Maggie Mae's on the Bluffs
No reviews yet
2961 West Bay Drive
Belleair Bluffs, FL 33770
Beverages
Regular Coffee
Decaff Coffee
Hot Tea
Hot Chocolate
2% Milk
Regular, Large, Extra Large
Chocolate Milk
Iced Tea
Sweet Tea
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Coke Zero
Mellow Yellow
Mr. Pibb
Minute Maid Lemonade
Orange Juice
small, large or x-large
Tomato Juice
Regular, Large, Extra Large
Grapefruit Juice
Regular, Large, Extra Large
Cranberry Juice
Regular, Large, Extra Large
Apple Juice
Regular, Large, Extra Large
Water
From the Griddle
Buttermilk Pancakes
Fluffy pancakes topped with powdered sugar.
Blueberry Pancakes
Pancakes with blueberries.
Multigrain Pancakes
Pancakes made with whole grains.
French Toast with Toasted Almonds
French toast topped with toasted almonds and powdered sugar.
Crème Brûlèe French Toast
Dipped in our secret vanilla crème and topped with raw sugar.
Bananas Foster French Toast
Two slices of french toast topped with bananas in a rum sauce topped with whipped cream.
Belgian Waffle
Fresh made waffle topped with whipped cream.
Breakfast Favorites
Mom's Best
Two eggs, your choice of home fries, cheesy hash brown casserole or grits, with bacon, sausage or ham. Served with biscuit or toast.
Dad's Best
Two eggs any style, choice of home fries, cheesy hash brown casserole, or grits, served with biscuit and gravy.
Farmer's Feast
Two eggs, your choice of home fries, grits or cheesy hash brown casserole, with bacon, sausage or ham. Served with biscuit and gravy.
Southern Country Breakfast
Three eggs, two strips of bacon, one sausage patty, homefries topped with sausage gravy, two pancakes and your choice of tomato slices or grits. Breakfast is BIG in the south!
Maggie's Sloppy Slinger
Hamburger patty topped with American cheese, two eggs your way and cheesy hash brown casserole
Hillbilly Taters
Our country homefries scrambled with eggs, onions, bacon and sausage, all topped with sausage gravy. Served with a biscuit topped with gravy.
Maggie's Mess
Three eggs scrambled with up to FOUR omelet ingredients. Served with biscuit or toast.
Country Fried Steak & Eggs
Country fried chop steak topped with sausage gravy and with choice of home fries, grits or chessy hash brown casserole. Served with biscuit or toast.
Steak & Eggs
6oz beef steak, butter-fried and tender, two eggs any style, choice of home fries, grits or cheesy hash brown casserole. Served with biscuit or toast.
Signature Corned Beef and Hash
Our homemade hash made with slow roasted corned beef, potatoes, onions and carrots, topped with two eggs any style and your choice of biscuit or toast.
The BIG Combo
Two pancakes served with two eggs your way, two strips of bacon or sausage patties, and your choice of home fries, grits or cheesy hash brown casserole.
Maggie's DUO Combo
Two pancakes served with two eggs your way and two strips of bacon or sausage patties.
The LITTLE Combo
One pancake, one stip of bacon and one egg any style.
Simply Eggs
One egg, any style, with choice of biscuit or toast.
S.O.S
Texas toast topped with chipped corned beef in a cream sauce. Don't know what S.O.S. stands for? Ask us!
Benedicts
Eggs Benedict
The classic benedict with twin English muffin halves topped with poached eggs, canadian bacon and hollandaise. Served with choice of home fries, grits or cheesy hash brown casserole.
Maggie's Benedict Arnold
No fancy yellow sauce here! Two biscuits, topped with fried eggs, sausage patties, American cheese and lump sausage gravy over the top.
Avocado & Bacon Benedict
Twin English muffin halves topped with two poached eggs, fresh avocado, bacon and hollandaise. Served with choice of home fries, grits or cheesy hash brown casserole.
Smoked Salmon Benedict
Twin English muffin halves topped with two poached eggs, smoked salmon and hollandaise. Served with choice of home fries, grits or cheesy hash brown casserole.
Southern Breakfasts
Biscuits and Gravy
Your choice of one or two biscuits, split and topped with sausage gravy
Huevos Rancheros
Two crispy tortillas topped with two fried eggs, salsa verde, black beans, Monterey jack cheese and adobo sauce. Served with a side of sour cream and jalapeños.
Chicky-Changa
Whipped eggs, grilled chicken, chorizo sausage, onions, cheddar and Monteray jack cheese all rolled in a crispy flour tortilla and topped with salsa verde. Served with sour cream & pico de gallo.
Andouille Mess
Three eggs scrambled with andouille sausage, potatoes, onions, green peppers and cajun seasoning. Served with a biscuit or toast.
Big Easy Shrimp & Grits
Andouille sausage, shrimp, green peppers and onions in a creamy sauce served over cheddar cheese grits.
Three Egg Omelets
Make Your Own Omelet
Three egg omelet with your choice of up to THREE ingrediants.
Sloppy Joe Omelet
Homemade sloppy joe meat and american cheese. Served with choice of home fries, grits or cheesy hash brown casserole and a biscuit or toast.
Western Omelet
Three egg omelet with green peppers, onions and ham. Served with choice of home fries, grits or cheesy hash brown casserole and a biscuit or toast.
Meatlovers Omelet
Three egg omelet with bacon, sausage, ham and cheddar cheese. Served with choice of home fries, grits or cheesy hash brown casserole and a biscuit or toast.
Greek Omelet
Three egg omelet with black olives, feta cheese and spinach. Served with choice of home fries, grits or cheesy hash brown casserole and a biscuit or toast.
Spicy Chorizo Omelet
Three egg omelet with chorizo sausage and pepper jack cheese, topped with pico de gallo.
Veggie Omelet
Three egg omelet with mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, green peppers and onions.
Tijuana Omelet
Three egg omelet with mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, green peppers and onions.
Make Your Own Omelet TOAST ONLY
Three egg omelet with your choice of up to THREE ingrediants.
Breakfast Sandwiches & Wraps
Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
Made with your choice of cheese on a biscuit, english muffin or your choice of toast. Bagel or croissant add $1.00.
The Farmhand Chicken & Biscuit Sandwich
Fried chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon and cheddar cheeese on a big biscuit.
New Yorker Bagel Sandwich
Everything bagel with smoked salmon, cream cheese, capers and red onion.
Chorizo Breakfast Tacos
Two soft tortillas stuffed with chorizo sausage, scrambled eggs and cheddar cheese. Topped with cilantro and served with pico de gallo and sour cream. Add avocado slices for $1.00.
Big Bustin Breakfast Burrito
Large flour tortilla filled with eggs, sausage, bacon, onions, black beans, tomatoes and cheddar cheese.
The BIG Belt
Bacon, hard-fried egg, lettuce and tomato on texas toast. Add avocado slices for $1.50.
Heart Healthy Options
Heart Healthy Combo
Two multigrain pancakes, scrambled egg whites or egg substitute and two turkey sausage patties.
Eggs, Muffin & Fruit
Two poached eggs on a split English muffin with a side of fresh fruit.
Egg White Omelet & Turkey Sausage Patties
Egg white omelet with your choice of up to THREE ingredients. Served with two turkey sausage patties and choice of biscuit or toast.
Smashed Avocado & Toast with Eggs
Multigrain toast with smashed avocado and two eggs any style.
Yogurt, granola & Fruit
Served with your choice of greek yogurt or low fat vanilla yogurt.
Kid's Menu
Kid's Breakfast Combo
One scrambled egg, one bacon slice, one slice of toast or one pancake.
Toad-in-the-Hole (Egg-in-the-Middle)
Egg cooked over easy in the middle of texas toast. Choice of one or two.
Kid's Pancakes
Two buttermilk pancakes.
Kid's Chocolate Chip Pancakes
Two pancakes with chocolate chips.
Peanut Butter and Toast
Side of toast served with peanut butter.
Bowl of Fruit
Bowl of fresh fruit.
Scrambled Eggs and Fruit
Two scrambled eggs with a bowl of fresh fruit.
Kid's Cheeseburger
Single patty burger topped with american cheese and served with fries.
Kid's Chicken Fingers
Kid sized portion of fried chicken breast tenders served with our Maggie's Secret Sauce and french fries.
Hot Dog
Jumbo hot dog served with potato chips.
Kid's Quesadillas
Three 6-inch tortillas with cheddar cheese folded in half. Served with potato chips.
Sides
ONE Biscuit with Sausage Gravy
One biscuit split and topped with sausage gravy.
TWO Biscuits with Sausage Gravy
Two biscuits split and topped with sausage gravy.
Side of Sausage Gravy
Bowl of sausage gravy.
Bowl of Fruit
Bowl of fresh fruit.
Oatmeal
Bowl of oatmeal served with a milk and brown sugar.
Grits
Bowl of grits.
Side of Breakfast Meat
Side of your choice of breakfast meat.
Andouille Sausage
Side of andouille sausage.
Corned Beef Hash
Side of corned beef hash.
Country Home Fries
Side of country fried potatoes.
Cheesy Hash Brown Casserole
Side of our cheesy hash brown casserole.
Tomato Slices
Side of sliced tomatoes.
ONE Pancake
One buttermilk pancake.
Toast or Biscuit
Choice of toast or biscuit.
Gluten Free Toast
Two slices of gluten-free bread toasted.
Toasted Buttery Croissant
Croissant split and grilled.
Bagel and Cream Cheese.
Toasted plain or everything bagel with cream cheese.
Side of Cream Cheese
EXTRA Egg
Egg made your way.
Side of Hollandaise Sauce
Cottage Cheese
Bowl of cottage cheese.
Coleslaw
Bowl of creamy cole slaw.
Black Beans
Bowl of black beans made with onions and green peppers.
French Fries
Basket of french fries.
Onion Rings
Basket of onion rings.
Side of Avocado
Lunch Favorites
Original Maggie Mae's Burger
Twin quarter pound 100% ground beef patties, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion all wrapped in foil to steam the bun. Served with french fries and a pickle. Add or substitute jalpeños, grilled onions, grilled green peppers, cheddar cheese or swiss cheese at NO charge. Add bacon or an egg for $1.25.
Pretzel Bacon & Cheddar Pub Burger
1/2 pound burger topped with onion rings, bacon and cheddar cheese on a toasted pretzel bun. Served with french fries and a pickle. Substitute fried or grilled chicken breast at NO charge.
Blackened Chicken Burrito Bowl
White rice and black beans topped with blackened chicken, red onion, cheddar cheese, chipotle aioli sauce and sour cream.
Homemade Egg Salad Sandwich
Our homemeade egg salad jult like grandma used to make! Served on your choice of toast. Served with chips and a pickle.
Fish 'n Chips Platter
Frided Alaskan pollock served with french fries, coleslaw, tartar sauce and a pickle.
Maggie Mae's Fried Chicken Sandwich
Our homemade fried chicken breast topped with Maggie's Secret Sauce and pickle slices on a brioche bun. Served with lettuce, tomato and onion, french fries and a pickle.
Cajun Chicken Tacos
Three soft tacos with blackened chicken, shredded Monterey jack cheese, diced tomatoes, shredded lettuce and our homemade baja sauce. Served with sour cream and pico de gallo only. Substitute with shrimp for $2.00.
Cajun Shrimp Tacos
Three soft tacos with blackened chicken, shredded Monterey jack cheese, diced tomatoes, shredded lettuce and our homemade baja sauce. Served with sour cream and pico de gallo only. Substitute with shrimp for $2.00.
Chicken Tenders
Fresh-cut checken breast tenders fried and served with a basket of french fries and cole slaw. Served with Maggie's Secret Sauce. (Have them buffalo-style at no cost!)
Sandwiches
Maggie's "Almost Famous" Chicken Salad Sandwich
Our homemade chicken salad served on your choice of bread with lettuce and tomato. Served with chips and a pickle.
Philly Steak & Cheese
Thin sliced ribeye with grilled onions and green peppers topped with provolone cheese. Served with chips and pickle.
Corned Beef Reuben
Our slow cooked corned beef stacked on rye bread, griddled with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and 1000 island dressing. Served with chips and a pickle.
Classic BLT
Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce and tomato on texas toast. Served with chips and a pickle.
Pork Tenderloin Sandwich
A BIG deep-fried sandwich straight from midwester taverns. With lettuce, tomato and onion on a brioche bun. Served with chips and a pickle.
Sloppy Joe
Just like your mamma made! Ground beef in a tangy tomato-based sauce with onions and green peppers. Topped with American cheese on brioche bun and served with chips and a pickle.
Classic Club Sandwich
A monster of a sandwich made with turkey, bacon, tomato, lettuce & Monterey jack cheese on toasted honey harvest toast. Served with chips and a pickle.
Grilled Cheese
American cheese grilled on texas toast. Served with chips and a pickle
Fried "Baloney" Sandwich
Thick-cut on a brioche bun or your choice of bread with lettuce, tomato and onion. Served with chips and a pickle. Add cheese $.75. Add an egg $1.25.
Cuban Sandwich
Ham, sliced pork, swiss cheese, mustard, mayo and sliced pickles pressed on cuban bread. Served with chips and a pickle. 9
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Made from yellowfin tuna--not that canned stuff!--on texas brad or your choice of bread with lettuce and tomatoes. Served with chips and a pickle.
Jumbo Hot Dog
All beef hot dog with chips and a pickle. Add cheddar cheese $1. Add pickle relish or onions $.50 each. Add sloppy joe meat or chili $1.50. Add sauerkraut $1.
Avocado, Turkey and Bacon Melt
Grilled on white bread with monterey jack cheese. Served with chips and a pickle.
Tuna Melt
Our "not from the can" tuna salad with swiss cheese grilled on rye bread. Served with chips and a pickle.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Fresh made fried chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce and wrapped in a flour tortilla with blue cheese dressing and swiss cheese. Served with chips and a pickle.
Turkey Melt
Slices of turkey, provolone cheese and cranberry mayo grilled on your choice of bread. Served with chips and a pickle.
SPAM Sandwich
Fried on the griddle with lettuce, onion and tomato on a brioche bun or your choice of bread. Served with chips and a pickle.
Soups and Salads
Chicken Walnut Salad
Cobb Salad
Salad Bowl
Homemade Chili
Soup of the Day
Soup & Half Sandwich
Bowl of chili or soup of the day with your choice of half sandwich of ham, tuna salad, turkey, chicken salad or BLT on your choice of bread.
Soup & Salad
Bowl of chili or soup of the day and a side salad with dressing.
Side Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers and red onions with your choice of salad dressing.
Scoop of Chicken Salad
Scoop of Tuna Salad
Wedge Salad
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Serving breakfast and lunch favorites in the Belleair Bluffs and Largo area. Come visit us for some of the best breakfast and lunch food and service.
2961 West Bay Drive, Belleair Bluffs, FL 33770