Bars & Lounges
American
Magnus on Water
370 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Magnus on Water is now serving a limited menu of Latin American food & Beverage with wine, beer and spirit selections! Open for Patio Dining and Take-Out only, 4-9:30pm Friday-Sunday
Location
12 Water St #101, Biddeford, ME 04005
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Golden Rooster Restaurant - 236 Main Street Saco, ME 04072
4.3 • 692
236 Main St Saco, ME 04072
View restaurant