALT
Nachos
Cheesesteak Nachos
Cheesesteak, House made Corn Tortilla Chips, Fried Onions, Triple Cheddar Blend, Lettuce, Tomato, American Cheese Sauce
Chicken Cheesesteak Nachos
Chicken Steak, House made Corn Tortilla Chips, Fried Onions, Triple Cheddar Blend, Lettuce, Tomato, American Cheese Sauce
Firecracker Nachos
House made Corn Tortilla Chips, House made Crispy Shrimp, Cheddar Cheese, Queso Fundido, Hot Pepper, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Boom Boom Sauce & Sour Cream
Short Rib Nachos
House made Corn Tortilla Chips, Braised Short Rib, Queso Fundido, Cheddar Blend, Pico de Gallo, Jalapeños, Lime Crema, Hand Cut Potato Chips
Southwest Nacho
House made Corn Tortilla Chips, Black Beans, Corn & Pulled Chicken Laced with Cilantro & Lime, Queso Fundido, Sour Cream, House made Quac & Pico de Gallo
Cheese Nacho
House Made Corn Tortilla Chips, Shredded Cheddar, Melted American Cheese
Wings
Soups
Salads
Fall Power Bowl
Quinoa, Spinach, Asparagus, Cherry Tomatoes, Fresh Corn, Avocado, Sunflower Seeds, Lemon Basil Vinaigrette
Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese, Creamy Caesar Dressing
Chicken Cobb Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Fresh Avocado, Tomato, Crumbled Bleu Cheese, Chopped Bacon, Hardboiled Egg & Grilled Chicken with choice of dressing.
Magerks Salad
Mixed Greens, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Candied Pecans, Craisins, White Balsamic Vinaigrette
Lemon Salmon Artichoke Salad
Baby Arugula, Pan Seared Salmon, Artichoke Hearts, Olive Blend, Roasted Tomatoes, Shaved Parmigiana Reggiano, Lemon Vinaigrette * $8 is base price without suggested protein, any protein selections must be added while ordering
Southwest Salad
Romaine lettuce, Fried Buffalo Chicken, Black Bean and Corn Salsa, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Jack Cheddar Blend, Ranch Salsa Dressing *$8 is the base price without suggested protein, any protein selections must be added while ordering
Side Caesar
(Side Salad) Romaine Lettuce, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, Creamy Caesar Dressing
Large Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese, Caesar Dressing
Side Chopped Garden
(Side Salad) Romaine Lettuce, Cucumber, Tomato, Red Onion, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Croutons
Large Chopped Garden Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Cucumber, Tomato, Red Onion, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Croutons
Sandwiches
Hot Roast Beef
Roast beef, Caramelized Onions, Aged Cheddar, Grilled Sourdough Bread with Creamy Horseradish on the side
Birria Tacos
2 Popcorn Shrimp, Apple Slaw, Roasted Poblano Aioli, Guac, Cojita Cheese, Flour Tortilla Chips and Pico
Crabcake Grilled Cheese
Pounder Cheesesteak
Shredded Beef Steak, American Cheese or 'Wit Wiz
Hot Roast Pork
9th Street
Chicken Cutlet, Prosciutto, Sharp Provolone, Arugula, Blasamic Reduction, Pesto Aoili
Cheesesteak
Shredded Beef Steak, American Cheese or 'Wit Wiz
Chicken Cheesesteak
Shredded Chicken Steak, American Cheese **Buffalo Style add $.50
Chicken MaGerk
Grilled Chicken Breast, Avocado, Bacon, Roasted Tomatoes, Havarti Cheese, Bakery Fresh Bun
Island Chicken
Blackened Chicken, Grilled Pineapple, Jack Cheese, Arugula, Cilantro Lime Aioli, Bakery Fresh Bun
Shrimp Taco
2 Popcorn Shrimp, Apple Slaw, Roasted Poblano Aioli, Guac, Cojita Cheese, Flour Tortilla Chips and Pico
Spicy Shrimp Wrap
Shrimp Tossed in Boom Boom Sauce, Avocado & Romaine in a Flour Tortilla, Edamame served on the side with wasabi mayo
