Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Juice & Smoothies

Magic Cup McKinney

review star

No reviews yet

$

7701 Stacy rd

McKinney, TX 75070

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Iced Nuoc Sam Tea
Strawberry Banana Smoothie
Iced Tiger Oat Milk Tea w/ Boba

Cha-Signature

Cha-Mango

$6.45

Spicy mango smoothie topped with mango fruit bits and candy straw

Cha-Pineapple

$6.45

Spicy pineapple smoothie topped with pineapple fruit bits and candy straw

Cha-Strawberry

$6.45

Spicy strawberry smoothie topped with strawberry fruit bits and candy straw

Cha-Watermelon

$6.45

Spicy watermelon smoothie topped with watermelon fruit bits and candy straw

Cha-Guava

$6.45

Spicy pink guava smoothie topped with mango fruit bits and candy straw

Smoothie 1

Avocado Smoothie

$5.95

Creamy fresh avocado blend with ice and sweet milk

Watermelon Smoothie

$5.95

Refreshing icy blends of fresh fruit. packed with vitamins and nutrients

Mango Smoothie

$5.95

Refreshing icy blends of fresh fruit. packed with vitamins and nutrients

Strawberry Smoothie

$5.95

Refreshing icy blends of fresh fruit. packed with vitamins and nutrients

Guava Smoothie

$5.95

Refreshing icy blends of fresh fruit. packed with vitamins and nutrients

Pineapple Smoothie

$5.95

Refreshing icy blends of fresh fruit. packed with vitamins and nutrients

Peach Smoothie

$5.95

Refreshing icy blends of fresh fruit. packed with vitamins and nutrients

Banana Smoothie

$5.95

Refreshing icy blends of fresh fruit. packed with vitamins and nutrients

Passion Fruit Smoothie

$5.95

Refreshing icy blends of fresh fruit. packed with vitamins and nutrients

Smoothie 2

Strawberry Pineapple Smoothie

$5.95

Refreshing icy blends of fresh fruit packed with vitamins and nutrients.

Strawberry Mango Smoothie

$5.95

Refreshing icy blends of fresh fruit packed with vitamins and nutrients.

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$5.95

Refreshing icy blends of fresh fruit packed with vitamins and nutrients.

Strawberry Peach Smoothie

$5.95

Refreshing icy blends of fresh fruit packed with vitamins and nutrients.

Mango Peach Smoothie

$5.95

Refreshing icy blends of fresh fruit packed with vitamins and nutrients.

Mango Pineapple Smoothie

$5.95

Refreshing icy blends of fresh fruit packed with vitamins and nutrients.

Mango Passion Fruit Smoothie

$5.95

Refreshing icy blends of fresh fruit packed with vitamins and nutrients.

Mango Guava Smoothie

$5.95

Refreshing icy blends of fresh fruit packed with vitamins and nutrients.

Watermelon Strawberry Smoothie

$5.95

Refreshing icy blends of fresh fruit packed with vitamins and nutrients.

Watermelon Pineapple Smoothie

$5.95

Pina Colada Smoothie

$5.95

Refreshing icy blends of fresh fruit packed with vitamins and nutrients.

Frappes

Oreo Vanilla Frappe

$6.45

America's favorite cookie mixed with caffeine-free vanilla bean, ice and milk

Viet Frappe

$6.45

Our vietnamese coffee, also known as Cafe Sua Da, made with an icy twist and milk for an extra sweet and caffeinated frappe

Cafe Frappe

$6.45

Premium cold brew coffee blend with gourmet frappe mix, ice and milk

Dark Chocolate Frappe

$6.45

Our favorites frappe with a dark chocolate twist! A blend of milk, premium sauce and topped with whipped cream

Caramel Frappe

$6.45

Your favorites frappe with a caramel twist! A blend of milk, premium sauce and topped with whipped cream

Special-Teas Iced

Iced Nuoc Mat

$5.65

Iced Nuoc Sam Tea

$5.65

Fresh pandan leaf brew with sugarcane sweetened with raw cane sugar and agar jelly, chia seeds, and grass jelly

Iced Fruit Tea Madness

$5.65

Strawberry mango lychee iced tea with mango, strawberry, and rainbow jelly

Iced Tropical Paradise Tea

$5.65

Fresh fruit iced tea with mango, strawberry, and pineapple bits

Iced Strawberry Peach Tea

$5.65

Strawberry peach iced tea with strawberry and peach fruit bits

Iced Aloe Chia Tea

$5.65

Pineapple lychee iced tea with aloe vera and chia seeds

Iced Vera Blossom Tea

$5.65

Mango peach iced tea with aloe vera and mango fruit bits

Bubble Teas Iced

Iced House Milk Tea w/ Pudding

$5.25

Premium Oolong black tea sweetened with raw cane sugar and non-dairy creamer

Iced Thai Milk Tea w/ Boba

$5.25

Classic Thai tea topped with fresh half and half for a creamy taste with a hint of spicy note

