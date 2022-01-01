- Home
Magnolia Cafe - South Congress
12 Reviews
$$
1920 S Congress Ave
Austin, TX 78704
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
DRINKS
BRUNCH
DIPS & SNACKS
CHIPS & SALSA
CHIPS & QUESO & SALSA
MAG QUESO
12 oz of queso, avocado, and pico de gallo, served with chips and salsa.
MAG MUD
12 oz of queso, black beans, avocado, and pico de gallo, served with chips and salsa.
SONORA QUESO
12 oz of queso, shredded beef, avocado, and pico de gallo, served with chips and salsa.
MAG NACHOS
Tortilla chips topped with black beans, cheddar/jack cheese, jalapeño, tomato, green onion, avocado and sour cream.
SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP
Spinach, cream cheese, and artichoke hearts topped with Parmesan and tomatoes. Served with baguette on the side.
MARTIAN LANDSCAPE
A mini-mountain of seasoned home fries with cheddar/jack cheese, jalapeño topped with green onion
NEPTUNIAN LANDSCAPE
Seasoned grilled potatoes with fresh avocado, green onion, verde and lemon sourcream sauces with jack cheese
SALADS
BATON ROUGE SALAD
Grilled mahi mahi blackened with voodoo spices on a bed of mixed greens with red bell pepper, tomato, red onion, carrot, feta cheese, and pecan. Served with spicy garlic cream dressing on the side.
MAG SALAD
Baby spinach, red onion, tomato, avocado, blue cheese crumbles, and candied pecans. Choice of dressing on the side - Ranch, Honey mustard, Spicy garlic cream
CALIFORNIA SALAD
Grilled seasoned chicken breast, seasonal fresh fruit, mixed greens, avocado, Kalamata olives and sunflower sprouts with cheddar/jack cheese
OMELETTES
CHEESE OMELETTE
A 3-egg cheese omelette served with your choice of two sides.
HOUSE SPECIAL OMELETTE
Steamed mushroom, red onion, green bell pepper, ham and cheddar/jack cheese.
VEGETARIAN OMELETTE
Avocado with steamed mushroom, red onion, green bell pepper, tomato and cheddar/jack cheese
HAM & CHEESE OMELETTE
THE NUMBER SIX
Steamed broccoli and onion, cheddar/jack cheese under our lemon sourcream sauce.
QUESO OMELETTE
A 3-egg omelette with cheddar/jack cheese and avocado and smothered with queso, served with your choice of two sides.
THE MAGNOLIA OMELETTE
Avocado, tomato, Kalamata olives, cheddar/jack cheese and lemon sourcream sauce
POPEYE OMELETTE
Steamed spinach, red onion, bacon, cheddar/jack cheese, topped with sour cream
VEGETARIAN POPEYE
Popeye with no bacon
T. REX OMELETTE
A 3-egg omelette with shredded turkey, avocado, pico de gallo, and mixed cheese, served with your choice of two sides.
SHREDDED BEEF OMELETTE
3-egg omelette with shredded beef, jack cheese, white onions and cilantro, topped with poblano cream sauce. Your choice of two sides.
PRIMADORA OMELETTE
Sliced avocado with cheddar/jack cheese, topped with gluten-free lemon sourcream sauce, verde and chipotle sauces
BREAKFAST ANYTIME & TACOS
THE ECONOMICAL
Two eggs any style served with your choice of two sides.
LOVE MIGAS
Eggs or tofu scrambled in spicy love butter (fresh garlic and serrano) with tomato, onion, green bell pepper, tortilla chips, and jack cheese. Served with black beans and flour/corn tortillas.
EGGS ZAPATINO
Scrambled eggs on a toasted English muffin smothered in queso, served with home fries.
EGGSCAPE
Two eggs over medium served on a mini-mountain of home fries and sausage, topped with cheddar/jack cheese.
ROYAL TOAST
Four triangles of french toast and two eggs any style, served with fruit, bacon, sausage, or ham.
TWO FLACO TACOS
Two tacos filled with scrambled eggs, avocado, cheese, and bacon on corn/flour tortillas.
TWO BREAKFAST TACOS
Two breakfast tacos filled with your choice of up to three ingredients on flour or corn tortillas.
BAGEL WITH CREAM CHEESE
Grilled bagel served with cream cheese on the side.
LOX AND BAGEL
Grilled bagel served with Nova Scotia lox, cream cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and capers.
