Maggie's Cafe Greyling Dr
2,772 Reviews
$$
3232-D Greyling Dr
San Diego, CA 92123
Breakfast
Biscuits Eggs & Gravy
Two biscuits, smothered with our homemade gravy topped with two eggs and served with Maggie's Potatoes
Border Benedict
A toasted English muffin topped with a chorizo patty, avocado, two poach eggs and chipotle hollandaise sauce served with Maggie's potatoes and fruit
Breakfast Burrito
Eggs, potatoes, mixed bell peppers, onions, avocado, cheddar cheese and your choice of protein served with a side of chips and beans
Breakfast Quesadilla
Scramble eggs, sausage, pico de gallo, avocado, mixed cheese, garnished with salsa fresca and sour cream
Breakfast Sandwich
Fried egg, bacon, cheddar cheese, and avocado, server with Maggie's potatoes and fruit
Buttermilk Pancakes
Two golden brown pancakes, served with two eggs and your choice of bacon or sausage links
California Omelette
Spinach, pico de gallo, avocado, and pepper jack cheese served with Maggie's potatoes and your choice of sourdough or wheat toast
Carnitas Breakfast Skillet
Mixed bell peppers, onions, potatoes, tomatoes, carnitas topped with two eggs
Chicken & Waffles
Belgian waffle topped with four pieces of mixed fried bone in chicken, served with a side of our homemade sausage gravy sauce
Chile Relleno Omlette
Traditional chile relleno stuffed in an omelette topped with our house ranchero salsa, sour cream, onion and cilantro. Served with a side of beans, our Maggie's potatoes and your choice if toast
Chile Verde Omelette
Three egg omelette, with carne asada, onions, smothered with our homemade salsa verde topped with mix cheese, served with beans, Maggie's potatoes and your choice of sourdough or wheat toast
Country Fried Steak & Eggs
Fried beef steak smothered with our homemade sausage gravy sauce topped with sausage topping served with Maggie's potatoes and two eggs
Crab Cake Benedict
A toasted biscuit topped with house made crab cakes, two poach eggs and chipotle hollandaise sauce served with Maggie's potatoes, and fruit
Eggs To Order
Three eggs (any style) served with Maggie's potatoes, and your choice of bacon or sausage and sourdough or wheat toast
French Toast
Two slices of bread dipped in egg batter, sprinkled with powdered sugar, served with two eggs and your choice of bacon or sausage links
Harvest omlette
Machaca Con Huevos
Scramble eggs with onions, bell peppers, tomatoes and shredded carnitas, served with Maggies potatoes, refried beans and your choice of corn or flour tortillas
Maggie’s Chilaquiles
Homemade corn tortillas chips covered with your choice of green or red salsa, topped with red onion, cotija cheese, and sour cream, served with Maggie's potatoes and refried beans. Add two eggs for $2.00 Add chicken for 3.99
Meat lover omlete
S'more French Toast
Two slices of French toast stuffed with marshmallow cream, chocolate chips, crumble graham cookies, drizzle with chocolate syrup and topped with whipped cream, served with two eggs and your choice of sausage links or bacon
Steak & Eggs
8 oz. flat Iron steak and two eggs cooked any style, served with Maggie's Potatoes, and your choice of sourdough or wheat toeast
Stuffed French Toast
Two slices of French toast stuffed with cream cheese, fresh strawberries and bananas, topped with whipped cream and powdered sugar, served with two eggs and your choice of bacon or sausage links
Tex-Mex Omelette
Carnitas, pico de gallo, fresh jalapenos topped with cotija cheese, and avocado served with Maggie's potatoes and your choice of sourdough or wheat toast
Traditional Eggs Benedict
A toasted English muffin, topped with Canadian bacon, two poach eggs and hollandaise sauce served with Maggie's potatoes, and fruit
Veggie Hash
Spinach, mushroom, broccoli, zucchini, tomatoes, carrots, mix peppers, two eggs, topped with hollandaise sauce. Add Chicken $3.99 Add Carnitas $3.99
Waffel plate
Starters
Wings
Crispy juicy chicken wings, tosses in your favorite sauce, with celery sticks and your choice of dressing
Elote bites
Traditional mexican sweet corn fried up and topped with pico de gallo and cotija cheese, served with a chipotle Aoli
Cheese Burger Sliders
Three beef sliders garnish with tomatoes, onions, and lettuce
Maggie’s Quesadilla
Huge flour tortilla stuffed with mixed cheese, mixed bell peppers, and onion, garnished with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and a side of salsa
Grande Nachos
Tortilla chips covered in a jalapeño cheese sauce, topped with our pico de gallo, jalapeños, and sour cream
Potstickers
Pretzel Puffs
Taco Sampler
Carnitas, Carne Asada, and Chicken topped with guacamole, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and salsa fresca on the side
Maggies Sampler
Guac, Salsa & Chips
Crispy homemade tortilla chips served with the usual suspects
