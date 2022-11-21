- Home
Magic Cup Cafe - Houston
923 Reviews
$
11724 Bellaire Blvd
Houston, TX 77072
Cha-Signature
Cha-Pineapple
Spicy pineapple smoothie topped with pineapple fruit bits and candy straw
Cha-Watermelon
Spicy watermelon smoothie topped with watermelon fruit bits and candy straw
Cha-Mango
Spicy mango smoothie topped with mango fruit bits and candy straw
Cha-Guava
Spicy pink guava smoothie topped with mango fruit bits and candy straw
Cha-Strawberry
Spicy strawberry smoothie topped with strawberry fruit bits and candy straw
Smoothies 2
Pina Colada Smoothie
Refreshing icy blends of fresh fruit packed with vitamins and nutrients.
Watermelon Strawberry Smoothie
Refreshing icy blends of fresh fruit packed with vitamins and nutrients.
Watermelon Pineapple Smoothie
Refreshing icy blends of fresh fruit packed with vitamins and nutrients
Strawberry Pineapple Smoothie
Refreshing icy blends of fresh fruit packed with vitamins and nutrients.
Strawberry Peach Smoothie
Refreshing icy blends of fresh fruit packed with vitamins and nutrients.
Strawberry Mango Smoothie
Refreshing icy blends of fresh fruit packed with vitamins and nutrients.
Strawberry Banana Smoothie
Refreshing icy blends of fresh fruit packed with vitamins and nutrients.
Mango Guava Smoothie
Refreshing icy blends of fresh fruit packed with vitamins and nutrients.
Mango Peach Smoothie
Refreshing icy blends of fresh fruit packed with vitamins and nutrients.
Mango Pineapple Smoothie
Refreshing icy blends of fresh fruit packed with vitamins and nutrients.
Mango Passion Fruit Smoothie
Refreshing icy blends of fresh fruit packed with vitamins and nutrients.
Smoothies 1
Avocado Smoothie
Creamy fresh avocado blend with ice and sweet milk
Watermelon Smoothie
Refreshing icy blends of fresh fruit. packed with vitamins and nutrients
Mango Smoothie
Refreshing icy blends of fresh fruit. packed with vitamins and nutrients
Strawberry Smoothie
Refreshing icy blends of fresh fruit. packed with vitamins and nutrients
Guava Smoothie
Refreshing icy blends of fresh fruit. packed with vitamins and nutrients
Pineapple Smoothie
Refreshing icy blends of fresh fruit. packed with vitamins and nutrients
Peach Smoothie
Refreshing icy blends of fresh fruit. packed with vitamins and nutrients
Banana Smoothie
Refreshing icy blends of fresh fruit. packed with vitamins and nutrients
Passion Fruit Smoothie
Refreshing icy blends of fresh fruit. packed with vitamins and nutrients
Frappes
Cafe Frappe
Premium cold brew coffee blend with gourmet frappe mix, ice and milk
Viet Frappe
Our vietnamese coffee, also known as Cafe Sua Da, made with an icy twist and milk for an extra sweet and caffeinated frappe
Oreo Vanilla Frappe
America's favorite cookie mixed with caffeine-free vanilla bean, ice and milk
Dark Chocolate Frappe
Our favorites frappe with a dark chocolate twist! A blend of milk, premium sauce and topped with whipped cream
Caramel Frappe
Your favorites frappe with a caramel twist! A blend of milk, premium sauce and topped with whipped cream
Special-Teas Iced
Iced Nuoc Mat
Wintermelon Artichoke iced tea with agar jelly, chia seeds, and grass jelly
Iced Nuoc Sam Tea
Fresh pandan leaf brew with sugarcane sweetened with raw cane sugar and agar jelly, chia seeds, and grass jelly
Iced Aloe Chia Tea
Pineapple lychee iced tea with aloe vera and chia seeds
Iced Vera Blossom Tea
Mango peach iced tea with aloe vera and mango fruit bits
Iced Tropical Paradise Tea
Fresh fruit iced tea with mango, strawberry, and pineapple bits
Iced Strawberry Peach Tea
Strawberry peach iced tea with strawberry and peach fruit bits
Iced Fruit Tea Madness
Strawberry mango lychee iced tea with mango, strawberry, and rainbow jelly
Bubble Teas Iced
Iced Thai Milk Tea w/ Boba
Classic Thai tea topped with fresh half and half for a creamy taste with a hint of spicy note
Iced Thai Green Milk Tea w/ Boba
Thai green tea sweetened with raw cane sugar and fresh half and half for a creamy taste with a hint of minty note
Iced House Milk Tea w/ Pudding
Premium Oolong black tea sweetened with raw cane sugar and non-dairy creamer
Iced Jasmine Milk Tea w/ Herbal Jelly
Jasmine green tea sweetened with raw cane sugar and non-dairy creamer
Iced Taro Milk Tea w/ Lychee Jelly
A non-caffeinated creamy taro tea sweetened with raw cane sugar and non dairy creamer
Iced Tiger Oat Milk Tea w/ Boba
Oolong milk tea infused with coconut flavor
Iced Coffee Milk Tea w/ Boba
Our bold vietnamese coffee infused with premium Oolong milk tea
Fusion 1 Iced
Iced Jasmine Green Tea w/ Boba
Freshly brew Jasmine green tea
Iced Oolong Black Tea w/ Boba
Freshly brew Oolong black tea
Iced Honey Green Tea w/ Boba
Oolong non dairy milk tea infused with honey flavor
Iced Mango Oolong Tea w/ Peach Bits
Oolong black tea infused with mango fruity flavor
Iced Peach Green Tea w/ Aloe Vera
Jasmine green tea infused with peach fruity flavor
Iced Honey Oolong Tea w/ Crystal Boba
Oolong black tea infused with honey flavor
Iced Wintermelon Green Tea w/ Herbal Jelly
Oolong non dairy milk tea infused with winter melon flavor
Iced Mango Green Tea w/ Boba
Jasmine green tea infused with mango fruity flavor
Iced Passion Fruit Green Tea w/ Boba
Jasmine green tea infused with passion fruit fruity flavor
Iced Lychee Green Tea w/ Boba
Jasmine green tea infused with lychee fruity flavor
Iced Strawberry Green Tea w/ Boba
Jasmine green tea infused with strawberry fruity flavor
Iced Pineapple Green Tea w/ Boba
Jasmine green tea infused with pineapple fruity flavor
Iced Green Apple Green Tea Promo
Fusion 2 Iced
Iced Mango Passion Fruit Green Tea w/ Chia Seeds
Jasmine green tea infused with mango passion fruity flavor
Iced Pineapple Strawberry Green Tea w/ Mango Jelly
Jasmine green tea infused with pineapple and strawberry fruity flavor
Iced Strawberry Lychee Green Tea w/ Strawberry Bits
Jasmine green tea infused with strawberry lychee fruity flavor
Secret Menu Iced
Iced Jasmine Sea Foam
Jasmine Green Tea topped with our savory homemade whipped cream
Iced Oolong Sea Foam
Oolong Black Tea topped with our savory homemade whipped cream
Iced Wintermelon Sea Foam
Winter melon Caffeine-Free Tea topped with our savory homemade whipped cream
Iced Cold Brew Sea Foam
Cold Brew coffee topped with our savory homemade whipped cream
Iced Light CFSD Sea Foam
Iced Dark Roast CFSD Sea Foam
Iced Matcha Milk Tea w/ Chia Seeds
Iced Coconut Milk Tea w/ Rainbow Jelly
Seasonal Iced
Bubble Teas Hot
Hot Thai Milk Tea w/ Boba
Classic Thai tea topped with fresh half and half for a creamy taste with a hint of spicy note
Hot Thai Green Milk Tea w/ Boba
Thai green tea sweetened with raw cane sugar and fresh half and half for a creamy taste with a hint of minty note
Hot House Milk Tea w/ Egg Pudding
Premium Oolong black tea sweetened with raw cane sugar and non-dairy creamer.
Hot Jasmine Milk Tea w/ Herbal Jelly
Jasmine green tea sweetened with raw cane sugar and non-dairy creamer
Hot Taro Milk Tea w/ Lychee Jelly
A non-caffeinated creamy taro tea sweetened with raw cane sugar and non dairy creamer
Hot Tiger Oat Milk Tea w/ Boba
Milk tea infused with coconut flavor
Hot Coffee Milk Tea w/ Boba
Our bold vietnamese coffee infused with premium Oolong milk tea
Fusion Teas Hot
Hot Jasmine Green Tea w/ Boba
Freshly brew Jasmine green tea
Hot Oolong Black Tea w/ Boba
Freshly brew Oolong black tea
Hot Honey Green Tea w/ Boba
Oolong non dairy milk tea infused with honey flavor
Hot Mango Oolong Tea w/ Peach Bits
Oolong black tea infused with mango fruity flavor
Hot Peach Green Tea w/ Aloe Vera
Jasmine green tea infused with peach fruity flavor
Hot Honey Oolong Tea w/ Crystal Boba
Oolong black tea infused with honey flavor
Hot Wintermelon Green Tea w/ Herbal Jelly
Oolong non dairy milk tea infused with winter melon flavor
Hot Mango Passion Fruit Green Tea w/ Chia Seeds
Jasmine green tea infused with mango passion fruity flavor
Hot Pineapple Strawberry Green Tea w/ Mango Jelly
Jasmine green tea infused with pineapple and strawberry fruity flavor
Hot Strawberry Lychee Green Tea w/ Strawberry Bits
Jasmine green tea infused with strawberry lychee fruity flavor
Hot Mango Green Tea w/ Boba
Jasmine green tea infused with mango fruity flavor
Secret Menu Hot
Hot Jasmine Sea Foam
Jasmine Green Tea topped with our savory homemade whipped cream
Hot Oolong Sea Foam
Oolong Black Tea topped with our savory homemade whipped cream
Hot Wintermelon Sea Foam
Winter melon Caffeine-Free Tea topped with our savory homemade whipped cream
Hot Cold Brew Sea Foam
Cold Brew coffee topped with our savory homemade whipped cream
Hot Light CFSD Sea Foam
Hot Dark Roast CFSD Sea Foam
Hot Matcha Milk Tea w/ Chia Seeds
Hot Coconut Milk Tea w/ Rainbow Jelly
Seasonal Teas Hot
Iced Coffee
Iced Black Viet Coffee
Vietnamese coffee using slow drip brewing method for a strong rich cup of black coffee
Iced Light Cafe Sua Da
Our Dark Roast Cafe Sua Da infused with milk for a lighter and creamier taste
Iced Dark Cafe Sua Da
Dark roast house blend coffee using our slow drip brewing method for a strong flavor, sweetened with condensed milk
Iced Cold Brew
Slow steeped in cool water for twelve hours to creates a perfectly balanced and distinctively smooth cup of black coffee
Iced Americano
Triple Espresso shots over hot water
Iced Latte
Espresso blend of sweetness and acidity, rock sugar aroma, milk chocolate finish pair with steamed milk, and a light layer of foam
Iced Vanilla Latte
Sweeten your latte with our pure, simple, preservative-free Vanilla French syrups
Iced Lavender Vanilla Latte
A unique, refreshing floral flavor combined with espresso and steamed milk, perfect for a relaxing morning
Iced Honey Caramel Latte
Rich honey flavored with espresso and steamed milk drizzled with artificial-free caramel sauce to create a delightfully sweet latte experience
Iced Dark Chocolate Mocha
Rich espresso combined with our premium dark chocolate sauce and steamed milk, top it off with whipped cream
Iced Tiger Oat Milk Latte
Iced Coconut White Mocha
Creamy coconut over espresso and white chocolate sauce pair with steamed milk and sweetened with whipped cream
Iced Hot Chocolate
Premium sweet ground chocolate with hot creamy milk and whipped cream
Hot Coffee
Hot Black Viet Coffee
Vietnamese coffee using slow drip brewing method for a strong rich cup of black coffee
Hot Light Cafe Sua Da
Our Dark Roast Cafe Sua Da infused with milk for a lighter and creamier taste
Hot Dark Cafe Sua Da
Dark roast house blend coffee using our slow drip brewing method for a strong flavor, sweetened with condensed milk
Double Shot Espresso
Double Shot Espresso
Hot Cappuccino
Triple espresso shots with hot creamy milk
Hot Americano
Triple Espresso shots over hot water
Hot Latte
Espresso blend of sweetness and acidity, rock sugar aroma, milk chocolate finish pair with steamed milk, and a light layer of foam
Hot Vanilla Latte
Sweeten your latte with our pure, simple, preservative-free Vanilla French syrups
Hot Lavender Vanilla Latte
A unique, refreshing floral flavor combined with espresso and steamed milk, perfect for a relaxing morning
Hot Honey Caramel Latte
Rich honey flavored with espresso and steamed milk drizzled with artificial-free caramel sauce to create a delightfully sweet latte experience
Hot Dark Chocolate Mocha
Rich espresso combined with our premium dark chocolate sauce and steamed milk, top it off with whipped cream
Hot Tiger Oat Milk Latte
Hot Coconut White Mocha
Creamy coconut over espresso and white chocolate sauce pair with steamed milk and sweetened with whipped cream
Hot Chocolate
Premium sweet ground chocolate with hot creamy milk and whipped cream
Secret Menu
Iced Chai Caramel Latte
Steamed milk combined with sweet and mildly spiced organic chai, drizzled with premium caramel sauce and top it off with whipped cream
Hot Chai Caramel Latte
Steamed milk combined with sweet and mildly spiced organic chai, drizzled with premium caramel sauce and top it off with whipped cream
Coffee Seasonal
Hot Snacks
Banh Mi
Banh Mi Grilled Pork (Thit Nuong)
Baguette with grilled pork topped with cucumber, jalapeno, cilantro and pickled carrots/daikon.
Banh Mi Grilled Chicken (Ga Nuong)
Baguette with grilled chicken topped with cucumber, jalapeno, cilantro and pickled carrots/daikon.
Banh Mi Combination (Dac Biet)
Baguette with ham, pork belly and vietnamese ham topped with cucumber, jalapeno, cilantro and pickled carrots/daikon.
Banh Mi Pork Belly (Xa Xiu)
Baguette with pork belly topped with cucumber, jalapeno, cilantro and pickled carrots/daikon.
Vietnamese Ham (Cha Lua)
Baguette with vietnamese ham topped with cucumber, jalapeno, cilantro and pickled carrots/daikon.
Sweets
Fruit Cups
1/2 Gallon Bubble Teas
1 Gallon Bubble Teas
1/2 Gallon Fusion Teas
1 Gallon Fusion Teas
Bumbler
Reusable Straws Kit
Magic Cup Hoodies
Magic Cup T-Shirt
Magic Cup Mask
|Sunday
|8:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Monday
|8:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Tuesday
|8:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Wednesday
|8:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Thursday
|8:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Friday
|8:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|8:30 am - 11:30 pm
We strive for a wholesome approach with fresh local goods, a friendly and knowledgeable staff, and a warm, inviting atmosphere. Eastern and western influences merge with the best aspects of boba tea, smoothie and craft coffee shops to provide each customer with a unique experience. Additionally, we offer a selection of Asian fusion dishes, setting us apart from your average drink stop.