Turkey Club
Roasted Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Mayo Triple Decker Style
BLT
Grilled Chicken Sand
Burgers
Classic Burger
8 oz Burger American Cheese. LTO request only **ADD Bacon $1.50
Beyond Burger
Vegan Plant Based Burger, Vegan Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Onion
Bacon Jam Burger
Bourbon Bacon Jam, Havarti Cheese, Arugula, Potato Sticks
JD's Triple B Burger
Bacon, JD BBQ sauce, crumbled bleu, frizzled onion straws
Brewery Burger
Bacon, JD BBQ sauce, crumbled bleu, frizzled onion straws
Entrees
MaGerk's Crab Cake Entrée
Jumbo Lump Crab, Lemon Butter Sauce, Fingerling Potatoes, Asparagus
Citrus Salmon
Blackened Salmon, Pineapple Salsa, Cilantro Lime Aioli, Cilantro Lime Cauliflower Rice
Grilled Sirloin Steak
10oz Grilled Sirloin, Roasted Garlic Butter, Asparagus & Fingerling Potatoes
Mac and Cheese
EXTRA SIDES
Extra Beyond Burger
Extra Blackened Chicken
Extra Blackened Salmon
Extra Blackened Shrimp
Extra Burger Patty
Extra Crab Cake
Extra Fried Chicken
Extra Grilled Chicken
Extra NY Strip
Extra Salmon
Extra Shrimp
Extra White Balsamic
Extra Blue Cheese Dressing
Extra Ranch Dressing
Extra Honey Mustard
Extra Ranch Salsa
Extra Caesar Dressing
Extra Lemon Viniagrette
Extra Lemon Basil Vinaigrette
Extra Maple Vinaigrette
Extra Melted Cooper
Extra Melted Cheddar
Extra Melted Queso
EXTRA SAUCE
Extra Kettle Chips
Extra Tortilla Chips
Extra Roll
Extra Pita
Fries & Sides
Kids Menu
Kids Chicken Fingers
The free drink and ice cream are included for in house orders only. 3 chicken fingers served with honey mustard or bbq, drink, and ice cream
Kids Grilled Cheese
Sourdough Bread & American Cheese
Kids Grilled Chicken & Veggies
Grilled Chicken with Asparagus
Kids Mac and Cheese
The free drink and ice cream are included for in house orders only. Homemade mac and cheese w cream gouda or marinara or butter, drink, and ice cream
Kids Mini Burgers
The free drink and ice cream are included for in house orders only. 2 mini burgers, served with cheese and a side of fries, drink and a ice cream
Kids Nachos
The free drink and ice cream are included for in house orders only. No side included. Corn Tortilla Chips, Cheddar & American Cheese
Desserts
LTO Menu
10 Zesty Lemon Wings
order of 10
20 Zesty Lemon Wings
order of 10
Zesty Lemon Boneless Wings
7 ounces
Cheesy Garlic Bread
Served with marinara dipping
Street Corn
Steamed Shrimp
Littleneck Clams
Mussels
Lobster Roll
Retail
Black 1/4 Zip Sweatshirt - XL
Dark Green T-Shirt - Large
Eagles Green Unisex T-Shirt Crew Neck - Large
Eagles Hoodie - Black
Eagles Tee (L) - Comfort Colors
Eagles Tee (M) - Comfort Colors
Eagles Tee (S) - Comfort Colors
Eagles Tee (XL) - Comfort Colors
Gray Eagles Hoodie
Gray Hat
Gray Hoodie - Large
Gray Magerks Hoodie - medium
Gray Magerks Hoodie - small
Gray T-Shirt - Large
Green Hat
Green Hoodie - XL
Green Magerks Hoodie- medium
Green Magerks Hoodie- Small
Ladies T-Shirt V- Neck large
Ladies T-Shirt V-Neck med
Ladies T-Shirt V-Neck small
Ladies T-Shirt V-Neck XL
Onesie - 6 Mo
Pint Glass
St. Paddys shirt
Winter Hat
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:45 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:45 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:45 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:45 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:45 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:45 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:45 am
Your hometown pub with amazing grub!
307 Horsham Rd, Horsham, PA 19044