A map showing the location of Maggie's Cafe 1976 Main StView gallery

Maggie's Cafe 1976 Main St

review star

No reviews yet

1976 Main St

Comer, GA 30629

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Baby John Burger


Beverages

Water

Sweet Tea

$2.89

Unsweet Tea

$2.89

1/2 & 1/2 Tea

$2.89

Coke

$2.89

Diet Coke

$2.89

Sprite

$2.89

Mountain Berry Blast Powerade

$2.89

Lemonade

$2.89

Mr. Pibb

$2.89

Coffee

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Hot Chocolate

$3.59

With whipped cream

Root Beer Float

$4.59

Bottled Root Beer

$2.89

Appetizers

Spinanch & Artichoke Dip Appetizer

$9.29

Served with chips

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.29

Grilled chicken, onions, cheese, jalapenos, sour cream & salsa on request

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks Appetizer

$8.99

6 cheese stick served with house marinara

Fried Okra Appetizer

$7.29

Served with ranch or blue cheese dressing on request

Whole Cheese Fries Appetizer

$10.29

Topped with cheddar cheese and bacon. Jalapenos on request. Served with ranch or sour cream

Half Cheese Fries Appetizer

$6.59

Topped with cheddar cheese and bacon. Jalapenos on request. Served with ranch or sour cream

Jalapeno Poppers Appetizer

$9.29

Stuffed with cream cheese and lightly breaded

Mac & Cheese Bites Appetizer

$9.29

Breaded macaroni and cheese bites. Served with choice of ranch or marinara sauce.

Fried Pickles Appetizer

$4.69

Burgers

Baby John Burger

$9.99

Lettuce, tomato, onion, and cheddar cheese

Buddha Burger

$10.99

Lettuce, tomato, onion, bacon, and cheddar cheese

Southwest Burger

$10.99

Lettuce, tomato, jalapenos, bacon, pepper jack cheese, and chipotle mayo

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$9.99

Sauteed mushrooms and Swiss cheese

Grandpa Burger

$9.99

Pickles, onion, American cheese, and mustard

Double Buddha Burger

$14.99

Lettuce, tomato, onion, double burger, double bacon, and double cheddar cheese

BBQ Burger

$10.99

Crisp onion ring, bacon, cheddar cheese, and BBQ sauce

Patty Melt

$9.99

Grilled onions and Swiss cheese on grilled rye bread

Burger Sliders

$9.99

Pickles and cheddar cheese on Hawaiian rolls

Sandwiches

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$10.59

Fried chicken breast on toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, bacon, and ranch dressing

Reuben

$10.29

Thinly sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and thousand island dressing on toasted rye

BLT

$9.99

Crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on choice of toasted bread

Classic Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.99

House made white meat chicken salad with red grapes and toasted pecans on choice of bread

Tuna Melt

$8.99

House made tuna salad and American cheese on your choice of grilled bread

Philly

$10.29

Grilled beef or chicken with onions, mushrooms, green peppers, and provolone cheese on toasted hoagie roll

Chicken Sliders

$9.99

Fried chicken breast with pickle on Hawaiian rolls

Ciabatta and Avocado

$9.79

Choice of grilled chicken, turkey, or ham topped with bacon and Swiss cheese on toasted ciabatta bread with pesto, avocado, lettuce, tomato, and red onion

Wrap

$9.99

Choice of fried or grilled chicken, ham, or turkey on warm flour tortilla with lettuce, tomato, cheese, and ranch dressing

Triple Decker Club

$10.29

Ham, turkey, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on your choice of toasted bread

French Dip

$11.59

Roast beef and Swiss cheese on toasted hoagie with side of au jus

Grilled Cheese

$8.29

American cheese on choice of bread

Fish Sandwich

$11.59

Beer battered cod on toasted hoagie with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and tartar sauce

Paninis

Ham & Swiss

$10.59

Black forest ham, Swiss cheese, and spicy mustard

Beef & Cheddar

$11.99

Roast beef, cheddar cheese, and creamy horseradish

Turkey & Provolone

$10.59

Turkey, bacon, avocado, provolone & chipolte mayo

Chicken & Provolone

$10.59

Grilled chicken, provolone cheese, and pesto

Veggie

$10.59

Spinach, tomato, provolone cheese, red onion, avocado, banana peppers, and pesto

Sides

Side Salad

$3.99

Side Soup

$3.99

French Fries

$3.99

Curly Fries

$3.99

Pasta Salad

$3.99

Slaw

$3.99

Onion Rings

$3.99

Side Fried Okra

$3.99

Lay's Chips

$1.99

Applesauce

$1.99

NO SIDE

-$1.00

Baked Potato

Tomato Cucumber Salad

Caesar Salad

Corn

Premium Sides

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.69

3 Mozzarella Sticks

$4.69

Mac & Cheese bites

$4.69

Fried Pickles

$4.69

Tator Tots

$4.69

Jalapeno poppers

$4.69

Baked Potato

$4.69

Cheese Fry Side

$4.69

Au Gratin Potatoes

$4.69

Green Beans

$1.99

Fried Pickles

$4.69

Soup

Cup/Soup of the Day

$3.59

Bowl/Soup of the Day

$4.59

Soup & Side Salad Combo

$8.99

Salads

Small House Salad

$4.29

Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, cheese and croutons, add a scoop of tuna or chicken salad for 2.99