Basket Fries
Basket Onion Rings
Basket Sweet Fries
Burgers & Sandwiches
Classic Burger
Angus Chuck beef burger, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions
Cheese Burger
Angus chuck beef burger topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and, onions
Bacon Chz Burger
Angus Chuck beef burger, cheddar cheese, and bacon
BBQ Burger
Angus chuck beef burger, BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon, topped with onions rings
Blue Cheese Burger
Augus chuck beef burger, with crumble blue cheese, bacon, frizzled onions, and drizzle with balsamic glaze, lettuce, tomatoes and onions
Guaca Burger
Pepper Jack cheese, guacamole, bacon, and breaded jalapenos, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions
M.O.S. Burger
Angus chuck beef burger, mushrooms, onions, and swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and, onions
Maggie’s Bourbon Burger
Angus chuck beef burger, pepper jack cheese, bacon, and Maggie's Bourbon glaze, lettuce, tomatoes and, onions
Sunny California Burger
Angus chuck burger, cheddar cheese, bacon, avocado and eggs, lettuce, tomatoes and, onios
Veggie Burger
Black bean patty, sliced avocado, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and onions
Blackened Chicken Sandwich
Blackened chicken breast with melted cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, with chipotle mayo
French Dip
Sliced prime rib, sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onions, and swiss cheese on a ciabatta bread, with a side of horseradish spread and au jus
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Triple Decker Club Sandwich
Three toasted sourdough bread slices with turkey, ham, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, avocado, and Mayonnaise
Cuban Sandwich
Pastas & Entrees
Full Rack Ribs
Slow-cooked, fall-of-the-bone tender baby back pork ribs, served with fries and coleslaw covered with your choice of our Maggie's Bourbon glaze or BBQ sauce
Half Rack Ribs
Slow-cooked, fall-of-the-bone tender baby back pork ribs, served with fries and coleslaw covered with your choice of our Maggie's Bourbon glaze or BBQ sauce
Bourbon Ribs and Shrimp
Bourbon Steak & Shrimp
8oz trimmed top blade steak with deep rich flavor, topped with our Maggie's Bourbon glaze, sautéed shrimp served with steamed veggies and, garlic mash potatoes
Bourbon Salmon Dinner
Chargrilled salmon fillet topped off with our Maggie's Bourbon glaze served with steamed veggies and garlic mashed potatoes
Crispy Chicken Fingers
Golden brown chicken tenders served with fries and a side of honey mustard
Fish & Chips
Beer battered Atlantic cod fish served with fries and a side of tartar sauce
Blackened Chicken Alfredo
Fettuccine pasta tossed in Alfredo sauce with parmesan cheese and tomatoes topped with blackened chicken
Cajun Chicken & Shrimp Pasta
Sautéed chicken, shrimp, and red bell peppers, tossed with fettucine in a spicy Cajun Alfredo sauce, with parmesan cheese
Wraps & Tortas
Torta Cubana
Milanesa, chicken, ham, chorizo, egg, cheddar cheese, Pepper Jack Cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, avocado and, chipotle mayo
Torta Oaxaquena
Milanesa, carnitas, Pepper Jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, avocado, chipotle mayo and a chile toreado on the side
Torta La Raza
Torta Chilanga
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Breaded chicken, tossed in buffalo sauce, romaine lettuce, red onion, avocado, tomatoes, mixed cheese with ranch dressing
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, tomatoes, and avocado with Caesar dresing
Turkey Wrap
Romain lettuce, sliced turkey, red onion, avocado, tomatoes, and mixed cheese with ranch dressing
Soups & Salads
Cobb Salad
Egg, bacon, avocado, mixed cheese, crumble blue cheese, on a bed of romaine lettuce, with your choice of dresing
Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled chicken breast on top of romaine lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, parmesan cheese, croutons and a cheese quesadilla
Strawberry Salad
Romain lettuce, fresh Strawberries, Kiwis, candy pecans, dry cranberries, and crumble blue cheese, with balsamic vinaigrette dressing
Fajitas Steak Salad
Soup & Salad Combo
Bowl of soup with a house salad or a Caesar salad
Bowl Broccolli & Cheese
Bowl Chicken Tortilla Soup
Bowl of Clam Chowder
House Salad
Romaine lettuce, croutons, tomatoes, cucumbers, mixed cheese, and your choice of dressing
House Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, croutons, tomatoes, parmesan cheese and, Caesar dressing
Kids Meals
A La Carte (OL)
Soda
Coffees
Soft Drinks
Milkshakes
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
3232-D Greyling Dr, San Diego, CA 92123