Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Juice & Smoothies

Magic Cup Cafe Richardson

review star

No reviews yet

901 N Jupiter Rd.

Ste 150

Richardson, TX 75081

Order Again

Popular Items

Iced Nuoc Mat
Cha-Mango
Iced Taro Milk Tea w/ Lychee Jelly

Cha-Signature

Cha-Mango

$6.45

Spicy mango smoothie topped with mango fruit bits and candy straw

Cha-Pineapple

$6.45

Spicy pineapple smoothie topped with pineapple fruit bits and candy straw

Cha-Strawberry

$6.45

Spicy strawberry smoothie topped with strawberry fruit bits and candy straw

Cha-Watermelon

$6.45

Spicy watermelon smoothie topped with watermelon fruit bits and candy straw

Cha-Guava

$6.45

Spicy pink guava smoothie topped with mango fruit bits and candy straw

Smoothies 2

Strawberry Pineapple Smoothie

$5.95

Refreshing icy blends of fresh fruit packed with vitamins and nutrients

Strawberry Mango Smoothie

$5.95

Refreshing icy blends of fresh fruit packed with vitamins and nutrients

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$5.95

Refreshing icy blends of fresh fruit packed with vitamins and nutrients

Strawberry Peach Smoothie

$5.95

Refreshing icy blends of fresh fruit packed with vitamins and nutrients

Mango Peach Smoothie

$5.95

Refreshing icy blends of fresh fruit packed with vitamins and nutrients

Mango Pineapple Smoothie

$5.95

Refreshing icy blends of fresh fruit packed with vitamins and nutrients

Mango Passion Fruit Smoothie

$5.95

Refreshing icy blends of fresh fruit packed with vitamins and nutrients

Mango Guava Smoothie

$5.95

Refreshing icy blends of fresh fruit packed with vitamins and nutrients

Watermelon Pineapple Smoothies

$5.95

Refreshing icy blends of fresh fruit packed with vitamins and nutrients

Pina Colada Smoothie

$5.95

Refreshing icy blends of fresh fruit packed with vitamins and nutrients

Smoothies 1

Avocado Smoothie

$5.95

Creamy fresh avocado blend with ice and sweet milk

Watermelon Smoothie

$5.95

Refreshing icy blends of fresh fruit packed with vitamins and nutrients

Mango Smoothie

$5.95

Refreshing icy blends of fresh fruit packed with vitamins and nutrients

Strawberry Smoothie

$5.95

Refreshing icy blends of fresh fruit packed with vitamins and nutrients

Guava Smoothie

$5.95

Refreshing icy blends of fresh fruit packed with vitamins and nutrients

Pineapple Smoothie

$5.95

Refreshing icy blends of fresh fruit packed with vitamins and nutrients

Peach Smoothie

$5.95

Refreshing icy blends of fresh fruit packed with vitamins and nutrients

Banana Smoothie

$5.95

Refreshing icy blends of fresh fruit packed with vitamins and nutrients

Passion Fruit Smoothie

$5.95

Refreshing icy blends of fresh fruit packed with vitamins and nutrients

Frappes

Oreo Vanilla Frappe

$6.45

America's favorite cookie mixed with caffeine-free vanilla bean, ice and milk

Viet Frappe

$6.45

Our Vietnamese coffee, also known Cafe Sua Da, made with an icy twist and milk for an extra sweet and caffeinated frappe

Cafe Frappe

$6.45

Premium cold brew coffee blend with gourmet frappe mix, ice and milk

Dark Chocolate Frappe

$6.45

Your favorite frappes with a dark chocolate twist! A blend of milk, premium sauce and topped with whipped cream

Caramel Frappe

$6.45

Your favorite frappes with a caramel twist! A blend of milk, premium sauce and topped with whipped cream

Special-Teas Iced

Iced Nuoc Mat

$5.65

Wintermelon Artichoke iced tea with agar jelly, chia seeds, and grass jelly

Iced Nuoc Sam Tea

$5.65

Fresh pandan leaf brew with sugarcane sweetened with raw cane sugar and agar jelly, chia seeds, and grass jelly

