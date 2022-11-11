Main picView gallery

Maggie's Grill 413 East New Street

413 East New Street

Attica, IN 47918

Popular Items

Brisket Grilled Cheese
Pick-a-Meat Sandwich
Club Wrap

Snacks

Nachos

$9.49

Tortilla chips topped with cheese sauce, scallions, shredded lettuce, guacamile, jalapenos, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Breaded Mushrooms Basket

$8.99

Basket of mushrooms breaded and lightly fried, served with horsey sauce

Chicken Tenders

$9.99

Deep fried chicken fingers served naked or tossed in Cola BBQ, Texas BBQ, Nashville Hot, Buffalo, Spicy Garlic. Served with celery, carrots and ranch or blue cheese.

Chicken Wings

$15.99

(10) Brined chicken wings, rubbed in our house Memphis spice. Served with choice of Cola BBQ, Texas BBQ, Nashville Hot, Buffalo, Spicy Garlic. Served with celery, carrots and ranch or blue cheese.

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.99

South West Chicken, red & green peppers, onion, shredded cheese, side of salse, sour cream.

Paul's Rockin' Guac

$8.49

Homemade guacamole and fixins' served with tortilla chips

Chips & Salsa

$6.99

Chips & Queso

$7.49

Salads

Left Coast Salad

$9.99

Mixed Green lettuce, topped with hard boiled eggs, cheddar and jack cheese, avocado, and tomato

Half Left Coast Salad

$6.99

Mixed Green lettuce, topped with hard boiled eggs, cheddar and jack cheese, avocado, and tomato

Layered Salad

$9.99

Romaine and iceberg lettuce, cauliflower, bacon, red onions, peas, tossed in Layered dressing.

Half Layered Salad

$6.99

Romaine and iceberg lettuce, cauliflower, bacon, red onions, peas, tossed in Layered dressing.

Caesar Chop

$9.99

Chopped Romaine lettuce, tossed in our Casesar dressing, topped with Parmesan, and house croutons.

Half Caesar Chop

$4.99

Chopped Romaine lettuce, tossed in our Casesar dressing, topped with Parmesan, and house croutons.

Cranberry Salad

$9.99

Mixed Green Lettuce tossed in our cranberry dressing, topped with dried cranberries, cucumbers, walnuts, feta

Half Cranberry Salad

$6.99

Mixed Green Lettuce tossed in our cranberry dressing, topped with dried cranberries, cucumbers, walnuts, feta

Wraps

Club Wrap

$11.99

Ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, herb cream cheese, and ranch wrapped in a flour tortilla and your choice of a side.

BLT Avocado Wrap

$11.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar and jack cheese, avocado, herb cream cheese wrapped in a flour torilla and your choice of side.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.99

Chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing, herb cream cheese, wrapped in a flour tortilla wrap with your choice of side.

Handhelds

Pork Tenderloin

$13.99

Indiana pork loin, grilled or breaded, toast knot bun, lettuce, tomato, mayo

BLT

$11.99

Smoked bacon, tomato, lettuce, mayo on toasted white bread. Add avocado $1.50

Smashburger

$11.99

Beef patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion on toasted knot bun.

Brisket Grilled Cheese

$13.99

Smoked brisket, caramelized onions, Texas BBQ, swiss cheese, cheddar and jack cheese, served on toasted white bread.

Tacos (3)

$12.99

Choice of pork or brisket +$2. Topped with feta cheese, guacamole, chopped onion, salsa, cilantro, lime, with a choice of corn or flour tortilla.

BYO Mac

BYO Mac

$14.99

Mac and cheese topped with your choice of 1 protein and 2 choices of add ons, served with your choice of a side.

From The Smoker

1 Meat Platter

$15.99

Includes choice of any 2 sides, with homemade white bread, oickles and pickled onions. Served with fried biscuits and apple butter.

2 Meat Platter

$18.99

Includes choice of any 2 sides, with homemade white bread, oickles and pickled onions. Served with fried biscuits and apple butter.

Pick-a-Meat Sandwich

$11.99

Choice of smoked pork or brisket +$2 on a toasted knot bun served with pickles and your choice of side.

Kids Menu

Kid Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Choice of waffle fries, tater tots, fresh fruit, or mac and cheese.

Kid Chicken Fingers

$6.49

Choice of waffle fries, tater tots, fresh fruit, or mac and cheese.

Kid Mac & Cheese

$5.49

Choice of waffle fries, tater tots, fresh fruit, or mac and cheese.

Kid Cheeseburger

$5.99

Choice of waffle fries, tater tots, fresh fruit, or mac and cheese.

Sides

Green Beans Side

$4.99

Green Beans Pint

$6.99

Green Beans Quart

$11.00

Coleslaw Side

$4.99

Coleslaw Pint

$6.99

Coleslaw Quart

$11.00

Mac and Cheese Side

$4.99

Mac and Cheese Pint

$6.99

Mac and Cheese Quart

$11.00

Hash Brown Casserole Side

$4.99

Hash Brown Casserole Pint

$6.99

Hash Brown Casserole Quart

$11.00

Fresh Fruit Side

$4.99

Fresh Fruit Pint

$6.99

Fresh Fruit Quart

$11.00

Tater Tots Side

$4.99

Tater Tots Pint

$6.99

Tater Tots Quart

$11.00

Waffle Fries Side

$4.99

Waffle Fries Pint

$6.99

Waffle Fries Quart

$11.00

Kettle Chips Side

$4.99

Kettle Chips Pint

$6.99

Kettle Chips Quart

$11.00

Hot Honey Brussel Sprouts Side

$4.99

Hot Honey Brussel Sprouts Pint

$6.99

Hot Honey Brussel Sprouts Quart

$11.00

Fried Biscuits & Apple Butter Side

$4.99

Fried Biscuits & Apple Butter Pint

$6.99

Fried Biscuits & Apple Butter Quart

$11.00

Mixed Green Salad Side

$4.99

Mixed Green Salad Pint

$6.99

Mixed Green Salad Quart

$11.00

Breaded Cauliflower Side

$5.99

Breaded Cauliflower Pint

$7.99

Breaded Cauliflower Quart

$12.00

Breaded Mushroom Side

$5.99

Breaded Mushroom Pint

$7.99

Breaded Mushroom Quart

$12.00

Soft Drinks

SOFT DRINK

$3.49

KIDS Pepsi

$1.99

Orange Juice

$1.99+

MILK

$1.99+

Weekly Specials

Club Sandwich

$13.99

Clinton Eastwood Burger

$13.99

SW QUESADILLA

$12.99

Extra Dressing

Blue Cheese

$0.85

Ranch

$0.85

French

$0.85

Honey Mustard

$0.85

Carolina Ranch

$0.85

Cranberry Poppyseed

$0.85

Layered

$0.85

Spicy Garlic

$0.85

Buffalo

$0.85

Nashville Hot

$0.85

Cola BBQ

$0.85

Texas BBQ

$0.85

FRENCH

$0.85

COFFEE

REGULAR COFFEE

$3.49

DECAF COFFEE

$3.49

HOT TEA

$3.49

Soup

Chili

$0.00+

Taco Tuesday

Tacos

$4.50

Club Sandwich

$13.99

Salad Buffet with Sides

$14.99

Burrito Bowl

$17.99
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

413 East New Street, Attica, IN 47918

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

