The Magnolia Wine Bar 1101 W Magnolia

Seasonal Cocktails

Everything's Peachy

$12.00

Magnolia Spritz

$12.00Out of stock

The Sparkler

$12.00+

Champagne

Camille Savès 'Carte Blanche' 1er Cru

$25.00+

A Bouzy | NV

Charles Le Bel 'Inspiration 1818'

$20.00+

Ay | NV

Dom Perignon

$375.00

Hautvillers | 2010

J. Lanaud Blanc de Blancs

$67.00

Cote de Blancs | NV

Veuve Cliquot 'La Grande Dame'

$325.00

Reims | 2012

Pol Roger NV

$80.00

Lelarge-Pugeot Saignée de Meunier

$185.00

Vadin-Plateau Renaissance

$90.00

Ruinart Brut Rose

$160.00

Ruinart Blanc De Blanc

$40.00+

Taittinger Brut La Francaise 1/2 Btl

$45.00

Taittinger Millesime 2015

$180.00

Champagne L'Huillier NV

$15.00+

Pierre Boever Grand Cru Rose

$85.00

Joseph Perrier Brut

$80.00

Comtes de champagne

$285.00

Sparkling Rosé

Domaine Robert Serol 'Turbullent'

$14.00+

Loire Valley, France | NV

Graham Beck, Brut Rosé

$15.00+

Western Cape, South Africa | NV

Fidora Prosecco Extra Brut

$42.00

Chandon Rosé Mini

$10.00

Ettore Germano Rosanna Brut Rosé

$75.00

Luc Belaire "Rare Rosé"

$15.00+

Domaine Gohardes Cremant Rose

$15.00+

JCB 69

$16.00+

Angels and Cowboys Rose

$12.00+

Avissi rose

$9.00+

Unique Sparkling

Nomadica Sparkling White

$11.00

California | NV

Saniger Loxarel 'Classic Penedès' Brut Reserva, Cava

$10.00+

Stellina di Notte, Prosecco

$9.00+

Chandon Spritz

$10.00+

Canal Grando Prosecco

$9.00+Out of stock

Hammerling Sunflower Sutra

$70.00

Piatelli Sparkling Brut Nature

$13.00+

Luc Belaire "Bleu"

$15.00+

Inzolita Frizzante

$64.00

Love Story

$10.00+

Angels and cowboys brut

$12.00+

Faire LA fete

$44.00

Domaine Carneros Brut

$58.00

Chardonnay

Addax, Chardonnay

$85.00

Sonoma Coast, CA | 2016

Domaine de la Croix 'Macon Davaye'

$50.00

Jean-Pierre Grossot Chablis

$18.00+

Jordan, Chardonnay

$18.00+

Russian River Valley, CA | 2019

Nomadica White, Chardonnay

$11.00

California | 2018

Cambria, Katherines Vineyard

$10.00+

Stags Leap, Chardonnay

$16.00+

Napa Valley, CA | 2018

Three Sticks Durell

$17.00+

Pyramid Valley ‘Lion’s Tooth’, Chardonnay

$20.00+

Donnachadh Chardonnay 2017

$110.00

00 Wines EGW

$160.00

Domaine Gondard-Perrin Viré-Clessé

$20.00+

Gran Moraine Chardonnay

$15.00+

Cafayete

$10.00+

Nielson

$10.00+

Domaine overnoy-crinquand

$40.00

On the Sweeter Side

Thomas Schmitt Kabinett, Riesling

$9.00+Out of stock

Mosel, Germany | 2019

Vietti, Moscato

$9.00+Out of stock

Moscato d'Asti DOP, Italy | 2018

Specht Gerwürztraminer

$15.00+

Chandon Sweet Star Mini

$10.00

Max Ferdinand Richter Riesling Mosel

$14.00+

Pinot Grigio

Jermann, Pinot Grigio

$12.00+Out of stock

Friuli, Italy| 2019

Nine Hats, Pinot Gris

$9.00+Out of stock

Columbia Valley, WA | 2018

La Cavea Pinot Grigio

$8.00+

I Lauri Pinot Grigio

$12.00+

Rosé

Hampton Water Rosé

$12.00+

Languedoc, France | 2020

Korde by Pinea Rose'

