Restaurant header imageView gallery
Caterers

Magnolia Bakery Los Angeles

2,483 Reviews

$$

8389 W 3rd St

Los Angeles, CA 90048

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Banana Pudding

Classic Banana Pudding Small to go

Classic Banana Pudding Small to go

$4.95Out of stock

Layers of vanilla wafers, fresh bananas and creamy vanilla pudding. 4 ounces.

Classic Banana Pudding Medium to go

Classic Banana Pudding Medium to go

$6.95

Layers of vanilla wafers, fresh bananas and creamy vanilla pudding. 12 ounces.

Classic Banana Pudding Large to go

Classic Banana Pudding Large to go

$8.45

Layers of vanilla wafers, fresh bananas and creamy vanilla pudding. 16 ounces.

Pumpkin Spice Pudding Small to go

Pumpkin Spice Pudding Small to go

$5.45

Creamy pumpkin pudding layered with vanilla wafers

Pumpkin Spice Pudding Medium to go

Pumpkin Spice Pudding Medium to go

$7.45

Creamy pumpkin pudding layered with vanilla wafers

Pumpkin Spice Pudding Large to go

Pumpkin Spice Pudding Large to go

$8.95

Creamy pumpkin pudding layered with vanilla wafers

Cupcakes

2 Van/Van Cupakes to go

2 Van/Van Cupakes to go

$8.10Out of stock

Two of our famous Van/Van Cupcakes (Vanilla Cupcakes with Vanilla Buttercream) Buttercream color and sprinkles chosen by bakery.

2 Choc/Choc Cupcakes to go

2 Choc/Choc Cupcakes to go

$8.10Out of stock

2 of our delicious Chocolate Cupcakes with Chocolate Buttercream! Sprinkles chosen by the bakery.

1 Van/Van + 1 Choc/Choc Cupcake to go

1 Van/Van + 1 Choc/Choc Cupcake to go

$8.10Out of stock

One of our delicious Vanilla Cupcakes with Vanilla Buttercream, and One Chocolate Cupcake with Chocolate buttercream. Vanilla Buttecream color and sprinkles chosen by bakery. Sprinkles and Vanilla Buttecream color chosen by the bakery.

2 Red Velvet Cupcakes to go

2 Red Velvet Cupcakes to go

$8.10Out of stock

Two of our amazing Red Velvet Cupcakes topped with our Whipped Vanilla Buttercream.

Classic Cupcake Assortment - 3 Vanilla with Vanilla Buttercream + 3 Chocolate with Chocolate Buttercream to go

Classic Cupcake Assortment - 3 Vanilla with Vanilla Buttercream + 3 Chocolate with Chocolate Buttercream to go

$24.90

Three Vanilla Cupcakes with vanilla buttercream: rich, buttery, old-fashioned cake with a light crumb. Our most popular cupcake! Three Chocolate Cupcakes with chocolate buttercream: rich moist cake with a smooth velvety texture and dark chocolate flavor. Icing colors and sprinkles chosen by store.

6 Van/Van Cupcakes to go

6 Van/Van Cupcakes to go

$24.90Out of stock

6 of our Vanilla Cupcakes with Vanilla Buttercream. Buttercream colors and sprinkles chosen by the bakery.

6 Choc/Choc Cupcakes to go

6 Choc/Choc Cupcakes to go

$24.90Out of stock

6 of our Chocolate Cupcakes with Chocolate Buttercream. Sprinkles chosen by the bakery.

6 Red Velvet Cupcakes to go

6 Red Velvet Cupcakes to go

$24.90Out of stock

6 of our Red Velvet Cupcakes with Whipped Vanilla Buttercream!

Van/Van Cupcake to go

Van/Van Cupcake to go

$4.15

Our classic Vanilla Cupcake with Vanilla Buttercream icing. Buttercream color and sprinkles chosen by the bakery.

Van/Choc Cupcake to go

Van/Choc Cupcake to go

$4.15

Our Vanilla Cupcake with Chocolate Buttercream. Sprinkles chosen by the bakery.

Choc/Choc Cupcake to go

Choc/Choc Cupcake to go

$4.15

Our classic Chocolate Cupcake with Chocolate Buttercream Sprinkles chosen by the bakery.

