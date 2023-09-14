Food

Appetizer

Steamed Tapioca Balls w/ Peanut & Pork Filling. Served w/ Lettuce. Mint, & Cilantro.
1. Chicken Satay

1. Chicken Satay

$9.89

Marinated Chicken, seasoned to perfection on wooden skewers. Served with Peanut Sauce, Carrots, & Cucumber Pickle Salad

2. Fresh Summer Rolls

$8.89

Mixed Spring Vegetables; Mint, Thai Basil, Cilantro, Cucumber, Rice Noodles, rolled with soft Rice Paper

3. Thai Spring Rolls

$8.89

Stuffed Vegetables; Cabbage,Carrots, Mushrooms, & Glass Noodles, wrapped in a wheat flour wrapper, & deep fried. Served with sweet chili plum sauce & topped with crushed peanuts

4. Thai Chicken Wings

$10.89

Chicken Wings marinated with herbs and Deep-Fried. Served with Chef's Sauce

5. Golden Fried Tofu

$8.89

Lightly floured Tofu, deep-fried, served w/ cucumber salad & sweet chili sauce, topped w/crushed peanuts

6. Crispy Shrimp

6. Crispy Shrimp

$9.89

Deep-fried Shrimp, marinated, & served with homemade plum chili sauce.

7. Calamari

$13.89

.Squid seasoned Calamari deep-fried to perfection. Served w/ Chef's Special Sauce

8-P. Chef's Special Pork Jerky

8-P. Chef's Special Pork Jerky

$8.89

Homemade Fried Pork Jerky

8-B. Chef's Special Beef Jerky

8-B. Chef's Special Beef Jerky

$10.89

Homemade Fried Beef Jerky

9 Sagoo Pork Filling

9 Sagoo Pork Filling

$8.89

Steamed tapioca balls w/peanut & pork filling. Wrapped w/lettuce, mint, & cilantro

10. Yam Naem Khao Thod

10. Yam Naem Khao Thod

$14.89

Spicy salad of curried rice croquettes, fermented pork, ginger, & peanuts

11. Thai Shrimp Cocktail

$14.89

Raw or cooked Shrimp. Served w/spicy sauce.

12. Steamed Clam Thai Chef Style

$13.89

Clams steamed w/Thai herbs, served w/spicy sauce

Thai Chef Special Salad

13. Maggie Salad

13. Maggie Salad

$14.89

Grilled Chicken, served w/ Mango, seasonal veggies, fresh mozzarella, & creamy balsamic dressing

14. Spicy Cucumber Salad

$11.89

Shredded cucumber w/tomatoes, limes, Thai Chili, Plum Sugar, & Thai fish sauce

15. Som Tam Thai

$13.89

Shredded green papaya, roasted peanuts, lightly tossed w/tomatoes, limes, thai chili, plum sugar, & thai fish sauce

15. Som Tam Esan (Lao Style)

15. Som Tam Esan (Lao Style)

$13.89

Shredded green papaya w/tomatoes, limes, Thai chili, Plum sugar, Thai fish sauce

16. Yum Pla Duk Fu

$15.89Out of stock

Deep fried whole Catfish, topped w/Sweet & Sour sauce, onion, green apple, peanut, green onion & cilantro

17. Yum Woon Sen

17. Yum Woon Sen

$18.89

Ground Chicken, Mixed Seafood; shrimp, squid, mussel, Glass Noodles. With sweet & sour sauce, onion, Green onion, peanuts & cilantro

18. Tam Tad Set

18. Tam Tad Set

$28.89

Esan Classic Combo: Papaya Salad - Shredded green papaya w/tomatoes, limes, Thai Chili, plum sugar, Thai fish sauce. Served with Sticky Rice, noodles, Chinese Sausage, Chicken Wings, Crispy Pork rind & veggies

19. Larb Chicken

$14.89

Ground Chicken w/ Spicy lime dressing, roasted rice, lemongrass, red onion,green onion, mint, cilantro & lettuce

20. Larb Nam Tok Pork

20. Larb Nam Tok Pork

$14.89

Grilled Pork w/ mixed spicy lime dressing, roasted rice, lemongrass, red onion, green onion, mint, cilantro & lettuce

21. Larb Ped (Spicy Thai Duck Salad

$25.89

Grilled Duck, spicy lime dressing, roasted rice, lemongrass, red onion, mint, cilantro, & lettuce. Served w/ Sticky Rice

Grilled

22. Moo Ping

$14.89

Marinated overnight, grilled, & served w/spicy sauce & Sticky Rice

23. Kor Moo Yang

$15.89

Marinated Thai style, grilled & sliced. Served w/ spicy sauce & Sticky Rice

24. Crying Tiger

24. Crying Tiger

$25.89

Steak, Marinated Thai style, sliced & Grilled. Served w/spicy sauce & Sticky Rice

24A. Maggie Thai Burger

24A. Maggie Thai Burger

$14.89

Thai Burger w/ Cheese, lettuce, Onion, Tomato, & 3-Flavor Sauce. Served W/ Potato Fries, topped w/ Creamy Pad Thai Sauce, & Mixed Salad on the side.

House Special

25. Khanom Jeen Namya Set

$15.89

Rice Vermicelli w/ seasonal spring vegetables; Cabbage, carrots, bean sprouts, mint & cilantro. Served w/ Salmon & curry

26. Khoa Man Gai

26. Khoa Man Gai

$15.89

Hainanese Chicken Rice – Poached Chicken & seasoned rice, served w/ Ginger Black soy bean sauce, cucumber garnish, & Soup on the side

27. Pork Belly Lettuce Wrap Set

27. Pork Belly Lettuce Wrap Set

$15.89

Grilled Pork Belly, served w/ spicy rice noodles, spicy peanut sauce, lettuce, peanut, cilantro, mint, seasonal veggies

28-S. Three-Flavor Fish w/ Salmon

$19.89

Grilled Salmon w/ Homemade three flavor sauce serve with Jasmin Rice.

28-P. Three-Flavor Fish w/ Pompano

28-P. Three-Flavor Fish w/ Pompano

$20.89

Grilled Pompano (Whole fish) w/ Homemade Three flavor sauce served with Jasmin Rice.

29. Duck Red Curry

$20.89Out of stock

Duck, roasted on red curry. With pineapple, tomato, peas, & Jasmine Rice

30. Back Rib Pork Penang Curry

30. Back Rib Pork Penang Curry

$20.89

Pork Back Rib roasted curry, with carrots, sprouts, topped w/ Thai Basil. Served w/ Jasmine Rice

31. Grilled Salmon Penang Curry

$19.89

Grilled Salmon on curry, served w/ carrot, sprouts, & topped w/ Thai Basil. Served w/ Jasmine Rice

Noodles & Stir Fry

32. Pad Thai

$14.89

Thin Rice Noodles w/ Egg, Green onion, Carrot & Bean Sprouts, w/ Ground Peanuts

33. Pad Se Ew

$14.89

Stir-fried flat rice noodles w/egg, Chinese broccoli, & sweet house sauce

34. Pad Kee Mao

$14.89

Flat rice noodles w/egg, chili, Thai chili, onion, green bean, & thai basil

35. Pad Kha Pow

$14.89

Choice of Protein, Stir-fried w/ spicy Thai chili, garlic, onion, green bean, & Thai basil

36. Cashew Stir-Fry

$14.89

Choice of Protein, cashews, onion, pineapple, bell pepper, green onion

37. Thai Sweet & Sour

$14.89

Pineapple, cucumber, carrot, tomato, bell pepper, onion, Green onion in sweet & sour sauce

Curry

38. Green Curry

$14.89

Choice of protein, Eggplant, bamboo shoots, carrots, bell peppers, Thai Basil leaf.

39. Red Curry

$14.89

Choice of Protein, snow peas, carrots, bell peppers & Thai Basil Leaf.

40. Yellow Curry

$14.89

Choice of Protein, potato, carrot, onion

41. Pumpkin Curry

$14.89

Choice of protein, pumpkin, onion, carrot, Thai Basil Leaf

42. Penang Curry

$14.89

Choice of Protein, Onion, peas, carrot, Thai Basil Leaf & Kaffir Lime.

Soup

43. Tom Kha Gai

$14.89

Coconut milk soup w/ galangal root, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaf, mushroom, green onion, & cilantro

44-G. Tom Yam Gai

44-G. Tom Yam Gai

$14.89

Chili paste, galangal root, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaf, mushroom, tomato, cilantro, green onion&onion.

44-S. Tom Yam (Shrimp)

$17.89

Chili paste galangal root, lemongrass, Kaffir lime leaf, mushroom, tomato, cilantro, green onion & onion.

45. Thai Pho Noodle Soup

$13.89Out of stock

Steamed Rice Noodles, fried garlic, bean sprouts, green onion, cilantro

46. Tom Yam Noodles

$13.89Out of stock

Steamed Rice Noodles, fried garlic, lime juice, ground peanuts, plum sugar, bean sprouts, green onions and cilantro

Side Order

Jasmine Rice

$3.00

Steam Jasmin Rice

Sticky Rice

$4.89

Steam Sticky Rice

Brown Rice

$3.00

Steam Brown Rice

Steamed Vegetables

$4.00

Steam mixed vegetables.

Peanut Sauce (2 oz.)

