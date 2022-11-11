Magnolia Smokehouse Grill imageView gallery
Barbeque
Steakhouses
Bars & Lounges

Magnolia Smokehouse Grill

94 Reviews

$$

999 Lakeview Drive

Grenada, MS 38901

Order Again

Popular Items

Quesadilla
Philly STEAK Sandwich
Smoked Chicken Wings

Soft Drinks

Coca Cola

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Root Beer

$2.95

Orange Fanta

$2.95

Hi-C Fruit Punch

$2.95

Power Aid Mountain Berry

$2.95

Sweet Tea

$2.95

Unsweet Tea

$2.95

Tea - Half & Half

$2.95

Bottled Water

$2.95

Coffee

$2.00

Ice Water

$1.00

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.95

Appetizers

Onion Rings

$12.00

Fried Crawfish Tails

$15.00

Chips & Queso

$8.00

Pork Skins

$5.00

Fried Mushrooms

$10.00

Fried Pickles/Jalapenos

$10.00

Loaded Potato Skins (4)

$14.00

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$9.00

Fried Okra Appetizer

$9.00

Cheddar Fries

$13.00

Smoked Sausage/Cheese Platter

$17.00

Jalapeno Cheddar Smoked Sausage served with a selection of cheeses and fried jalapenos

Loaded Pulled Pork BBQ Chip

Loaded Pulled Pork BBQ Chip

$10.00+

Fresh cooked kettle chips topped with Pulled Pork, Jalapenos, Black Olives, Tomatoes, Queso Chesse, Sour Cream and BBQ Sauce

Smoked Chicken Wings

$11.00+

Smoked Wings - Served Plain, Buffalo, Barbecue, Caribbean Jerk, Lemon Pepper, Mango Habanero or Garlic Parmesan

Loaded Fries

$14.00

Popcorn Shrimp Appetizer

$15.00

Salads

Spring Mix, Tomatoes, Bacon, Red Onion, Cheddar Cheese and Homemade Croutons

Garden Salad

$5.00+

Spring Mix, Tomatoes, Bacon, Red Onion, Cheddar Cheese and Homemade Croutons

Smokehouse Salad

Smokehouse Salad

$14.00

A mixture of iceberg, spring mix, and romaine lettuce. Topped with feta cheese, sunflower kernels, dried cranberries, tomatoes, croutons, bacon, and red onion.

Smokehouse Strawberry Salad

$14.00

Iceberg, Romaine, & Spring Mix, Strawberries, Red Onion, Feta Cheese, Pecans, and Croutons.

Spuds

Butter, Sour Cream, Cheddar Cheese and your Choice of Pulled Pork or Smoked Chicken

Plain Spud

$5.00

Butter and Sour Cream

Smokehouse Spud

$13.00

Butter, Sour Cream, Cheddar Cheese and your Choice of Pulled Pork or Smoked Chicken

Philly Cheese Steak Spud

$13.00

Chicken Cheddar Bacon Spud

$13.00

The Spud Bomb

$13.00

Butter, sour cream, cheese, pulled pork, tomatoes, black olives, and jalapenos

Philly Chicken Spud

$13.00

Sandwiches

Regular Burger

$11.95

Our delicious flame broiled burger dressed as you like

Jumbo Burger

$13.95

A full half pound patty!

Regular CHEESEBURGER

$11.95

Jumbo CHEESEBURGER

$13.95

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.25

Our slow smoked pork butt is tender and juicy and served on a toasted bun

Jumbo Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.75
Smoked Turkey Club

Smoked Turkey Club

$15.95

Philly STEAK Sandwich

$12.95+
Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.50Out of stock

Fried Crawfish Tail Po Boy

$14.50

BLTT (Bacon Lettuce Tomato Turkey)

$10.50

Philly Cheese CHICKEN

$12.95+

The Pit Boss

$17.00

The Beast

$19.00

Fried Shrimp Po Boy

$14.50

Pizzas

Brisket Pizza

Brisket Pizza

$13.95+

Thin crust pizza topped with Brisket, Sautéed Red Onions, Mushrooms, Jalapeno Peppers, Mozzarella Cheese and BBQ Sauce. Served with Ranch

The Extreme

$23.95

Marinara sauce, smoked brisket, pork, and chicken, black olives, banana peppers, tomatoes, bell pepper, red onion, mushroom, cheese

Entrees

Pulled Pork Plate

$14.00

Pulled Pork Served with 2 Sides and Texas Toast

Smoked Chicken Plate

$16.00

Smoked Chicken Quarter - served with 2 sides and Texas Toast

Hamburger Steak

$16.00

Smoked Sausage/Crawfish Etoufee

$16.00

Brisket Plate

$19.00

7 oz of sliced brisket, 2 sides and Texas toast

Grilled Pork Chop

$24.00Out of stock

Thick cut pork chop grilled and served with steamed veggies and Texas toast

Rib Plate

$18.00

3 Ribs, 2 Sides and Texas Toast

3 Meat Combo

$25.00

3 meats of your choice, 2 sides and bread

4 Meat Combo

$32.00
Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$15.00

Smoked Chicken or Pulled Pork, Sautéed Onions and Peppers, and a blend of cheeses grilled in a flour tortilla. Served with your choice of chipotle ranch or fire roasted salsa.

Fried Shrimp Entree

$24.00

12 butterfly fried shrimp served with baked potato

Popcorn Shrimp Entree

$24.00

Chili with grilled cheese

$14.00

Soup with grilled cheese

$14.00

Steaks

Steak - Filet 6 oz

$32.95Out of stock

Steak - Filet 10 oz

$42.95

12

Steak Ribeye 12 oz

$32.95Out of stock

Steak Ribeye 16 oz

$42.95Out of stock
Steak - King Ribeye 22 oz

Steak - King Ribeye 22 oz

$49.95Out of stock

Cowboy Ribeye

$49.95Out of stock

JUMBO Cowboy

$58.95Out of stock

Fish

Fried Catfish - 3 piece

$15.00

Mississippi Farm Raised Catfish. Served with Fries, Slaw, and Hushpuppies.

Fried Catfish - 5 piece

$18.00

Mississippi Farm Raised Catfish. Served with Fries, Slaw, and Hushpuppies.

Salmon

$24.95
Blackened Catfish

Blackened Catfish

$20.00

Kids

Corn Dog

$7.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Chicken Nuggets with Fries

$7.00

Pork Sliders (2)

$7.00

7" Pepperoni Pizza

$7.00

7" Cheese Pizza

$7.00

1 Catfish Strip

$7.00

Sides

Fries SIDE

$4.95

Hand Cut and fried to order!

Cole Slaw SIDE

$4.95

Homemade Cole Slaw made fresh daily

Kettle Chips SIDE

$4.95

Fried fresh to order!

Baked Beans SIDE

$4.95

Potato Salad SIDE

$4.95

Texas Toast (2 pcs)

$2.00

Onion rings SIDE

$4.95

Deviled Eggs (2)

$4.95

Hush Puppy SIDE

$3.00

Corn on the Cob SIDE

$4.95

Fried Okra SIDE

$4.95

Fried Crawfish Tails SIDE

$10.00

Rib SIDE (2 ribs)

$7.00Out of stock

Mac and Cheese

$4.95

Corn Nuggets

$4.95

Tater Tots SIDE

$4.95

Steamed Veggies

$4.95

Green Beans

$4.95

Fried Shrimp Add On

$9.00

Bulk Orders/Ribs

Pork Butts are available with 24 hour notice. Must call to order. 662-614-7427

Half Chicken

$8.50Out of stock

Leg Quarter (2)

$9.00

Rib Tips

$8.00+

Fried Smoked Rib

$2.00Out of stock

Brisket (Pound)

$26.00

Bulk Side - Quart Potato Salad

$17.95

Bulk Side - Quart Cole Slaw

$17.95

Bulk Side - Quart Baked Beans

$17.95

Bulk Side - Pint Potato Salad

$11.95

Bulk Side - Pint Cole Slaw

$11.95

Bulk Side - Pint Baked Beans

$11.95

Chicken Salad - Pint

$10.00Out of stock

Chicken Salad - Quart

$18.00Out of stock

Fried White Fish - NO SIDES (10 pieces)

$15.00Out of stock

Bun

$0.20

BBQ Sauce - Quart

$8.00

Gallon Sweet Tea

$8.00

Gallon Unsweet Tea

$8.00

Gallon beans

$40.00

Gallon slaw

$35.00

Desserts

Turtle Cheesecake

$8.00

Brownies With Ice Cream

$7.00

Ice Cream

$2.00

Carrot Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Bourbon Pecan Pie with Ice Cream

$8.00

Rock Slide Brownie with ice cream

$8.75Out of stock

Cheesecake - Bourbon Pecan Pie

$8.50Out of stock

Banana Toffee Bourbon Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Strawberry Float Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Smores Cake

$5.00Out of stock

Key Lime Pie

$8.00

Banana Pudding

$8.00Out of stock

Chocolate Silk Pie

$8.00Out of stock

Blueberry Cobbler Cheesecake

$9.00

Red Velvet Cake

$9.00Out of stock

Italian Cream Cake

$9.50Out of stock

Strawberry Cheesecake

$9.00Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!!

999 Lakeview Drive, Grenada, MS 38901

