Maggie Mae's on the Bluffs

2961 West Bay Drive

Belleair Bluffs, FL 33770

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Beverages

Regular Coffee

$2.50

Decaff Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

2% Milk

$2.00+

Regular, Large, Extra Large

Chocolate Milk

$2.95

Iced Tea

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Coke Zero

$2.95

Mellow Yellow

$2.95

Mr. Pibb

$2.95

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.95

Orange Juice

$2.50+

small, large or x-large

Tomato Juice

$2.50+

Regular, Large, Extra Large

Grapefruit Juice

$2.50+

Regular, Large, Extra Large

Cranberry Juice

$2.50+

Regular, Large, Extra Large

Apple Juice

$2.50+

Regular, Large, Extra Large

Water

From the Griddle

Buttermilk Pancakes

$2.75+

Fluffy pancakes topped with powdered sugar.

Blueberry Pancakes

$3.00+

Pancakes with blueberries.

Multigrain Pancakes

$3.00+Out of stock

Pancakes made with whole grains.

French Toast with Toasted Almonds

$3.50+

French toast topped with toasted almonds and powdered sugar.

Crème Brûlèe French Toast

$6.50+

Dipped in our secret vanilla crème and topped with raw sugar.

Bananas Foster French Toast

$9.50

Two slices of french toast topped with bananas in a rum sauce topped with whipped cream.

Belgian Waffle

$8.50

Fresh made waffle topped with whipped cream.

Breakfast Favorites

Mom's Best

$9.95

Two eggs, your choice of home fries, cheesy hash brown casserole or grits, with bacon, sausage or ham. Served with biscuit or toast.

Dad's Best

$9.95

Two eggs any style, choice of home fries, cheesy hash brown casserole, or grits, served with biscuit and gravy.

Farmer's Feast

$11.50

Two eggs, your choice of home fries, grits or cheesy hash brown casserole, with bacon, sausage or ham. Served with biscuit and gravy.

Southern Country Breakfast

$14.00

Three eggs, two strips of bacon, one sausage patty, homefries topped with sausage gravy, two pancakes and your choice of tomato slices or grits. Breakfast is BIG in the south!

Maggie's Sloppy Slinger

$14.00

Hamburger patty topped with American cheese, two eggs your way and cheesy hash brown casserole

Hillbilly Taters

$10.50

Our country homefries scrambled with eggs, onions, bacon and sausage, all topped with sausage gravy. Served with a biscuit topped with gravy.

Maggie's Mess

$9.50

Three eggs scrambled with up to FOUR omelet ingredients. Served with biscuit or toast.

Country Fried Steak & Eggs

$12.50

Country fried chop steak topped with sausage gravy and with choice of home fries, grits or chessy hash brown casserole. Served with biscuit or toast.

Steak & Eggs

$14.50

6oz beef steak, butter-fried and tender, two eggs any style, choice of home fries, grits or cheesy hash brown casserole. Served with biscuit or toast.

Signature Corned Beef and Hash

$12.50

Our homemade hash made with slow roasted corned beef, potatoes, onions and carrots, topped with two eggs any style and your choice of biscuit or toast.

The BIG Combo

$10.50

Two pancakes served with two eggs your way, two strips of bacon or sausage patties, and your choice of home fries, grits or cheesy hash brown casserole.

Maggie's DUO Combo

$9.00

Two pancakes served with two eggs your way and two strips of bacon or sausage patties.

The LITTLE Combo

$5.50

One pancake, one stip of bacon and one egg any style.

Simply Eggs

$4.50+

One egg, any style, with choice of biscuit or toast.

S.O.S

$7.00

Texas toast topped with chipped corned beef in a cream sauce. Don't know what S.O.S. stands for? Ask us!

Benedicts

Eggs Benedict

$6.50+

The classic benedict with twin English muffin halves topped with poached eggs, canadian bacon and hollandaise. Served with choice of home fries, grits or cheesy hash brown casserole.

Maggie's Benedict Arnold

$11.00+

No fancy yellow sauce here! Two biscuits, topped with fried eggs, sausage patties, American cheese and lump sausage gravy over the top.

Avocado & Bacon Benedict

$12.00+

Twin English muffin halves topped with two poached eggs, fresh avocado, bacon and hollandaise. Served with choice of home fries, grits or cheesy hash brown casserole.

Smoked Salmon Benedict

$13.00+

Twin English muffin halves topped with two poached eggs, smoked salmon and hollandaise. Served with choice of home fries, grits or cheesy hash brown casserole.

Southern Breakfasts

Biscuits and Gravy

$5.00+

Your choice of one or two biscuits, split and topped with sausage gravy

Huevos Rancheros

$11.00

Two crispy tortillas topped with two fried eggs, salsa verde, black beans, Monterey jack cheese and adobo sauce. Served with a side of sour cream and jalapeños.