Iced Thai Green Milk Tea w/ Boba

$5.25

Thai green tea sweetened with raw cane sugar and fresh half and half for a creamy taste with a hint of minty note

Iced Tiger Oat Milk Tea w/ Boba

$5.25

Iced Jasmine Milk Tea w/ Herbal Jelly

$5.25

Jasmine green tea sweetened with raw cane sugar and non-dairy creamer

Iced Taro Milk Tea w/ Lychee Jelly

$5.25

A non-caffeinated creamy taro tea sweetened with raw cane sugar and non dairy creamer

Iced Coffee Milk Tea w/ Boba

$5.25

Our bold vietnamese coffee infused with premium Oolong milk tea

Fusion Tea 1

Iced Jasmine Green Tea w/ Boba

$4.95

Freshly brew Jasmine green tea

Iced Oolong Black Tea w/ Boba

$4.95

Freshly brew Oolong black tea

Iced Peach Green Tea w/ Aloe Vera

$5.25

Jasmine green tea infused with peach fruity flavor

Iced Mango Oolong Tea w/ Peach Bits

$5.25

Oolong black tea infused with mango fruity flavor

Iced Honey Oolong Tea w/ Crystal Boba

$5.25

Oolong black tea infused with honey flavor

Iced Honey Green Tea w/ Boba

$5.25

Oolong non dairy milk tea infused with honey flavor

Iced Wintermelon Green Tea w/ Herbal Jelly

$5.25

Oolong non dairy milk tea infused with winter melon flavor

Iced Mango Green Tea w/ Boba

$5.25

Iced Passion Fruit Green Tea w/ Boba

$5.25

Iced Lychee Green Tea w/ Boba

$5.25

Iced Strawberry Green Tea w/ Boba

$5.25

Iced Pineapple Green Tea w/ Boba

$5.25

Iced Green Apple Green Tea Promo

Fusion Tea 2

Iced Pineapple Strawberry Green Tea w/ Mango Jelly

$5.25

Iced Strawberry Lychee Green Tea w/ Strawberry Bits

$5.25

Iced Mango Passion Fruit Green Tea w/ Chia Seeds

$5.25

Bubble Teas Hot

Hot House Milk Tea w/ Egg Pudding

$5.25

Premium Oolong black tea sweetened with raw cane sugar and non-dairy creamer.

Hot Thai Milk Tea w/ Boba

$5.25

Classic Thai tea topped with fresh half and half for a creamy taste with a hint of spicy note

Hot Thai Green Milk Tea w/ Boba

$5.25

Thai green tea sweetened with raw cane sugar and fresh half and half for a creamy taste with a hint of minty note

Hot Jasmine Milk Tea w/ Herbal Jelly

$5.25

Jasmine green tea sweetened with raw cane sugar and non-dairy creamer

Hot Taro Milk Tea w/ Lychee Jelly

$5.25

A non-caffeinated creamy taro tea sweetened with raw cane sugar and non dairy creamer

Hot Tiger Oat Milk Tea w/ Boba

$5.25

Hot Coffee Milk Tea w/ Boba

$5.25

Our bold vietnamese coffee infused with premium Oolong milk tea

Fusion Teas Hot

Hot Jasmine Green Tea w/ Boba

$5.25

Freshly brew Jasmine green tea

Hot Oolong Black Tea w/ Boba

$5.25

Freshly brew Oolong black tea

Hot Peach Green Tea w/ Aloe Vera

$5.25

Jasmine green tea infused with peach fruity flavor

Hot Mango Oolong Tea w/ Peach Bits

$5.25

Oolong black tea infused with mango fruity flavor

Hot Honey Oolong Tea w/ Crystal Boba

$5.25

Oolong black tea infused with honey flavor

Hot Honey Green Tea w/ Boba

$5.25

Oolong non dairy milk tea infused with honey flavor

Hot Wintermelon Green Tea w/ Herbal Jelly

$5.25

Oolong non dairy milk tea infused with winter melon flavor

Hot Mango Green Tea w/ Boba

$5.25

Hot Mango Passion Fruit Green Tea w/ Chia Seeds

$5.25

Jasmine green tea infused with mango passion fruity flavor

Hot Strawberry Lychee Green Tea w/ Strawberry Bits

$5.25

Jasmine green tea infused with strawberry lychee fruity flavor

Hot Pineapple Strawberry Green Tea w/ Mango Jelly

$5.25

Jasmine green tea infused with pineapple and strawberry fruity flavor

Iced Coffee

Iced Light Cafe Sua Da

$4.95

Our Dark Roast Cafe Sua Da infused with milk for a lighter and creamier taste

Iced Dark Cafe Sua Da

$5.45

Dark roast house blend coffee using our slow drip brewing method for a strong flavor, sweetened with condensed milk

