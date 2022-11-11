Maggie's Grill 413 East New Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
413 East New Street, Attica, IN 47918
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Greyhouse Coffee & Supply Co. - - Campus
No Reviews
1000 W State St West Lafayette, IN 47906
View restaurant
The Table Cafe and Eatery - 2842 Old US Hwy 231
No Reviews
2842 Old US Hwy 231 Lafayette, IN 47909
View restaurant