Chicky-Changa

$11.00

Whipped eggs, grilled chicken, chorizo sausage, onions, cheddar and Monteray jack cheese all rolled in a crispy flour tortilla and topped with salsa verde. Served with sour cream & pico de gallo.

Andouille Mess

$10.00

Three eggs scrambled with andouille sausage, potatoes, onions, green peppers and cajun seasoning. Served with a biscuit or toast.

Big Easy Shrimp & Grits

$12.50

Andouille sausage, shrimp, green peppers and onions in a creamy sauce served over cheddar cheese grits.

Three Egg Omelets

Make Your Own Omelet

$10.50

Three egg omelet with your choice of up to THREE ingrediants.

Sloppy Joe Omelet

$10.50

Homemade sloppy joe meat and american cheese. Served with choice of home fries, grits or cheesy hash brown casserole and a biscuit or toast.

Western Omelet

$10.50

Three egg omelet with green peppers, onions and ham. Served with choice of home fries, grits or cheesy hash brown casserole and a biscuit or toast.

Meatlovers Omelet

$11.50

Three egg omelet with bacon, sausage, ham and cheddar cheese. Served with choice of home fries, grits or cheesy hash brown casserole and a biscuit or toast.

Greek Omelet

$10.50

Three egg omelet with black olives, feta cheese and spinach. Served with choice of home fries, grits or cheesy hash brown casserole and a biscuit or toast.

Spicy Chorizo Omelet

$11.50

Three egg omelet with chorizo sausage and pepper jack cheese, topped with pico de gallo.

Veggie Omelet

$10.50

Three egg omelet with mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, green peppers and onions.

Tijuana Omelet

$12.50

Three egg omelet with mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, green peppers and onions.

Make Your Own Omelet TOAST ONLY

$8.75

Three egg omelet with your choice of up to THREE ingrediants.

Breakfast Sandwiches & Wraps

Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

$3.95

Made with your choice of cheese on a biscuit, english muffin or your choice of toast. Bagel or croissant add $1.00.

The Farmhand Chicken & Biscuit Sandwich

$7.95

Fried chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon and cheddar cheeese on a big biscuit.

New Yorker Bagel Sandwich

$8.00

Everything bagel with smoked salmon, cream cheese, capers and red onion.

Chorizo Breakfast Tacos

$7.95

Two soft tortillas stuffed with chorizo sausage, scrambled eggs and cheddar cheese. Topped with cilantro and served with pico de gallo and sour cream. Add avocado slices for $1.00.

Big Bustin Breakfast Burrito

$8.00

Large flour tortilla filled with eggs, sausage, bacon, onions, black beans, tomatoes and cheddar cheese.

The BIG Belt

$7.50

Bacon, hard-fried egg, lettuce and tomato on texas toast. Add avocado slices for $1.50.

Heart Healthy Options

Heart Healthy Combo

$12.00Out of stock

Two multigrain pancakes, scrambled egg whites or egg substitute and two turkey sausage patties.

Eggs, Muffin & Fruit

$9.00

Two poached eggs on a split English muffin with a side of fresh fruit.

Egg White Omelet & Turkey Sausage Patties

$11.95

Egg white omelet with your choice of up to THREE ingredients. Served with two turkey sausage patties and choice of biscuit or toast.

Smashed Avocado & Toast with Eggs

$8.00

Multigrain toast with smashed avocado and two eggs any style.

Yogurt, granola & Fruit

$6.95

Served with your choice of greek yogurt or low fat vanilla yogurt.

Sides

ONE Biscuit with Sausage Gravy

$5.00

One biscuit split and topped with sausage gravy.

TWO Biscuits with Sausage Gravy

$7.00

Two biscuits split and topped with sausage gravy.

Side of Sausage Gravy

$3.00

Bowl of sausage gravy.

Bowl of Fruit

$4.50

Bowl of fresh fruit.

Oatmeal

$4.00

Bowl of oatmeal served with a milk and brown sugar.

Grits

$2.75

Bowl of grits.

Side of Breakfast Meat

$3.25

Side of your choice of breakfast meat.

Andouille Sausage

$3.75

Side of andouille sausage.

Corned Beef Hash

$5.50

Side of corned beef hash.

Country Home Fries

$2.75

Side of country fried potatoes.

Cheesy Hash Brown Casserole

$2.75

Side of our cheesy hash brown casserole.

Tomato Slices

$1.50

Side of sliced tomatoes.

ONE Pancake

$2.75

One buttermilk pancake.

Toast or Biscuit

$1.95

Choice of toast or biscuit.

Gluten Free Toast

$3.00

Two slices of gluten-free bread toasted.

Toasted Buttery Croissant

$3.00

Croissant split and grilled.

Bagel and Cream Cheese.