$20.00+

Ribera del Duero, Spain | 2020

Rose Gold Rosé

$13.00+

Provence, France | 2019

Bieler Bandol

$13.00+

Donnachadh Rose

$15.00+

La Spinetta Casanova Rosé

$12.00+

Chateau d'Aqueria Tavel Rosé

$14.00+

Lopez Heredia Viña Tondonia Rosé Gran Reserva 2012

$110.00

Seaglass Rose

$9.00+

Rootdown Rosé of Trousseau

$15.00+

Peyrassol Les Commandeurs

$15.00+

Chateau Pradeaux

$60.00

Sauvignon Blanc

Bevan Cellars Dry Stack SB

$15.00+

Gamble, Sauvignon Blanc

$14.00+

Les Deux Moulins

$11.00+

Les Glories Sancerre

$20.00+

Patient Cottat Sancerre

$20.00+

Petite Sauvage Baby Sancerre

$11.00+Out of stock

Rudd Mt. Veeder Estate

$150.00

Sergent du Roy, Sancerre

$14.00+Out of stock

Smith & Sheth, Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00+

Southern Right, Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00+

Walker Bay, South Africa | 2019

Squealing Pig, Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00+Out of stock

Marlborough, New Zealand | 2019

The Champion

$10.00+

Wairau River Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00+Out of stock

Unique Whites

Costa Do Sol

$10.00+

Diego White Lanzaroti

$15.00+

Domaine de l'Ecu 'Classic', Muscadet 🍃 🐝

$14.00+

Loire, France | 2020

El Tuerto, Tempranillo Blanco

$11.00+

Rioja, Spain | 2019

impro-visacio, Xarel-lo

$70.00

Font-Rubi, Spain | 2019

Nortico Alvariño

$12.00+

Paolo Bea "Santa Chiara"

$110.00

Paul Autard CDR Blanc

$12.00+

Châteauneuf-du-Pape AOC, France | 2018

Penfolds Bin 51, Riesling

$75.00

Terre Rogue, Viognier

$15.00+

Brigaldara Soave

$13.00+

Domitia Picpoul

$12.00+

Delille Cellars Chaleur Blanc

$45.00

Bruno Giacosa Roero Arneis

$55.00

Aperture Chenin Blanc

$15.00+

Gaspard Chenin Blanc

$14.00+

Fontanassa Ca'Adua Gavi

$15.00+

Lopez Heredia Viña Gravonia White 2014

$85.00

Torbreck Woodcutter’s Semillon

$30.00

Monte del Fra "Ca del Magro" Bianco

$18.00+

Capitulo 7 Pedro Ximenez

$12.00+

Augusta Côtes du Roussillon

$13.00+

France

Bitzouzet-Prieur Bourgogne

$65.00

Caronne Ste. Gemme Rouge

$15.00+

Chateau Palmer (Half Bottle), Cabernet Blend

$295.00

Château Belle-Brise, Merlot Blend 2012

$248.00

Château Belle-Brise, Merlot Blend 2015

$207.00

Château Les Carmes Haut-Brion, Cabernet Blend

$162.00

Dom Saint Pierre Rhône Blend

$45.00

Domaine Comtes Lafon Volnay 2017

$340.00

Domaine Des Bosquets, Gigondas

$55.00

Domaine Paul Autard, Grenache Blend

$20.00+

Philippe Viret 'Renaissance'

$15.00+

Etienne Becheras Saint Joseph

$65.00

La Croix Ducru-Beaucaillou, Cabernet Blend

$120.00

Yves Cuilleron Syrah

$10.00+

Nicole Chanrion Cote-de-Brouilly

$55.00

Château de Caraguilhes Corbières

$14.00+

Dom Truchetet Fleur de Pinot

$85.00

Morgan Truchetet Gevrey-Chambertin

$175.00

Morgan Truchetet Chambolle-Musigny

$225.00

George 7 Fronsac

$80.00

Chateau La Nerthe "Les Granieres" CDP

$75.00

Chateau La Nerthe Chateauneuf-du-Pape 2019

$125.00

Domaine Prieur-Brunet Santenay-Maladiere

$95.00

Chateau Haut-Colombier Blaye

$14.00+

Domaine de Rochebin Bourgogne Rouge

$12.00+

Domaine La Soumade Rasteau

$14.00+

Domaine du Pourra Gigondas "Le Pourra"

