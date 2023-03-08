Maggie's Cafe 1976 Main St
No reviews yet
1976 Main St
Comer, GA 30629
Popular Items
Beverages
Appetizers
Spinanch & Artichoke Dip Appetizer
Served with chips
Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled chicken, onions, cheese, jalapenos, sour cream & salsa on request
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks Appetizer
6 cheese stick served with house marinara
Fried Okra Appetizer
Served with ranch or blue cheese dressing on request
Whole Cheese Fries Appetizer
Topped with cheddar cheese and bacon. Jalapenos on request. Served with ranch or sour cream
Half Cheese Fries Appetizer
Topped with cheddar cheese and bacon. Jalapenos on request. Served with ranch or sour cream
Jalapeno Poppers Appetizer
Stuffed with cream cheese and lightly breaded
Mac & Cheese Bites Appetizer
Breaded macaroni and cheese bites. Served with choice of ranch or marinara sauce.
Fried Pickles Appetizer
Burgers
Baby John Burger
Lettuce, tomato, onion, and cheddar cheese
Buddha Burger
Lettuce, tomato, onion, bacon, and cheddar cheese
Southwest Burger
Lettuce, tomato, jalapenos, bacon, pepper jack cheese, and chipotle mayo
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Sauteed mushrooms and Swiss cheese
Grandpa Burger
Pickles, onion, American cheese, and mustard
Double Buddha Burger
Lettuce, tomato, onion, double burger, double bacon, and double cheddar cheese
BBQ Burger
Crisp onion ring, bacon, cheddar cheese, and BBQ sauce
Patty Melt
Grilled onions and Swiss cheese on grilled rye bread
Burger Sliders
Pickles and cheddar cheese on Hawaiian rolls
Sandwiches
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Fried chicken breast on toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, bacon, and ranch dressing
Reuben
Thinly sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and thousand island dressing on toasted rye
BLT
Crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on choice of toasted bread
Classic Chicken Salad Sandwich
House made white meat chicken salad with red grapes and toasted pecans on choice of bread
Tuna Melt
House made tuna salad and American cheese on your choice of grilled bread
Philly
Grilled beef or chicken with onions, mushrooms, green peppers, and provolone cheese on toasted hoagie roll
Chicken Sliders
Fried chicken breast with pickle on Hawaiian rolls
Ciabatta and Avocado
Choice of grilled chicken, turkey, or ham topped with bacon and Swiss cheese on toasted ciabatta bread with pesto, avocado, lettuce, tomato, and red onion
Wrap
Choice of fried or grilled chicken, ham, or turkey on warm flour tortilla with lettuce, tomato, cheese, and ranch dressing
Triple Decker Club
Ham, turkey, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on your choice of toasted bread
French Dip
Roast beef and Swiss cheese on toasted hoagie with side of au jus
Grilled Cheese
American cheese on choice of bread
Fish Sandwich
Beer battered cod on toasted hoagie with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and tartar sauce
Paninis
Ham & Swiss
Black forest ham, Swiss cheese, and spicy mustard
Beef & Cheddar
Roast beef, cheddar cheese, and creamy horseradish
Turkey & Provolone
Turkey, bacon, avocado, provolone & chipolte mayo
Chicken & Provolone
Grilled chicken, provolone cheese, and pesto
Veggie
Spinach, tomato, provolone cheese, red onion, avocado, banana peppers, and pesto
Sides
Premium Sides
Salads
Small House Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, cheese and croutons, add a scoop of tuna or chicken salad for 2.99
Large House Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, cheese and croutons, add a scoop of tuna or chicken salad for 2.99
Deluxe Garden Salad
Choice of grilled or fried chicken, scoop of tuna salad or classic chicken salad, lettuce, cucumber, tomato, cheddar cheese, and Bacon
Chef Salad
Lettuce, cucumber, tomato, cheese, egg, bacon, ham, and turkey
Green Apple & Cheddar Salad
Lettuce, sliced granny smith apples, sharp white cheddar cheese, bacon, pecans, and grilled chicken
Spinach Salad
Baby spinach, dried cranberries, red grapes, feta cheese, pecans, sliced egg, and choice of grilled or fried chicken, a scoop of tuna Salad or chicken salad
Cobb Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, hard-boiled eggs, fried or grilled chicken, bacon, and blue cheese crumbles
Asian Chicken Salad
Lettuce, mandarin oranges, water chestnuts, crispy Asian noodles, diced green onion, and grilled teriyaki chicken breast,
Wings
Entrees
Pastas
Desserts
Cake Slice - Varies
Carrot Cake Slice
Cheesecake Slice
Cookies - Varies
Brownies
Banana Pudding
Eclair
Cannoli
Tiramisu
Macarons Box Set
Regular Cupcake
Jumbo Cupcake
Pie Slice - Varies
Ice Cream 1 Scoop
Cup or Cone
Ice Cream 2 Scoop
Cup or Cone
Ice Cream 3 Scoop
Cup or Cone
Banana Split
Hot Fudge Sundae
Scone
Cinnamon Roll
Turnover
Milkshake - Varies
Whole Cake
Kids Menu
Specials
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
Photos coming soon!