$3.95

Toasted plain or everything bagel with cream cheese.

Side of Cream Cheese

$0.50

EXTRA Egg

$1.50

Egg made your way.

Side of Hollandaise Sauce

$1.50

Cottage Cheese

$2.50

Bowl of cottage cheese.

Coleslaw

$2.50

Bowl of creamy cole slaw.

Black Beans

$2.50

Bowl of black beans made with onions and green peppers.

French Fries

$2.95

Basket of french fries.

Onion Rings

$3.95

Basket of onion rings.

Side of Avocado

$1.50

Lunch Favorites

Original Maggie Mae's Burger

$11.00

Twin quarter pound 100% ground beef patties, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion all wrapped in foil to steam the bun. Served with french fries and a pickle. Add or substitute jalpeños, grilled onions, grilled green peppers, cheddar cheese or swiss cheese at NO charge. Add bacon or an egg for $1.25.

Pretzel Bacon & Cheddar Pub Burger

$13.00

1/2 pound burger topped with onion rings, bacon and cheddar cheese on a toasted pretzel bun. Served with french fries and a pickle. Substitute fried or grilled chicken breast at NO charge.

Blackened Chicken Burrito Bowl

$8.00

White rice and black beans topped with blackened chicken, red onion, cheddar cheese, chipotle aioli sauce and sour cream.

Homemade Egg Salad Sandwich

$7.00

Our homemeade egg salad jult like grandma used to make! Served on your choice of toast. Served with chips and a pickle.

Fish 'n Chips Platter

$12.00

Frided Alaskan pollock served with french fries, coleslaw, tartar sauce and a pickle.

Maggie Mae's Fried Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Our homemade fried chicken breast topped with Maggie's Secret Sauce and pickle slices on a brioche bun. Served with lettuce, tomato and onion, french fries and a pickle.

Cajun Chicken Tacos

$9.95

Three soft tacos with blackened chicken, shredded Monterey jack cheese, diced tomatoes, shredded lettuce and our homemade baja sauce. Served with sour cream and pico de gallo only. Substitute with shrimp for $2.00.

Cajun Shrimp Tacos

$11.95

Three soft tacos with blackened chicken, shredded Monterey jack cheese, diced tomatoes, shredded lettuce and our homemade baja sauce. Served with sour cream and pico de gallo only. Substitute with shrimp for $2.00.

Chicken Tenders

$9.95

Fresh-cut checken breast tenders fried and served with a basket of french fries and cole slaw. Served with Maggie's Secret Sauce. (Have them buffalo-style at no cost!)

Sandwiches

Maggie's "Almost Famous" Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.00

Our homemade chicken salad served on your choice of bread with lettuce and tomato. Served with chips and a pickle.

Philly Steak & Cheese

$10.00

Thin sliced ribeye with grilled onions and green peppers topped with provolone cheese. Served with chips and pickle.

Corned Beef Reuben

$10.50

Our slow cooked corned beef stacked on rye bread, griddled with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and 1000 island dressing. Served with chips and a pickle.

Classic BLT

$7.95

Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce and tomato on texas toast. Served with chips and a pickle.

Pork Tenderloin Sandwich

$10.00

A BIG deep-fried sandwich straight from midwester taverns. With lettuce, tomato and onion on a brioche bun. Served with chips and a pickle.

Sloppy Joe

$9.00

Just like your mamma made! Ground beef in a tangy tomato-based sauce with onions and green peppers. Topped with American cheese on brioche bun and served with chips and a pickle.

Classic Club Sandwich

$10.00

A monster of a sandwich made with turkey, bacon, tomato, lettuce & Monterey jack cheese on toasted honey harvest toast. Served with chips and a pickle.

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

American cheese grilled on texas toast. Served with chips and a pickle

Fried "Baloney" Sandwich

$8.95

Thick-cut on a brioche bun or your choice of bread with lettuce, tomato and onion. Served with chips and a pickle. Add cheese $.75. Add an egg $1.25.

Cuban Sandwich

$10.00

Ham, sliced pork, swiss cheese, mustard, mayo and sliced pickles pressed on cuban bread. Served with chips and a pickle. 9

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$10.50

Made from yellowfin tuna--not that canned stuff!--on texas brad or your choice of bread with lettuce and tomatoes. Served with chips and a pickle.

Jumbo Hot Dog

$6.00

All beef hot dog with chips and a pickle. Add cheddar cheese $1. Add pickle relish or onions $.50 each. Add sloppy joe meat or chili $1.50. Add sauerkraut $1.

Avocado, Turkey and Bacon Melt

$10.00

Grilled on white bread with monterey jack cheese. Served with chips and a pickle.