$69.00

Domaine du Pourra Gigondas "In Fine"

$125.00

Chateau L'Argentier Gres de Montpellier

$12.00+

Italy

Argiano Solengo

$150.00

Ascheri Barolo

$98.00

Borgogno No Name Barolo

$85.00

Brigaldara Valpolicella Rosso

$13.00+

Damilano Lecinquevigne, Barolo

$25.00+

Ettore Germano Barolo

$98.00

Il Censo 700 Nero d’Avola

$70.00

Il Poggione Riserva, Sangiovese

$156.00Out of stock

La Magia 'Ciliegio', Sangiovese

$190.00

La Rasina, Sangiovese

$85.00

Luigi Giordano Barbera d’Alba

$12.00+

Montenidoli Colorino

$70.00

Pietro Caciorgna Guardoilvento

$65.00

Ratti Barolo Rocche Annunziata

$220.00

Villa Antinori, Sangiovese

$18.00+

Voerzio Barbera d’Alba

$85.00

Voerzio Barolo La Morra

$195.00

Fontodi Flaccianello 2010

$300.00

Fontodi Flaccianello 2018

$325.00

Colli Berichi Cabernet Franc

$15.00+

Castelli di Montegrosso Barbaresco Riserva 1976

$325.00

Ettore Germano Langhe Nebbiolo

$49.00

Ettore Germano del Comune di Serralunga d'Alba

$110.00

Ridolfi Brunello di Montalcino

$98.00

Antinori Pian delle Vigne

$75.00

Merlot & Merlot Blends

Château Belle-Brise, Merlot Blend 2012

$248.00

Pomerol, Bordeaux, France | 2012

Château Belle-Brise, Merlot Blend 2015

$207.00

Pomerol, Bordeaux, France | 2015

Emmolo, Merlot

$18.00+Out of stock

Napa Valley, CA | 2018

Hudson Phoenix

$98.00

La Jota Merlot Howell Mountain

$25.00+

Nickel and Nickel Suscol Ranch

$22.00+

Boeger Merlot 2018

$15.00+

Pinot Noir

Hamilton Russell , Pinot Noir

$75.00

Cape Of Good Hope, SA | 2018

Kosta Browne Keefer Ranch

$199.00

Paul Hobbs Russian River

$20.00+

Pyramid Valley ‘Earth Smoke’, Pinot Noir

$20.00+

Pyramid Valley, Pinot Noir

$10.00+

Raen Fort Ross Seaview

$115.00

Relic 'Kashaya', Pinot Noir

$110.00

Fort Ross -Seaview Sonoma Coast, CA | 2016/2017

Rootdown Pinot Noir

$15.00+

Thomas George 'Baker Ridge Vineyard, Pinot Noir

$85.00

Russian River Valley, CA | 2016

Yamhill Valley Vineyards Pinot Noir

$15.00+

00 Wines VGR

$150.00

Alma Fria Pinot Noir

$78.00

Alexana Terroir Series Pinot Noir

$18.00+

Escarpment “Kupe” Pinot Noir

$98.00

Johanneshof Reinisch Pinot Noir

$10.00+

Bravium Pinot Noir

$16.00+

Cambria Pinot Noir

$13.00+

Brewer Clifton

$75.00

Giant Steps

$85.00

Spain

17 by Pinea, Tempranillo

$28.00+

Pinea, Tempranillo

$194.00

Lan Reserva

$13.00+Out of stock

Can Blau Red Blend

$12.00+

Morca Garnacha

$70.00

Lopez Heredia Viña Tondonia Gran Reserva 2001

$325.00

Artazu Garnacha Pasos San Martin

$16.00+

Artadi "Vinas de Gain" Tempranillo

$48.00

El Sequé Monastrell

$90.00

Bonmont Priorat Reserva

$16.00+

Unique New World Reds

Amadio Black Label Shiraz

$9.00+

Amadio White Label Cabernet Sauvignon

$15.00+

Anthill Farms Mixed Blacks

$22.00+

Biale Vineyards'The Party Line', Zinfandel

$55.00

Cayuse 'god only knows'

