Magnolia Blues BBQ Company
235 Reviews
$$
218 S. Whitworth Avenue
Brookhaven, MS 39601
Popular Items
APPETIZERS
BBQ NACHOS
pulled pork or chicken, carmelized onions, white queso, house-made jalepenos, tortilla chips.**sub hand-cut fries for $2 extra** **sub brisket for $5 extra**
BRISKET FRITO PIE
chili con carne, tots, melty cheese, chopped onion, jalapeño peppers,sour cream on corn chips
HALF DOZEN WINGS
choice of plain, buffalo,asian, BBQ, spicy BBQ, or blues BBQ
DOZEN WINGS
choice of plain, buffalo, asian, BBQ, spicy BBQ, or blues BBQ
THICK SLICED BACON
three slices of life-changing, house cured bacon with Asian sauce
FRIED BREAD AND BUTTER PICKLES
homemade pickles,bell peppers, and onions,lightly breaded and fried
SAUSAGE AND PEPPERS
housemade sausage,pepperoncinis, and cubed cheese
FRIED CHEESE
housemade mozzerella logs or pepperjack cheese squares, fried, with marinara or ranch
ONION RINGS
large portion of housemade onion rings, comeback sauce
FRENCH FRY PILE
cheddar & monterey-jack cheese, housemade chili or house-cured bacon.**chili and bacon for $2 extra
SALADS
CHICKEN AVOCADO SALAD
chicken(smoked,grilled, or fried), pickled onions, carrots, tomato, seasonal salad mix, avocado
PORK SALAD ANNIE
hardwood smoked pulled pork, cole slaw, topped with sweet BBQ sauce
STRAWBERRY SALAD
sliced strawberries, walnuts, pickled onion, tomato, house-cured bacon, feta cheese, seasonal salad mix. **add chicken or pulled pork for $3**
BRISKET AND BLEU SALAD
chopped brisket, seasonal salad mix, pickled onion, carrot, tomato, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles.
BBQ
ENTREES
BBQ SPAGHETTI
hardwood smoked pulled pork,sweet bbq sauce, noodles
MAGNOLIA TACOS
pulled pork, four tortillas, slaw, shrettuce, tomato,pickled onion
STRIPS
three jumbo chicken strips, fries, comeback sauce. fried or grilled.
FRIED CHICKEN
large boneless chicken breast, hand battered and fried with choice of 2 sides
STEAKS
6 OZ FILET
**medium-well & well-done steaks are NOT guaranteed and will not be refunded or re-cooked.**
8 OZ FILET
**medium-well & well-done steaks are NOT guaranteed and will not be refunded or re-cooked.**
RIBEYE
Please review your order CAREFULLY before submitting. Incorrectly input orders submitted by customers are not subject to refund due to user error!
OFF-CUT RIBEYE
BURGERS AND SANDWICHES
PRIME BURGER
house-grind of prime brisket, ribeye & bacon. confit garlic mayo, provolone, crispy onion straws
HOUSE BURGER
double patty, comeback, American cheese
HOGWILD BURGER
double patty, house-cured bacon, pulled pork, American cheese
BIG BOY BURGER
double patty, American cheese, housemade chili
BLEU BURGER
double patty, carmelized onions, bleu cheese crumbles.
BRISKET SANDWICH
birsket, slaw, b&b pickles, pickled onion
M.B. REUBEN
house-cured corned beef, purple kraut, provolone, yellow mustard, rye bread
"TWO HAND" CHICKEN SANDO
jumbo chicken breast, fried or grilled, with house-cured bacon and comeback sauce
PULLED PORK SANDO
four ounce pork sandwich, small slaw on the side
BIG PORKER
eight ounce pork sandwich, small slaw on the side
MOZZERELLA MONSTER
fried or grilled chicken breast, with marinara and a slab of mozz cheese
SPICY CHICKEN SANDO
fried or grilled chicken breast tossed in buffalo, with carmelized onions and bleu cheese
SMOKED CHICKEN SANDO
four ounce smoked chicken sandwich
BRISKET PHILLY
GRILLEd Chix Burger
KIDS
DESSERT
SPECIALS
MACHACA TACOS - FULL ORDER
MACHACA TACO - SINGLE
ROASTED ASPARAGUS - APP
BBQ SPUD
BOUDIN BALLS
KOBE BURGER
Jalapeño Cheddar Burger
Eggplant Mozz
SOUP
THE LAZY H
SIDES
HAND-CUT FRIES
HAND-CUT SWEET POTATO FRIES
LOADED FRIES - SIDE
**$3 upcharge to any order
BACON-RANCH POTATO SALAD
MAC-N-CHEESE
BAKED BEANS
COLE SLAW
GREEN BEANS
SIDE SALAD
ONION RINGS - Side
**$2 upcharge to add to any order
TWICE BAKED POTATO
**$5 upcharge to any order
LOADED POTATO CASSEROLE
EXTRA SAUCE
ADD-ONS
MERCHANDISE
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
BBQ, Burgers, Steaks & More! Live music on Wednesday, Friday & Saturday!
218 S. Whitworth Avenue, Brookhaven, MS 39601