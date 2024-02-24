- Home
Maggie B's Wine & Specialty 10 S Main St Suite C
10 S Main St Suite C
Weaverville, NC 28787
Food
Paninis
- Roasted Veggie Panini$9.75
Roasted roma tomatoes, marinated artichokes, fresh mozzarella & spinach
- Italian Panini$9.75
Genoa salami, spicy capicolla, rosemary ham, Provolone cheese, tomato and herb mayonnaise
- Not Jeff`s Granny's Pimento Cheese Panini$8.75
House made jalapeno pimento cheese & tomato
- The Roman Panini$8.75
Smoked Turkey,basil pesto, Provolone & tomato
- Reuben Panini$9.75
Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, & 1000 Island dressing on rye bread
- The Peacemaker Panini$8.75
Rosemary ham, Swiss cheese & spicy dijon mustard
- The Lusty Cox Panini$9.75
Rare roast beef, creamy blue Cambozola cheese, local Lusty Monk mustard, spinach, red onion
- Game Changer$9.75
- Turkey Reuben$9.75
Plates
- Olive Sampler$8.00
Castevetrano, Greek, and blue cheese stuffed olives
- Assorted Cheese Plate$12.00
With red seedless grapes, spanish almonds, and City Bakery baguette
- Sunburst Farms Trout Dip$12.00
With City Bakery baguette
- Antipasta Platter$13.00
Cured salami, dry cured pork, olives, pickled vegetables, stuffed cherry pepper, hard cheese, and baguette
- Trio of Dips$12.00
House made jalapeno pimento cheese, basil pesto & olive tapenade
- Marcona Almonds$6.00
Spanish Marcona almonds
- Jalapeno Pimento Cheese & Baguette$10.00
Salads
- The Maggie B Salad$10.00
Mixed greens, spanish almonds, red seedless grapes, Gorgonzola cheese & creamy poppyseed dressing
- Chef Salad$12.00
Smoked turkey, rosemary ham, Genoa salami, shredded cheddar cheese, sliced avocado, cucumber, tomato, mixed greens & classic Ranch dressing
- Garden Salad$8.00
Spring mix, tomato, cucumber, red onion, oil & vinegar
- Joyce's Dream Salad$11.00
Spring mix, house made cranberry, almond, chicken salad, tomato, balsamic vinaigrette
- Salad Special$11.99
Sandwiches
- The Sprouted Goat Sandwich$8.75
Sliced avocado, fresh local goat cheese, tomato, alfalfa sprouts, and sunflower seeds
- The Sunny Day Sandwich$8.75
Smoked turkey, avocado mayonnaise, creamy Havarti cheese, and cucumber
- The Be Thankful Sandwich$8.75
Smoked turkey, triple cream Brie, Granny Smith apples, and cranberry mayonnaise
- The Samurai Sandwich$8.75
Rare roast beef, Swiss cheese, spicy wasabi mayonnaise, tomato, and lettuce
- The Upstream Sandwich$9.75
Smoked salmon, dill cream cheese, capers and red onions
- The Nutty Cluck Sandwich$8.75
House made cranberry, almond, chicken salad, lettuce and tomato
- App Special$11.99
- Egg Salad Sandwich$8.75
Classic egg salad with lettuce and tomato
- Kids Grilled Cheese$5.95
- Sand spec$10.95
- Muffuletta$10.99
- king cake$5.00
- Gumbo$8.00
Sides
Retail
- 4 Pc Dk Choc Caramels$5.99Out of stock
- 4-piece Wooden Knife Set-Twine$15.99Out of stock
- After Glow Bottle Wicks$5.99
- Airpop Wine Bottle Opener$26.99
- Bella Maria Almonds$9.99Out of stock
- Beret Champagne Stopper$12.99Out of stock
- Black Boomrang Two Step Corkscreww$10.99
- Boomerang Corkscrew$10.99Out of stock
- Cowgirl Mt Tam$17.99
- Cheers To You$1.99
- Choco Higos Figs$12.99Out of stock
- Christmas Napkin$3.99