$235.00

Cayuse Syrah

$235.00

Cuvelier Los Andes Malbec

$15.00+

Ghost Block, Zinfandel

$17.00+

Oakville, CA | 2017

Grus De Alcohuaz

$65.00

Howell Mountain Vineyards, Cabernet Franc

$125.00

Howell Mountain, CA | 2014

L'Aventure Cote A Cote

$165.00

L'Aventure Estate Cuvee

$175.00

La Jota, Cabernet Franc

$133.00

Howell Mountain, CA | 2017

Mollydooker 'Blue Eyed Boy', Shiraz

$89.00

McLaren Vale, Australia | 2018

Opolo 'Mountain', Zinfandel

$13.00+Out of stock

Paso Robles, CA | 2018

Peay ‘La Bruma’ Syrah

$90.00

Piatelli Malbec

$13.00+

Reddy Vineyards Grand Vitis

$12.00+

Rocim Alicante Bouschet

$15.00+

Skinner Native Red

$13.00+

Spectral Cabernet Franc

$15.00+Out of stock

Spectral Gamay Noir

$15.00+

Stokes' Ghost, Petite Sirah

$18.00+

Monterey, CA | 2016

The Messenger Zinfandel Moon Mountain

$12.00+

The Walking Fool

$15.00+

Trefethen 'Dragon's Tooth', Malbec Blend

$20.00+

Napa Valley, CA | 2017

Turley Kirschenmann Zinfandel

$85.00

Waterkloof Circumstance Cabernet

$15.00+Out of stock

Pars cabernet

$15.00+

The Magnolia Reserve List

Dalla Valle "Maya"

$750.00

Bond "Quella"

$900.00

Ovid

$500.00

Tusk

$750.00

Shafer "Hillside Select"

$500.00

Schrader "CCS" Beckstoffer

$600.00

Schrader "RBS" Beckstoffer

$600.00

Cardinale Cabernet Sauvignon

$450.00

Futo Oakville

$700.00

Futo "OV / SL"

$480.00

Pahlmeyer Red Blend

$325.00

Ulysses Cabernet Sauvignon

$250.00

Vine Hill Ranch Cabernet Sauvignon

$325.00

Carte Blanche Red Blend

$325.00

Bevan Cellars "EE" Cabernet Blend

$250.00

The Vineyard House Cabernet Sauvignon

$250.00

Buccella Merlot

$250.00

Lithology Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley

$180.00

Aloft Cabernet Sauvignon

$275.00

Altagracia Eisele Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon

$220.00

Beringer Private Reserve

$225.00

Bevan Tench Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon

$250.00

Bryant Family "Bettina"

$800.00

Castiel Howell Mountain Cabernet Sauvignon

$250.00

Continuum Red Blend

$400.00

Opus One Red Blend

$500.00

Revana Cabernet Sauvignon

$225.00

Reynold's Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon

$180.00

Stonestreet Rockfall Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon

$245.00

Cayuse Vineyards "God Only Knows"

$275.00

Cayuse Vineyards Syrah

$275.00

Cabernet & Cabernet Blends (Copy)

Alejandro Bulgheroni 'Lithology', Cabernet Sauvignon

$180.00

Napa Valley, CA | 2015

Altagracia 'Eisele Vineyard'

$220.00

Anakota 'Dakota Vineyard', Cabernet Sauvignon

$145.00

Aperture Cabernet Sauvignon

$125.00

Bella Union by Far Niente, Cabernet Sauvignon

$102.00

Beringer Private Reserve

$195.00

Bevan EE Tench Red Blend

$230.00

Bevan Tench Vineyard Cabernet

$230.00

Bond 'Quella', Cabernet Sauvignon

$654.00

Borne Of Fire Cabernet Sauvignon

$16.00+

Bryant Family 'Bettina', Cabernet Blend

$631.00

Howell Mountain, CA | 2013

Burly 'Simpkins Vineyard' , Cabernet Sauvignon

$112.00

Coombsville, CA | 2017

Castiel Estate, Cabernet Sauvignon

$250.00

Howell Mountain, CA | 2016

Chateau Picque-Caillou, Cabernet Blend

$20.00+

Pessac-Leognan, Bordeaux, France | 2019

Château Les Carmes Haut-Brion, Cabernet Blend

$162.00

Continuum, Cabernet Blend

$296.00

Covenant, Cabernet

$180.00

Crocker & Starr 'RLC', Cabernet Sauvignon

$120.00

St. Helena, CA | 2017

Daou 'Soul of a Lion', Cabernet Sauvignon

$225.00

Paso Robles, CA | 2017

DAOU Patrimony "Cave de Lions"

