Magic Valley Brewing Twin Falls 125 Main Avenue West
125 Main Avenue West
Twin Falls, ID 83301
PUB GRUB
APPs
Fry App
Oven Baked Beer battered fries piled high
Fry Side
Pub Pretzel
Bavarian Pub Pretzel served with MVB cheese sauce and Stone Ground Mustard
Magic Mtn Fries
Oven Baked Beer battered fries piled high, smothered in bleu cheese sauce, bacon, scallions & bleu cheese crumbles.
Hog Heaven Fries
Oven Baked Beer battered fries, with a mound of slow smoked Pulled Pork, our 3-cheese blend, scallions. Served with a selection of our house BBQ sauces at the table
Cajun Fries
Oven Baked Beer battered fries with a taste of the bayou
Chili CZ Fry
Oven Baked Beer battered fries layered w/ MVB no bean pub chili & cheese sauce
Wings
Our Oven Baked Wings are the Largest Available, Giving You More Satisfying Tender Meat Order Your Wings NAKED, With our MVB DRY RUB or TRY OUR FRESH IN-HOUSE PUB SAUCES
Finger Steaks
½ lb serving of tasty seasoned breaded beef strips oven baked to a golden brown. Served with house cocktail sauce
Idaho Poutine
½ lb serving of tasty Finger Steaks topped w/ MVB cheese blend and in house brown gravy
Scottish Egg
Traditional pub grub! Hardboiled egg wrapped in locally sourced German sausage, coated in breadcrumbs then baked. Served w/ pickled veggies & mustard.
Meat Pie
Irish Hand Pies with Cottage Pie Filling
El Diablo Snake Bites
A popper that marries a Jalapeno w/ MVB cheese blend and is wrapped in locally sourced German sausage, coated in breadcrumbs then baked. Served w/ pickled veggies & mustard.
Chicken Strip
SANDWICH
Cuban Sandwich
Slow smoked Pulled Pork & Ham with melted Swiss Cheese and Pickles, Stone ground mustard on a Ciabatta Hoagie
Dierkes Dip
Our French dip loaded with Smoked Tri-Tip & Melted Swiss Cheese on a Ciabatta Hoagie served with Basalt Stout Au Jus and Horseradish
Hog Heaven Sandwich
A mound of slow smoked Pulled Pork, MVB slaw on a Ciabatta Hoagie. Comes with a selection of our In-House BBQ Sauces
MVB Grilled Cheese
Bubbly & delicious blend of melted Magic Valley cheeses, sliced Swiss Cheese piled with Thick-Cut Smoked Bacon, served on sourdough
MVBLT
A Pub Classic! Thick-Cut Smoked Bacon piled high on grilled sourdough bread, lettuce, tomato & mayo. 14.55 Add Avocado
The MacGregor
Our Reuben made with Lean Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese & Thousand Island Dressing on Rye Bread made with MVB spent grains
The McCauley
Our Reuben made with Lean Corned Beef, Coleslaw, Swiss Cheese & Thousand Island Dressing on Rye Bread made with MVB spent grains
The Roundup
Turkey, Ham, Thick-Cut Smoked Bacon Avocado, Mayo, Stone Ground Mustard, Tomato, Green Leaf Lettuce, Red Onion and Swiss on a Ciabatta Hoagie.
Fish Sandwich
WRAPS
Buhlfalo
Breaded Chicken tenders, Shredded Cabbage, Red Onion, Bleu cheese dressing, served with your choice of Honey Mustard BBQ, Smokey or El Diablo BBQ sauce
Chisholm
Spring greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, avocado, black olives, w/ House honey mustard dressing
West End
Turkey, Bacon & Avocado with sliced Swiss cheese, lettuce & MVB pesto mayo sauce
SIDES
M&C Side
Cavatappi Pasta, MVB cheese sauce topped with three cheese blend
Slaw
Hand grated Slaw W/ MVB Slaw sauce
House Salad
Mixed greens & seasonal veggies
Mash Pot & Gravy
Creamy Idaho Potatoes topped with in house beef gravy
Potato Salad
A Cup or Bowl of Judy’s All Meat in house Chili no beans about it
No Side
PUB CL
Brewhouse Meatballs
Four savory In-House meatballs & sautéed mushrooms on a bed of creamy Idaho mashed Potatoes served with a rich beef gravy
Chicken Pot Pie
Slow smoked chicken chunks, onions, carrots, celery, red bell pepper, mushrooms & peas in a creamy sauce topped with a flakey pie crust and baked to perfection. Replace the pie crust with mashed potatoes for a twist
Cottage Pie
Another Pub Classic made with a hearty mix of ground beef, onions, carrots & peas topped with Idaho mashed potatoes, baked to a golden brown Dairy Free
Fish n Chips
Oven Baked Brewers Beer Battered Cod served on a bed of Oven Baked Beer battered fries along with house Slaw. Served w/ House Slaw, MVB Tarter & MVB fry sauce
Sausage & Mash
Our take on bangers and mash serving a local German Brat & sautéed mushrooms on a mound of creamy mashed potatoes and a moat of rich beef gravy Dairy Free
Chili Bowl
A Cup or Bowl of Judy’s All Meat in house Chili no beans about it
M n C
Full Classic Mac And Cheese
A classic Mac n Cheese, topped with more cheese then baked
Bacon/Jalapeno Mac n Cheese
Local Thick-Cut Smoked Bacon & Jalapeños, topped with more cheese then baked
MVB Irish Mac & Cheese
Chopped corned beef, sautéed onions & peas, topped with more cheese then baked
Chili Mac N Cheese
Our in house Chili topped with more cheese & jalapenos then baked
Shrimp Parm
Sautéed Shrimp & Parmesan Cheese Sauce, topped with more cheese then baked.
BYO M n C
Pick your own mix of Mac & Cheese additions
SALADS
MVB Pub Salad
served with spring greens, boiled egg, avocado, red onion, scallions, tomatoes, olives, English cucumbers, Bacon Crumble and our 3-Cheese blend
Hen House Pub Salad
served with spring greens, boiled egg, avocado, red onion, scallions, tomatoes, olives, English cucumbers, Bacon Crumble and our 3-Cheese blend
Pulled Pork Pub Salad
served with spring greens, boiled egg, avocado, red onion, scallions, tomatoes, olives, English cucumbers, Bacon Crumble and our 3-Cheese blend
Shrimp Pub Salad
served with spring greens, boiled egg, avocado, red onion, scallions, tomatoes, olives, English cucumbers, Bacon Crumble and our 3-Cheese blend
Vegetarian Pub Salad
served with spring greens, boiled egg, avocado, red onion, scallions, tomatoes, olives, English cucumbers, Bacon Crumble and our 3-Cheese blend
Vegan Pub Salad no egg or chz
served with spring greens, avocado, red onion, scallions, tomatoes, olives, English cucumbers
KIDS
DESSERTS
Cheesecake
Lava Flow
Warm “Death by Chocolate” award winning brownie served with a scoop of Clover Creamery ice cream and chocolate sauce
Salted Caramel Ice Cream
Clover Creamery ice cream! Great with Root beer or try it with a Basalt Stout
Vanilla Ice Cream
Clover Creamery ice cream! Great with Root beer or try it with a Basalt Stout
SWAG
Pkgd Foods
Come in and enjoy!
125 Main Avenue West, Twin Falls, ID 83301