Choc/Van Cupcake to go

Choc/Van Cupcake to go

$4.15

Our Chocolate Cupcake with Vanilla Buttercream. Buttercream color and sprinkles chosen by the bakery..

Red Velvet Cupcake to go

Red Velvet Cupcake to go

$4.15Out of stock

Magnolia Bakery's famous Red Velvet Cupcake with our Whipped Vanilla Buttercream.

Beverages

Coffee to Go

$2.50+

Cappuccino to Go

$4.00+

Latte to Go

$4.00+

Caramel Latte to Go

$4.75+

A delicious latte made with our homemade caramel sauce!

Mocha to Go

$4.75+

Vanilla Latte to Go

$4.75+

Chai to Go

$4.75+

Made using Dona Chai! DONA Masala Chai is slow steeped with spices that are ground fresh. Every cup has notes of each flavor: organic black tea, green cardamom, ginger, cinnamon, cloves and black peppercorn.

Hot Tea to Go

$3.00+

We serve Harney & Sons fine teas

Hot Cocoa to Go

$3.75+

Iced Coffee to Go

$4.25+

Iced Latte to Go

$4.75+

Iced Caramel Latte to Go

$5.50+

Iced Mocha to Go

$5.50+

Made with Magnolia Bakery's custom made cocoa powder!

Iced Vanilla Latte to Go

$5.50+

Iced Chai to Go

$5.25+

Made using Dona Chai DONA Masala Chai is slow steeped with spices that are ground fresh. Every cup has notes of each flavor: organic black tea, green cardamom, ginger, cinnamon, cloves and black peppercorn.

Iced Tea to Go

$3.50+

Call the bakery for the flavor of the day!

Lemonade to Go

$3.75+

Arnold Palmer to Go

$3.75+

A mix of our homemade lemonade and the iced tea of the day!

Bottled Water to go

Bottled Water to go

$2.75Out of stock
Coke to go

Coke to go

$3.00Out of stock

8 delicious ounces of Coca Cola in a vintage glass bottle.

Diet Coke to go

Diet Coke to go

$3.00Out of stock

8 delicious ounces of Diet Coca Cola in a vintage glass bottle.

Bars & Cookies

Blondie with Choc Chunks to go

Blondie with Choc Chunks to go

$3.70

A traditional blonde brownie with chocolate chunks.

Lemon Bar to go

Lemon Bar to go

$3.70

Shortbread cookie crust with a tart lemon filling, covered with powdered sugar.

Magic Bar to go

Magic Bar to go

$3.70

Graham cracker crust with chocolate chips, walnuts and coconut baked with sweetened condensed milk (Sold individually)

Double Fudge Brownie to go

Double Fudge Brownie to go

$3.70

A soft chewy chocolate brownie. Classic!

Chocolate Chunk Cookie to go

Chocolate Chunk Cookie to go

$2.20Out of stock

Classic chocolate chip cookies, but made with chunks, not chips!

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie to go

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie to go

$2.20

A classic oatmeal cookie made with old fashioned rolled oats and raisins with a hint of cinnamon.

Peanut Butter Cookie to go

Peanut Butter Cookie to go

$2.20

A classic PB cookie with creamy peanut butter, brown sugar, peanut butter chips and chopped peanuts. Doesn't get much better than this. CONTAINS PEANUTS.

Cake Slices

Van/Van Cake Slice to go

Van/Van Cake Slice to go

$6.45

Our Vanilla Cake with Vanilla Buttercream Buttercream color and sprinkles chosen by the bakery.

Van/Choc Cake Slice to go

Van/Choc Cake Slice to go

$6.45

Our Vanilla Cake topped with Chocolate Buttercream. Sprinkles chosen by the bakery.

Choc/Choc Cake Slice to go

Choc/Choc Cake Slice to go

$6.45

Chocolate Cake with Chocolate Buttercream. Sprinkles chosen by the bakery.

Choc/Van Cake Slice to go

Choc/Van Cake Slice to go

$6.45

Chocolate Cake with Vanilla Buttercream Buttercream color and sprinkles chosen by bakery.

