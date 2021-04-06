Restaurant header imageView gallery

Maggie's Cafe Greyling Dr

2,772 Reviews

$$

3232-D Greyling Dr

San Diego, CA 92123

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Biscuits Eggs & Gravy
Bacon Chz Burger
Chicken Caesar Salad

Breakfast

Biscuits Eggs & Gravy

Biscuits Eggs & Gravy

$15.50

Two biscuits, smothered with our homemade gravy topped with two eggs and served with Maggie's Potatoes

Border Benedict

Border Benedict

$15.99

A toasted English muffin topped with a chorizo patty, avocado, two poach eggs and chipotle hollandaise sauce served with Maggie's potatoes and fruit

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$15.25

Eggs, potatoes, mixed bell peppers, onions, avocado, cheddar cheese and your choice of protein served with a side of chips and beans

Breakfast Quesadilla

Breakfast Quesadilla

$13.75

Scramble eggs, sausage, pico de gallo, avocado, mixed cheese, garnished with salsa fresca and sour cream

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$14.50

Fried egg, bacon, cheddar cheese, and avocado, server with Maggie's potatoes and fruit

Buttermilk Pancakes

Buttermilk Pancakes

$13.50

Two golden brown pancakes, served with two eggs and your choice of bacon or sausage links

California Omelette

California Omelette

$14.50

Spinach, pico de gallo, avocado, and pepper jack cheese served with Maggie's potatoes and your choice of sourdough or wheat toast

Carnitas Breakfast Skillet

Carnitas Breakfast Skillet

$15.25

Mixed bell peppers, onions, potatoes, tomatoes, carnitas topped with two eggs

Chicken & Waffles

Chicken & Waffles

$17.99

Belgian waffle topped with four pieces of mixed fried bone in chicken, served with a side of our homemade sausage gravy sauce

Chile Relleno Omlette

Chile Relleno Omlette

$17.50

Traditional chile relleno stuffed in an omelette topped with our house ranchero salsa, sour cream, onion and cilantro. Served with a side of beans, our Maggie's potatoes and your choice if toast

Chile Verde Omelette

Chile Verde Omelette

$17.00

Three egg omelette, with carne asada, onions, smothered with our homemade salsa verde topped with mix cheese, served with beans, Maggie's potatoes and your choice of sourdough or wheat toast

Country Fried Steak & Eggs

Country Fried Steak & Eggs

$15.50

Fried beef steak smothered with our homemade sausage gravy sauce topped with sausage topping served with Maggie's potatoes and two eggs

Crab Cake Benedict

Crab Cake Benedict

$17.95

A toasted biscuit topped with house made crab cakes, two poach eggs and chipotle hollandaise sauce served with Maggie's potatoes, and fruit

Eggs To Order

Eggs To Order

$10.99

Three eggs (any style) served with Maggie's potatoes, and your choice of bacon or sausage and sourdough or wheat toast

French Toast

French Toast

$13.50

Two slices of bread dipped in egg batter, sprinkled with powdered sugar, served with two eggs and your choice of bacon or sausage links

Harvest omlette

Harvest omlette

$16.00
Machaca Con Huevos

Machaca Con Huevos

$16.25

Scramble eggs with onions, bell peppers, tomatoes and shredded carnitas, served with Maggies potatoes, refried beans and your choice of corn or flour tortillas

Maggie’s Chilaquiles

Maggie’s Chilaquiles

$12.99

Homemade corn tortillas chips covered with your choice of green or red salsa, topped with red onion, cotija cheese, and sour cream, served with Maggie's potatoes and refried beans. Add two eggs for $2.00 Add chicken for 3.99

Meat lover omlete

Meat lover omlete

$17.50
S'more French Toast

S'more French Toast

$15.25

Two slices of French toast stuffed with marshmallow cream, chocolate chips, crumble graham cookies, drizzle with chocolate syrup and topped with whipped cream, served with two eggs and your choice of sausage links or bacon

Steak & Eggs

Steak & Eggs

$22.99

8 oz. flat Iron steak and two eggs cooked any style, served with Maggie's Potatoes, and your choice of sourdough or wheat toeast

Stuffed French Toast

Stuffed French Toast

$15.25

Two slices of French toast stuffed with cream cheese, fresh strawberries and bananas, topped with whipped cream and powdered sugar, served with two eggs and your choice of bacon or sausage links

Tex-Mex Omelette

Tex-Mex Omelette

$14.75

Carnitas, pico de gallo, fresh jalapenos topped with cotija cheese, and avocado served with Maggie's potatoes and your choice of sourdough or wheat toast

Traditional Eggs Benedict

Traditional Eggs Benedict

$15.50

A toasted English muffin, topped with Canadian bacon, two poach eggs and hollandaise sauce served with Maggie's potatoes, and fruit

