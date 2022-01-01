Bakeries
Dessert & Ice Cream
Magnolia Bakery Grand Central
All hours
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Our Grand Central Terminal store is located in the lower dining concourse. We bake everything from scratch on the premises, including cupcakes, cakes, banana pudding, pies, cookies and cheesecakes. In addition to the items we offer in store, we offer lots of delicious desserts for advance order, including birthday cakes, flower cupcakes, edible image cupcakes and bowls of banana pudding.
Location
107 E 42nd St, Lower Concourse Space #LC-43A, New York, NY 10017
