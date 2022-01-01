- Home
The Magnolia Wine Bar 1101 W Magnolia
1101 W Magnolia
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Champagne
Camille Savès 'Carte Blanche' 1er Cru
A Bouzy | NV
Charles Le Bel 'Inspiration 1818'
Ay | NV
Dom Perignon
Hautvillers | 2010
J. Lanaud Blanc de Blancs
Cote de Blancs | NV
Veuve Cliquot 'La Grande Dame'
Reims | 2012
Pol Roger NV
Lelarge-Pugeot Saignée de Meunier
Vadin-Plateau Renaissance
Ruinart Brut Rose
Ruinart Blanc De Blanc
Taittinger Brut La Francaise 1/2 Btl
Taittinger Millesime 2015
Champagne L'Huillier NV
Pierre Boever Grand Cru Rose
Joseph Perrier Brut
Comtes de champagne
Sparkling Rosé
Domaine Robert Serol 'Turbullent'
Loire Valley, France | NV
Graham Beck, Brut Rosé
Western Cape, South Africa | NV
Fidora Prosecco Extra Brut
Chandon Rosé Mini
Ettore Germano Rosanna Brut Rosé
Luc Belaire "Rare Rosé"
Domaine Gohardes Cremant Rose
JCB 69
Angels and Cowboys Rose
Avissi rose
Unique Sparkling
Nomadica Sparkling White
California | NV
Saniger Loxarel 'Classic Penedès' Brut Reserva, Cava
Stellina di Notte, Prosecco
Chandon Spritz
Canal Grando Prosecco
Hammerling Sunflower Sutra
Piatelli Sparkling Brut Nature
Luc Belaire "Bleu"
Inzolita Frizzante
Love Story
Angels and cowboys brut
Faire LA fete
Domaine Carneros Brut
Chardonnay
Addax, Chardonnay
Sonoma Coast, CA | 2016
Domaine de la Croix 'Macon Davaye'
Jean-Pierre Grossot Chablis
Jordan, Chardonnay
Russian River Valley, CA | 2019
Nomadica White, Chardonnay
California | 2018
Cambria, Katherines Vineyard
Stags Leap, Chardonnay
Napa Valley, CA | 2018
Three Sticks Durell
Pyramid Valley ‘Lion’s Tooth’, Chardonnay
Donnachadh Chardonnay 2017
00 Wines EGW
Domaine Gondard-Perrin Viré-Clessé
Gran Moraine Chardonnay
Cafayete
Nielson
Domaine overnoy-crinquand
On the Sweeter Side
Pinot Grigio
Rosé
Hampton Water Rosé
Languedoc, France | 2020
Korde by Pinea Rose'
Ribera del Duero, Spain | 2020
Rose Gold Rosé
Provence, France | 2019
Bieler Bandol
Donnachadh Rose
La Spinetta Casanova Rosé
Chateau d'Aqueria Tavel Rosé
Lopez Heredia Viña Tondonia Rosé Gran Reserva 2012
Seaglass Rose
Rootdown Rosé of Trousseau
Peyrassol Les Commandeurs
Chateau Pradeaux
Sauvignon Blanc
Bevan Cellars Dry Stack SB
Gamble, Sauvignon Blanc
Les Deux Moulins
Les Glories Sancerre
Patient Cottat Sancerre
Petite Sauvage Baby Sancerre
Rudd Mt. Veeder Estate
Sergent du Roy, Sancerre
Smith & Sheth, Sauvignon Blanc
Southern Right, Sauvignon Blanc
Walker Bay, South Africa | 2019
Squealing Pig, Sauvignon Blanc
Marlborough, New Zealand | 2019
The Champion
Wairau River Sauvignon Blanc
Unique Whites
Costa Do Sol
Diego White Lanzaroti
Domaine de l'Ecu 'Classic', Muscadet 🍃 🐝
Loire, France | 2020
El Tuerto, Tempranillo Blanco
Rioja, Spain | 2019
impro-visacio, Xarel-lo
Font-Rubi, Spain | 2019
Nortico Alvariño
Paolo Bea "Santa Chiara"
Paul Autard CDR Blanc
Châteauneuf-du-Pape AOC, France | 2018
Penfolds Bin 51, Riesling
Terre Rogue, Viognier