Veggie Hash

Veggie Hash

$14.25

Spinach, mushroom, broccoli, zucchini, tomatoes, carrots, mix peppers, two eggs, topped with hollandaise sauce. Add Chicken $3.99 Add Carnitas $3.99

Waffel plate

$14.50

Starters

Wings

Wings

Crispy juicy chicken wings, tosses in your favorite sauce, with celery sticks and your choice of dressing

Elote bites

Elote bites

$9.95

Traditional mexican sweet corn fried up and topped with pico de gallo and cotija cheese, served with a chipotle Aoli

Cheese Burger Sliders

Cheese Burger Sliders

$13.49

Three beef sliders garnish with tomatoes, onions, and lettuce

Maggie’s Quesadilla

Maggie’s Quesadilla

$12.99

Huge flour tortilla stuffed with mixed cheese, mixed bell peppers, and onion, garnished with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and a side of salsa

Grande Nachos

Grande Nachos

$12.25

Tortilla chips covered in a jalapeño cheese sauce, topped with our pico de gallo, jalapeños, and sour cream

Potstickers

Potstickers

$12.50
Pretzel Puffs

Pretzel Puffs

$11.75
Taco Sampler

Taco Sampler

$13.49

Carnitas, Carne Asada, and Chicken topped with guacamole, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and salsa fresca on the side

Maggies Sampler

$19.99
Guac, Salsa & Chips

Guac, Salsa & Chips

$8.99

Crispy homemade tortilla chips served with the usual suspects

Basket Fries

$8.00
Basket Onion Rings

Basket Onion Rings

$9.00

Basket Sweet Fries

$8.00

Burgers & Sandwiches

Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$12.29

Angus Chuck beef burger, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions

Cheese Burger

Cheese Burger

$13.29

Angus chuck beef burger topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and, onions

Bacon Chz Burger

Bacon Chz Burger

$14.29

Angus Chuck beef burger, cheddar cheese, and bacon

BBQ Burger

BBQ Burger

$15.75

Angus chuck beef burger, BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon, topped with onions rings

Blue Cheese Burger

Blue Cheese Burger

$15.75

Augus chuck beef burger, with crumble blue cheese, bacon, frizzled onions, and drizzle with balsamic glaze, lettuce, tomatoes and onions

Guaca Burger

Guaca Burger

$15.75

Pepper Jack cheese, guacamole, bacon, and breaded jalapenos, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions

M.O.S. Burger

M.O.S. Burger

$15.75

Angus chuck beef burger, mushrooms, onions, and swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and, onions

Maggie’s Bourbon Burger

Maggie’s Bourbon Burger

$15.75

Angus chuck beef burger, pepper jack cheese, bacon, and Maggie's Bourbon glaze, lettuce, tomatoes and, onions

Sunny California Burger

Sunny California Burger

$15.75

Angus chuck burger, cheddar cheese, bacon, avocado and eggs, lettuce, tomatoes and, onios

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$14.29

Black bean patty, sliced avocado, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and onions

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$14.75

Blackened chicken breast with melted cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, with chipotle mayo

French Dip

French Dip

$14.75

Sliced prime rib, sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onions, and swiss cheese on a ciabatta bread, with a side of horseradish spread and au jus

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.75
Triple Decker Club Sandwich

Triple Decker Club Sandwich

$14.99

Three toasted sourdough bread slices with turkey, ham, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, avocado, and Mayonnaise

Cuban Sandwich

$15.99

Pastas & Entrees

Full Rack Ribs

Full Rack Ribs

$28.99

Slow-cooked, fall-of-the-bone tender baby back pork ribs, served with fries and coleslaw covered with your choice of our Maggie's Bourbon glaze or BBQ sauce

Half Rack Ribs

Half Rack Ribs

$20.99

Slow-cooked, fall-of-the-bone tender baby back pork ribs, served with fries and coleslaw covered with your choice of our Maggie's Bourbon glaze or BBQ sauce

Bourbon Ribs and Shrimp

$27.99
Bourbon Steak & Shrimp

Bourbon Steak & Shrimp

$24.99

8oz trimmed top blade steak with deep rich flavor, topped with our Maggie's Bourbon glaze, sautéed shrimp served with steamed veggies and, garlic mash potatoes

Bourbon Salmon Dinner

Bourbon Salmon Dinner

$23.99

Chargrilled salmon fillet topped off with our Maggie's Bourbon glaze served with steamed veggies and garlic mashed potatoes

Crispy Chicken Fingers

Crispy Chicken Fingers

$14.99

Golden brown chicken tenders served with fries and a side of honey mustard

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$15.99

Beer battered Atlantic cod fish served with fries and a side of tartar sauce

Blackened Chicken Alfredo

Blackened Chicken Alfredo

$17.50

Fettuccine pasta tossed in Alfredo sauce with parmesan cheese and tomatoes topped with blackened chicken

