- Home
- /
- Richardson
- /
- Cafes, Coffee & Tea
- /
- Magic Cup Cafe - Richardson
Magic Cup Cafe Richardson
No reviews yet
901 N Jupiter Rd.
Ste 150
Richardson, TX 75081
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Cha-Signature
Cha-Mango
Spicy mango smoothie topped with mango fruit bits and candy straw
Cha-Pineapple
Spicy pineapple smoothie topped with pineapple fruit bits and candy straw
Cha-Strawberry
Spicy strawberry smoothie topped with strawberry fruit bits and candy straw
Cha-Watermelon
Spicy watermelon smoothie topped with watermelon fruit bits and candy straw
Cha-Guava
Spicy pink guava smoothie topped with mango fruit bits and candy straw
Smoothies 2
Strawberry Pineapple Smoothie
Refreshing icy blends of fresh fruit packed with vitamins and nutrients
Strawberry Mango Smoothie
Refreshing icy blends of fresh fruit packed with vitamins and nutrients
Strawberry Banana Smoothie
Refreshing icy blends of fresh fruit packed with vitamins and nutrients
Strawberry Peach Smoothie
Refreshing icy blends of fresh fruit packed with vitamins and nutrients
Mango Peach Smoothie
Refreshing icy blends of fresh fruit packed with vitamins and nutrients
Mango Pineapple Smoothie
Refreshing icy blends of fresh fruit packed with vitamins and nutrients
Mango Passion Fruit Smoothie
Refreshing icy blends of fresh fruit packed with vitamins and nutrients
Mango Guava Smoothie
Refreshing icy blends of fresh fruit packed with vitamins and nutrients
Watermelon Pineapple Smoothies
Refreshing icy blends of fresh fruit packed with vitamins and nutrients
Pina Colada Smoothie
Refreshing icy blends of fresh fruit packed with vitamins and nutrients
Smoothies 1
Avocado Smoothie
Creamy fresh avocado blend with ice and sweet milk
Watermelon Smoothie
Refreshing icy blends of fresh fruit packed with vitamins and nutrients
Mango Smoothie
Refreshing icy blends of fresh fruit packed with vitamins and nutrients
Strawberry Smoothie
Refreshing icy blends of fresh fruit packed with vitamins and nutrients
Guava Smoothie
Refreshing icy blends of fresh fruit packed with vitamins and nutrients
Pineapple Smoothie
Refreshing icy blends of fresh fruit packed with vitamins and nutrients
Peach Smoothie
Refreshing icy blends of fresh fruit packed with vitamins and nutrients
Banana Smoothie
Refreshing icy blends of fresh fruit packed with vitamins and nutrients
Passion Fruit Smoothie
Refreshing icy blends of fresh fruit packed with vitamins and nutrients
Frappes
Oreo Vanilla Frappe
America's favorite cookie mixed with caffeine-free vanilla bean, ice and milk
Viet Frappe
Our Vietnamese coffee, also known Cafe Sua Da, made with an icy twist and milk for an extra sweet and caffeinated frappe
Cafe Frappe
Premium cold brew coffee blend with gourmet frappe mix, ice and milk
Dark Chocolate Frappe
Your favorite frappes with a dark chocolate twist! A blend of milk, premium sauce and topped with whipped cream
Caramel Frappe
Your favorite frappes with a caramel twist! A blend of milk, premium sauce and topped with whipped cream
Special-Teas Iced
Iced Nuoc Mat
Wintermelon Artichoke iced tea with agar jelly, chia seeds, and grass jelly
Iced Nuoc Sam Tea
Fresh pandan leaf brew with sugarcane sweetened with raw cane sugar and agar jelly, chia seeds, and grass jelly
Iced Fruit Tea Madness
Strawberry mango lychee iced tea with mango, strawberry, and rainbow jelly
Iced Tropical Paradise Tea
Fresh fruit iced tea with mango, strawberry, and pineapple bits
Iced Strawberry Peach Tea
Strawberry peach iced tea with strawberry and peach fruit bits
Iced Aloe Chia Tea
Pineapple lychee iced tea with aloe vera and chia seeds
Iced Vera Blossom Tea
Mango peach iced tea with aloe vera and mango fruit bits
Bubble Teas Iced
Iced House Milk Tea w/ Pudding
Premium Oolong black tea sweetened with raw cane sugar and non-dairy creamer
Iced Thai Milk Tea w/ Boba
Classic Thai tea topped with fresh half and half for a creamy taste with a hint of spicy note
Iced Thai Green Milk Tea w/ Boba