$395.00

DAOU Patrimony Red Blend

$395.00

Double Diamond by Schrader, Cabernet Blend

$80.00

Oakville, CA | 2018

Etude Cabernet Sauvignon

$150.00

Faust, Cabernet Sauvignon

$25.00+

Napa Valley, CA | 2018

Fe Spring Mountain

$300.00

Heitz Cellar, Cabernet Sauvignon

$94.00

Napa Valley, CA | 2018

HG3 by Hourglass

$20.00+Out of stock

Inglenook

$98.00

John Anthony

$150.00

Jones Family 'The Sisters', Cabernet Sauvignon

$110.00

Jordan, Cabernet Sauvignon

$28.00+

Alexander Valley, CA | 2016

Judge Palmer, Cabernet Sauvignon

$24.00+

Julien Fayard "Sleeping Lady Vineyard" Cabernet Sauvignon

$275.00

Julien Fayard Reserve

$150.00

Knights Bridge Estate Red Blend

$75.00

La Croix Ducru-Beaucaillou, Cabernet Blend

$120.00

Saint-Julien, Bordeaux, France | 2014

La Jota, Cabernet Sauvignon

$183.00

Howell Mountain, CA | 2016

Luke Red Blend

$14.00+Out of stock

Lydian Cabernet Sauvignon 2020

$16.00+Out of stock

Lyndenhurst by Spottswoode

$150.00

Melka Metisse 'Jumping Goat Vineyard', Cabernet Sauvignon

$172.00

Napa Valley, CA | 2015

Mt. Brave

$145.00

Neyers Left Bank

$18.00+

Obsidian Ridge Estate, Cabernet Sauvignon

$15.00+Out of stock

Red Hills-Lake County, CA | 2017

Opus One, Cabernet Blend

$375.00

Oakville, CA | 2017

Pahlmeyer Red Blend

$350.00

Pars

$15.00+

Penfolds Bin 704 , Cabernet Sauvignon

$85.00

Napa Valley, CA | 2018

Quill Howell Mountain

$150.00

Red and Gold

$75.00

Revana "Terroir Series" Cabernet Sauvignon

$120.00

Revana, Cabernet Sauvignon

$221.00

Napa Valley, CA | 2015. 2017

Reynold's Reserve, Cabernet Sauvignon

$174.00

Stags Leap District, CA | 2015

Rubia, Cabernet Blend

$175.00

Scarlett, Cabernet Sauvignon

$110.00

Rutherford, CA | 2018

Serial Cabernet

$14.00+

Silver Ghost, Cabernet Sauvignon

$16.00+

Sinegal, Cabernet Sauvignon

$28.00+

St. Helena, CA | 2018

Spottswoode Estate Cabernet

$285.00

Stonestreet Estate Cab

$90.00

Stonestreet Rockfall Cab

$195.00

The Cosmic Egg, Cabernet Sauvignon

$14.00+

Columbia Valley, WA | 2017

The Mascot

$210.00

Tor Oakville

$30.00+

Turnbull Estate Cabernet Sauvignon

$125.00

Tusk

$750.00

Two Old Dogs, Cabernet Sauvignon

$95.00

Saint Helena, CA | 2018

Ulysses, Cabernet Sauvignon

$225.00

Vina Robles

$14.00+

Vine Hill Ranch, Cabernet Sauvignon

$248.00

Dessert Wines

Chateau d'Yquem, Sauternes - HALF BOTTLE

$184.00Out of stock

France | 1999

D'Olivera Secial, Madiera

$638.00

Portugal | 1928

Dow's Ruby Port

$7.00

Portugal | NV

Far Niente 'Dolce' - HALF BOTTLE

$30.00+

California | 2010

Graham's 10 Tawny Port

$16.00+

Portugal | NV

Graham's, Port

$142.00

Portugal | 1994

Taylor Fladgate 20 Year, Tawny Port

$16.00+

Portugal | NV

Royal Tokaj Late Harvest

$15.00+

Beer

Athletic Brewing Free Wave IPA Non-Alcoholic

$6.00

Slightly hazy pale ale

Community Mosaic IPA

$6.00

HopFusion Tejano Lager

$6.00

Karbach Southern Wheat

$6.00Out of stock

Pillowy mouthfeel, smooth citrus

Lakewood Lager

$6.00Out of stock

Rich amber, light malt sweetness and clean finish

Lone Star Ranch Water

$6.00

Martin House Pilsner

$6.00

Easy drinking, summer sipper

O'Douls Non-Alcoholic

$5.00

Mild, sweet taste with a slightly dry finish

Rahr Original

$6.00

Easy drinking, light American lager

Rahr Winter Warmer

$6.00Out of stock

Wonderfully robust, rich and full bodied, English-style dark ale

Real Ale Devils Backbone

$6.00

Revolver Blood & Honey

$6.00Out of stock

Deep-golden ale, finished with blood orange peel and Texas honey

Wild Acre Agave Americana

$6.00

Medium bodied, perfect for the Texas Summer climate

Wild Acre Billy Jenkins Bock

$6.00

Malt aroma, plus biscuit and toffee flavor

Wild Acre Texas Blonde

$6.00

Light to medium bodied, well balanced

Open Beer

$6.00

Adios Pantalones

$6.00

Saint Arnold Oktoberfest

$6.00Out of stock

Boards

Blackened Smoked Salmon Board

$16.00

Served with Texas goat cheese and capers

Cheese & Charcuterie Board

$30.00

Prosciutto, soppressata, smoked gouda, white cheddar, Humboldt Fog, labneh, lahvosh, olives, dried fruit

Cheese Board

$25.00

Smoked gouda, white cheddar, Humboldt Fog, labneh, lahvosh, olives, and dried fruit

Mixed Nuts

$5.00

Mezze Trio

$12.00

Mini Charcuterie Board

$15.00

Spinach Dip

$12.00

Dessert

Red, White & Chocolate Cookie Board

$12.00

Red Velvet, White Chocolate Macadamia, Chocolate Chip & Magnolia Meritage

Pizza

Fresh basil, olive oil, roma tomato

Del Bianco

$30.00

Bianco sauce, breakfast bacon, fresh spinach, roma tomato

The Carne Classico

$30.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, meatball, Canadian bacon, hamburger

The Margherita

$25.00

The Staff's Special

$30.00

Grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, roma tomato

Add-ons

Side Bread

$2.00

Side Labneh

$7.50

Popcorn

$5.00

El Compadre

Taco Plate

$16.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$13.00

Quesadilla

$15.00

Burrito

$15.00

Corn Cup

$6.00

Side Rice & Beans

$6.00

Add Taco

$5.00

Party Menu

Carp’s Smoked Chicken Salad

$70.00

Served with assorted crackers and crostini’s (Serves 10-12)

Charcuterie Board

$175.00

Beautiful board presentation of various cheeses, meats, dried fruits, olives, and crackers (Serves 20)

Classic Caesar Salad

$60.00

Freshly chopped romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese, seasoned croutons, house made spicy garlic Caesar dressing (Serves 10-12)

Fruit Tray

$75.00

Fresh berries and melon (Serves 10-12)

Grilled Shrimp Bruschetta

$85.00

A combination of grilled shrimp, fresh tomatoes, basil and garlic tossed in a balsamic glaze served with garlic toasted sliced baguettes

Hummus and Veggie Tray

$50.00

Mediterranean Pasta Salad

$60.00

Tri Color Rotini Pasta tossed in finely chopped red onions, finely shredded parmesan cheese, and sliced kalamata olives (Serves 10-12)

Salmon and Goat Cheese

$250.00

Honey smoked salmon served with rich creamy goal cheese, lavash crackers and capers (Serves 15-20)

Sandwich Tray

$85.00

Pimento pinwheels, veggie pinwheels, mini roast beef croissants, turkey club on marble rye (GF) Options available (Serves 10-12)

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$60.00

Oven baked and incredibly delicious -creamy, cheesy spinach and artichokes Served with tortilla chips and homemade salsa (Serves 10-12)

Wings Tray

$100.00

50 pcs of lightly breaded and deep-fried bone in wings tossed in your choice of Buffalo sauce, honey sriracha, lemon pepper, Nashville hot or plain Jane Served with celery and carrot spears and house ranch for dipping pleasures Choose two flavors

The Staff’s Special

$30.00

Grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, Roma tomato

The Carne Classico

$30.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, meatball, Canadian bacon, hamburger

Del Bianco

$30.00

Bianco sauce, breakfast bacon, fresh spinach, Roma tomato

The Margarita

$30.00

Fresh basil, olive oil, Roma tomato

Cookie Tray (12)

$36.00

Freshly baked cookies: red velvet, white chocolate macadamia, chocolate chip, and Magnolia Meritage

Texas Sheet Cake Squares

$80.00+

Half or whole sheet cake of a rich chocolate cake with a hint of cinnamon covered in a chocolate icing with nuts (30 squares or 60 Squares)

Pound Cake

$75.00

Square shaped old fashioned pound cake with a hint of both vanilla and lemon, served with berries in the middle for a great presentation

Feature

Haunted Flight

$22.00

Pinot Noir Flight

$25.00

Seasonal Sangria Glass

$10.00

Seasonal Sangria Carafe

$35.00

Pint Glass

$18.00

Hat

$25.00

Long TShirt

$25.00

Short TShirt

$22.00

Wine Glass

$18.00

Pride Hat

$28.00

Non-Alcoholic

Coke

$3.00

Rambler Sparking Lime

$3.00

Rambler Sparkling Water

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Bottled Water

$3.00

San Bernadette Sparkling Water

$3.00

BlackBerry sage tea

$4.00

Peach ginger tea

$4.00

Mocktail

$10.00

lyres non alcoholic sparkling

$10.00+

Wine, Seltzer & Water

Bev Pinot Grigio

$11.00

Bev Rose

$11.00

Chandon Mini Blanc

$13.00

Chandon Mini Rose

$13.00

Cliche Lemon

$11.00

Cliche Plum

$11.00

Nomadica Red Blend

$11.00

California | 2019

Nomadica Sparkling White

$11.00

California | NV

Nomadica White, Chardonnay

$11.00

California | 2018

Bottled Water

$3.00

Rambler Lime

$3.00

Chandon 4 pack

$48.00

Beer (Copy)

Athletic Brewing Free Wave IPA Non-Alcoholic

$6.00

Slightly hazy pale ale

Lakewood Lager

$6.00Out of stock

Rich amber, light malt sweetness and clean finish

Martin House Pilsner

$6.00

Easy drinking, summer sipper

Rahr Original

$6.00

Easy drinking, light American lager

Revolver Blood & Honey

$6.00Out of stock

Deep-golden ale, finished with blood orange peel and Texas honey

Wild Acre Agave Americana

$6.00

Medium bodied, perfect for the Texas Summer climate

Wild Acre Billy Jenkins Bock

$6.00

Malt aroma, plus biscuit and toffee flavor

Wild Acre Texas Blonde

$6.00

Light to medium bodied, well balanced

Community Mosaic IPA

$6.00

Lone Star Ranch Water

$6.00

Real Ale Devils Backbone

$6.00

Food

Two Cheese One Meat Board

$15.00

Swag

Short TShirt (Copy)

$20.00

Hat (Copy)

$20.00

Friday on the Green

Ah So Bubbles

$9.00

Ah So Rosé

$9.00

Ah So White

$9.00

Ah So Red Blend

$9.00

Bottled Water

$1.00

CapriSun

$2.00

Rambler

$3.00
All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1101 W Magnolia, Fort Worth, TX 76104

Directions