Brigaldara Soave
Domitia Picpoul
Delille Cellars Chaleur Blanc
Bruno Giacosa Roero Arneis
Aperture Chenin Blanc
Gaspard Chenin Blanc
Fontanassa Ca'Adua Gavi
Lopez Heredia Viña Gravonia White 2014
Torbreck Woodcutter’s Semillon
Monte del Fra "Ca del Magro" Bianco
Capitulo 7 Pedro Ximenez
Augusta Côtes du Roussillon
France
Bitzouzet-Prieur Bourgogne
Caronne Ste. Gemme Rouge
Chateau Palmer (Half Bottle), Cabernet Blend
Château Belle-Brise, Merlot Blend 2012
Château Belle-Brise, Merlot Blend 2015
Château Les Carmes Haut-Brion, Cabernet Blend
Dom Saint Pierre Rhône Blend
Domaine Comtes Lafon Volnay 2017
Domaine Des Bosquets, Gigondas
Domaine Paul Autard, Grenache Blend
Philippe Viret 'Renaissance'
Etienne Becheras Saint Joseph
La Croix Ducru-Beaucaillou, Cabernet Blend
Yves Cuilleron Syrah
Nicole Chanrion Cote-de-Brouilly
Château de Caraguilhes Corbières
Dom Truchetet Fleur de Pinot
Morgan Truchetet Gevrey-Chambertin
Morgan Truchetet Chambolle-Musigny
George 7 Fronsac
Chateau La Nerthe "Les Granieres" CDP
Chateau La Nerthe Chateauneuf-du-Pape 2019
Domaine Prieur-Brunet Santenay-Maladiere
Chateau Haut-Colombier Blaye
Domaine de Rochebin Bourgogne Rouge
Domaine La Soumade Rasteau
Domaine du Pourra Gigondas "Le Pourra"
Domaine du Pourra Gigondas "In Fine"
Chateau L'Argentier Gres de Montpellier
Italy
Argiano Solengo
Ascheri Barolo
Borgogno No Name Barolo
Brigaldara Valpolicella Rosso
Damilano Lecinquevigne, Barolo
Ettore Germano Barolo
Il Censo 700 Nero d’Avola
Il Poggione Riserva, Sangiovese
La Magia 'Ciliegio', Sangiovese
La Rasina, Sangiovese
Luigi Giordano Barbera d’Alba
Montenidoli Colorino
Pietro Caciorgna Guardoilvento
Ratti Barolo Rocche Annunziata
Villa Antinori, Sangiovese
Voerzio Barbera d’Alba
Voerzio Barolo La Morra
Fontodi Flaccianello 2010
Fontodi Flaccianello 2018
Colli Berichi Cabernet Franc
Castelli di Montegrosso Barbaresco Riserva 1976
Ettore Germano Langhe Nebbiolo
Ettore Germano del Comune di Serralunga d'Alba
Ridolfi Brunello di Montalcino
Antinori Pian delle Vigne
Merlot & Merlot Blends
Château Belle-Brise, Merlot Blend 2012
Pomerol, Bordeaux, France | 2012
Château Belle-Brise, Merlot Blend 2015
Pomerol, Bordeaux, France | 2015
Emmolo, Merlot
Napa Valley, CA | 2018
Hudson Phoenix
La Jota Merlot Howell Mountain
Nickel and Nickel Suscol Ranch
Boeger Merlot 2018
Pinot Noir
Hamilton Russell , Pinot Noir
Cape Of Good Hope, SA | 2018
Kosta Browne Keefer Ranch
Paul Hobbs Russian River
Pyramid Valley ‘Earth Smoke’, Pinot Noir
Pyramid Valley, Pinot Noir
Raen Fort Ross Seaview
Relic 'Kashaya', Pinot Noir
Fort Ross -Seaview Sonoma Coast, CA | 2016/2017
Rootdown Pinot Noir
Thomas George 'Baker Ridge Vineyard, Pinot Noir
Russian River Valley, CA | 2016
Yamhill Valley Vineyards Pinot Noir
00 Wines VGR
Alma Fria Pinot Noir
Alexana Terroir Series Pinot Noir
Escarpment “Kupe” Pinot Noir
Johanneshof Reinisch Pinot Noir
Bravium Pinot Noir
Cambria Pinot Noir
Brewer Clifton
Giant Steps
Spain
17 by Pinea, Tempranillo
Pinea, Tempranillo
Lan Reserva
Can Blau Red Blend
