Bakeries
Dessert & Ice Cream
Magnolia Bakery Bleecker Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info
Our original store is located on the corner of Bleecker Street and W. 11th Street in New York City’s West Village. We bake everything from scratch on the premises, including cupcakes, cakes, banana pudding, pies, cookies and cheesecakes. In addition to the items we offer in store, we offer lots of delicious desserts for advance order, including birthday cakes, flower cupcakes, edible image cupcakes and bowls of banana pudding.
Location
401 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10014
Gallery