Magna - Beaverton 12406 SW Broadway St

Magna - Beaverton

review star

No reviews yet

12406 SW Broadway St

Beaverton, OR 97005

Food

Lechon

Each order comes with dipping sauce and pickles

Manok (chicken)

$15.00+

Liempo (pork belly) lb.

$16.00+

Baka (snake river/ farms beef brisket) 1/2lb.

$19.00+

Seasonal Whole Fish

$22.00

Starters

Chicken Wings (1dz)

$9.00+

Lumpia

$9.00

Tokwa’t Kabute

$12.00

Ensaladang

$12.00

Sides

Pancit Canton

$14.00

Egg noodles, cabbage, carrots, scallions, fried garlic

Laing (coconut braised greens)

$12.00

Pinakbet (classic Ilocano vegetable stew)

$12.00

Rice

$2.00+

Dessert

Halo Halo

$12.00

Lunch

Silog Bowl

Garlic rice, fried egg, house pickles with choice of protein

Chicken

$12.00

Pork

$14.00

Beef

$17.00

Shrimp

$15.00

Vegetarian

$12.00

Beef Mami

Egg noodles, braised beef, beef broth, bok choy, mushrooms

Beef Mami

$15.00

Lugaw (vg)

Rice congee, hardboiled egg, scallions, fried garlic

Lugaw (vg)

$12.00

Drink

Soda

Seasonal

$4.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Beer

San Miguel

$6.00

Red Horse

$9.00

Wine

House Red

$12.00

House White

$12.00

Cocktails

Seasonal Punch

$13.00

Calamansi Daiquiri

$13.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

12406 SW Broadway St, Beaverton, OR 97005