Morca Garnacha
Lopez Heredia Viña Tondonia Gran Reserva 2001
Artazu Garnacha Pasos San Martin
Artadi "Vinas de Gain" Tempranillo
El Sequé Monastrell
Bonmont Priorat Reserva
Unique New World Reds
Amadio Black Label Shiraz
Amadio White Label Cabernet Sauvignon
Anthill Farms Mixed Blacks
Biale Vineyards'The Party Line', Zinfandel
Cayuse 'god only knows'
Cayuse Syrah
Cuvelier Los Andes Malbec
Ghost Block, Zinfandel
Oakville, CA | 2017
Grus De Alcohuaz
Howell Mountain Vineyards, Cabernet Franc
Howell Mountain, CA | 2014
L'Aventure Cote A Cote
L'Aventure Estate Cuvee
La Jota, Cabernet Franc
Howell Mountain, CA | 2017
Mollydooker 'Blue Eyed Boy', Shiraz
McLaren Vale, Australia | 2018
Opolo 'Mountain', Zinfandel
Paso Robles, CA | 2018
Peay ‘La Bruma’ Syrah
Piatelli Malbec
Reddy Vineyards Grand Vitis
Rocim Alicante Bouschet
Skinner Native Red
Spectral Cabernet Franc
Spectral Gamay Noir
Stokes' Ghost, Petite Sirah
Monterey, CA | 2016
The Messenger Zinfandel Moon Mountain
The Walking Fool
Trefethen 'Dragon's Tooth', Malbec Blend
Napa Valley, CA | 2017
Turley Kirschenmann Zinfandel
Waterkloof Circumstance Cabernet
Pars cabernet
The Magnolia Reserve List
Dalla Valle "Maya"
Bond "Quella"
Ovid
Tusk
Shafer "Hillside Select"
Schrader "CCS" Beckstoffer
Schrader "RBS" Beckstoffer
Cardinale Cabernet Sauvignon
Futo Oakville
Futo "OV / SL"
Pahlmeyer Red Blend
Ulysses Cabernet Sauvignon
Vine Hill Ranch Cabernet Sauvignon
Carte Blanche Red Blend
Bevan Cellars "EE" Cabernet Blend
The Vineyard House Cabernet Sauvignon
Buccella Merlot
Lithology Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley
Aloft Cabernet Sauvignon
Altagracia Eisele Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon
Beringer Private Reserve
Bevan Tench Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon
Bryant Family "Bettina"
Castiel Howell Mountain Cabernet Sauvignon
Continuum Red Blend
Opus One Red Blend
Revana Cabernet Sauvignon
Reynold's Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon
Stonestreet Rockfall Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon
Cayuse Vineyards "God Only Knows"
Cayuse Vineyards Syrah
Cabernet & Cabernet Blends
Alejandro Bulgheroni 'Lithology', Cabernet Sauvignon
Napa Valley, CA | 2015
Altagracia 'Eisele Vineyard'
Anakota 'Dakota Vineyard', Cabernet Sauvignon
Aperture Cabernet Sauvignon
Bella Union by Far Niente, Cabernet Sauvignon
Beringer Private Reserve
Bevan EE Tench Red Blend
Bevan Tench Vineyard Cabernet
Bond 'Quella', Cabernet Sauvignon
Borne Of Fire Cabernet Sauvignon
Bryant Family 'Bettina', Cabernet Blend
Howell Mountain, CA | 2013
Burly 'Simpkins Vineyard' , Cabernet Sauvignon
Coombsville, CA | 2017
Castiel Estate, Cabernet Sauvignon
Howell Mountain, CA | 2016
Chateau Picque-Caillou, Cabernet Blend
Pessac-Leognan, Bordeaux, France | 2019
Château Les Carmes Haut-Brion, Cabernet Blend
Continuum, Cabernet Blend
Covenant, Cabernet
Crocker & Starr 'RLC', Cabernet Sauvignon
St. Helena, CA | 2017
Daou 'Soul of a Lion', Cabernet Sauvignon
Paso Robles, CA | 2017