CHICKEN AND THE EGG
A cornmeal jalapeno pancake topped with ancho chicken, mixed cheddar/jack cheese, and two eggs over medium. Served with black beans, avocado, pico de gallo, sour cream, and lettuce on the side.
HUEVOS RANCHEROS
A grilled corn tortilla topped with two eggs, arbol sauce, and mixed cheddar/jack cheese. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas on the side.
CROISSANTWICH
A croissant breakfast sandwich with scrambled eggs, grilled red onions, pecanwood smoked shoulder bacon, and provolone cheese. Served with chipotle apricot jam on the side.
TWO 3 ALARM TACOS
Scrambled egg, potato, cheddar/jack cheese and pickled jalapeno with homemade chipotle sauce
PANCAKES
SHORT STACK BUTTERMILK PANCAKES
Two buttermilk pancakes.
SHORT STACK BUTTERMILK BLUEBERRY PANCAKES
Two buttermilk pancakes with blueberries.
SHORT STACK BUTTERMILK CHOCOLATE CHIP PANCAKES
Two buttermilk pancakes with chocolate chips.
SHORT STACK BUTTERMILK BANANA PECAN PANCAKES
Two buttermilk pancakes with bananas and pecans.
SHORT STACK GINGERBREAD PANCAKES
Two gingerbread pancakes.
SHORT STACK GINGERBREAD BANANA PECAN PANCAKES
Two gingerbread pancakes with bananas and pecans.
SHORT STACK CORNMEAL PANCAKES
Two gluten free cornmeal pancakes.
SHORT STACK CORNMEAL BANANA PECAN PANCAKES
Two gluten free cornmeal pancakes with bananas and pecans.
TEX-MEX
VEGGIE TACOS (2)
Avocado, black beans, cheddar/jack cheese, tomato, sprouts and sour cream. On corn or flour tortilla. Your choice of sides.
FISH TACOS (2)
Grilled mahi mahi, cabbage, carrots, red onion, fresh cilantro and spicy garlic cream sauce on the side. On corn or flour tortilla. Your choice of sides.
SHREDDED BEEF TACOS (2)
Shredded beef, cabbage, carrots, red onion, and cilantro. On corn or flour tortillas. Your choice of sides.
TROPICAL TURKEY TACOS (2)
Smokey turkey, jack cheese, avocado, pico de gallo, and pineapple served on corn or flour tortillas. Your choice of sides.
CHICKEN QUESADILLAS
Ancho-seasoned chicken and cheddar/jack cheese served between two flour tortillas, served with sour cream, avocado and salsa on the side.
CHICKEN ENCHILADAS
Ancho-seasoned chicken with cheddar/jack cheese in corn tortillas. Topped with your choice of sauce. Served with a side of Spanish rice and black beans.
BEEF ENCHILADAS
Slow-roasted shredded beef with cheddar/jack cheese in corn tortillas. Topped with your choice of sauce. Served with a side of Spanish rice and black beans.
TEX-MEX ENCHILADAS
Corn tortillas stuffed with cheddar/jack cheese, topped with chili con carne sauce, diced onions and cilantro. Served with a side of Spanish rice and black beans.
MAGNOLIA ENCHILADAS
Scrambled egg, potato, cheddar/jack cheese and pickled jalapeno with homemade chipotle sauce
GARDEN ENCHILADAS
Steamed spinach, oven-roasted red bell peppers and onions with jack cheese in corn tortillas. Topped with lemon sourcream sauce, verde and chopped pecans
HOUSE SPECIALS
LOVE VEGGIES
Broccoli, mushroom, spinach, onion, and bell pepper sautéed in love butter (fresh garlic and serranos). Served on a bed of rice and topped with jack cheese.
MAGNOLIA STIR FRY
Carrot, broccoli, onion, mushroom, red bell pepper, sautéed in honey lime teriyaki sauce and served over rice.
ALFREDO PASTA
Pasta and Co fresh fettuccine, mushrooms, garlic, alfredo Parmesan sauce, topped with fresh basil. Served with garlic bread.
BLACK BEAN ENTREE
Bowl of black beans topped with avocado, tomato, lemon sourcream sauce, and cheddar/jack cheese. Served with one cornmeal jalapeno pancake and a small side salad
CABO SAN LUCAS
Grilled seasoned chicken breast served over lemon sourcream and chipotle sauces, topped with verde, grilled tomato slices and jack cheese. Choose two sides: rice, black beans, broccoli, spinach, zucchini or mushrooms
BURGERS
CUSTOM BURGER
Grilled beef or Beyond Meat patty topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickle on a grilled bun.
CHEESEBURGER
Grilled beef or Beyond Meat patty with melted cheddar/jack cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickle on a grilled bun.
VOODOO BLUE CHEESE BURGER
Grilled beef or Beyond Meat patty, voodoo spices, blue cheese crumbles. Topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickle on a grilled bun.
HAWAIIAN BURGER
Grilled beef or Beyond Meat patty topped with marinated grilled pineapple, pico de gallo, and provolone cheese, with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickle on a grilled bun.
BACON SWISS BURGER
Grilled beef or Beyond Meat patty, bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion served on a grilled bun.
JALAPEÑO CHEESE BURGER
Grilled beef or Beyond Meat patty with jalapeños and cheddar/jack cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion on a grilled bun.
SLOPPY BURGER
Two beef patties topped with queso, bacon, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion on a grilled bun. A late night favorite!
TONY BURGER
Topped with oven-roasted red bell peppers and onions, mild green chilis and jack cheese. Served with chipotle mayo
SANDWICHES
THE CLUB SANDWICH
Our triple decker stuffed with turkey, ham, bacon, provolone, lettuce, and tomato on your choice of white or rye.
NEWPORT CHICKEN CLUB
Grilled chicken breast, avocado, bacon, and provolone cheese on a grilled bun with lettuce and tomato.
FLAMINGO SANDWICH
Avocado, tomato, sprouts, and Swiss cheese on your choice of white or rye
VEGGIE REUBEN
Oven-roasted red bell peppers and onions with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and avocado on grilled rye bread. Russian dressing on the side.
TURKEY REUBEN
Turkey, swiss cheese, and sauerkraut on grilled rye bread. Russian dressing on the side
TONY CHICKEN SANDWICH
Grilled chicken* breast topped with mild green chilis, jack cheese and oven-roasted red bell peppers and onions on a toasted bun with lettuce and tomato. Served with chipotle mayo.
MAGNA CRISTO SANDWICH
Turkey, ham, bacon, provolone cheese, avocado and tomato on French Toast battered and grilled sourdough bread
KIDS MENU
KID LANDSCAPE
Magnolia’s hand-cut home fries topped with bacon crumbles and mixed cheddar/jack cheese
KID BURGER
Grilled beef patty on a toasted bun, served with homefries. Pickles and cheese optional.
KID GRILLED CHEESE
Grilled white bread with mixed cheddar/jack cheese. Served with home fries.
KID QUESADILLA
Mixed cheddar/jack melted between two flour tortillas.
KID BREAKFAST
Choose three ingredients to build a breakfast plate.
KID CHICKEN DINNER
Grilled 6oz. chicken* breast with choice of one: home fries, black beans or steamed broccoli
KID DRINK
SIDES
1/4 AVO
SIDE HAM
SIDE BACON
SIDE BLACK BEANS
SIDE BURGER PATTY
SIDE CHICKEN BREAST
SIDE DRESSING
SIDE ENGLISH MUFFIN
SIDE FRUIT
SIDE HOME FRIES
SIDE JALAPENOS
SIDE KETCHUP
SIDE PICO DE GALLO
SIDE RYE TOAST
SIDE SAUSAGE
SIDE SOUR CREAM
SIDE SOURDOUGH
SIDE SPANISH RICE
SIDE STEAMED SPINACH
SIDE TORTILLAS
SIDE TURKEY
TWO EGGS
SIDE QUESO
DESSERT
PRE-Order by Friday November 18, pick up on NOV 23rd
THANKSGIVING CHICKEN ENCHILADAS
Ancho-seasoned chicken with cheddar/jack cheese in corn tortillas. Topped with Lemon Sour Cream and Verde sauces. Served with a side of Spanish rice and black beans.
THANKSGIVING BEEF ENCHILADAS
Slow-roasted shredded beef with cheddar/jack cheese in corn tortillas. Topped with Chipotle and Queso sauces. Served with a side of Spanish rice and black beans.
THANKSGIVING MAGNOLIA ENCHILADAS
Avocado, Kalamata olives, and tomato with Cheddar/jack cheese in corn tortillas with your choice of sauce.
THANKSGIVING GARDEN ENCHILADAS
Steamed spinach, oven-roasted red bell peppers and onions with jack cheese in corn tortillas. Topped with lemon sourcream sauce, verde and chopped pecans
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 5:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 5:59 am
Big portions of homemade food, made to order. Come, enjoy, and tell your friends.
1920 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704