Magnolia Brewing Company Haight

1398 Haight Street

San Francisco, CA 94117

MAGNOLIA CHEESEBURGER
CROWLER (32oz)
HANGER STEAK

SMALL PLATES

CHICKEN WINGS

$13.00

CRUDITE

$8.00

mix of raw vegetables, hummus, tzatziki, grilled levain bread

CHEESE BOARD

$12.00

Humboldt Fog cheese, Brie, Manchego, and grilled levain bread

ARANCINI

ARANCINI

$12.00

Sundried tomato and Mozzarella

TARTINE

TARTINE

$11.00

Burrata, butternut squash, pepitas, rosemary honey, parsley.

PRETZEL

$10.00

EXTRA BREAD

$1.00

1 slice of toasted bread.

DEVILS ON HORSEBACK

$7.00

Two Dates stuffed with goat cheese, and wrapped in bacon

TEMPURA ASPARAGUS

$10.00

PADRON PEPPERS

$10.00

With side Aleppo aioli

ANNIVERSARY WINGS

$12.00

SALADS

HIPPIE HILL BOWL

HIPPIE HILL BOWL

$14.00

tri color quinoa, Roasted Broccoli, butternut squash, tomato, purple cabbage, pumpkin seeds, mixed greens, avocado, with vinaigrette dressing served on the side

KALE CAESAR

$10.00+

COBB SALAD

$14.00

Egg, Bacon, Avocado, Tomato, pepitas, watermelon radish, blue cheese crumbles, w/ blue cheese dressing.

TOMATO SOUP

$7.00+

MAINS

SINGLE SAUSAGE BOARD

$9.00

with sauerkraut and stone ground mustard

(2) TWO SAUSAGES BOARD

$17.00

with sauerkraut and stone ground mustard

MAGNOLIA CHEESEBURGER

MAGNOLIA CHEESEBURGER

$18.00

All natural grass-fed beef, romaine lettuce, pickled onions & garlic aoili. Choice of green salad or fries / +$2 garlic fries

IMPOSSIBLE BURGER

IMPOSSIBLE BURGER

$20.00

Impossible burger patty, house pickles, Romaine lettuce, onions, & lemon aoili.

FISH & CHIPS

$22.00

local rock cod

CHICKEN CLUB SANDWICH

CHICKEN CLUB SANDWICH

$17.00

Bacon, avocado, lettuce and tomato. A classic! Choice of fries/salad/+$2 Garlic Fries

GRILLED CHEESE AND SOUP

$15.00

GRILLED CHEESE SANDWHICH WITH MUNSTER CHEESE AND A BOWL OF TOMATO BISQUE

HANGER STEAK

$28.00

Hanger Steak accompanied by sauteed asparagus and smashed potatoes.

SEARED AHI SANDWICH

$19.00

SWEETS

BREAD PUDDING

$10.00

With Dulce De Leche sauce

LAVA CAKE

$12.00

PUMPKIN PIE

$10.00

ICE CREAM

$5.00

3 scoops of vanilla bean ice cream.

SIDES

SIDE FRIES

SIDE FRIES

$7.00

CRIPSY FRIES WITH A SIDE OF KETCHUP

GARLIC FRIES

$9.00

ROASTED BRUSSELS

$8.00

MAC & CHEESE

$10.00

KIDS

KIDS MAC & CHEESE

$10.00

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$7.00

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS

$10.00

CANS TO GO

CROWLER (32oz)

CROWLER (32oz)

$11.00

32oz of any fresh beer we have on tap, canned in house!

DUBS GOLDEN LAGER (6Pack)

DUBS GOLDEN LAGER (6Pack)

$10.00Out of stock

Magnolia in proud partnership with the Golden State Warriors. A unique combination of German and American hops gives just a swish of aroma to this easy drinking Lager.

RETAIL

STICKER "Take it Further"

STICKER "Take it Further"

$4.00

KOOZIE

$7.00

TOTE BAG

$20.00

BEANIE

$25.00

HAT -- BLACK -- MAG LOGO

$30.00

HAT -- BLACK -- STRANGE TRIP

$40.00Out of stock

TSHIRT -- BLUE -- DUBS

$21.00

TSHIRT -- GRAY -- BADGE

$25.00

TSHIRT -- BLUE -- FLOWER

$30.00

TSHIRT -- YELLOW -- KOLSCH

$25.00

TSHIRT -- TIE DYE -- CLOUD COVER

$30.00

TSHIRT -- GRAY ROUND -- CLOUD COVER

$30.00

TSHIRT -- BLACK -- GREY LOGO

$25.00

HOODIE -- BLACK -- DUBS

$38.00

ROLLING PAPER

$3.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Magnolia Brewing Company began in 1997 as a neighborhood brewpub in San Francisco’s fabled Haight-Ashbury district on the eastern edge of Golden Gate Park.

Location

1398 Haight Street, San Francisco, CA 94117

Directions

