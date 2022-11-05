Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Juice & Smoothies
Magic Cup McKinney
No reviews yet
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info
We strive for a wholesome approach with fresh local goods, a friendly and knowledgeable staff, and a warm, inviting atmosphere. Eastern and western influences merge with the best aspects of boba tea, smoothie and craft coffee shops to provide each customer with a unique experience. Additionally, we offer a selection of Asian fusion dishes, setting us apart from your average drink stop.
Location
7701 Stacy rd, McKinney, TX 75070
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Aussie Grind - 3930 Preston Rd, Suite 120
No Reviews
3930 Preston Rd, Suite 120 Frisco, TX 75035
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in McKinney
More near McKinney