Iced Black Viet Coffee

$4.45

Vietnamese coffee using slow drip brewing method for a strong rich cup of black coffee

Iced Cold Brew

$4.95

Slow steeped in cool water for twelve hours to creates a perfectly balanced and distinctively smooth cup of black coffee

Iced Americano

$3.25

Triple Espresso shots over hot water

Iced Latte

$4.25

Espresso blend of sweetness and acidity, rock sugar aroma, milk chocolate finish pair with steamed milk, and a light layer of foam

Iced Vanilla Latte

$4.65

Sweeten your latte with our pure, simple, preservative-free Vanilla French syrups

Iced Lavender Vanilla Latte

$4.95

A unique, refreshing floral flavor combined with espresso and steamed milk, perfect for a relaxing morning

Iced Honey Caramel Latte

$5.25

Rich honey flavored with espresso and steamed milk drizzled with artificial-free caramel sauce to create a delightfully sweet latte experience

Iced Dark Chocolate Mocha

$5.25

Rich espresso combined with our premium dark chocolate sauce and steamed milk, top it off with whipped cream

Iced Tiger Oat Milk Latte

$5.45

Iced Coconut White Mocha

$5.45

Creamy coconut over espresso and white chocolate sauce pair with steamed milk and sweetened with whipped cream

Iced Hot Chocolate

$4.25

Premium sweet ground chocolate with hot creamy milk and whipped cream

Hot Coffee

Hot Light Cafe Sua Da

$4.95

Our Dark Roast Cafe Sua Da infused with milk for a lighter and creamier taste

Hot Dark Cafe Sua Da

$5.45

Dark roast house blend coffee using our slow drip brewing method for a strong flavor, sweetened with condensed milk

Hot Black Viet Coffee

$4.45

Vietnamese coffee using slow drip brewing method for a strong rich cup of black coffee

Double Shot Espresso

$2.75

Double Shot Espresso

Hot Cappuccino

$4.25

Triple espresso shots with hot creamy milk

Hot Americano

$3.25

Triple Espresso shots over hot water

Hot Latte

$4.25

Espresso blend of sweetness and acidity, rock sugar aroma, milk chocolate finish pair with steamed milk, and a light layer of foam

Hot Vanilla Latte

$4.65

Sweeten your latte with our pure, simple, preservative-free Vanilla French syrups

Hot Lavender Vanilla Latte

$4.95

A unique, refreshing floral flavor combined with espresso and steamed milk, perfect for a relaxing morning

Hot Honey Caramel Latte

$5.25

Rich honey flavored with espresso and steamed milk drizzled with artificial-free caramel sauce to create a delightfully sweet latte experience

Hot Dark Chocolate Mocha

$5.25

Rich espresso combined with our premium dark chocolate sauce and steamed milk, top it off with whipped cream

Hot Tiger Oat Milk Latte

$5.45

Hot Coconut White Mocha

$5.45

Creamy coconut over espresso and white chocolate sauce pair with steamed milk and sweetened with whipped cream

Hot Chocolate

$4.25

Premium sweet ground chocolate with hot creamy milk and whipped cream

Secret Menu

Iced Chai Caramel Latte

$5.45

Steamed milk combined with sweet and mildly spiced organic chai, drizzled with premium caramel sauce and top it off with whipped cream

Hot Chai Caramel Latte

$5.45

Steamed milk combined with sweet and mildly spiced organic chai, drizzled with premium caramel sauce and top it off with whipped cream

