The Grille At Magnolia Green

7001 Awesome Drive

Moseley, VA 23120

Popular Items

Fiesta Salmon Bowl
Magnolia Burger

MENU

Starters

Birriadilla

$15.00

Cheese Curds

$8.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Flour tortilla, Adobe chicken, cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, corn, and black beans served with salsa and sour cream.

Chips & Dip

$8.00

Classic Wings (10)

$18.00

Fried Pickles

$9.00

Ground Beef Nachos

$12.00

Soup

Soup Cup

$3.00

Soup Bowl

$6.00

Soup Cup & Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Soup Bowl & Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Soup Cup & House Salad

$7.00

Soup Bowl & House Salad

$10.00

Soup Cup & Caesar Salad

$7.00

Soup Bowl & Caesar Salad

$10.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$6.00+

Crisp romaine tossed in Caesar dressing topped with fresh shaved Parmesan and seasoned croutons

Garden Salad

$6.00+

Mixed greens, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, red onions, seasoned croutons with your choice of dressing

Southwest Cobb Salad

$15.00

Chilled grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, black beans, corn, tomatoes, romaine, served with southwest ranch dressing

Pizzas

Large Pizza

$14.00+

Personal Pizza

$10.00+

Bowls

Fiesta Salmon Bowl

$16.00

Meatloaf Bowl

$15.00

Country Bowl

$14.00

Burgers

Brown Sugar Bacon Burger

$13.00

Magnolia Burger

$13.00

Veggie Magnolia

$12.00

Sandwiches & Wraps

Triple Club

$13.00

Roasted turkey breast, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, Swiss and Cheddar Cheese on white or wheat bread

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Your choice of grilled or fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheddar jack cheese, Buffalo sauce wrapped in a flour tortilla

Caesar Wrap

$12.00

Philly Cheese Sandwich

$13.00

Classic Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

8oz Hand breaded chicken breast fried and tossed with a sriracha honey butter glaze topped with pickle and cole slaw

Traditional Cuban

$15.00

Tacos

Beef Tacos

$11.00

Shrimp Tacos

$14.00

Birria Street Tacos

$15.00

Entrees

Fish & Chips

$15.00

Chicken Pappardelle

$16.00

Pork Chop Fontina

$17.00

Scallops Ragu

$21.00

Ribeye w/ Mushrooms

$25.00

Kids Menu

Kid Chicken Tenders

$8.00

All kids items come with a choice of one side

Kid's Cheese Pizza

$9.00

Kid's Pepperoni Pizza

$10.00

Kid Cheese Burger

$6.00

All kids items come with a choice of one side

Kid Mac & Cheese

$6.00

All kids items come with a choice of one side

Kid Grilled Cheese

$5.00

All kids items come with a choice of one side

Sides

French Fries

$3.00

Loaded with cheese bacon and sour cream on side for $2

Kettle Chips

$3.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

Seasonal Vegetable

$4.00

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Side Garden Salad

$5.00

Choice of Dressing

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

loaded mash

$5.00

Fruit Cup

$3.00

Misc $1

$1.00

Misc $2

$2.00

Misc $3

$3.00

Dessert

A La Mode

$2.00

Bread Pudding

$7.00

Carrot Cake

$6.00

Ice Cream Bowl

$3.00

Key Lime Pie

$6.00

Lemon Berry Mascarpone cake

$8.00

Chef Specials

Filet

$29.00

Lobster Tail

$29.00

Roasted Tomato & Scallop Salad

$17.00

Shrimp Scampi

$15.00

Surf & Turf

$49.00

Liquor

Vodka/Gin

Absout

$9.00

Amsterdam Gin

$9.00

Amsterdam Vodka

$9.00

Bombay Gin

$9.00

Cirrus Vodka

$9.00

Firefly Vodka

$8.00

Grey Goose Vodka

$10.00

Hendricks Gin

$12.00

House Gin

$6.00

House Vodka

$6.00

Ketel One Citroen

$9.00

Ketel One Cuc Mint

$9.00

Ketel One Grapefruit

$9.00

Ketel One Peach Orange

$9.00

Ketel One Vodka

$10.00

Stoli Orange

$8.00

Stoli Raspberry Vodka

$8.00

Stoli Vanilla Vodka

$8.00

Tanqueray Gin

$9.00

Titos Vodka

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 3:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
The Grille is a place where family, friends, residents, neighbors, and the entire Richmond community can come together and enjoy each other’s company. Amazing food is an essential part of the experience, and we feature a menu built around traditional favorites while keeping it reasonably priced so that everyone can enjoy it – frequently.

7001 Awesome Drive, Moseley, VA 23120

