Magnolia Smokehouse Grill
94 Reviews
$$
999 Lakeview Drive
Grenada, MS 38901
Popular Items
Soft Drinks
Appetizers
Onion Rings
Fried Crawfish Tails
Chips & Queso
Pork Skins
Fried Mushrooms
Fried Pickles/Jalapenos
Loaded Potato Skins (4)
Mozzarella Sticks (6)
Fried Okra Appetizer
Cheddar Fries
Smoked Sausage/Cheese Platter
Jalapeno Cheddar Smoked Sausage served with a selection of cheeses and fried jalapenos
Loaded Pulled Pork BBQ Chip
Fresh cooked kettle chips topped with Pulled Pork, Jalapenos, Black Olives, Tomatoes, Queso Chesse, Sour Cream and BBQ Sauce
Smoked Chicken Wings
Smoked Wings - Served Plain, Buffalo, Barbecue, Caribbean Jerk, Lemon Pepper, Mango Habanero or Garlic Parmesan
Loaded Fries
Popcorn Shrimp Appetizer
Salads
Garden Salad
Spring Mix, Tomatoes, Bacon, Red Onion, Cheddar Cheese and Homemade Croutons
Smokehouse Salad
A mixture of iceberg, spring mix, and romaine lettuce. Topped with feta cheese, sunflower kernels, dried cranberries, tomatoes, croutons, bacon, and red onion.
Smokehouse Strawberry Salad
Iceberg, Romaine, & Spring Mix, Strawberries, Red Onion, Feta Cheese, Pecans, and Croutons.
Spuds
Plain Spud
Butter and Sour Cream
Smokehouse Spud
Butter, Sour Cream, Cheddar Cheese and your Choice of Pulled Pork or Smoked Chicken
Philly Cheese Steak Spud
Chicken Cheddar Bacon Spud
The Spud Bomb
Butter, sour cream, cheese, pulled pork, tomatoes, black olives, and jalapenos
Philly Chicken Spud
Sandwiches
Regular Burger
Our delicious flame broiled burger dressed as you like
Jumbo Burger
A full half pound patty!
Regular CHEESEBURGER
Jumbo CHEESEBURGER
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Our slow smoked pork butt is tender and juicy and served on a toasted bun
Jumbo Pulled Pork Sandwich
Smoked Turkey Club
Philly STEAK Sandwich
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Fried Crawfish Tail Po Boy
BLTT (Bacon Lettuce Tomato Turkey)
Philly Cheese CHICKEN
The Pit Boss
The Beast
Fried Shrimp Po Boy
Pizzas
Brisket Pizza
Thin crust pizza topped with Brisket, Sautéed Red Onions, Mushrooms, Jalapeno Peppers, Mozzarella Cheese and BBQ Sauce. Served with Ranch
The Extreme
Marinara sauce, smoked brisket, pork, and chicken, black olives, banana peppers, tomatoes, bell pepper, red onion, mushroom, cheese
Entrees
Pulled Pork Plate
Pulled Pork Served with 2 Sides and Texas Toast
Smoked Chicken Plate
Smoked Chicken Quarter - served with 2 sides and Texas Toast
Hamburger Steak
Smoked Sausage/Crawfish Etoufee
Brisket Plate
7 oz of sliced brisket, 2 sides and Texas toast
Grilled Pork Chop
Thick cut pork chop grilled and served with steamed veggies and Texas toast
Rib Plate
3 Ribs, 2 Sides and Texas Toast
3 Meat Combo
3 meats of your choice, 2 sides and bread
4 Meat Combo
Quesadilla
Smoked Chicken or Pulled Pork, Sautéed Onions and Peppers, and a blend of cheeses grilled in a flour tortilla. Served with your choice of chipotle ranch or fire roasted salsa.
Fried Shrimp Entree
12 butterfly fried shrimp served with baked potato
Popcorn Shrimp Entree
Chili with grilled cheese
Soup with grilled cheese
Steaks
Fish
Kids
Sides
Fries SIDE
Hand Cut and fried to order!
Cole Slaw SIDE
Homemade Cole Slaw made fresh daily
Kettle Chips SIDE
Fried fresh to order!
Baked Beans SIDE
Potato Salad SIDE
Texas Toast (2 pcs)
Onion rings SIDE
Deviled Eggs (2)
Hush Puppy SIDE
Corn on the Cob SIDE
Fried Okra SIDE
Fried Crawfish Tails SIDE
Rib SIDE (2 ribs)
Mac and Cheese
Corn Nuggets
Tater Tots SIDE
Steamed Veggies
Green Beans
Fried Shrimp Add On
Bulk Orders/Ribs
Half Chicken
Leg Quarter (2)
Rib Tips
Fried Smoked Rib
Brisket (Pound)
Bulk Side - Quart Potato Salad
Bulk Side - Quart Cole Slaw
Bulk Side - Quart Baked Beans
Bulk Side - Pint Potato Salad
Bulk Side - Pint Cole Slaw
Bulk Side - Pint Baked Beans
Chicken Salad - Pint
Chicken Salad - Quart
Fried White Fish - NO SIDES (10 pieces)
Bun
BBQ Sauce - Quart
Gallon Sweet Tea
Gallon Unsweet Tea
Gallon beans
Gallon slaw
Desserts
Turtle Cheesecake
Brownies With Ice Cream
Ice Cream
Carrot Cake
Bourbon Pecan Pie with Ice Cream
Rock Slide Brownie with ice cream
Cheesecake - Bourbon Pecan Pie
Banana Toffee Bourbon Cake
Strawberry Float Cake
Smores Cake
Key Lime Pie
Banana Pudding
Chocolate Silk Pie
Blueberry Cobbler Cheesecake
Red Velvet Cake
Italian Cream Cake
Strawberry Cheesecake
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
