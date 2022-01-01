Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American

Magnolia Cafe - South Congress

12 Reviews

$$

1920 S Congress Ave

Austin, TX 78704

Popular Items

SIDE HOME FRIES
LOVE VEGGIES
SHORT STACK BUTTERMILK PANCAKES

DRINKS

16 OZ FOUNTAIN SODA

$3.25

JUICE

ICED TEA - REGULAR OR HIBISCUS

$3.00

COFFEE

LEMONADE

$3.25

MILK

CHOCOLATE MILK

BEER & CIDER - BUILD YOUR OWN 4-PACK

$11.00

BEER & CIDER - SINGLES

WINE BY THE BOTTLE

MIMOSA KIT

$22.00

A bottle of bubbles with 8 oz of orange juice on the side.

EXTRAS

+ TO GO UTENSILS

+ NAPKINS

+ MAGNOLIA BUMPER STICKER

$1.00Out of stock

BRUNCH

ALASKAN BENEDICT

$14.50Out of stock

Two eggs poached medium on a toasted English muffin with smoked lox, topped with hollandaise sauce. Served with home fries and fruit.

Benedict

$13.50Out of stock

Ernesto Benedict

$14.00Out of stock

DIPS & SNACKS

CHIPS & SALSA

$6.00

CHIPS & QUESO & SALSA

$9.00

MAG QUESO

$10.50

12 oz of queso, avocado, and pico de gallo, served with chips and salsa.

MAG MUD

$10.75

12 oz of queso, black beans, avocado, and pico de gallo, served with chips and salsa.

SONORA QUESO

$10.75

12 oz of queso, shredded beef, avocado, and pico de gallo, served with chips and salsa.

MAG NACHOS

$10.00

Tortilla chips topped with black beans, cheddar/jack cheese, jalapeño, tomato, green onion, avocado and sour cream.

SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP

$10.50

Spinach, cream cheese, and artichoke hearts topped with Parmesan and tomatoes. Served with baguette on the side.

MARTIAN LANDSCAPE

$7.50

A mini-mountain of seasoned home fries with cheddar/jack cheese, jalapeño topped with green onion

NEPTUNIAN LANDSCAPE

$9.50

Seasoned grilled potatoes with fresh avocado, green onion, verde and lemon sourcream sauces with jack cheese

SALADS

BATON ROUGE SALAD

$13.50

Grilled mahi mahi blackened with voodoo spices on a bed of mixed greens with red bell pepper, tomato, red onion, carrot, feta cheese, and pecan. Served with spicy garlic cream dressing on the side.

MAG SALAD

$11.00

Baby spinach, red onion, tomato, avocado, blue cheese crumbles, and candied pecans. Choice of dressing on the side - Ranch, Honey mustard, Spicy garlic cream

CALIFORNIA SALAD

$13.00

Grilled seasoned chicken breast, seasonal fresh fruit, mixed greens, avocado, Kalamata olives and sunflower sprouts with cheddar/jack cheese

OMELETTES

CHEESE OMELETTE

$9.50

A 3-egg cheese omelette served with your choice of two sides.

HOUSE SPECIAL OMELETTE

$12.50

Steamed mushroom, red onion, green bell pepper, ham and cheddar/jack cheese.

VEGETARIAN OMELETTE

$12.50

Avocado with steamed mushroom, red onion, green bell pepper, tomato and cheddar/jack cheese

HAM & CHEESE OMELETTE

$12.50

THE NUMBER SIX

$11.50

Steamed broccoli and onion, cheddar/jack cheese under our lemon sourcream sauce.

QUESO OMELETTE

$12.50

A 3-egg omelette with cheddar/jack cheese and avocado and smothered with queso, served with your choice of two sides.

THE MAGNOLIA OMELETTE

$12.50

Avocado, tomato, Kalamata olives, cheddar/jack cheese and lemon sourcream sauce

POPEYE OMELETTE

$12.50

Steamed spinach, red onion, bacon, cheddar/jack cheese, topped with sour cream

VEGETARIAN POPEYE

$11.50

Popeye with no bacon

T. REX OMELETTE

$13.50

A 3-egg omelette with shredded turkey, avocado, pico de gallo, and mixed cheese, served with your choice of two sides.

