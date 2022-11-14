Magleby's Fresh - Lindon
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Comfort American Fare in a Fast Casual setting
Location
135 South State Street, Lindon, UT 84042
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Graze Craze - 20003 Pleasant Grove, UT
No Reviews
1926 W Pleasant Grove Blvd Pleasant Grove, UT 84062
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Lindon
More near Lindon