Cajun Chicken & Shrimp Pasta

Cajun Chicken & Shrimp Pasta

$19.99

Sautéed chicken, shrimp, and red bell peppers, tossed with fettucine in a spicy Cajun Alfredo sauce, with parmesan cheese

Wraps & Tortas

Torta Cubana

Torta Cubana

$16.99

Milanesa, chicken, ham, chorizo, egg, cheddar cheese, Pepper Jack Cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, avocado and, chipotle mayo

Torta Oaxaquena

Torta Oaxaquena

$15.75

Milanesa, carnitas, Pepper Jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, avocado, chipotle mayo and a chile toreado on the side

Torta La Raza

$15.99

Torta Chilanga

$15.99
Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$15.99

Breaded chicken, tossed in buffalo sauce, romaine lettuce, red onion, avocado, tomatoes, mixed cheese with ranch dressing

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.99

Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, tomatoes, and avocado with Caesar dresing

Turkey Wrap

Turkey Wrap

$13.99

Romain lettuce, sliced turkey, red onion, avocado, tomatoes, and mixed cheese with ranch dressing

Soups & Salads

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$14.99

Egg, bacon, avocado, mixed cheese, crumble blue cheese, on a bed of romaine lettuce, with your choice of dresing

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.99

Grilled chicken breast on top of romaine lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, parmesan cheese, croutons and a cheese quesadilla

Strawberry Salad

Strawberry Salad

$13.99

Romain lettuce, fresh Strawberries, Kiwis, candy pecans, dry cranberries, and crumble blue cheese, with balsamic vinaigrette dressing

Fajitas Steak Salad

$20.99
Soup & Salad Combo

Soup & Salad Combo

$14.99

Bowl of soup with a house salad or a Caesar salad

Bowl Broccolli & Cheese

Bowl Broccolli & Cheese

$8.99
Bowl Chicken Tortilla Soup

Bowl Chicken Tortilla Soup

$8.99

Bowl of Clam Chowder

$8.99

House Salad

$5.99

Romaine lettuce, croutons, tomatoes, cucumbers, mixed cheese, and your choice of dressing

House Caesar Salad

$5.99

Romaine lettuce, croutons, tomatoes, parmesan cheese and, Caesar dressing

Kids Meals

Kids Pancakes, egg & Bacon

Kids Pancakes, egg & Bacon

$7.99
Kids Eggs to order

Kids Eggs to order

$7.99

Two eggs cook to order, Maggie's potatoes, bacon and sourdough toast

Kids Grilled Cheese Sanwich

Kids Grilled Cheese Sanwich

$7.99
Kids Chicken Fingers

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.99
Kids Hamburger

Kids Hamburger

$7.99
Kids Chesse Burger

Kids Chesse Burger

$8.48
Kids Pepperoni Pizza

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$7.99
Kids Ribs

Kids Ribs

$11.99

Kids cheese quesadilla

$7.99

Desserts

Mudpie Dessert

$9.00
Apple pie

Apple pie

$8.50
Churro Waffle

Churro Waffle

$8.50
Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

$8.00

A La Carte (OL)

Bacon- side

$3.49

Maggies Potatoes-side

$3.95

Sausage-side

$3.49

Sweet potatoes-side

$3.95

Fries-side

$3.95

Avocado-side

$1.99

Doggy Menu

Doggy Chicken

$5.00

Doggy beef patty

$5.00

Doggy scramble with bacon

$5.00

Soda

Arnold palmer

$3.50

Unsweetened Ice Tea

$3.50

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.50

Pepsi

$3.50

Diet Pepsi

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Crush Orange

$3.50

Sierra Mist

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Soda Water

$1.99

Water

Coke Bottle

$3.50

Coffees

Coffee

$3.75

Decaf Coffee

$3.75
Ice Coffee

Ice Coffee

$4.99
Ice Caramel Late

Ice Caramel Late

$6.50
Ice Mocha

Ice Mocha

$6.50

Side Milk For Coffee

$0.75

Soft Drinks

Milk

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.75

Hot Cocoa

$3.99

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Aqua Pana

$4.00
Topo Chico Mineral water

Topo Chico Mineral water

$3.75

Tonic Water

$3.99

Milkshakes

Traditional Shake

$7.00

Go Bananas Shake

$8.00

Strawberry Shortcake Shake

$8.00

Piña Colada Shake

$8.00

Smoothies

Banana-berry Smoothie

Banana-berry Smoothie

$8.50

Banana & Strawberries

Mango Smoothie

$8.50

Lava flow

$8.50
Ocean Freeze Smoothie

Ocean Freeze Smoothie

$8.50

Blueberries & Bananas

Green Smoothie

Green Smoothie

$8.50

Avocado, Spinach & Bananas

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markCasual
check markIntimate
check markSports
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3232-D Greyling Dr, San Diego, CA 92123

Directions

Gallery
Maggie's Cafe image
Maggie's Cafe image
Maggie's Cafe image