Coffee Seasonal

Hot Pumpkin Spiced Latte

$5.75

Iced Pumpkin Spiced Latte

$5.75

Extras

Ramen

$5.00

Milkis

$2.55

Bottle Water

$2.55

Sparkling Water

$2.55

Mango Fan

$1.50

Candy Straw

$1.00

Macarons

Cereal Milk

$7.50

Lavender

$7.50

Vanilla Bean

$7.50

Cookies N Cream

$7.50

Strawberry Coconut Sorbet

$7.50

Chocolate Peanut Butter

$7.50

Candies

CocoAndre Turtle and Barks

$8.50

CocoAndre Bars

$11.00

E&E Pecans

$8.00

Bumbler

Bumbler

$25.00

Reusable Straws Kit

Reusable Straws Kit

$9.95

Magic Cup Mask

Magic Cup Mask

$3.00

1/2 Gallon Bubble Teas

1/2 Gallon House Milk Tea

$28.00

1/2 Gallon Thai Milk Tea

$28.00

1/2 Gallon Thai Green Milk Tea

$28.00

1/2 Gallon Jasmine Milk Tea

$28.00

1/2 Gallon Taro Milk Tea

$28.00

Per Scoop of Boba

$0.59

Per Scoop of Jellies

$0.59

1 Gallon Bubble Teas

1 Gallon House Milk Tea

$38.00

1 Gallon Thai Milk Tea

$38.00

1 Gallon Thai Green Milk Tea

$38.00

1 Gallon Jasmine Milk Tea

$38.00

1 Gallon Taro Milk Tea

$38.00

Per Scoop of Boba

$0.59

Per Scoop of Jellies

$0.59

1/2 Gallon Fusion Teas

1/2 Gallon Nuoc Sam Tea

$28.00

1/2 Gallon Nuoc Mat Tea

$28.00

1/2 Gallon Mango Green Tea

$28.00

1/2 Gallon Peach Green Tea

$28.00

1/2 Gallon Passion Fruit Green Tea

$28.00

1/2 Gallon Lychee Green Tea

$28.00

1/2 Gallon Strawberry Green Tea

$28.00

1/2 Gallon Sweet Green Tea

$28.00

Per Scoop of Boba

$0.59

Per Scoop of Jellies

$0.59

1 Gallon Fusion Teas

1 Gallon Nuoc Mat Tea

$38.00

1 Gallon Nuoc Sam Tea

$38.00

1 Gallon Mango Green Tea

$38.00

1 Gallon Peach Green Tea

$38.00

1 Gallon Passion Fruit Green Tea

$38.00

1 Gallon Lychee Green Tea

$38.00

1 Gallon Strawberry Green Tea

$38.00

1 Gallon Sweet Green Tea

$38.00

Per Scoop of Boba

$0.59

Per Scoop of Jellies

$0.59
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info

We strive for a wholesome approach with fresh local goods, a friendly and knowledgeable staff, and a warm, inviting atmosphere. Eastern and western influences merge with the best aspects of boba tea, smoothie and craft coffee shops to provide each customer with a unique experience. Additionally, we offer a selection of Asian fusion dishes, setting us apart from your average drink stop.

Website

Location

7701 Stacy rd, McKinney, TX 75070

Directions

Gallery
Magic Cup image
Magic Cup image
Magic Cup image

Similar restaurants in your area

Pietro's Bakery & Cafe
orange star4.6 • 274
11625 Custer Rd , Suite 100 Frisco, TX 75035
View restaurantnext
Armor Coffee Company
orange starNo Reviews
190 East Stacy Rd Allen, TX 75002
View restaurantnext
Aussie Grind - 3930 Preston Rd, Suite 120
orange starNo Reviews
3930 Preston Rd, Suite 120 Frisco, TX 75035
View restaurantnext
La Finca Coffee and Bakery
orange starNo Reviews
7511 Main St #150 Frisco, TX 75034
View restaurantnext
UP Inspired Kitchen - Frisco
orange starNo Reviews
5285 Dallas Parkway Frisco, TX 75034
View restaurantnext
Legacy Hall - Whisk and Eggs
orange star4.0 • 1,241
7800 Windrose Ave Plano, TX 75024
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in McKinney

Scotty P's McKinney
orange star4.5 • 1,960
2950 Craig Dr McKinney, TX 75070
View restaurantnext
Dillas Quesadillas - McKinney
orange star4.6 • 1,103
3510 W. University #200 McKinney, TX 75071
View restaurantnext
TUPPS Brewery - 721 Anderson St
orange star4.7 • 456
721 Anderson St McKinney, TX 75069
View restaurantnext
Salata - F - 100 - McKinney
orange star4.4 • 302
3540 West University Dr McKinney, TX 75071
View restaurantnext
19 Degrees Sports Bar & Grill - McKinney
orange star5.0 • 7
6993 Stars Ave McKinney, TX 75070
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near McKinney
Allen
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Prosper
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Frisco
review star
Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)
Celina
review star
Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Plano
review star
Avg 4.1 (122 restaurants)
Wylie
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
The Colony
review star
Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)
Richardson
review star
Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)
Little Elm
review star
Avg 3.7 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston