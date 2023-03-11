Bars & Lounges
Pizza
American
The Grille At Magnolia Green
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 3:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
The Grille is a place where family, friends, residents, neighbors, and the entire Richmond community can come together and enjoy each other’s company. Amazing food is an essential part of the experience, and we feature a menu built around traditional favorites while keeping it reasonably priced so that everyone can enjoy it – frequently.
Location
7001 Awesome Drive, Moseley, VA 23120
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
River City Wood Fire - The Big Red Trailer. We are 100 percent mobile
No Reviews
Richmond Richmond, VA 23112
View restaurant
Uptown Alley Richmond - 6101 Brad McNeer Parkway
No Reviews
6101 Brad McNeer Parkway Midlothian, VA 23112
View restaurant
The Urban Farmhouse Market & Cafe - Midlothian (The Millworks)
No Reviews
13872 Coalfield Commons Place Midlothian, VA 23114
View restaurant