Magerks Pub Lionville Lionville

No reviews yet

174 Eagleview Blvd

Exton, PA 19335

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

French Fries
10 Wings
Cheesesteak

TAKEOUT & CURBSIDE INFO

CURBSIDE AVAIL. THU, FRI, SAT, SUN 4:30-10PM

ALL OTHER TIMES - PICKUP LOCATED AT HOST STAND

CURBSIDE AVAIL. ALL EAGLES GAMES

Dine & Donate

Dine & Donate

Appetizers

Cauliflower Flatbread

Cauliflower Flatbread

$13.00

Roasted cauliflower, oved dried tomatoes, grilled corn, creamy gouda, arugula, garlic oil

Cheeseburger Sliders

Cheeseburger Sliders

$12.00

3 burgers, American cheese, pickles chips, spicy ketchup and frizzled onions

Cheesesteak Egg Rolls

Cheesesteak Egg Rolls

$11.00

Served with spicy ketchup

Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$10.00

Housemade chicken fingers, served with honey mustard

Edamame

Edamame

$9.00

Wasabi Dipping

Family Style Chips and Dip

Family Style Chips and Dip

$10.00

House made guac and pico

Jumbo Crab Pretzel

Jumbo Crab Pretzel

$12.00

Baked & Topped with homemade Crab Dip & Cheese

Mediterranean Board

Mediterranean Board

$15.00

Fresh hummus, red peppers, marinated artichokes, roasted tomato & feta, olive salad and grilled pita bread

Mozzarella Triangles

Mozzarella Triangles

$10.00

Served with marinara dipping

Southwest Quesadilla

Southwest Quesadilla

$12.00

Black bean & corn salsa, Cilantro Lime Chicken, Jack cheeses served with a side of sour cream, house guac & pico

Tempura Pickles

Tempura Pickles

$9.00

Tempura Battered, lightly fried, ranch dipping sauce

Plain Pretzel

$5.00

JUMBO PRETZEL WITH SALT

Potato Bombs

$10.00

Heirloom Tomato & Mozzarella Board

$13.00

Nachos

Cheesesteak Nachos

Cheesesteak Nachos

$16.00

Cheesesteak meat, corn tortilla chips, fried onions, triple cheddar blend, lettuce, tomato, American cheese sauce

Chicken Cheesesteak Nachos

Chicken Cheesesteak Nachos

$16.00

Chicken, corn tortilla chips, fried onions, triple cheddar blend, lettuce, tomato, American cheese sauce

Firecracker Nachos

Firecracker Nachos

$16.00

Corn tortilla chips, popcorn shrimp, cheddar cheese, queso fundido, hot pepper, avocado, lettuce, tomato, boom boom sauce & sour cream

Short Rib Nachos

Short Rib Nachos

$16.00

Braised Short Rib, Queso Fundido, Cheddar Blend, Pico de Gallo, Jalapeños, Lime Crema, Hand Cut Potato Chips

Southwest Nacho

Southwest Nacho

$16.00

CORN TORTILLA CHIPS, BLACK BEANS, CORN & PULLED CHICKEN LACED WITH CILANTRO & LIME, QUESO FUNDIDO, SOUR CREAM, HOUSE MADE GUAC, & PICO DE GALLO

Cheese Nacho

Cheese Nacho

$10.00

Corn Tortilla Chips, Shredded Cheddar, Melted American Cheese

Wings

10 Wings

10 Wings

$15.00

order of 10

20 Wings

20 Wings

$30.00
Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$10.00

7 ounces

Soups

French Onion

French Onion

$8.00
Cream of Crab

Cream of Crab

$8.00

Salads

Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.00
Chicken Cobb Salad

Chicken Cobb Salad

$15.00
Magerks Salad

Magerks Salad

$11.00

Spring Mix, craisins, candied pecans, crumbled blue cheese, white balsamic viniagrette

Salmon Salad

Salmon Salad

$20.00

Arugula, Pan Seared Salmon, Artichoke Hearts, Olive Blend, Roasted Tomatoes, Parmigiana, Lemon Vinaigrette * $8 is base price without suggested protein, any protein selections must be added while ordering

Southwest Salad

Southwest Salad

$14.00

Romaine lettuce, fried chicken buffalo chicken, black bean and corn salsa, red onions, tomatoes, jack cheddar blend, ranch salsa dressing *$8 is the base price without suggested protein, any protein selections must be added while ordering

Large Caesar Salad

Large Caesar Salad

$8.00

Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese, Caesar Dressing

Side Chopped Garden

Side Chopped Garden

$7.00

lettuce, tomatoes, onion, cucumbers

Large Chopped Garden Salad

Large Chopped Garden Salad

$10.00

Summer Power Bowl

$12.00

Sandwiches

9th Street

9th Street

$14.00

Chicken Cutlet, Prosciutto, Sharp Provolone, Arugula, Blasamic Reduction, Pesto Aoili

BLT

BLT

$9.00
Cheesesteak

Cheesesteak

$13.00
Chicken Cheesesteak

Chicken Cheesesteak

$13.00
Chicken MaGerk

Chicken MaGerk

$15.00

Grilled Chicken, avocado, bacon, havarti cheese, served on a bakery fresh bun

Grilled Chicken Sand

$11.00
Island Chicken

Island Chicken

$13.00

Blackened Chicken, grilled pineapple, cheddar cheese, arugula, cilantro aoili

Roast Beef Melt

Roast Beef Melt

$13.00

Roast beef, carmelized onions, aged cheddar, grilled sourdough bread with creamy horseradish on the side

Shrimp Taco

Shrimp Taco

$13.00

2 Popcorn Shrimp, Apple Slaw, Roasted Poblano Aioli, Guac, Cojita Cheese, Tortilla Chips and Pico

Spicy Shrimp Wrap

Spicy Shrimp Wrap

$13.00

Shrimp Tossed in Boom Boom Sauce, avocado, and romaine in a flour tortilla, edamame served on the side with wasabi mayo

Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$13.00

Turkey Apple Brie Wrap

$13.00

Burgers

Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$12.00

8 oz burger. LTO request only

Backyard Burger

Backyard Burger

$13.00

House-made Bourbon bacon jam, harvarti cheese, arugula, crispy potato sticks

Beyond Burger

Beyond Burger

$15.00

Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion & vegan cheddar cheese

Bacon Jam Burger

Bacon Jam Burger

$13.50

Bacon, JD BBQ sauce, crumbled bleu, frizzled onion straws

Black & Blue Burger

Black & Blue Burger

$13.50

8 oz burger. LTO request only

Entrees

House made, jumbo lump crab, lemon butter sauce, fingerling potatoes, roasted veggie medley
MaGerk's Crab Cake Entrée

MaGerk's Crab Cake Entrée

$27.00

Jumbo Lump, lemon butter sauce, fingerling potatoes, seasonal vegetable

Citrus Salmon

Citrus Salmon

$22.00

Blackened Salmon, Pineapple Salsa, Cilantro Lime Aioli, Cilantro Lime Cauliflower Rice

Grilled Sirloin Steak

$24.00

12oz grilled NY strip, roasted garlic butter with asparagus & fingerling potatoes

Mac and Cheese

Loaded Mac and Cheese

Loaded Mac and Cheese

$12.00

blistered jalapenos and applewood bacon

Buffalo Mac and Cheese

Buffalo Mac and Cheese

$15.00

comes loaded style plus crispy chicken, buffalo sauce, crumbled blue

Veggie Mac

Veggie Mac

$12.00

Roasted tomatoes, oven roasted cauliflower, spinach

Short Rib Mac

Short Rib Mac

$16.00

EXTRA SIDES

Extra Beyond Burger

$12.00

Extra Blackened Chicken

$6.00

Extra Blackened Salmon

$12.00

Extra Blackened Shrimp

$8.00

Extra Burger Patty

$8.00

Extra Crab Cake

$16.00

Extra Fried Chicken

$5.00

Extra Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Extra NY Strip

$15.00

Extra Salmon

$12.00

Extra Shrimp

$8.00

Extra White Balsamic

$0.50

Extra Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Extra Ranch Dressing

$0.50

Extra Honey Mustard

$0.50

Extra Ranch Salsa

$0.50

Extra Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Extra Lemon Viniagrette

$0.50

Extra Lemon Basil Vinaigrette

$0.50

Extra Maple Vinaigrette

$0.50

Extra Melted America

$0.50

Extra Melted Cheddar

$0.50

Extra Melted Queso

$0.50

EXTRA SAUCE

Extra Kettle Chips

$2.75

Extra Tortilla Chips

$2.75

Extra Roll

$2.75

Extra Pita

$2.75

Fries & Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$5.00
MaGerk's Fry

MaGerk's Fry

$9.00

Whiz, bacon, sour cream, scallions

Chesapeake Fries w/ Chz

Chesapeake Fries w/ Chz

$6.00

Served with Melted American

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$7.00

Chipolte Mayo

Roasted Veggies

$6.00
Short Rib Scoop Fries

Short Rib Scoop Fries

$12.00

Scoop Fries Loaded with Braised Short Rib, Queso Fundido, Scallions, & Sour Cream

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Fingers To Go

$7.00

Kids menu items do NOT come with free ice cream and a drink on to go orders.

Kids Grilled Cheese To Go

$7.00

Kids menu items do NOT come with free ice cream and a drink on to go orders.

Kids Grilled Chicken & Veggies To Go

$7.00

Grilled Chicken with Celery & Carrots, Kids items to go do NOT come with ice cream and a drink.

Kids Mac and Cheese To Go

$7.00

Kids menu items do NOT come with free ice cream and a drink on to go orders.

Kids Mini Burgers To Go

$7.00

Kids menu items do NOT come with free ice cream and a drink on to go orders.

Kids Nachos To Go

$7.00

Kids menu items do NOT come with free ice cream and a drink on to go orders.

Desserts

Triple Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Cheesecake

$7.00

Caramel Cookie

$8.00

Fudge Brownie Sundae

$8.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Your hometown pub with amazing grub! MAGERKS LIONVILLE | IN STORE PICKUP 11:30AM - 4PM | CURBSIDE PICKUP 4PM TO CLOSE

Website

Location

174 Eagleview Blvd, Exton, PA 19335

Directions

