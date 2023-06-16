Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bema J's Bistro

review star

No reviews yet

3515 Bobcat Village Center Rd

NORTH PORT, FL 34288

Food

APPETIZER

APPLE AND BRIE QUESADILLA

$11.00

SERVED W RASPBERRY VINAIGRETTE

BASKET OF FRENCH FRIES

$7.00

BASKET OF ONION RINGS

$8.00Out of stock

BASKET OF SWEET POTATO FRIES

$8.00

BISTRO CHIPS

$13.00Out of stock

CHIPS W BLEU CHEESE, BACON, RED ONIONS, BALSAMIC, SCALLIONS

CALAMARI with marinara

$12.00

SERVED W MARINARA

FRIED PICKLES

$10.00

FRIED SPEARS SERVED W RANCH

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$10.00

5 STIX W SIDE OF MARINARA

ORIENTAL CALMARI

$14.00

SERVED W TERIYAKI AND SWEET THAI CHILI SAUCE

POT STICKERS

$11.00

SERVED W TERIYAKI DIPPING SAUCE

SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$12.00

5 SHRIMP W SIDE OF COCKTAIL SAUCE

STUFFED MUSHROOMS

$11.00

BOOM BOOM SHRIMP

$11.00

Lightly breaded shrimp coated in Boom Boom sauce

PRETZEL BITES

$11.00

Basket of pretzel bites served with warm cheese.

BRUSCHETTA

$12.00

Fresh ricotta and pesto over baguettes with chopped tomato, garlic, olive oil, basil and drizzled with balsamic glaze.

SOUP

CUP LOBSTER BISQUE

$7.00

BOWL LOBSTER BISQUE

$9.00

CUP OF SOUP DUJOUR

$6.00

CALL-IN TO ASK WHAT OUR SOUP OF THE DAY IS

BOWL SOUP DUJOUR

$8.00

CALL-IN TO ASK WHAT OUR SOUP OF THE DAY IS

CUP OF CLAM CHOWDER

$7.00

BOWL OF CLAM CHOWDER

$9.00

SALAD

Strawberry Field Salad

$20.00

Pecan Chicken Salad

$20.00

Side House Salad

$7.00

Side Caesar Salad

$8.00

Large House Salad

$11.00

Large Caesar Salad

$11.00

Caprese Salad

$13.00

Greek Salad

$13.00

Oriental Salad

$13.00

SANDWICH

CHICKEN BRIAN SANDWICH

$14.00

GRILLED CHICKEN, GOAT CHEESE, AND SUNDRIED TOMATO, ON KAISER ROLL

CHICKEN PARM SANDWICH

$15.00

BREADED CHICKEN IN OUR HOMEMADE MARINARA IN A FRESH SUB ROLL

EGGPLANT PARM SANDWICH

$13.00

FRESH EGGPLANT WITH MELTED MOZZARELLA ON FRESH SUB ROLL

GYRO

$12.00

LAMB AND BEEF, LETTUCE, TOMATO, AND ONION ON A PITA WITH TZATAZIKI SAUCE

HAWAIIAN CHICKEN SANDWICH

$13.00

A FAVORITE! GRILLED CHICKEN TOPPED WITH PINEAPPLE SLICE AND SPECIAL HOMEMADE SAUCE ON YUMMY BUTTER CROISSANT

MEATBALL PARM SANDWICH

$16.00

HOMEMADE MEATBALLS TOPPED WITH FRESH MOZZ ON SUB ROLL

OPEN FACED TUNA

$12.00

OUR HOMEMADE TUNA WITH A SLICE OF TOMATO AND MELTED PROVOLONE ON FLATBREAD

PHILLY CHEESE

$15.00

THIN SLICED STEAK, PEPPERS, ONIONS, MUSHROOMS, AND MELTED CHEESE

REUBEN SANDWICH

$14.00

FRESH PASTRAMI AND CORNED BEEF TOPPED W SAUERKRAUT AND THOUSAND ISLAND DRESSING

TUNA MELT

$12.00

HOMEMADE TUNA SALAD WITH MELTED PROVOLENE ON RYE

TURKEY CLUB

$13.00

FRESH ROASTED TURKEY, BACON, LETTUCE, TOMATO, AND OUR HOMEMADE LIGHT DIJON SAUCE

WRAPS

DEBBIE'S CHICKEN SALAD

$12.00

FAN FAVE HOMEMADE CHICKEN SALAD ON CHOICE OF WRAP W ONE SIDE

CRAZY VEGGIE WRAP

$11.00

CARROTS, CUCUMBERS, RED ONION, SPROUTS, BABY SPINACH AND FETA ROLLED IN YOUR CHOICE WRAP

CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP

$12.00

ROMAINE LETTUCE AND HOMEMADE CEASAR DRESSING IN YOUR FAVORITE WRAP

THE "BISTRO"