Iced Fruit Tea Madness

$5.65

Strawberry mango lychee iced tea with mango, strawberry, and rainbow jelly

Iced Tropical Paradise Tea

$5.65

Fresh fruit iced tea with mango, strawberry, and pineapple bits

Iced Strawberry Peach Tea

$5.65

Strawberry peach iced tea with strawberry and peach fruit bits

Iced Aloe Chia Tea

$5.65

Pineapple lychee iced tea with aloe vera and chia seeds

Iced Vera Blossom Tea

$5.65

Mango peach iced tea with aloe vera and mango fruit bits

Bubble Teas Iced

Iced House Milk Tea w/ Pudding

$5.25

Premium Oolong black tea sweetened with raw cane sugar and non-dairy creamer

Iced Thai Milk Tea w/ Boba

$5.25

Classic Thai tea topped with fresh half and half for a creamy taste with a hint of spicy note

Iced Thai Green Milk Tea w/ Boba

$5.25

Thai green tea sweetened with raw cane sugar and fresh half and half for a creamy taste with a hint of minty note

Iced Tiger Oat Milk Tea w/ Boba

$5.25
Iced Taro Milk Tea w/ Lychee Jelly

Iced Taro Milk Tea w/ Lychee Jelly

$5.25

A non-caffeinated creamy taro tea sweetened with raw cane sugar and non dairy creamer

Iced Jasmine Milk Tea w/ Herbal Jelly

$5.25

Jasmine green tea sweetened with raw cane sugar and non-dairy creamer

Iced Coffee Milk Tea w/ Boba

$5.25

Our bold vietnamese coffee infused with premium Oolong milk tea

Fusion 1 Iced

Iced Jasmine Green Tea w/ Boba

$4.95

Freshly brew Jasmine green tea

Iced Oolong Black Tea w/ Boba

$4.95

Freshly brew Oolong black tea

Iced Peach Green Tea w/ Aloe Vera

$5.25

Jasmine green tea infused with peach fruity flavor

Iced Mango Oolong Tea w/ Peach Bits

$5.25

Oolong black tea infused with mango fruity flavor

Iced Honey Oolong Tea w/ Crystal Boba

$5.25

Oolong black tea infused with honey flavo

Iced Honey Green Tea w/ Boba

$5.25

Oolong non dairy milk tea infused with honey flavor

Iced Wintermelon Green Tea w/ Herbal Jelly

$5.25

Oolong non dairy milk tea infused with winter melon flavor

Iced Mango Green Tea w/ Boba

$5.25

Jasmine green tea infused with mango fruity flavor

Iced Passion Fruit Green Tea w/ Boba

$5.25

Jasmine green tea infused with passion fruit fruity flavor

Iced Lychee Green Tea w/ Boba

$5.25

Jasmine green tea infused with lychee fruity flavor

Iced Strawberry Green Tea w/ Boba

$5.25

Jasmine green tea infused with strawberry fruity flavor

Iced Pineapple Green Tea w/ Boba

$5.25

Jasmine green tea infused with pineapple fruity flavor

Iced Green Apple Green Tea Promo

Fusion 2 Iced

Iced Pineapple Strawberry Green Tea w/ Mango Jelly

$5.25

Jasmine green tea infused with pineapple and strawberry fruity flavor

Iced Strawberry Lychee Green Tea w/ Strawberry Bits

$5.25

Jasmine green tea infused with strawberry lychee fruity flavor

Iced Mango Passion Fruit Green Tea w/ Chia Seeds

$5.25

Jasmine green tea infused with mango passion fruity flavor

Seasonal Iced

Iced Ube Milk Tea

$5.45

Iced Pumpkin Thai Tea

$5.45

Bubble Teas Hot

Hot House Milk Tea w/ Egg Pudding

$5.25

Premium Oolong black tea sweetened with raw cane sugar and non-dairy creamer

Hot Thai Milk Tea w/ Boba

$5.25

Classic Thai tea topped with fresh half and half for a creamy taste with a hint of spicy note

Hot Thai Green Milk Tea w/ Boba

$5.25

Thai green tea sweetened with raw cane sugar and fresh half and half for a creamy taste with a hint of minty note

Hot Tiger Oat Milk Tea w/ Boba

$5.25

Hot Taro Milk Tea w/ Lychee Jelly

$5.25

A non-caffeinated creamy taro tea sweetened with raw cane sugar and non dairy creamer