Red Velvet Cake Slice to go

Red Velvet Cake Slice to go

$7.45Out of stock

Red Velvet Cake with Whipped Vanilla Buttercream

Mini Flourless Cake to go

Mini Flourless Cake to go

$4.20Out of stock

A dense, rich fudgy chocolate cake or cupcake made without flour. Whipped egg whites give this cake its structure. The pan is coated with cocoa powder to keep it flourless. (Sold individually)

Other Desserts

Chocolate hazelnut hand pi(e)s! Our buttery crust filled with rich Nutella and sweet raspberry jam, finished with a decadent Nutella glaze.
Apple Crisp to go

Apple Crisp to go

$4.95Out of stock

A single serving crisp with our cinnamon apple filling is baked to perfection with a butter crumb topping.

Blueberry Crisp to go

Blueberry Crisp to go

$4.95Out of stock

A single serving crisp with our blueberry filling baked to perfection with a butter crumb topping.

4 oz Icing Shot to go

4 oz Icing Shot to go

$3.00

Vanilla buttercream. Icing color decided by store.

Cheesecakes

Vanilla Cheesecake to go

Vanilla Cheesecake to go

$8.25

Rich vanilla bean cheesecake finished with a graham cracker crust.

Caramel Pecan Cheesecake to go

Caramel Pecan Cheesecake to go

$8.25Out of stock

Rich vanilla bean cheesecake topped with caramel and toasted pecans, finished with a graham cracker crust.

Key Lime Cheesecake to go

Key Lime Cheesecake to go

$8.25Out of stock

Our key lime cheesecake is a must try! Made with sweet key lime juice and finished with a graham cracker crust.

Red Velvet Cheesecake to go

Red Velvet Cheesecake to go

$8.25Out of stock

Our popular red velvet cheesecake sits atop a chocolate cookie crumb crust, topped with fresh whipped cream and chocolate shavings.

Merchandise + Miscellaneous

Candle to go

Candle to go

$0.50Out of stock

A candle to help you celebrate! Color chosen by the bakery

Happy Birthday Pick to go

Happy Birthday Pick to go

$0.50

Say "Happy Birthday!" with one of our picks! Color chosen by the bakery.

Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our Los Angeles store is located on the corner of W. Third Street and Orlando, right across from the Orlando Hotel. We bake everything from scratch on the premises, including cupcakes, cakes, banana pudding, pies, cookies and cheesecakes. In addition to the items we offer in store, we offer lots of delicious desserts for advance order, including birthday cakes, flower cupcakes, edible image cupcakes and bowls of banana pudding.

Website

Location

8389 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90048

Directions

Gallery
Magnolia Bakery image
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Louise's Trattoria - 10645 W Pico Blvd Los Angeles 310-475-6084
orange star4.1 • 864
10645 W Pico Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90064
View restaurantnext
Iron Teapot Dim Sum & Bar - 10306 Venice Blvd.
orange starNo Reviews
10306 Venice Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90034
View restaurantnext
All Good Things - WineMeatsCoffee
orange starNo Reviews
2748 W 8th St. #107 Los Angeles, CA 90005
View restaurantnext
Holy Basil DTLA
orange star4.7 • 528
718 S Los Angeles St Suite A Los Angeles, CA 90014
View restaurantnext
Little Flower Candy Company
orange star4.2 • 922
1424 West Colorado blvd Pasadena, CA 91105
View restaurantnext
Pinocchio's Pizza
orange star4.4 • 3,907
1449 N Lake Ave Pasadena, CA 91104
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Los Angeles

a.o.c. winebar
orange star4.3 • 9,957
8700 W 3rd St Los Angeles, CA 90048
View restaurantnext
Backyard Bowls - Beverly Grove - 8303 Beverly Blvd
orange star4.7 • 4,687
8303 Beverly Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90048
View restaurantnext
JAR
orange star4.4 • 4,554
8225 Beverly Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90048
View restaurantnext
Joan’s on Third - Third Street
orange star4.1 • 2,901
8350 W 3rd St Los Angeles, CA 90048
View restaurantnext
VOWburger - Los Angeles
orange star4.5 • 1,041
519 N Fairfax Los Angeles, CA 90036
View restaurantnext
Molly Malone's-
orange star4.0 • 717
575 S Fairfax Ave Los Angeles, CA 90036
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Los Angeles
Harvard Heights
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Hollywood Hills
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Century City
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
West Los Angeles
review star
Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Westlake
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Mid-Wilshire
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Boyle Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Westchester
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
Sawtelle
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston