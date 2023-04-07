Restaurant header imageView gallery

Maggie's Rumble Room 1430 2nd Avenue

No reviews yet

1430 2nd Avenue

Des Moines, IA 50314

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Appetizers

Hot Wings (8)

Hot Wings (8)

$13.00
Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Made in house. Fresh mozzarella cheese hand breaded and fried. Served with house marinara.

Garlic Cheese Bread

$12.00

Breaded Mushrooms

$8.00

Made in house. Fresh baby portabellas cooked

Fried Pickle Chips

$8.00
Poppers

Poppers

$10.00

Made in house poppers. Fresno peppers filled with whipped cream cheese hand breaded and fried. Served with a habanero raspberry sauce and ranch.

Hot Wheels

$8.00
Pizza Fries

Pizza Fries

$10.00

Onion Rings

$10.00

Fries

$7.00
Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$10.00

Burgers & Sandwiches

Cheeseburger

$10.00
Double Cheeseburger

Double Cheeseburger

$13.00
Tenderloin

Tenderloin

$13.00
Italian Sausage Sandwich

Italian Sausage Sandwich

$13.00

Meatball Sandwich

$12.00

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$12.00
Gringo Grinder

Gringo Grinder

$12.00
Pillly

Pillly

$12.00

Specialty Pizza

SM "IML" Intl. Meat Lovers

$24.00

SM White Lightning

$24.00

SM Green Elephant

$20.00

SM Big Kahuna

$20.00

SM El Camino

$22.00
SM Ranchero

SM Ranchero

$20.00

SM Red Rooster

$20.00

SM Model A

$16.00

SM Margherita

$20.00

MED "IML" Intl. Meat Lovers

$26.00

MED White Lightning

$26.00

MED Green Elephant

$23.00

MED Big Kahuna

$23.00

MED El Camino

$25.00
MED Ranchero

MED Ranchero

$23.00

MED Red Rooster

$23.00

MED Model "A"

$18.00

MED Margherita

$23.00

LG "IML" Intl. Meat Lovers

$28.00

LG White Lightning

$28.00

LG Green Elephant

$26.00

LG Big Kahuna

$26.00

LG El Camino

$28.00

LG Ranchero

$26.00

LG Red Rooster

$26.00

LG Model "A"

$20.00

LG Margerita

$26.00

Custom Pizza

Small Custom Pizza

$16.00

Medium Custom Pizza

$18.00

Large Custom Pizza

$20.00

Sides

Side Fries

$4.00

Side Onion Rings

$6.00

Extra Sauces

Ranch

$1.00

Chipotle Ranch

$1.00

Marinara

$1.00

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Habanero Raspberry

$1.00

Raspberry

$1.00

BBQ

$1.00

Nashville Hot

$1.00

Buffalo

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Maggie's Rumble Room is one of Des Moines's most popular. Give them a try, and you'll soon understand why. It's not just pizza. You can also find pasta, sandwiches, and other side dishes at independent pizzerias in Des Moines Try something new and expand your culinary horizons. Come in and enjoy!

Location

1430 2nd Avenue, Des Moines, IA 50314

Directions