Large House Salad

$8.59

Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, cheese and croutons, add a scoop of tuna or chicken salad for 2.99

Deluxe Garden Salad

$9.59

Choice of grilled or fried chicken, scoop of tuna salad or classic chicken salad, lettuce, cucumber, tomato, cheddar cheese, and Bacon

Chef Salad

$9.59

Lettuce, cucumber, tomato, cheese, egg, bacon, ham, and turkey

Green Apple & Cheddar Salad

$9.59

Lettuce, sliced granny smith apples, sharp white cheddar cheese, bacon, pecans, and grilled chicken

Spinach Salad

$9.59

Baby spinach, dried cranberries, red grapes, feta cheese, pecans, sliced egg, and choice of grilled or fried chicken, a scoop of tuna Salad or chicken salad

Cobb Salad

$9.59

Lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, hard-boiled eggs, fried or grilled chicken, bacon, and blue cheese crumbles

Asian Chicken Salad

$9.59

Lettuce, mandarin oranges, water chestnuts, crispy Asian noodles, diced green onion, and grilled teriyaki chicken breast,

Wings

5 Wing Meal

$10.99

Served with one side

10 Wing Meal

$15.99

Served with one side

20 Wing Meal

$31.99

Served with two sides

30 Wing Meal

$41.99

Served with two sides

Entrees

Hamburger Steak

$15.99

14 oz. Hamburger steak with grilled onions

Shrimp Dinner

$15.99

Fried panko breaded shrimp

Mushroom Swiss Chicken

$14.99

Grilled chicken topped with sauteed mushrooms, bacon, honey mustard and Swiss cheese

Chicken Tender Platter

$14.99

12 oz. Hand breaded chicken tenders

Pastas

Spaghetti w/Meat Sauce

$12.99

Choice of house made meat sauce or marinara

Spaghetti w/Marinara

$12.99

Chicken Alfredo

$13.69

Pasta in creamy house made Alfredo sauce with grilled chicken

Chicken Parmesan

$13.69

Breaded chicken breast topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese on bed of spaghetti

Desserts

Cake Slice - Varies

$4.29

Carrot Cake Slice

$4.79

Cheesecake Slice

$3.99

Cookies - Varies

$2.89

Brownies

$3.59

Banana Pudding

$4.29

Eclair

$3.29

Cannoli

$3.29

Tiramisu

$4.29

Macarons Box Set

$7.99

Regular Cupcake

$2.29

Jumbo Cupcake

$3.99

Pie Slice - Varies

$4.29

Ice Cream 1 Scoop

$2.99

Cup or Cone

Ice Cream 2 Scoop

$3.99

Cup or Cone

Ice Cream 3 Scoop

$4.99

Cup or Cone

Banana Split

$5.99

Hot Fudge Sundae

$4.99

Scone

$3.29

Cinnamon Roll

$3.99

Turnover

$3.29

Milkshake - Varies

$4.59

Whole Cake

$38.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tender Meal

$5.99

Kids Hot Dog Meal

$5.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kids Spaghetti

$5.99

Kids Burger Sliders

$5.99

Specials

12 oz Ribeye

$19.99

Beef Tips and Rice with Gravy

$15.99

1 Pork Chop Special

$15.99

2 Pork Chop Special

$18.99

Country Fried Steak

$16.99

Lasagna

$15.99

Misc Items

Scoop Chicken Salad

$2.99

Scoop Tuna Salad

$2.99

Fried Chicken Breast

$2.99

Grilled Chicken Breast

$2.99

(1) Chicken Tender

$1.59
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1976 Main St, Comer, GA 30629

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

KART WHEEL
orange starNo Reviews
200 General Daniel Ave #225 Danielsville, GA 30633
View restaurantnext
Winghouse Grill Hull
orange star4.6 • 377
8727 US-29 Hull, GA 30646
View restaurantnext
Home Sweet Home Elbert - 17 S McIntosh Street
orange starNo Reviews
17 South Mcintosh Street Elberton, GA 30635
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Athens GA
orange star4.5 • 12
1860 Barnett Shoals Road #101 Athens, GA 30605
View restaurantnext
Locos Grill & Pub Eastside - 1985 Barnett Shoals Road
orange starNo Reviews
1985 Barnett Shoals Road Athens, GA 30605
View restaurantnext
Little Japan of Royston
orange star4.5 • 7
16 SKELTON ST Royston, GA 30662
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Comer
Athens
review star
Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)
Monroe
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Gainesville
review star
No reviews yet
Gainesville
review star
No reviews yet
Dacula
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Social Circle
review star
Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Clemson
review star
Avg 4.9 (6 restaurants)
Flowery Branch
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Loganville
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston