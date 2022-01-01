Caterers
Magnolia Bakery Los Angeles
2,483 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Our Los Angeles store is located on the corner of W. Third Street and Orlando, right across from the Orlando Hotel. We bake everything from scratch on the premises, including cupcakes, cakes, banana pudding, pies, cookies and cheesecakes. In addition to the items we offer in store, we offer lots of delicious desserts for advance order, including birthday cakes, flower cupcakes, edible image cupcakes and bowls of banana pudding.
8389 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90048