Hot Jasmine Milk Tea w/ Herbal Jelly

$5.25

Jasmine green tea sweetened with raw cane sugar and non-dairy creamer

Hot Coffee Milk Tea w/ Boba

$5.25

Our bold vietnamese coffee infused with premium Oolong milk tea

Fusion Teas Hot

Hot Pineapple Strawberry Green Tea w/ Mango Jelly

$5.25

Jasmine green tea infused with pineapple and strawberry fruity flavor

Hot Strawberry Lychee Green Tea w/ Strawberry Bits

$5.25

Jasmine green tea infused with strawberry lychee fruity flavor

Hot Mango Passion Fruit Green Tea w/ Chia Seeds

$5.25

Jasmine green tea infused with mango passion fruity flavor

Hot Peach Green Tea w/ Aloe Vera

$5.25

Jasmine green tea infused with peach fruity flavor

Hot Mango Oolong Tea w/ Peach Bits

$5.25

Oolong black tea infused with mango fruity flavor

Hot Honey Oolong Tea w/ Crystal Boba

$5.25

Oolong black tea infused with honey flavor

Hot Honey Green Tea w/ Boba

$5.25

Oolong non dairy milk tea infused with honey flavor

Hot Wintermelon Green Tea w/ Herbal Jelly

$5.25

Oolong non dairy milk tea infused with winter melon flavor

Hot Mango Green Tea w/ Boba

$5.25

Jasmine green tea infused with mango fruity flavor

Hot Jasmine Green Tea w/ Boba

$4.95

Freshly brew Jasmine green tea

Hot Oolong Black Tea w/ Boba

$4.95

Freshly brew Oolong black tea

Coffee Iced

Iced Light Cafe Sua Da

$4.95

Medium roast house blend coffee using our slow drip brewing method for a strong flavor, sweetened with condensed milk

Iced Dark Cafe Sua Da

$5.45

Dark roast house blend coffee using our slow drip brewing method for a strong flavor, sweetened with condensed milk

Iced Black Viet Coffee

$4.45

Black Viet Coffee is Vietnamese Cafe Den Sua, without the condensed milk, it is our boldest, darkest coffee out of all the coffee

Iced Cold Brew

$4.95

Slow-steeped in cool water for 12 hours to creates a perfectly balanced and distinctively smooth cup of black coffee

Iced Americano

$3.25

Espresso shots over hot water

Iced Latte

$4.25

Our espresso blend of sweetness and acidity, rock sugar aroma, and milk chocolate finish pair with steamed milk and a light layer of foam

Iced Vanilla Latte

$4.65

Sweeten your latte with our pure, simple, preservative-free French syrups

Iced Tiger Oat Milk Latte

$6.04

Iced Honey Caramel Latte

$5.25

Rich honey flavored with espresso and steamed milk drizzled with artificial-free caramel sauce to create a delightfully sweet latte experience

Iced Lavender Vanilla Latte

$4.95

A unique, refreshing floral flavor combined with espresso and steamed milk, perfect for a relaxing morning

Iced Dark Chocolate Mocha

$5.25

Rich espresso combined with our premium sauce and steamed milk, top it off with whipped cream

Iced Coconut White Mocha

$5.45

Creamy coconut over espresso and white chocolate sauce pair with steamed milk and sweetened whipped cream

Iced Hot Chocolate

$4.25

Premium sweet ground chocolate with hot creamy milk and whipped cream

Coffee Hot

Hot Light Cafe Sua Da

$4.95

Medium roast house blend coffee using our slow drip brewing method for a strong flavor, sweetened with condensed milk

Hot Dark Cafe Sua Da

$5.45

Dark roast house blend coffee using our slow drip brewing method for a strong flavor, sweetened with condensed milk

Hot Black Viet Coffee

$4.45

Black Viet Coffee is Vietnamese Cafe Den Sua, without the condensed milk, it is our boldest, darkest coffee out of all the coffee

Double Shot Espresso

$2.75

Double Shot Espresso

Hot Cappuccino

$4.25

Triple espresso shots with hot creamy milk

Hot Americano

$3.25

Espresso shots over hot water

Hot Latte

$4.25

Our espresso blend of sweetness and acidity, rock sugar aroma, and milk chocolate finish pair with steamed milk and a light layer of foam

Hot Tiger Oat Milk Latte

$5.45

Hot Honey Caramel Latte

$5.25

Rich honey flavored with espresso and steamed milk drizzled with artificial-free caramel sauce to create a delightfully sweet latte experience

Hot Dark Chocolate Mocha

$5.25

Rich espresso combined with our premium sauce and steamed milk, top it off with whipped cream

Hot Coconut White Mocha

$5.45

Creamy coconut over espresso and white chocolate sauce pair with steamed milk and sweetened whipped cream

Hot Chocolate

$4.25

Premium sweet ground chocolate with hot creamy milk and whipped cream

Coffee Seasonal

Hot Pumpkin Spiced Latte

$5.75

Iced Pumpkin Spiced Latte

$5.75

Fruit Cups

Mixed Fruit Cup

$4.45

Mango Fruit Cup

$4.45

Strawberry Fruit Cup

$4.45

Watermelon Fruit Cup

$4.45

Extras

Ramen

$5.00

Energy Drink

$3.25

Milkis

$2.55

Bottle Water

$2.55

Sparkling Water

$2.55

Whole Milk

$2.55

Chocolate Milk

$2.55

Mango Fan

$1.50

Candy Straw

$1.00

Protein Bar

$2.55

Pocky Snack

$2.00

Mixed Nuts

$2.00

Candies

CocoAndre Turtle and Barks

$8.50

CocoAndre Bars

$11.00

E&E Pecans

$8.00

1/2 Gallon Bubble Teas

1/2 Gallon House Milk Tea

$28.00

1/2 Gallon Thai Milk Tea

$28.00

1/2 Gallon Thai Green Milk Tea

$28.00

1/2 Gallon Jasmine Milk Tea

$28.00

1/2 Gallon Taro Milk Tea

$28.00

1 Gallon Bubble Teas

1 Gallon House Milk Tea

$38.00

1 Gallon Thai Milk Tea

$38.00

1 Gallon Thai Green Milk Tea

$38.00

1 Gallon Jasmine Milk Tea

$38.00

1 Gallon Taro Milk Tea

$38.00

1/2 Gallon Fusion Teas

1/2 Gallon Nuoc Mat Tea

$28.00

1/2 Gallon Mango Green Tea

$28.00

1/2 Gallon Peach Green Tea

$28.00

1/2 Gallon Passion Fruit Green Tea

$28.00

1/2 Gallon Lychee Green Tea

$28.00

1/2 Gallon Strawberry Green Tea

$28.00

1/2 Gallon Sweet Green Tea

$28.00

Per Scoop of Boba

$0.59

2 oz. Scoop of Boba

Per Scoop of Jellies

$0.59

2 oz. scoop, please make sure to name the jellies.

1 Gallon Fusion Teas

1 Gallon Nuoc Mat Tea

$38.00

1 Gallon Mango Green Tea

$38.00

1 Gallon Peach Green Tea

$38.00

1 Gallon Passion Fruit Green Tea

$38.00

1 Gallon Lychee Green Tea

$38.00

1 Gallon Strawberry Green Tea

$38.00

1 Gallon Sweet Green Tea

$38.00

Per Scoop of Boba

$0.59

2 oz. Scoop of Boba

Per Scoop of Jellies

$0.59

2 oz. scoop, please make sure to name the jellies.

Bumbler

Bumbler

$25.00

Reusable Straws Kit

Reusable Straws Kit

$9.95

Magic Cup Hoodies

Hoodies Small

$35.00

Hoodies Medium

$35.00

Hoodies Large

$35.00

Hoodies X-Large

$35.00

Hoodies XX-Large

$35.00

Magic Cup T-Shirt

T-Shirt Small

$20.00

T-Shirt Medium

$20.00

T-Shirt Large

$20.00

T-Shirt X-Large

$20.00

T-Shirt XX-Large

$20.00

Magic Cup Mask

Magic Cup Mask

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:30 am - 11:30 pm
Monday8:30 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday8:30 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 11:30 pm
Friday8:30 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info

We strive for a wholesome approach with fresh local goods, a friendly and knowledgeable staff, and a warm, inviting atmosphere. Eastern and western influences merge with the best aspects of boba tea, smoothie and craft coffee shops to provide each customer with a unique experience. Additionally, we offer a selection of Asian fusion dishes, setting us apart from your average drink stop.

Website

Location

901 N Jupiter Rd., Ste 150, Richardson, TX 75081

Directions

Gallery
Magic Cup Cafe image
Magic Cup Cafe image
Magic Cup Cafe image