$14.00

FRESH EGGLPLANT, ROASTED RED PEPPERS, MELTED PROVOLONE WITH BALSAMIC GLAZE IN YOUR FAVORITE WRAP

TUNA SALAD WRAP

$12.00

CHICKEN CAPRESE WRAP

$16.00

SHRIMP CAPRESE WRAP

$18.00

CHICKEN PESTO WRAP

$14.00

SHRIMP PESTO WRAP

$16.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$14.00

BURGERS

ALL BURGERS COME WITH A SIDE OF FRIES

BISTRO BURGER

$16.00

BLEU CHEESE DRESSING WITH CRUMBLES, LETTUCE, TOMATO, AND ONION

BBQ BURGER

$16.00

HOMEMADE BARBECUE SAUCE AND ONION RINGS

CHEESEBURGER

$14.00

TRADITIONAL HAMBURGER

$13.00

GOURMET BURGER

$16.00

FRESH MOZERELLA, FETA CHEESE, RED ONION, AND LETUCE AND TOMATO

PATTY MELT

$16.00

SAUTEED ONIONS AND MELTED CHEESE

ENTREES

FILET MIGNON

$34.00

MARGARITA

$18.00

FRANCAISE

$15.00

PICATTA

$15.00

BAKED SALMON

$26.00

MADEIRA

$15.00

SEAFOOD FRADIAVOLO

$28.00

LINGUINI AND MEATBALLS

$17.00

PARMIGIANA

$15.00

MARSALA

$15.00

ALFREDO

$15.00

SCAMPI

$15.00

KIDS MENU

KIDS CHICKEN FINGERS AND FRIES

$7.00

KIDS PASTA AND MEATBALLS

$8.00

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE AND APPLES

$7.00

KIDS MAC & CHEESE AND FRIES

$8.00

KIDS PEPPERONI PIZZA PITA

$10.00

KIDS BURGER

$8.00

ALA CARTE

2 MEATBALLS

$9.00

2 HOMEMADE MEATBALLS WITH A SIDE OF FRESH RICOTTA

5 Grilled or Blackened Shrimp

$10.00

Coleslaw

$2.50

Cup of Mandarin Oranges

$2.50

Grilled Asparagus

$3.50

Potato Salad

$2.50

Roasted Red Mashed Potatoes

$3.50

Sauteed Mushrooms

$3.50

Sauteed Mushrooms & Onions

$3.50

Sauteed Onions

$2.50

Steamed Broccoli

$3.50

Sweet potato fries

$3.00

French Fries

$3.00

Side Of Onion Rings

$3.00

SPECIALS

RIBS

$27.00

FISH N CHIPS

$21.00

Ribeye

$38.00

Pork Belly

$22.00

Maple Bourbon Chicken

$24.00

SUMMER SPECIALS

2 for 60 special

$60.00

2 for 90 special

$90.00

Beverage

N/A Beverages

COFFEE

$3.00

COKE

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

DR PEPPER

$3.00

GINGER ALE

$3.00

HOT TEA

$3.00

JUICE

$4.00

MILK

$4.00

PINK LEMONADE

$3.00

RASPBERRY TEA

$3.00

Rootbeer Float

$6.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

SODA WATER

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

SWEET TEA

$3.00

UNSWEET TEA

$3.00

WATER

Margaritas

Baja Lime

$7.00

Passion Fruit

$7.00

Watermelon Cucumber

$7.00

Peach

$7.00

Strawberry

$7.00

Dinner

ENTREES

LINGUINI AND MEATBALLS

$15.00

HOMEMADE MARIANRA AND MEATBALLS

CHICKEN ALFREDO

$18.00

CHICKEN BREAST IN OUR HOMEMADE ALFREDO WITH CHOICE OF LINGUINI OR PENNE

CHICKEN MARSALA

$19.00

OUR FABULOUS MARSALA WITH TENDER CHICKEN BREAST OVER YOUR CHOICE OF LINGUINI OR PENNE

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA

$18.00

BREADED CHICKEN IN OUR HOMEMADE MARINARA OVER YOUR CHOICE OF LINGUINI OR PENNE

CHICKEN FRANCAISE

$19.00

CHICKEN IN WHITE WINE AND LEMON BUTTER ON LINGUINI OR PENNE

CHICKEN MADEIRA

$19.00

CHICKEN BREASTS IN CREAMY MADEIRA WINE SAUCE

NEW YORK STRIP

$22.00

COOKED TO ORDER WITH FRENCH FRIES AND SLAW

VEAL MADEIRA

$23.00

TENDER VEAL IN A CREAMY MADEIRA WINE SAUCE

VEAL PARMIGIANA

$21.00

VEAL, LIGHTLY BREADED TOPPED WITH MOZZARELLA CHEESE AND MARINARA, SERVED WITH LINGUINI

VEAL PICATTA

$23.00

VEAL SAUTEED WITH WHITE WINE, BUTTER, GARLIC, AND CAPERS

BAKED SALMON

$19.00

OVER LINGUINI OR PENNE

SHRIMP SCAMPI

$19.00

SAUTEED SHRIMP IN OUR FABULOUS SCAMPI SAUCE WITH LINGUINI OR PENNE

SHRIMP INTI

$19.00Out of stock

SHRIMP COATED IN OUR SPICY COCONUT CREAM SAUCE

SEAFOOD FRADIAVOLO

$22.00

SHRIMP, SCALLOPS, MUSSELS, AND CLAMS, ALL SAUTEED IN A SPICY MARINARA

DINNER SPECIALS

RIBS WITH MAC

$26.00

RIBS

$27.00

CHICK FAJITA

$17.00

STEAK FAJITA

$19.00

Chicken steak & shrimp fajitas

$28.00

Crabcakes

$32.00

Merchandise

Shirts

Medium Shirt

$35.00

Large Shirt

$35.00

Extra Large Shirt

$35.00

Glasses

Beer Glass

$22.00

Wine Glass

$25.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Creative culinary stylings in a warm and friendly setting.

Website

Location

3515 Bobcat Village Center Rd, NORTH PORT, FL 34288

Directions