- Dare Vegan Cheese - Brie$11.99
- Hickory Nut Gap Salami Sweet Sopressata$14.99
- Dare Vegan Tub$10.99
- Dark Choc Peppermint$6.99Out of stock
- Dark Chocolate Caramels$10.99
- Dark- Cocoa Mix$3.99Out of stock
- Decantus To Go Wine Aerator$35.99Out of stock
- Design Napkins$3.99
- Divina Fig Spread$9.99
- Divina Orange Fig Spread$9.99
- Divina Sour Cherry Spread$9.99
- Dk Choc Shovel$4.99Out of stock
- DK. Choc. Sea Salt Carmels$1.99Out of stock
- Elf Bites Dk. Sea Salt Carmels$6.99Out of stock
- Richards art$100.00Out of stock
- Fermenti Beet And Ginger$11.99Out of stock
- Fermenti Ginger And Turmeric Pink Kraut$11.99Out of stock
- Mousse Truffle$13.99
- Fig And Pecan Specialty Crisps$7.99Out of stock
- Fig Orange Spread$6.99Out of stock
- Fruit Cocktail Wine Glass Charms$8.99Out of stock
- Geode Bottle Stopper$24.99
- Greenophile Recycled Glass Wine Tumbler Set$19.99Out of stock
- Happy birthday$4.99
- Happy Wine Day Napkins$3.99Out of stock
- Hickory Nut Gap Salami Classico$14.99
- Hickory Nut Gap Salami Milano$14.99
- HNG Beef Stick$1.99
- HNG Pepperoni$14.99
- HNG Salami Stick$1.99Out of stock
- Host Champagne Stopper$9.99Out of stock
- Host Lever Corkscrew Set$35.99Out of stock
- Keep Calm Napkins$3.99Out of stock
- Kii Goji Berry & Pistachio Crackers$9.99Out of stock
- Legally Addictive Churros$10.99Out of stock
- Legally Addictive Everything$10.99Out of stock
- Legally Addivtive The O.G.$10.99
- Lindt Truffle$0.99
- Lusty Monk Burn In Hell$6.99
- Lusty Monk Honey Mustard$6.99
- Lusty Monk Original Sin$6.99Out of stock
- Mango Chutney$9.99
- Marich Dk And Wh Candy Cane$2.99Out of stock
- Marich Dk Choc Sea Salt$3.99Out of stock
- Marich Dk Choc Sea Salt 4.25 Oz$6.99Out of stock
- Marich Gingerbread$3.99Out of stock
- Marich Milk Choc Cherry$6.99Out of stock
- Marich Triple Choc Toffee$3.99Out of stock
- Marich Tube Dk Ch Caramel$11.99Out of stock
- Menu Decanting Pourer$20.99Out of stock
- Milano SalamiOut of stock
- Milk Chocolate Cherry$6.99Out of stock
- Mirage Waiters Corkscrew$9.99
- Mitica Cho Almonds$9.99Out of stock
- Deez Nuts$11.99Out of stock
- Most Wonderful Time Of The Year$3.99Out of stock
- Mozzarella Logs$13.99Out of stock
- Napkin Black And White$3.99Out of stock
- Twine$10.99
- Peacock Bags$5.99Out of stock
- Peppermint Snowflake$3.50Out of stock
- Pistachio Toffee$10.99Out of stock
- Private Reserve Wine Preserver Canister$6.99Out of stock
- Prosciutto$14.99
- Raincoast Crisps Fig And Olive$8.99Out of stock
- Roots And Branches Olive Oil Crackers$7.99Out of stock
- Rustic Bakery Olive Oil Crackers$9.99Out of stock
- San Giuseppe Classico Salami$13.99Out of stock
- San Giuseppe Sweet Sopressata Salami$9.99Out of stock
- Sanders 3 Pc$2.99Out of stock
- Sanders Dark Choc SS Caramel$6.99Out of stock
- Sanders Dark Choc Wine Pairing$11.99Out of stock
- Sanders Lux Assortment$19.99Out of stock
- Sanders Milk Choc Wine Pairing$11.99Out of stock
- Vermont Cremont$12.99
- Sparta Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil$23.99
- Twine Starlight Stemless Wine$28.99
- Spice Walla Grill And Roast$26.99Out of stock
- Spice Walla Mediterranean Collection$26.99Out of stock
- Spice Walla Za'Atar$20.99Out of stock
- Stag Stopper And Pourer-buck$16.99Out of stock
- Sweet-Cocoa Mix$3.99Out of stock