SHREDDED BEEF OMELETTE

$14.00

3-egg omelette with shredded beef, jack cheese, white onions and cilantro, topped with poblano cream sauce. Your choice of two sides.

PRIMADORA OMELETTE

$14.00

Sliced avocado with cheddar/jack cheese, topped with gluten-free lemon sourcream sauce, verde and chipotle sauces

BREAKFAST ANYTIME & TACOS

THE ECONOMICAL

$9.50

Two eggs any style served with your choice of two sides.

LOVE MIGAS

$11.50

Eggs or tofu scrambled in spicy love butter (fresh garlic and serrano) with tomato, onion, green bell pepper, tortilla chips, and jack cheese. Served with black beans and flour/corn tortillas.

EGGS ZAPATINO

$10.50

Scrambled eggs on a toasted English muffin smothered in queso, served with home fries.

EGGSCAPE

$10.50

Two eggs over medium served on a mini-mountain of home fries and sausage, topped with cheddar/jack cheese.

ROYAL TOAST

$11.50

Four triangles of french toast and two eggs any style, served with fruit, bacon, sausage, or ham.

TWO FLACO TACOS

$9.50

Two tacos filled with scrambled eggs, avocado, cheese, and bacon on corn/flour tortillas.

TWO BREAKFAST TACOS

$9.00

Two breakfast tacos filled with your choice of up to three ingredients on flour or corn tortillas.

BAGEL WITH CREAM CHEESE

$5.00

Grilled bagel served with cream cheese on the side.

LOX AND BAGEL

$14.50

Grilled bagel served with Nova Scotia lox, cream cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and capers.

CHICKEN AND THE EGG

$14.50

A cornmeal jalapeno pancake topped with ancho chicken, mixed cheddar/jack cheese, and two eggs over medium. Served with black beans, avocado, pico de gallo, sour cream, and lettuce on the side.

HUEVOS RANCHEROS

$10.00

A grilled corn tortilla topped with two eggs, arbol sauce, and mixed cheddar/jack cheese. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas on the side.

CROISSANTWICH

$11.50

A croissant breakfast sandwich with scrambled eggs, grilled red onions, pecanwood smoked shoulder bacon, and provolone cheese. Served with chipotle apricot jam on the side.

TWO 3 ALARM TACOS

$9.00

Scrambled egg, potato, cheddar/jack cheese and pickled jalapeno with homemade chipotle sauce

PANCAKES

SHORT STACK BUTTERMILK PANCAKES

$7.50

Two buttermilk pancakes.

SHORT STACK BUTTERMILK BLUEBERRY PANCAKES

$9.00

Two buttermilk pancakes with blueberries.

SHORT STACK BUTTERMILK CHOCOLATE CHIP PANCAKES

$9.00

Two buttermilk pancakes with chocolate chips.

SHORT STACK BUTTERMILK BANANA PECAN PANCAKES

$10.50

Two buttermilk pancakes with bananas and pecans.

SHORT STACK GINGERBREAD PANCAKES

$7.50

Two gingerbread pancakes.

SHORT STACK GINGERBREAD BANANA PECAN PANCAKES

$10.50

Two gingerbread pancakes with bananas and pecans.

SHORT STACK CORNMEAL PANCAKES

$7.50

Two gluten free cornmeal pancakes.

SHORT STACK CORNMEAL BANANA PECAN PANCAKES

$9.50

Two gluten free cornmeal pancakes with bananas and pecans.

TEX-MEX

Ancho-seasoned chicken with cheddar/jack cheese in corn tortillas. Topped with choice of sauce. Served with a side of Spanish rice and black beans.

VEGGIE TACOS (2)

$11.50

Avocado, black beans, cheddar/jack cheese, tomato, sprouts and sour cream. On corn or flour tortilla. Your choice of sides.

FISH TACOS (2)

$13.75

Grilled mahi mahi, cabbage, carrots, red onion, fresh cilantro and spicy garlic cream sauce on the side. On corn or flour tortilla. Your choice of sides.

SHREDDED BEEF TACOS (2)

$12.50

Shredded beef, cabbage, carrots, red onion, and cilantro. On corn or flour tortillas. Your choice of sides.

