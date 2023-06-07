Magna - Beaverton 12406 SW Broadway St
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
12406 SW Broadway St, Beaverton, OR 97005
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
AFURI Ramen & Dumpling - Beaverton - 12555 SW 1st St,
No Reviews
12555 SW 1st St, Beaverton, OR 97005
View restaurant
Big's Chicken - Beaverton - 4570 Southwest Watson Avenue
No Reviews
4570 Southwest Watson Avenue Beaverton, OR 97005
View restaurant
SEA Crab House - Beaverton - Beaverton
No Reviews
4105 SW Orbit St. #110 Beaverton, OR 97005
View restaurant