Tuna Melt

$11.00

Our "not from the can" tuna salad with swiss cheese grilled on rye bread. Served with chips and a pickle.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Fresh made fried chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce and wrapped in a flour tortilla with blue cheese dressing and swiss cheese. Served with chips and a pickle.

Turkey Melt

$9.25

Slices of turkey, provolone cheese and cranberry mayo grilled on your choice of bread. Served with chips and a pickle.

SPAM Sandwich

$8.50

Fried on the griddle with lettuce, onion and tomato on a brioche bun or your choice of bread. Served with chips and a pickle.

Soups and Salads

Chicken Walnut Salad

$12.00

Cobb Salad

$12.00

Salad Bowl

$5.50

Homemade Chili

$5.95

Soup of the Day

$5.50

Soup & Half Sandwich

$9.95

Bowl of chili or soup of the day with your choice of half sandwich of ham, tuna salad, turkey, chicken salad or BLT on your choice of bread.

Soup & Salad

$8.00

Bowl of chili or soup of the day and a side salad with dressing.

Side Salad

$4.00

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers and red onions with your choice of salad dressing.

Scoop of Chicken Salad

$5.50

Scoop of Tuna Salad

$6.75

Wedge Salad

$8.00

Sides

ONE Biscuit with Sausage Gravy

$5.00

One biscuit split and topped with sausage gravy.

TWO Biscuits with Sausage Gravy

$7.00

Two biscuits split and topped with sausage gravy.

Side of Sausage Gravy

$3.00

Bowl of sausage gravy.

Bowl of Fruit

$4.50

Bowl of fresh fruit.

Oatmeal

$4.00

Bowl of oatmeal served with a milk and brown sugar.

Grits

$2.75

Bowl of grits.

Side of Breakfast Meat

$3.25

Side of your choice of breakfast meat.

Andouille Sausage

$3.75

Side of andouille sausage.

Corned Beef Hash

$5.50

Side of corned beef hash.

Country Home Fries

$2.75

Side of country fried potatoes.

Cheesy Hash Brown Casserole

$2.75

Side of our cheesy hash brown casserole.

Tomato Slices

$1.50

Side of sliced tomatoes.

ONE Pancake

$2.75

One buttermilk pancake.

Toast or Biscuit

$1.95

Choice of toast or biscuit.

Gluten Free Toast

$3.00

Two slices of gluten-free bread toasted.

Toasted Buttery Croissant

$3.00

Croissant split and grilled.

Bagel and Cream Cheese.

$3.95

Toasted plain or everything bagel with cream cheese.

Side of Cream Cheese

$0.50

EXTRA Egg

$1.50

Egg made your way.

Cottage Cheese

$2.50

Bowl of cottage cheese.

Coleslaw

$2.50

Bowl of creamy cole slaw.

Black Beans

$2.50

Bowl of black beans made with onions and green peppers.

French Fries

$2.95

Basket of french fries.

Onion Rings

$3.95

Basket of onion rings.

Chicken

$4.00

Side of Avocado

$1.50

Specials

Pumpkin Spice Pancakes

$6.50

Pilgrim Benedict

$7.00+

Apple Pie French Toast

$7.00

Thanksgiving Platter

$14.00

"Left Over" Sandwich

$10.00

Turkey & Wild Rice Soup

$7.00

Kid's Menu

Kid's Breakfast Combo

$5.50

One scrambled egg, one bacon slice, one slice of toast or one pancake.

Toad-in-the-Hole (Egg-in-the-Middle)

$3.50+

Egg cooked over easy in the middle of texas toast. Choice of one or two.

Kid's Pancakes

$5.50

Two buttermilk pancakes.

Kid's Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$6.75

Two pancakes with chocolate chips.

Peanut Butter and Toast

$3.95

Side of toast served with peanut butter.

Bowl of Fruit

$4.50

Bowl of fresh fruit.

Scrambled Eggs and Fruit

$7.50

Two scrambled eggs with a bowl of fresh fruit.

Kid's Cheeseburger

$7.50

Single patty burger topped with american cheese and served with fries.

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Kid sized portion of fried chicken breast tenders served with our Maggie's Secret Sauce and french fries.

Hot Dog

$6.00

Jumbo hot dog served with potato chips.

Kid's Quesadillas

$6.00

Three 6-inch tortillas with cheddar cheese folded in half. Served with potato chips.

Sweets

Cookie

$2.00

Brownie

$2.50

Cinn Bun

$3.50

Pecan Sticky Bun

$3.50

Pie / Cake

$4.00

Muffins

$3.50

Cracker Mix

$4.39

Gourmet Muffins

$4.50

Gourmet Bread

$4.50
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Serving breakfast and lunch favorites in the Belleair Bluffs and Largo area. Come visit us for some of the best breakfast and lunch food and service.

Website

Location

2961 West Bay Drive, Belleair Bluffs, FL 33770

Directions