$2.00

Peanut Sauce

Fried Egg

$3.00

Fried Egg

Sweet Sticky Rice

$4.89

Sweet Sticky Rice.

Dessert

Thai Coconut Ice Cream

$4.89

Made from 100% Coconut Milk

Mango & Sweet Sticky Rice

$7.89

Ripe Mango & Sweet Sticky Rice

Taro Dumplings in Coconut Cream

$8.89Out of stock

Taro Dumplings in Coconut Cream

Thai Coconut Ice Cream With Banana Waffle

$7.89Out of stock

Homemade Thai coconut ice cream served with banana waffle.

Drinks

Smoothies

Young Coconut Smoothie

$5.50Out of stock

Mango Smoothie

$5.50Out of stock

Strawberry Smoothie

$5.50Out of stock

Sodas & Beverages

Coke

$2.89

Diet Coke

$2.89

Fanta

$2.89

Dr. Pepper

$2.89

Pink Lemonade

$2.89

Soda Water

$2.89

Sprite

$2.89

Cold

Milk

$2.50

Apple Juice

$3.90

Coconut Juice

$3.90

Thai Iced Coffee

$3.90
Thai Iced Tea

Thai Iced Tea

$4.50

Green Iced Tea

$4.50

Thai Lime Iced Tea

$4.50

Bottled Water

$1.00

Hot

Jasmine Tea

$2.89

Lemongrass Tea

$2.89

Ginger & Honey Tea

$2.89

Espresso

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Latte

$4.50

Cappuccino

$4.50

Vegetarian or Vegan

Appetizers

V1. Tofu Stay

$9.89

Grilled Tofu and Stay to perfection on wood skewers. Served with peanut sauce & pickle carrots & cucumber Salad.

V2. Fresh Summer Rolls

$9.89

Choice of Veggie or Tofu Spring Vegetables mixed, Mint, Thai Basil, Cilantro, Cucumber, Rice Vermicelli. Roll with soft rice paper served with special homemade peanut sauce.

V3. Spring Rolls

$8.89

Stuffed Vegetables, cabbage, carrots, mushrooms wrapped and deep fried. Served with sweet chili plum sauce topped with crushed peanuts.

V4. Golden Fried Tofu

$8.89

Lightly floured tofu deep fried served with cucumber salad and sweet chili sauce topped with crushed peanuts

V5. Buger (Vegan)

$14.89

Homemade Thai Basil with three flavor sauce ; Served with French fries topping with creamy Pad Thai sauce and mixed salad onside.

Salad

V6. Maggie Salad

$14.89

Choice of your Vegetarian or Vegan - Roasted Carrots served with Avocado, Spring Seasonal Veggies, Sliced Fresh Mozzarella Cheeses, with creamy balsamic mixed with Thai style.

V7. Seasonal Mushroom mixed Thai Spicy Salad

$14.89

Mixed seasonal mushroom cooked with sweet and sour sauce, onion, green apple, peanut, green onion and cilantro.

V8. Larb Tofu

$14.89

Spicy lime dressing, roasted rice, Lemongrass, Red onion, Green onion, Mint, Cilantro and Lettuce.

Soup

V9. Tom Kha (Coconut Soup)

$14.89

Tofu and Mushroom Coconut milk soup with galangal root, Lemongrass, Kaffir lime leaf, Lime juice, Green onion and Cilantro

V10. Tom Yam Seasonal mixed Mushroom and Tofu

$14.89

Galangal root, Lemongrass, Kaffir lime leaf, Lime juice, Mushroom, Green onion and Cilantro.

Curry

V.11 Green Curry

$14.89

Eggplant, Carrot, Bell pepper and Thai basil.

V.12 Red Curry

$14.89

Snow pea, Carrot, Bell pepper and Thai basil leaf.

V.13 Yellow Curry

$14.89

Potato, Carrot, Onion & Thai basil leat.

V.14 Panang Curry

$14.89

Bell pepper, Pea, Carrot, Kaffir lime & Thai basil leaf.

Noodles and Stir fried

V.15 Pad Thai

$14.89

Stir fried thine rice noodles with egg, Green onion and Bean sprouts with ground peanut.

V.16 Pad Se Ew

$14.89

Stir fried Flat rice noodles with egg, carrot, Chinese broccoli and sweet house sauce.

V.17 Pad Kee Mao

$14.89

Stir fried Flat rice noodles with egg, carrot, Thai basil, onion, bell pepper, young peppercorns and young corn.

V.18 Pad Khapow

$14.89

Stir Fried spicy with Thai Chili, garlic, onion, green bean and Thai basil.

V.19 Thai Sweet and Sour

$14.89

Pineapple, cucumber, carrot, tomato, bell pepper, onion, green onion in sweet and sour homemade.

Special of the day

House Fried Rice

House Fried Rice

$14.89