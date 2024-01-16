Maggie Mays 305 Skyline Dr
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
We offer a vast selection of pastries, ice creams, coffees and a diner.
1377 Smoot Avenue, Danville, WV 25053
