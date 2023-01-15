Magnetic South Brewery Anderson

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Snacks & Shareables

Pork Rinds

$8.00Out of stock

Hot, Salt n Vinegar, or BBQ

Bruschetta

$8.00

A delicious classic served with fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, served on toast with a balsamic glaze

Nachos - Full

$15.00

Chips, Queso, Mozz, Onion, Peppers (Red, Jalapeno, Banana), Beef, Tomato, drizzled with Pablano Ranch and Sour Cream Vegetarian Option Available

Nachos - Personal

$9.00

Chips, Queso, Mozz, Onion, Peppers (Red, Jalapeno, Banana), Beef, Tomato, drizzled with Pablano Ranch and Sour Cream Vegetarian Option Available

Pretzel Bites - Full

$11.00

Served with Warm House Beer Cheese and Yellow Mustard

Pretzel Bites - Half

$6.00

Served with Warm House Beer Cheese and Yellow Mustard

Big Ole' Pretzel

$10.00

Served with Warm House Beer Cheese and Yellow Mustard

Flatbreads

S.O.P. Flatbread

$7.00

(Sausage, Onion, Pepper)

Four Cheese Flatbread

$7.00

Caprese Flatbread

$7.00

Mushrooms, Mozz, & Spinach Flatbread

$7.00

BYO Flatbread

$9.00

Sauce, Mozzarella, and two pizza toppings of your choice.

Pizza 12"

Pepperoni Pizza

$15.00

A Classic Pepperoni Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$14.00

A Classic Cheese Pizza

Hawaiian Pizza

$16.00

Classic Sauce, Ham, Pineapple

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$16.00

Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella, Feta, Buffalo Sauce Base, w/Ranch Drizzle

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$16.00

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Mozzarella, Cheddar Cheese, Ranch Base

House Special Pizza

$16.00

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Red Peppers, Red Onion & Black Olives

Mushroom Bomb Pizza

$15.00

Bomb: Mushrooms, Mozzarella, Garlic Olive Oil

So Meaty Pizza

$17.00

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ham, Bacon & Ground Beef

Veggie Pizza

$16.00

Mushrooms, Red Peppers, Red Onion, Black Olives, Spinach, Feta Cheese

Cheeseburger Pizza

$16.00

Pasture Raised Ground Beef, Cheddar, Red Onion, Dill Pickles, Yellow Mustard

Margherita Pizza

$16.00

Light Sauce, Spinach, Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella

BYO Regular Pizza

$12.00

Regular Crust & Sauce

BYO Gluten-Free Pizza

$15.00

Gluten-Free Crust & Sauce

Feta

$1.00

Hot Dogs

Electric City Hot Dog

$6.00

Mustard, Chili, and Onion

Major League Dog

$6.00

Mustard, Relish, Onion

Spicy Boy

$8.00

Bacon, Jalapeno, Cheddar Cheese, Queso

Magnetic Dog

$8.00

Chili, Onion, Bacon, Beer Cheese

Dog

$5.00

Mustard, Ketchup

Sandwiches

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.00Out of stock

grilled chicken, croutons, lettuce, caesar dressing, mozzarella cheese, spinach wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.00

grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, cheddar cheese, buffalo sauce, ranch, spinach wrap

Chicken Bacon Wrap

$12.00

grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, ranch

Veggie Wrap

$12.00

peppers, onions, tomatoes, feta cheese croutons, lettuce, caesar dressing, spinach wrap

Southern Wedge

$10.00

6" hoagie w/ ground beef, mayo, red peppers, onions, mushrooms, mozzarella, and cheddar cheese.

A Leafy Affair

Small Leafy Affair

$5.00

Lettuce/Spinach Mix, Shaved Red Onion, Red Peppers, Olives, Cherry Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, Croutons

Large Leafy Affair

$10.00

Lettuce/Spinach Mix, Shaved Red Onion, Red Peppers, Olives, Cherry Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, Croutons

Kids' Menu

Kids Cheese Pizza

$5.00

Just a kids' cheese pizza.

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$6.00

Just a kids' pepperoni pizza.

Kids Nachos

$5.00

Just chips and queso to dip!

Kids Hot Dog

$5.00

Just a hot dog with ketchup

Sauces

Ranch

$0.50

Mustard

$0.50

Ketchup

$0.50

Poblano Ranch

$0.50

Beer Cheese

$1.00

Queso

$1.00Out of stock

Mayonnaise

$0.50

To-Go Beer

A Weize Man Once Said PKG

$15.00+

Bonfire Bros Mixed PKG

$60.00

C's Get Degrees PKG

$17.00+

Canned Laughter Vol. 1 PKG

$17.00+

Davy Jones Lager PKG

$15.00+

Gas Station Sunglasses PKG

$15.00+

Legacy Red Ale PKG

$15.00+

Life On Marzen PKG

$15.00+

Quadzilla 2022 PKG

$18.00

Treat Your Seltz - Grape PKG

$15.00+

Glass & Cans

Aha Blue

$2.00

Aha Green

$2.00

Bottle Water

$1.00

Coke Glass

$3.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Fanta Glass

$3.00

Green Man Rootbeer

$3.00

Sprite Glass

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.50

Un Sweet Tea

$3.50

Devils Foot

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.00

N/A Beer

Athletic Lite

$4.00

Free Wave Hazy IPA

$4.00

Run Wild IPA

$4.00

Upside Dawn Golden Ale

$4.00

Powerade

Fruit Punch

$3.00

Grape

$3.00

Mountain Berry

$3.00

Hoodies

Olive Green MS logo

$40.00

Shirts

Davy Jones Logo

$25.00

Beer is Standard

$25.00

Grey Long Sleeve MS logo

$25.00

Davy Jones Shirt

$25.00

Clemson, SC

$25.00

Tumblers

Black MS logo

$25.00

Burgundy MS logo

$25.00

Orange MS logo

$25.00

Glassware

20oz

$5.00

16oz

$5.00

10oz

$5.00

5oz

$5.00

Stickers

Sticker

$2.00

3 for 5 Sticker

$5.00

Hats

Forest Green Trucker

$25.00

Garnet/Navy Trucker

$25.00

Garnet Flatbill

$25.00

Black/Red Bill Trucker

$25.00

Black Baseball Cap

$25.00

Teal Trucker

$25.00

Grey/Mustard Trucker

$25.00

Grey Rope Hat

$25.00

Dark Grey Flatbill

$25.00

Grey/Navy Trucker

$25.00

Camo Trucker

$25.00

Beanies

Yellow/Navy MS logo

$20.00

Grey/Navy w/Ball

$20.00

Dark Grey

$20.00

Grey w/Orange Stripe

$20.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Family Friendly Brewery

Location

516 N Main St, Anderson, SC 29621

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