- Swiss Chocolate 1.4 Oz$3.99Out of stock
- Swiss Chocolate Coffee Bar$7.99Out of stock
- Pate de Campagne$13.99
- Swiss Chocolate$7.99Out of stock
- The Accidental Baker Black Pepper & Sea Salt$9.99Out of stock
- Three Graces Goat cheese$12.99Out of stock
- Toffee Chocolates$3.99Out of stock
- TooGood Sundried Tomato Dip$6.99Out of stock
- TooGood Vegetable Dip$6.99Out of stock
- TooGoodGourmet Artichoke Dip Mix$6.99Out of stock
- TooGoodGourmet Garlic Herb$6.99Out of stock
- True Bottle Cap Opener$3.99
- True Electric Aerating Wine dispenser$34.99
- True Jack Multi- Use Bottle Opener$8.99
- True Lockdown Flip Top Stopper$3.99
- Green Sparkle Bag$3.99
- True Professional Double Hinge Corkscrew$8.99
- True Slate Cheese board$16.99Out of stock
- Twine Stemless champagne$28.99
- True Wine Label Remover$6.99
- True-Sommelier$11.99
- truffles$9.99Out of stock
- Twine cheese Knife Set$21.99Out of stock
- Twine Mulling Spices$16.99
- Twine Copper Corkscrew$12.99Out of stock
- Twine Pine Needle Cheese Knife Set$15.99Out of stock
- Twine Slate Cheese Board$16.99
- Twine Wood Paddle$29.99
- Twine Cheese Board w/Dome$55.99
- Vacu Vin Wine Aerator$12.99Out of stock
- Vacu Vin Wine Saver$11.99Out of stock
- Vacu Vin Wine Stoppers$7.99Out of stock
- Truffel Tapenade$7.99
- Vintage 82- Champagne Sealer$12.99Out of stock
- Vintage Poinsettia-bags$1.99
- True Virtuoso Lever Corkscrew Set$49.99
- Volpi Chianti Red Wine Salami$10.99Out of stock
- Walden Sequatchie Cove$11.99
- Warm White Bottle String Lights$17.99
- White Choc Shovel$5.99Out of stock
- White-Cocoa Mix$3.99Out of stock
- Wine Away Stain Remover$8.99
- Raincoast Cranberry Hazelnut Crisps$9.99
- 2s Company wafer crackers$5.99
- 2 s Gluten Free Wafer Cracker$5.99
- Rosemary Chevre$7.99
- Spicewalla Masala Collection$26.99
- Host Twist Adjustable Aerator$49.99
- True Silver Lux Electric Corkscrew$51.99
- The Wave Wine Purifier & Aerator$13.99
- Oēno Bar Pull Counter Mount Cork Remover$39.99
- True Nautilus Lever Corkscrew Set$36.99
- The Wand Wine Purifier$3.99
- Cork Pops Wine Opener$32.99
- Cork Pops Refill Cartridges$11.99
- Cloth wine bag Red or White$21.99
- Twine Insulated Wine Tote with Spout$78.99
- Cork Bag$3.99
- Cork Bag with Handles$3.99
- wine bag, hats and bottles$4.99
- You Are Amazing$4.99
- Christmas Tree bag$4.99
- Happy Wine Day bag$4.99
- Flamingo wine bag with opener$10.99
- Happy Holidays gift bag$4.99
- Christmas Stamps bag$4.99
- tondo 12 yr balsamic$65.99
- sabatino black truffle oil$30.99
- Rustic bakery sweet onion$9.99
- milk chocolate santa cocoa$6.99
- white chocolate snowman cocoa$6.99
- dark chocolate cocoa$6.99
- sweet secrets peppermint bark$5.99
- marich cherries$5.99
- marich toffee$5.99
- sanders milk sea salt$3.99
- sanders dark sea salt$3.99
- Lindt Dark Chocolate Truffle$0.99
- antiox wine stopper$24.99
- pultex champ stopper$12.99
- Cork candles$7.99
- Pink champ stopper$7.99
- Octo vent pourer$8.99
- champ stopper$2.99
- victoria wine dispenser$55.99
- frío pour$13.99
- lift and pour stopper$12.99
- TooGoodGourmet$6.99
- barnard griffin cab$16.99
- Rotating Charcuterie Board$65.99
- Twine Stemless Champagne$28.99
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
10 S Main St Suite C, Weaverville, NC 28787