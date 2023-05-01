Magic Valley Brewing Buhl 208 Broadway Ave N
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Thank you for visiting our Nano Brewery locate in Buhl, Idaho where we hand craft each batch of beer. We hope you will be our guest again to sit, relax and enjoy a Pint and a Bite Rich, Judy and the Brew Crew
Location
208 Broadway Ave N, Buhl, ID 83316
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
016 Pizza Pie Cafe - Twin Falls ID
No Reviews
1826 Canyon Crest Drive Twin Falls, ID 83301
View restaurant
Lucys NY Pizza Twin Falls - 210 2nd Ave S
No Reviews
210 2nd Ave S Twin Falls, ID 83301
View restaurant