TROPICAL TURKEY TACOS (2)

$12.50

Smokey turkey, jack cheese, avocado, pico de gallo, and pineapple served on corn or flour tortillas. Your choice of sides.

CHICKEN QUESADILLAS

$10.00

Ancho-seasoned chicken and cheddar/jack cheese served between two flour tortillas, served with sour cream, avocado and salsa on the side.

CHICKEN ENCHILADAS

$12.50

Ancho-seasoned chicken with cheddar/jack cheese in corn tortillas. Topped with your choice of sauce. Served with a side of Spanish rice and black beans.

BEEF ENCHILADAS

$13.00

Slow-roasted shredded beef with cheddar/jack cheese in corn tortillas. Topped with your choice of sauce. Served with a side of Spanish rice and black beans.

TEX-MEX ENCHILADAS

$10.50Out of stock

Corn tortillas stuffed with cheddar/jack cheese, topped with chili con carne sauce, diced onions and cilantro. Served with a side of Spanish rice and black beans.

MAGNOLIA ENCHILADAS

$11.00

Scrambled egg, potato, cheddar/jack cheese and pickled jalapeno with homemade chipotle sauce

GARDEN ENCHILADAS

$11.00

Steamed spinach, oven-roasted red bell peppers and onions with jack cheese in corn tortillas. Topped with lemon sourcream sauce, verde and chopped pecans

HOUSE SPECIALS

LOVE VEGGIES

$13.00

Broccoli, mushroom, spinach, onion, and bell pepper sautéed in love butter (fresh garlic and serranos). Served on a bed of rice and topped with jack cheese.

MAGNOLIA STIR FRY

$12.75

Carrot, broccoli, onion, mushroom, red bell pepper, sautéed in honey lime teriyaki sauce and served over rice.

ALFREDO PASTA

$14.00

Pasta and Co fresh fettuccine, mushrooms, garlic, alfredo Parmesan sauce, topped with fresh basil. Served with garlic bread.

BLACK BEAN ENTREE

$14.00

Bowl of black beans topped with avocado, tomato, lemon sourcream sauce, and cheddar/jack cheese. Served with one cornmeal jalapeno pancake and a small side salad

CABO SAN LUCAS

$14.00

Grilled seasoned chicken breast served over lemon sourcream and chipotle sauces, topped with verde, grilled tomato slices and jack cheese. Choose two sides: rice, black beans, broccoli, spinach, zucchini or mushrooms

BURGERS

Two grilled beef patties topped with queso, bacon, and grilled onions on a potato roll. A late night favorite!

CUSTOM BURGER

$8.50

Grilled beef or Beyond Meat patty topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickle on a grilled bun.

CHEESEBURGER

$9.50

Grilled beef or Beyond Meat patty with melted cheddar/jack cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickle on a grilled bun.

VOODOO BLUE CHEESE BURGER

$10.00

Grilled beef or Beyond Meat patty, voodoo spices, blue cheese crumbles. Topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickle on a grilled bun.

HAWAIIAN BURGER

$10.50

Grilled beef or Beyond Meat patty topped with marinated grilled pineapple, pico de gallo, and provolone cheese, with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickle on a grilled bun.

BACON SWISS BURGER

$10.50

Grilled beef or Beyond Meat patty, bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion served on a grilled bun.

JALAPEÑO CHEESE BURGER

$10.00

Grilled beef or Beyond Meat patty with jalapeños and cheddar/jack cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion on a grilled bun.

SLOPPY BURGER

$14.00

Two beef patties topped with queso, bacon, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion on a grilled bun. A late night favorite!

TONY BURGER

$10.00

Topped with oven-roasted red bell peppers and onions, mild green chilis and jack cheese. Served with chipotle mayo

SANDWICHES

THE CLUB SANDWICH

$11.00

Our triple decker stuffed with turkey, ham, bacon, provolone, lettuce, and tomato on your choice of white or rye.

NEWPORT CHICKEN CLUB

$11.50

Grilled chicken breast, avocado, bacon, and provolone cheese on a grilled bun with lettuce and tomato.

FLAMINGO SANDWICH

$9.00

Avocado, tomato, sprouts, and Swiss cheese on your choice of white or rye

VEGGIE REUBEN

$10.00

Oven-roasted red bell peppers and onions with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and avocado on grilled rye bread. Russian dressing on the side.

TURKEY REUBEN

$12.50

Turkey, swiss cheese, and sauerkraut on grilled rye bread. Russian dressing on the side

TONY CHICKEN SANDWICH

$10.50

Grilled chicken* breast topped with mild green chilis, jack cheese and oven-roasted red bell peppers and onions on a toasted bun with lettuce and tomato. Served with chipotle mayo.

MAGNA CRISTO SANDWICH

$13.00

Turkey, ham, bacon, provolone cheese, avocado and tomato on French Toast battered and grilled sourdough bread

KIDS MENU

Mixed cheddar/jack cheese melted between two flour tortillas.

KID LANDSCAPE

$6.00

Magnolia’s hand-cut home fries topped with bacon crumbles and mixed cheddar/jack cheese

KID BURGER

$7.00

Grilled beef patty on a toasted bun, served with homefries. Pickles and cheese optional.

KID GRILLED CHEESE

$6.00

Grilled white bread with mixed cheddar/jack cheese. Served with home fries.

KID QUESADILLA

$6.00

Mixed cheddar/jack melted between two flour tortillas.

KID BREAKFAST

$6.00

Choose three ingredients to build a breakfast plate.

KID CHICKEN DINNER

$7.00

Grilled 6oz. chicken* breast with choice of one: home fries, black beans or steamed broccoli

KID DRINK

$2.00

SIDES

1/4 AVO

$3.00

SIDE HAM

$4.00

SIDE BACON

$4.00

SIDE BLACK BEANS

$2.25

SIDE BURGER PATTY

$5.00

SIDE CHICKEN BREAST

$5.00

SIDE DRESSING

$0.75

SIDE ENGLISH MUFFIN

$2.00

SIDE FRUIT

$2.50

SIDE HOME FRIES

$3.25

SIDE JALAPENOS

$0.50

SIDE KETCHUP

SIDE PICO DE GALLO

$0.75

SIDE RYE TOAST

$2.50

SIDE SAUSAGE

$4.00

SIDE SOUR CREAM

$1.00

SIDE SOURDOUGH

$2.50

SIDE SPANISH RICE

$2.50

SIDE STEAMED SPINACH

$3.00

SIDE TORTILLAS

$1.00

SIDE TURKEY

$3.75

TWO EGGS

$3.75

SIDE QUESO

$4.50

DESSERT

MAGNOLIA BROWNIE

$4.00

Our house-made, rich chocolate brownie with pecans.

PUMPKIN PIE

$6.00

APPLE PIE

$6.00

PRE-Order by Friday November 18, pick up on NOV 23rd

PRE-Order by Friday November 18 & pick up your custom ready-to-heat enchiladas on Wednesday November 23rd. When picking up your order you must present a copy of your order receipt.

THANKSGIVING CHICKEN ENCHILADAS

$12.50

Ancho-seasoned chicken with cheddar/jack cheese in corn tortillas. Topped with Lemon Sour Cream and Verde sauces. Served with a side of Spanish rice and black beans.

THANKSGIVING BEEF ENCHILADAS

$13.00

Slow-roasted shredded beef with cheddar/jack cheese in corn tortillas. Topped with Chipotle and Queso sauces. Served with a side of Spanish rice and black beans.

THANKSGIVING MAGNOLIA ENCHILADAS

$11.00

Avocado, Kalamata olives, and tomato with Cheddar/jack cheese in corn tortillas with your choice of sauce.

THANKSGIVING GARDEN ENCHILADAS

$11.00

Steamed spinach, oven-roasted red bell peppers and onions with jack cheese in corn tortillas. Topped with lemon sourcream sauce, verde and chopped pecans

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markQR Codes
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 5:59 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday6:00 am - 5:59 am
Restaurant info

Big portions of homemade food, made to order. Come, enjoy, and tell your friends.

Website

Location

1920 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704

Directions

Gallery
Magnolia Cafe image
Magnolia Cafe image
Magnolia Cafe image
Magnolia Cafe image

Map