DAOU Patrimony "Cave de Lions"
DAOU Patrimony Red Blend
Double Diamond by Schrader, Cabernet Blend
Oakville, CA | 2018
Etude Cabernet Sauvignon
Faust, Cabernet Sauvignon
Napa Valley, CA | 2018
Fe Spring Mountain
Heitz Cellar, Cabernet Sauvignon
Napa Valley, CA | 2018
HG3 by Hourglass
Inglenook
John Anthony
Jones Family 'The Sisters', Cabernet Sauvignon
Jordan, Cabernet Sauvignon
Alexander Valley, CA | 2016
Judge Palmer, Cabernet Sauvignon
Julien Fayard "Sleeping Lady Vineyard" Cabernet Sauvignon
Julien Fayard Reserve
Knights Bridge Estate Red Blend
La Croix Ducru-Beaucaillou, Cabernet Blend
Saint-Julien, Bordeaux, France | 2014
La Jota, Cabernet Sauvignon
Howell Mountain, CA | 2016
Luke Red Blend
Lydian Cabernet Sauvignon 2020
Lyndenhurst by Spottswoode
Melka Metisse 'Jumping Goat Vineyard', Cabernet Sauvignon
Napa Valley, CA | 2015
Mt. Brave
Neyers Left Bank
Obsidian Ridge Estate, Cabernet Sauvignon
Red Hills-Lake County, CA | 2017
Opus One, Cabernet Blend
Oakville, CA | 2017
Pahlmeyer Red Blend
Pars
Penfolds Bin 704 , Cabernet Sauvignon
Napa Valley, CA | 2018
Quill Howell Mountain
Red and Gold
Revana "Terroir Series" Cabernet Sauvignon
Revana, Cabernet Sauvignon
Napa Valley, CA | 2015. 2017
Reynold's Reserve, Cabernet Sauvignon
Stags Leap District, CA | 2015
Rubia, Cabernet Blend
Scarlett, Cabernet Sauvignon
Rutherford, CA | 2018
Serial Cabernet
Silver Ghost, Cabernet Sauvignon
Sinegal, Cabernet Sauvignon
St. Helena, CA | 2018
Spottswoode Estate Cabernet
Stonestreet Estate Cab
Stonestreet Rockfall Cab
The Cosmic Egg, Cabernet Sauvignon
Columbia Valley, WA | 2017
The Mascot
Tor Oakville
Turnbull Estate Cabernet Sauvignon
Tusk
Two Old Dogs, Cabernet Sauvignon
Saint Helena, CA | 2018
Ulysses, Cabernet Sauvignon
Vina Robles
Vine Hill Ranch, Cabernet Sauvignon
Dessert Wines
Chateau d'Yquem, Sauternes - HALF BOTTLE
France | 1999
D'Olivera Secial, Madiera
Portugal | 1928
Dow's Ruby Port
Portugal | NV
Far Niente 'Dolce' - HALF BOTTLE
California | 2010
Graham's 10 Tawny Port
Portugal | NV
Graham's, Port
Portugal | 1994
Taylor Fladgate 20 Year, Tawny Port
Portugal | NV
Royal Tokaj Late Harvest
Beer
Athletic Brewing Free Wave IPA Non-Alcoholic
Slightly hazy pale ale
Community Mosaic IPA
HopFusion Tejano Lager
Karbach Southern Wheat
Pillowy mouthfeel, smooth citrus
Lakewood Lager
Rich amber, light malt sweetness and clean finish
Lone Star Ranch Water
Martin House Pilsner
Easy drinking, summer sipper
O'Douls Non-Alcoholic
Mild, sweet taste with a slightly dry finish
Rahr Original
Easy drinking, light American lager
Rahr Winter Warmer
Wonderfully robust, rich and full bodied, English-style dark ale
Real Ale Devils Backbone
Revolver Blood & Honey
Deep-golden ale, finished with blood orange peel and Texas honey
Wild Acre Agave Americana
Medium bodied, perfect for the Texas Summer climate
Wild Acre Billy Jenkins Bock
Malt aroma, plus biscuit and toffee flavor
Wild Acre Texas Blonde
Light to medium bodied, well balanced
Open Beer
Adios Pantalones
Saint Arnold Oktoberfest
Boards
Blackened Smoked Salmon Board
Served with Texas goat cheese and capers
Cheese & Charcuterie Board
Prosciutto, soppressata, smoked gouda, white cheddar, Humboldt Fog, labneh, lahvosh, olives, dried fruit
Cheese Board
Smoked gouda, white cheddar, Humboldt Fog, labneh, lahvosh, olives, and dried fruit
Mixed Nuts
Mezze Trio
Mini Charcuterie Board
Spinach Dip
Dessert
Pizza
El Compadre
Party Menu
Carp’s Smoked Chicken Salad
Served with assorted crackers and crostini’s (Serves 10-12)
Charcuterie Board
Beautiful board presentation of various cheeses, meats, dried fruits, olives, and crackers (Serves 20)
Classic Caesar Salad
Freshly chopped romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese, seasoned croutons, house made spicy garlic Caesar dressing (Serves 10-12)
Fruit Tray
Fresh berries and melon (Serves 10-12)
Grilled Shrimp Bruschetta
A combination of grilled shrimp, fresh tomatoes, basil and garlic tossed in a balsamic glaze served with garlic toasted sliced baguettes
Hummus and Veggie Tray
Mediterranean Pasta Salad
Tri Color Rotini Pasta tossed in finely chopped red onions, finely shredded parmesan cheese, and sliced kalamata olives (Serves 10-12)
Salmon and Goat Cheese
Honey smoked salmon served with rich creamy goal cheese, lavash crackers and capers (Serves 15-20)
Sandwich Tray
Pimento pinwheels, veggie pinwheels, mini roast beef croissants, turkey club on marble rye (GF) Options available (Serves 10-12)
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Oven baked and incredibly delicious -creamy, cheesy spinach and artichokes Served with tortilla chips and homemade salsa (Serves 10-12)
Wings Tray
50 pcs of lightly breaded and deep-fried bone in wings tossed in your choice of Buffalo sauce, honey sriracha, lemon pepper, Nashville hot or plain Jane Served with celery and carrot spears and house ranch for dipping pleasures Choose two flavors
The Staff’s Special
Grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, Roma tomato
The Carne Classico
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, meatball, Canadian bacon, hamburger
Del Bianco
Bianco sauce, breakfast bacon, fresh spinach, Roma tomato
The Margarita
Fresh basil, olive oil, Roma tomato
Cookie Tray (12)
Freshly baked cookies: red velvet, white chocolate macadamia, chocolate chip, and Magnolia Meritage
Texas Sheet Cake Squares
Half or whole sheet cake of a rich chocolate cake with a hint of cinnamon covered in a chocolate icing with nuts (30 squares or 60 Squares)
Pound Cake
Square shaped old fashioned pound cake with a hint of both vanilla and lemon, served with berries in the middle for a great presentation
Wine, Seltzer & Water
Bev Pinot Grigio
Bev Rose
Chandon Mini Blanc
Chandon Mini Rose
Cliche Lemon
Cliche Plum
Nomadica Red Blend
California | 2019
Nomadica Sparkling White
California | NV
Nomadica White, Chardonnay
California | 2018
Bottled Water
Rambler Lime
Chandon 4 pack
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1101 W Magnolia, Fort Worth, TX 76104