Thai green tea sweetened with raw cane sugar and fresh half and half for a creamy taste with a hint of minty note
Iced Tiger Oat Milk Tea w/ Boba
Iced Taro Milk Tea w/ Lychee Jelly
A non-caffeinated creamy taro tea sweetened with raw cane sugar and non dairy creamer
Iced Jasmine Milk Tea w/ Herbal Jelly
Jasmine green tea sweetened with raw cane sugar and non-dairy creamer
Iced Coffee Milk Tea w/ Boba
Our bold vietnamese coffee infused with premium Oolong milk tea
Fusion 1 Iced
Iced Jasmine Green Tea w/ Boba
Freshly brew Jasmine green tea
Iced Oolong Black Tea w/ Boba
Freshly brew Oolong black tea
Iced Peach Green Tea w/ Aloe Vera
Jasmine green tea infused with peach fruity flavor
Iced Mango Oolong Tea w/ Peach Bits
Oolong black tea infused with mango fruity flavor
Iced Honey Oolong Tea w/ Crystal Boba
Oolong black tea infused with honey flavo
Iced Honey Green Tea w/ Boba
Oolong non dairy milk tea infused with honey flavor
Iced Wintermelon Green Tea w/ Herbal Jelly
Oolong non dairy milk tea infused with winter melon flavor
Iced Mango Green Tea w/ Boba
Jasmine green tea infused with mango fruity flavor
Iced Passion Fruit Green Tea w/ Boba
Jasmine green tea infused with passion fruit fruity flavor
Iced Lychee Green Tea w/ Boba
Jasmine green tea infused with lychee fruity flavor
Iced Strawberry Green Tea w/ Boba
Jasmine green tea infused with strawberry fruity flavor
Iced Pineapple Green Tea w/ Boba
Jasmine green tea infused with pineapple fruity flavor
Iced Green Apple Green Tea Promo
Fusion 2 Iced
Iced Pineapple Strawberry Green Tea w/ Mango Jelly
Jasmine green tea infused with pineapple and strawberry fruity flavor
Iced Strawberry Lychee Green Tea w/ Strawberry Bits
Jasmine green tea infused with strawberry lychee fruity flavor
Iced Mango Passion Fruit Green Tea w/ Chia Seeds
Jasmine green tea infused with mango passion fruity flavor
Seasonal Iced
Bubble Teas Hot
Hot House Milk Tea w/ Egg Pudding
Premium Oolong black tea sweetened with raw cane sugar and non-dairy creamer
Hot Thai Milk Tea w/ Boba
Classic Thai tea topped with fresh half and half for a creamy taste with a hint of spicy note
Hot Thai Green Milk Tea w/ Boba
Thai green tea sweetened with raw cane sugar and fresh half and half for a creamy taste with a hint of minty note
Hot Tiger Oat Milk Tea w/ Boba
Hot Taro Milk Tea w/ Lychee Jelly
A non-caffeinated creamy taro tea sweetened with raw cane sugar and non dairy creamer
Hot Jasmine Milk Tea w/ Herbal Jelly
Jasmine green tea sweetened with raw cane sugar and non-dairy creamer
Hot Coffee Milk Tea w/ Boba
Our bold vietnamese coffee infused with premium Oolong milk tea
Fusion Teas Hot
Hot Pineapple Strawberry Green Tea w/ Mango Jelly
Jasmine green tea infused with pineapple and strawberry fruity flavor
Hot Strawberry Lychee Green Tea w/ Strawberry Bits
Jasmine green tea infused with strawberry lychee fruity flavor
Hot Mango Passion Fruit Green Tea w/ Chia Seeds
Jasmine green tea infused with mango passion fruity flavor
Hot Peach Green Tea w/ Aloe Vera
Jasmine green tea infused with peach fruity flavor
Hot Mango Oolong Tea w/ Peach Bits
Oolong black tea infused with mango fruity flavor
Hot Honey Oolong Tea w/ Crystal Boba
Oolong black tea infused with honey flavor
Hot Honey Green Tea w/ Boba
Oolong non dairy milk tea infused with honey flavor
Hot Wintermelon Green Tea w/ Herbal Jelly
Oolong non dairy milk tea infused with winter melon flavor
Hot Mango Green Tea w/ Boba
Jasmine green tea infused with mango fruity flavor
Hot Jasmine Green Tea w/ Boba
Freshly brew Jasmine green tea
Hot Oolong Black Tea w/ Boba
Freshly brew Oolong black tea
Coffee Iced
Iced Light Cafe Sua Da
Medium roast house blend coffee using our slow drip brewing method for a strong flavor, sweetened with condensed milk
Iced Dark Cafe Sua Da
Dark roast house blend coffee using our slow drip brewing method for a strong flavor, sweetened with condensed milk
Iced Black Viet Coffee
Black Viet Coffee is Vietnamese Cafe Den Sua, without the condensed milk, it is our boldest, darkest coffee out of all the coffee
