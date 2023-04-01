  • Home
Magnetic South Brewery - Greenville 701 Easley Bridge Road

No reviews yet

701 Easley Bridge Road

GREENVILLE, SC 29606

BEER

To-Go Beer

Cosmic Dream Vol1 PKG

$17.00+

Gas Station Sunglasses PKG

$15.00+

Legacy Red PKG

$15.00+

Life on Marzen PKG

$15.00+

Short Circuit PKG

$17.00+

Stolen Trailer PKG

$15.00+

N/A Drinks

Glass & Cans

Aha Blue

$2.00

Aha Green

$2.00

Bottle Water

$1.00

Coke Glass

$3.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Fanta Glass

$3.00

Green Man Rootbeer

$3.00

Sprite Glass

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.50

Un Sweet Tea

$3.50

TAB Water

Devils Foot

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.00

N/A Beer

Wits Peak

$4.00

Free Wave Hazy IPA

$4.00

Run Wild IPA

$4.00

Upside Dawn Golden Ale

$4.00

Powerade

Fruit Punch

$3.00

Grape

$3.00

Blue

$3.00

Food Menu

Apps

Hummus & Pita

$8.00

Fresh hummus, served with pita chips

Chips & Queso

$8.00

Delicious queso, served with tortilla chips

Magnetic Trio

$12.00

A delicious trio of house made guacamole, salsa, and queso, served with tortilla chips

Tres Mojo

$10.00

Three marinated pork tacos topped with onions, cilantro and lime

Bag of Chips

$2.00

Side Rice & Beans

$3.00

Tres Pollo

$10.00

Chips & Guacamole

$8.00

Bowls

Mojo Bowl

$12.00

Delicious marinated pork over fresh Cuban rice, black beans, corn and tomatoes. Served with one sauce of your choice

Grilled Chicken Bowl

$12.00

Juice grilled chicken of Cuban rice, and grilled onions. Served with one sauce of your choice.

So Fresh 'N So Lean Bowl

$12.00

Fresh tomatoes, avocados, cucumbers, spinach, and grilled onions, over Cuban rice. Served with one sauce of your choice.

BYO Bowl

$10.00

Your choice of protein, served over Cuban rice. Any protein or veggies for an additional price. Served with one sauce of your choice.

Sandwiches

All sandwiches served with a choice of Salt n' Vinegar, BBQ, Jalapeno, Regular Chips or Rice and Beans

La Cubana

$12.00

Marinated pork, with swiss, dill pickles, and mustard on a 6" Cuban roll

Cuban Pete

$12.00

Ham, swiss, mustard, and dill pickles on a 6" Cuban roll

Judson Meal

$12.00

A hot ham, turkey, provolone with mayo on a 6" hoagie roll

The Brew Club

$12.00

A classic served with ham, turkey, bacon, provolone, mayo, lettuce, tomato on a 6" hoagie roll

Cuban Jack

$15.00

A veggie sandwich with marinated jackfruit, lettuce, tomato, onion, and avocado on a 6" Cuban roll

Salads

Served with your choice of Ranch, Italian, or Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing

Cuban Salad

$12.00

A delicious blend of lettuce, spinach, cucumber, tomato, corn, black beans and avocado

Pollo Fresco

$12.00

Fresh salad with grilled chicken, lettuce, spinach, tomato, corn and avocado

Spring Salad

$12.00

A delicious blend of lettuce, spinach, cucumbers, tomatoes and onions, sprinkled with cheese and croutons

Kiddos

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Provolone, Cheddar, on a 6" hoagie roll

Ham and Cheese

$6.00

Pressed ham and cheese on a 6" hoagie roll

Side Items

Side - Ranch

$0.50

Side - Chipotle Ranch

$0.50

Side - Curry Mustard

$0.50

Side - Jalapeno Garlic

$0.50

Side - Spicy Mustard

$0.50

Side - Mayo

$0.50

Side - Siracha

$0.50

Side - Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.50

Side - Italian Dressing

$0.50

Side - Salsa

$1.00

Side - Queso

$2.00

Side - Guacamole

$3.00

Side - Beans

$2.00

Side - Rice

$2.00

Side - Avocado

$2.00

Side - Grilled Onions

$1.00

Side - Tomato

$1.00

Side - Spinach

$1.00

Side - Cilantro

$1.00

Side - Corn

$1.00

Side - Chicken

$2.00

Side - Cuban Pork

$3.00

Side - Jack Fruit

$4.00

Side - Bacon

$2.00

Side-Tortilla Chips

$1.00

Jalapenos

$1.00

Merch

Beanies

Grey Pom Pom

$20.00

Dary Grey

$20.00

MSB Logo

$20.00

Cups

Black

$25.00

Burgundy

$25.00

Glassware

20oz

$5.00

16oz

$5.00

10oz

$5.00

5oz

$5.00

Hats

Black

$25.00

Dark Grey Flatbill

$25.00

Green/Grey Patch

$25.00

Grey Rope

$25.00

Grey/Maroon Patch

$25.00

Maroon

$25.00

White/Green Patch

$25.00

Yellow/Grey

$25.00

Shirts

Yellow Logo

$25.00

Green Logo

$25.00

Stickers

Stickers

$1.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

701 Easley Bridge Road, GREENVILLE, SC 29606

Directions

