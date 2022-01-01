Magnolia Blues BBQ Company imageView gallery
Barbeque
Bars & Lounges
American

Magnolia Blues BBQ Company

235 Reviews

$$

218 S. Whitworth Avenue

Brookhaven, MS 39601

Popular Items

BBQ NACHOS
8 OZ FILET
DOZEN WINGS

APPETIZERS

BBQ NACHOS

BBQ NACHOS

$12.00

pulled pork or chicken, carmelized onions, white queso, house-made jalepenos, tortilla chips.**sub hand-cut fries for $2 extra** **sub brisket for $5 extra**

BRISKET FRITO PIE

BRISKET FRITO PIE

$12.00

chili con carne, tots, melty cheese, chopped onion, jalapeño peppers,sour cream on corn chips

HALF DOZEN WINGS

HALF DOZEN WINGS

$10.00

choice of plain, buffalo,asian, BBQ, spicy BBQ, or blues BBQ

DOZEN WINGS

DOZEN WINGS

$18.00

choice of plain, buffalo, asian, BBQ, spicy BBQ, or blues BBQ

THICK SLICED BACON

$10.00

three slices of life-changing, house cured bacon with Asian sauce

FRIED BREAD AND BUTTER PICKLES

$8.00

homemade pickles,bell peppers, and onions,lightly breaded and fried

SAUSAGE AND PEPPERS

$9.00

housemade sausage,pepperoncinis, and cubed cheese

FRIED CHEESE

FRIED CHEESE

$10.00

housemade mozzerella logs or pepperjack cheese squares, fried, with marinara or ranch

ONION RINGS

$7.00

large portion of housemade onion rings, comeback sauce

FRENCH FRY PILE

FRENCH FRY PILE

$10.00

cheddar & monterey-jack cheese, housemade chili or house-cured bacon.**chili and bacon for $2 extra

SALADS

CHICKEN AVOCADO SALAD

CHICKEN AVOCADO SALAD

$15.00

chicken(smoked,grilled, or fried), pickled onions, carrots, tomato, seasonal salad mix, avocado

PORK SALAD ANNIE

$12.00

hardwood smoked pulled pork, cole slaw, topped with sweet BBQ sauce

STRAWBERRY SALAD

STRAWBERRY SALAD

$15.00

sliced strawberries, walnuts, pickled onion, tomato, house-cured bacon, feta cheese, seasonal salad mix. **add chicken or pulled pork for $3**

BRISKET AND BLEU SALAD

$15.00

chopped brisket, seasonal salad mix, pickled onion, carrot, tomato, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles.

BBQ

BRISKET HALF

$16.00

BRISKET WHOLE POUND

$28.00

SMALL RIB

$16.00

4-5 ribs

LARGE RIB

LARGE RIB

$21.00

7-8 ribs

WHOLE RACK

$25.00

10-12 ribs

WHOLE RACK NO SIDES

$23.00

10-12 ribs

PORK PLATE

$14.00

SAUSAGE

$14.00

SMOKED CHICKEN

$14.00

PICK 2 BBQ

$23.00

1/4 pound portions

PICK 3 BBQ

$26.00

ENTREES

BBQ SPAGHETTI

BBQ SPAGHETTI

$12.00

hardwood smoked pulled pork,sweet bbq sauce, noodles

MAGNOLIA TACOS

$11.00

pulled pork, four tortillas, slaw, shrettuce, tomato,pickled onion

STRIPS

$11.00

three jumbo chicken strips, fries, comeback sauce. fried or grilled.

FRIED CHICKEN

FRIED CHICKEN

$15.00

large boneless chicken breast, hand battered and fried with choice of 2 sides

STEAKS

**medium-well & well-done steaks are NOT guaranteed and will not be refunded or re-cooked.**

6 OZ FILET

$38.00Out of stock

**medium-well & well-done steaks are NOT guaranteed and will not be refunded or re-cooked.**

8 OZ FILET

$42.00

**medium-well & well-done steaks are NOT guaranteed and will not be refunded or re-cooked.**

RIBEYE

$45.00

Please review your order CAREFULLY before submitting. Incorrectly input orders submitted by customers are not subject to refund due to user error!

OFF-CUT RIBEYE

$35.00Out of stock

BURGERS AND SANDWICHES

PRIME BURGER

PRIME BURGER

$15.00

house-grind of prime brisket, ribeye & bacon. confit garlic mayo, provolone, crispy onion straws

HOUSE BURGER

$12.00

double patty, comeback, American cheese

HOGWILD BURGER

HOGWILD BURGER

$14.00

double patty, house-cured bacon, pulled pork, American cheese

BIG BOY BURGER

$13.00

double patty, American cheese, housemade chili

BLEU BURGER

$12.00

double patty, carmelized onions, bleu cheese crumbles.

BRISKET SANDWICH

BRISKET SANDWICH

$13.00

birsket, slaw, b&b pickles, pickled onion

M.B. REUBEN

M.B. REUBEN

$15.00Out of stock

house-cured corned beef, purple kraut, provolone, yellow mustard, rye bread

"TWO HAND" CHICKEN SANDO

"TWO HAND" CHICKEN SANDO

$15.00

jumbo chicken breast, fried or grilled, with house-cured bacon and comeback sauce

PULLED PORK SANDO

$11.00

four ounce pork sandwich, small slaw on the side

BIG PORKER

$14.00

eight ounce pork sandwich, small slaw on the side

MOZZERELLA MONSTER

$14.00

fried or grilled chicken breast, with marinara and a slab of mozz cheese

SPICY CHICKEN SANDO

$14.00

fried or grilled chicken breast tossed in buffalo, with carmelized onions and bleu cheese

SMOKED CHICKEN SANDO

$11.00

four ounce smoked chicken sandwich

BRISKET PHILLY

$13.00Out of stock

GRILLEd Chix Burger

$13.00Out of stock

KIDS

KID STRIPS

$6.00

two strips and a side

KID BBQ PLATE

$6.00

choice of bbq and a side

GRILLED CHEESE

$6.00

grilled cheese and a side

KID BURGER

$6.00

burger and a side **add cheese for 50 cents extra**

DESSERT

CHEESECAKE

$6.00

ask your server about toppings

APPLE PIE

$6.00

add ice cream for $3

SPECIAL CHEESECAKE

$8.00Out of stock

WHOLE CHEESECAKE

$40.00Out of stock

SPECIALS

MACHACA TACOS - FULL ORDER

$13.00Out of stock

MACHACA TACO - SINGLE

$5.00Out of stock

ROASTED ASPARAGUS - APP

$9.00Out of stock

BBQ SPUD

$13.00Out of stock

BOUDIN BALLS

$5.00Out of stock

KOBE BURGER

$19.00Out of stock

Jalapeño Cheddar Burger

$13.00Out of stock

Eggplant Mozz

$8.00Out of stock

SOUP

$7.00+

THE LAZY H

$15.00Out of stock

SIDES

HAND-CUT FRIES

$4.00

HAND-CUT SWEET POTATO FRIES

$4.00

LOADED FRIES - SIDE

$6.00

**$3 upcharge to any order

BACON-RANCH POTATO SALAD

$4.00

MAC-N-CHEESE

$4.00

BAKED BEANS

$4.00

COLE SLAW

$4.00

GREEN BEANS

$4.00

SIDE SALAD

$4.00

ONION RINGS - Side

$4.00

**$2 upcharge to add to any order

TWICE BAKED POTATO

$6.00

**$5 upcharge to any order

LOADED POTATO CASSEROLE

$6.00

EXTRA SAUCE

$0.75

ADD-ONS

AVOCADO

$3.00

BACON

$3.00

CHILI

$3.00

CARMELIZED ONIONS

$2.00

ONION RING

$2.00

BLEU CHEESE CRUMBLES

$2.50

FRIED EGG

$3.00

PEPPERJACK CHEESE

$2.00

JALAPENOS

$1.75

EXTRA RANCH

$0.75

EXTRA COMEBACK

$0.75

EXTRA BLEU CHEESE DRESSING

$0.75

EXTRA BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE

$0.75

EXTRA STRAWBERRY VINAIGRETTE

$0.75

MERCHANDISE

SHIRT

$20.00

Soft Drinks

COCA-COLA

$2.50

MR. PIBB

$2.50

DIET COKE

$2.50

LEMONADE

$2.50

SPRITE

$2.50

ROOT BEER

$2.50

SWEET TEA

$2.50

UNSWEET TEA

$2.50

HALF AND HALF TEA

$2.50

WATER

SODA WATER

$2.50

TONIC WATER

$2.50

KIDS DRINK

$2.00

GALLON TEA

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

BBQ, Burgers, Steaks & More! Live music on Wednesday, Friday & Saturday!

Website

Location

218 S. Whitworth Avenue, Brookhaven, MS 39601

Directions

Gallery
Magnolia Blues BBQ Company image