Iced Cold Brew
Slow-steeped in cool water for 12 hours to creates a perfectly balanced and distinctively smooth cup of black coffee
Iced Americano
Espresso shots over hot water
Iced Latte
Our espresso blend of sweetness and acidity, rock sugar aroma, and milk chocolate finish pair with steamed milk and a light layer of foam
Iced Vanilla Latte
Sweeten your latte with our pure, simple, preservative-free French syrups
Iced Tiger Oat Milk Latte
Iced Honey Caramel Latte
Rich honey flavored with espresso and steamed milk drizzled with artificial-free caramel sauce to create a delightfully sweet latte experience
Iced Lavender Vanilla Latte
A unique, refreshing floral flavor combined with espresso and steamed milk, perfect for a relaxing morning
Iced Dark Chocolate Mocha
Rich espresso combined with our premium sauce and steamed milk, top it off with whipped cream
Iced Coconut White Mocha
Creamy coconut over espresso and white chocolate sauce pair with steamed milk and sweetened whipped cream
Iced Hot Chocolate
Premium sweet ground chocolate with hot creamy milk and whipped cream
Coffee Hot
Hot Light Cafe Sua Da
Medium roast house blend coffee using our slow drip brewing method for a strong flavor, sweetened with condensed milk
Hot Dark Cafe Sua Da
Dark roast house blend coffee using our slow drip brewing method for a strong flavor, sweetened with condensed milk
Hot Black Viet Coffee
Black Viet Coffee is Vietnamese Cafe Den Sua, without the condensed milk, it is our boldest, darkest coffee out of all the coffee
Double Shot Espresso
Double Shot Espresso
Hot Cappuccino
Triple espresso shots with hot creamy milk
Hot Americano
Espresso shots over hot water
Hot Latte
Our espresso blend of sweetness and acidity, rock sugar aroma, and milk chocolate finish pair with steamed milk and a light layer of foam
Hot Tiger Oat Milk Latte
Hot Honey Caramel Latte
Rich honey flavored with espresso and steamed milk drizzled with artificial-free caramel sauce to create a delightfully sweet latte experience
Hot Dark Chocolate Mocha
Rich espresso combined with our premium sauce and steamed milk, top it off with whipped cream
Hot Coconut White Mocha
Creamy coconut over espresso and white chocolate sauce pair with steamed milk and sweetened whipped cream
Hot Chocolate
Premium sweet ground chocolate with hot creamy milk and whipped cream
Coffee Seasonal
Fruit Cups
Extras
1/2 Gallon Bubble Teas
1 Gallon Bubble Teas
1/2 Gallon Fusion Teas
1/2 Gallon Nuoc Mat Tea
1/2 Gallon Mango Green Tea
1/2 Gallon Peach Green Tea
1/2 Gallon Passion Fruit Green Tea
1/2 Gallon Lychee Green Tea
1/2 Gallon Strawberry Green Tea
1/2 Gallon Sweet Green Tea
Per Scoop of Boba
2 oz. Scoop of Boba
Per Scoop of Jellies
2 oz. scoop, please make sure to name the jellies.
1 Gallon Fusion Teas
1 Gallon Nuoc Mat Tea
1 Gallon Mango Green Tea
1 Gallon Peach Green Tea
1 Gallon Passion Fruit Green Tea
1 Gallon Lychee Green Tea
1 Gallon Strawberry Green Tea
1 Gallon Sweet Green Tea
Per Scoop of Boba
2 oz. Scoop of Boba
Per Scoop of Jellies
2 oz. scoop, please make sure to name the jellies.
Bumbler
Reusable Straws Kit
Magic Cup Hoodies
Magic Cup T-Shirt
Magic Cup Mask
|Sunday
|8:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Monday
|8:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Tuesday
|8:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Wednesday
|8:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Thursday
|8:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Friday
|8:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|8:30 am - 11:30 pm
We strive for a wholesome approach with fresh local goods, a friendly and knowledgeable staff, and a warm, inviting atmosphere. Eastern and western influences merge with the best aspects of boba tea, smoothie and craft coffee shops to provide each customer with a unique experience. Additionally, we offer a selection of Asian fusion dishes, setting us apart from your average drink stop.
901 N Jupiter Rd., Ste 150, Richardson, TX 75081