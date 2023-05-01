Magic Valley Brewing Buhl 208 Broadway Ave N

  • Home
PUB GRUB

APPs

Fry App

$7.50

Oven Baked Beer battered fries piled high

Fry Side

$4.00

Pub Pretzel

$8.25

Bavarian Pub Pretzel served with MVB cheese sauce and Stone Ground Mustard

Magic Mtn Fries

Magic Mtn Fries

$10.59

Oven Baked Beer battered fries piled high, smothered in bleu cheese sauce, bacon, scallions & bleu cheese crumbles.

Hog Heaven Fries

$10.75

Oven Baked Beer battered fries, with a mound of slow smoked Pulled Pork, our 3-cheese blend, scallions. Served with a selection of our house BBQ sauces at the table

Cajun Fries

$8.65

Oven Baked Beer battered fries with a taste of the bayou

Chili CZ Fry

$10.60

Oven Baked Beer battered fries layered w/ MVB no bean pub chili & cheese sauce

Wings

Wings

$9.89+

Our Oven Baked Wings are the Largest Available, Giving You More Satisfying Tender Meat Order Your Wings NAKED, With our MVB DRY RUB or TRY OUR FRESH IN-HOUSE PUB SAUCES

Finger Steaks

$10.95

½ lb serving of tasty seasoned breaded beef strips oven baked to a golden brown. Served with house cocktail sauce

Idaho Poutine

$12.69

½ lb serving of tasty Finger Steaks topped w/ MVB cheese blend and in house brown gravy

Scottish Egg

Scottish Egg

$10.50

Traditional pub grub! Hardboiled egg wrapped in locally sourced German sausage, coated in breadcrumbs then baked. Served w/ pickled veggies & mustard.

Meat Pie

$5.00

Irish Hand Pies with Cottage Pie Filling

El Diablo Snake Bites

El Diablo Snake Bites

$10.45

A popper that marries a Jalapeno w/ MVB cheese blend and is wrapped in locally sourced German sausage, coated in breadcrumbs then baked. Served w/ pickled veggies & mustard.

Chicken Strip

$2.85

DOGS

German Brat

$10.45

Locally made mild German brat

Hoss

$8.55

Falls Brand 1/4lb all Beef Hot Dog

SANDWICH

Cuban Sandwich

$14.35

Slow smoked Pulled Pork & Ham with melted Swiss Cheese and Pickles, Stone ground mustard on a Ciabatta Hoagie

Dierkes Dip

$14.55

Our French dip loaded with Smoked Tri-Tip & Melted Swiss Cheese on a Ciabatta Hoagie served with Basalt Stout Au Jus and Horseradish

Hog Heaven Sandwich

$11.25

A mound of slow smoked Pulled Pork, MVB slaw on a Ciabatta Hoagie. Comes with a selection of our In-House BBQ Sauces

MVB Grilled Cheese

$13.25

Bubbly & delicious blend of melted Magic Valley cheeses, sliced Swiss Cheese piled with Thick-Cut Smoked Bacon, served on sourdough

MVBLT

$14.35

A Pub Classic! Thick-Cut Smoked Bacon piled high on grilled sourdough bread, lettuce, tomato & mayo. 14.55 Add Avocado

The MacGregor

$15.99

Our Reuben made with Lean Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese & Thousand Island Dressing on Rye Bread made with MVB spent grains

The McCauley

$15.99

Our Reuben made with Lean Corned Beef, Coleslaw, Swiss Cheese & Thousand Island Dressing on Rye Bread made with MVB spent grains

The Roundup

$16.99

Turkey, Ham, Thick-Cut Smoked Bacon Avocado, Mayo, Stone Ground Mustard, Tomato, Green Leaf Lettuce, Red Onion and Swiss on a Ciabatta Hoagie.

MVB Fish Sandwich

$15.35

WRAPS

Buhlfalo

$11.99

Breaded Chicken tenders, Shredded Cabbage, Red Onion, Bleu cheese dressing, served with your choice of Honey Mustard BBQ, Smokey or El Diablo BBQ sauce

Chisholm

$11.65

Spring greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, avocado, black olives, w/ House honey mustard dressing

West End

$16.19

Turkey, Bacon & Avocado with sliced Swiss cheese, lettuce & MVB pesto mayo sauce

SIDES

Fry Side

$4.00

M&C Side

$4.00

Cavatappi Pasta, MVB cheese sauce topped with three cheese blend

Slaw

$4.00

Hand grated Slaw W/ MVB Slaw sauce

House Salad

$5.85

Mixed greens & seasonal veggies

Mash Pot & Gravy

$4.00

Creamy Idaho Potatoes topped with in house beef gravy

Pot Salad

$4.00

Chili Cup

$4.00

A Cup or Bowl of Judy’s All Meat in house Chili no beans about it

No Side

PUB CL

Brewhouse Meatballs

$10.99

Four savory In-House meatballs & sautéed mushrooms on a bed of creamy Idaho mashed Potatoes served with a rich beef gravy

Chicken Pot Pie

$11.99

Slow smoked chicken chunks, onions, carrots, celery, red bell pepper, mushrooms & peas in a creamy sauce topped with a flakey pie crust and baked to perfection. Replace the pie crust with mashed potatoes for a twist

Cottage Pie

$11.99

Another Pub Classic made with a hearty mix of ground beef, onions, carrots & peas topped with Idaho mashed potatoes, baked to a golden brown Dairy Free

Fish n Chips

$13.99

Oven Baked Brewers Beer Battered Cod served on a bed of Oven Baked Beer battered fries along with house Slaw. Served w/ House Slaw, MVB Tarter & MVB fry sauce

Sausage & Mash

$11.45

Our take on bangers and mash serving a local German Brat & sautéed mushrooms on a mound of creamy mashed potatoes and a moat of rich beef gravy Dairy Free

Chili Bowl

$7.99

A Cup or Bowl of Judy’s All Meat in house Chili no beans about it

Chili Cup

$4.00

A Cup or Bowl of Judy’s All Meat in house Chili no beans about it

M n C

Full Classic Mac And Cheese

$10.99

A classic Mac n Cheese, topped with more cheese then baked

Bacon/Jalapeno Mac n Cheese

$14.35

Local Thick-Cut Smoked Bacon & Jalapeños, topped with more cheese then baked

MVB Irish Mac & Cheese

$14.35

Chopped corned beef, sautéed onions & peas, topped with more cheese then baked

Chili Mac N Cheese

$11.99

Our in house Chili topped with more cheese & jalapenos then baked

Shrimp Parm

$17.50

Sautéed Shrimp & Parmesan Cheese Sauce, topped with more cheese then baked.

BYO M n C

$10.99

Pick your own mix of Mac & Cheese additions

SALADS

MVB Pub Salad

$10.61+

served with spring greens, boiled egg, avocado, red onion, scallions, tomatoes, olives, English cucumbers, Bacon Crumble and our 3-Cheese blend

Hen House Pub Salad

$11.24+

served with spring greens, boiled egg, avocado, red onion, scallions, tomatoes, olives, English cucumbers, Bacon Crumble and our 3-Cheese blend

Pulled Pork Pub Salad

$10.49+

served with spring greens, boiled egg, avocado, red onion, scallions, tomatoes, olives, English cucumbers, Bacon Crumble and our 3-Cheese blend

Shrimp Pub Salad

$13.31+

served with spring greens, boiled egg, avocado, red onion, scallions, tomatoes, olives, English cucumbers, Bacon Crumble and our 3-Cheese blend

Vegetarian Pub Salad

$8.81+

served with spring greens, boiled egg, avocado, red onion, scallions, tomatoes, olives, English cucumbers, Bacon Crumble and our 3-Cheese blend

Vegan Pub Salad no egg or chz

$8.81+

served with spring greens, avocado, red onion, scallions, tomatoes, olives, English cucumbers

BURGERS

1/4 LB Burger

$6.99

1/2 LB Burger

$10.75

Patty Melt

$12.55

KIDS

Juice Box

$1.75

Milk

$1.75

Kid Cream Soda

$2.00

Kid Ginger Ale

$2.00

Kid Rootbeer

$2.00

Corn Pup

$3.95

Fry Side

$4.00

MVB Kids Mac n Cheese

$4.00

Chicken Strip

$2.85

Little Joe Grilled Cheese

$4.55

Big Joe Grill Cheese

$5.75

Hoss

$8.55

Falls Brand 1/4lb all Beef Hot Dog

SOUP

Soup of the Day

$4.00+

DESSERTS

Cheesecake

$7.00

Lava Flow

$6.25

Warm “Death by Chocolate” award winning brownie served with a scoop of Clover Creamery ice cream and chocolate sauce

Salted Caramel Ice Cream

Clover Creamery ice cream! Great with Root beer or try it with a Basalt Stout

Vanilla Ice Cream

Clover Creamery ice cream! Great with Root beer or try it with a Basalt Stout

BEV

NA

Rockhound Rootbeer

$3.50+

Agate Cream Soda

$3.50+

Falls Mist Ginger Ale

$3.50+

Ice Tea

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Water

SWAG

Beer Bucks

Beer Buck $1

$1.00

Beer Buck $5

$5.00

Beer Buck $10

$10.00

Beer Buck $20

$20.00

Glassware

Growler 64oz Brown

$15.00

16oz MVB Pint Glass

$14.00

Pkgd Foods

Hot Sauces

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Thank you for visiting our Nano Brewery locate in Buhl, Idaho where we hand craft each batch of beer. We hope you will be our guest again to sit, relax and enjoy a Pint and a Bite Rich, Judy and the Brew Crew

Location

208 Broadway Ave N, Buhl, ID 83316

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

