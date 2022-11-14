Restaurant header imageView gallery

Magleby's Fresh - Lindon

No reviews yet

135 South State Street

Lindon, UT 84042

Order Again

Popular Items

Chocolate Cake Slice
Philly Steak Sandwich
Stuffed Breadstick

Breakfast

French Toast

$6.99

Pancakes

$6.99

Breakfast Burrito

$10.49

Denver Omelet

$9.95

Ham & Cheese Omelette

$9.49

All-American

$9.49

Avocado Toast Full

$7.99

Avocado Toast Half

$5.29

Berries & Cream

$3.99

Whipped Cream

$0.99

Side Bacon

$3.99

1 Slice Candied Bacon

$1.15

1 Slice Regular Bacon

$0.99

Extra Syrup

$0.99

Side Eggs

$3.99

Side Toast

$1.99

Side Potatoes

$1.99

Pancake (1)

$1.99

Salads

House Salad

$6.99+

Fajita Salad

$8.99+

Summer Salad

$6.99+

Steak & Blue Salad

$8.99+

Soup & Salad

$12.99

Soup of the Day

$4.99

Sandwiches

Philly Steak Sandwich

$12.99

California Turkey

$11.99

Cheeseburger

$13.99

Stuffed Breadstick

$10.99

Half Sandwich & Salad

$12.99

Entrees

Halibut

$21.99

Blackened Chicken Pasta

$13.99

Fish N' Chips

$13.99

Chicken Marsala

$13.99

Dinner Pack

$54.99

Kids

Kids Chicken Strips

$5.99

Kids French Toast

$5.99

Kids Pancake

$5.99

Kids Pasta

$5.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.99

Add Chicken

$2.99

Desserts

Chocolate Cake Slice

$4.99

Carrot Cake Slice

$4.99

Gluten-Free Slice

$5.99

Buttermilk Pie - Slice

$5.49

Gift Cake

$12.00

Gift Cake two

$22.00

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.29

Orange Juice

$3.49

Ocean Spray

$3.99

Sides

Battered Fries

$2.99

Sauteed Vegetables

$3.49

Fruit

$3.49

Mashed Potatoes

$3.49

Coleslaw

$2.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99

Sauce - 8 oz

$2.99

Sauce - 4 oz

$1.99

Rice

$2.49

Chicken Breast

$2.99

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Comfort American Fare in a Fast Casual setting

Location

135 South State Street, Lindon, UT 84042

Directions

