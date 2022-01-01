Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Magnus on Water

370 Reviews

$$

12 Water St #101

Biddeford, ME 04005

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Room Fee

Weekend Buyout

$2,000.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markGift Cards
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Magnus on Water is now serving a limited menu of Latin American food & Beverage with wine, beer and spirit selections! Open for Patio Dining and Take-Out only, 4-9:30pm Friday-Sunday

Website

Location

12 Water St #101, Biddeford, ME 04005

Directions

Gallery
Magnus on Water image
Magnus on Water image
Magnus on Water image

Similar restaurants in your area

Cowbell Burger - Biddeford
orange starNo Reviews
140 Main Street Biddeford, ME 04005
View restaurantnext
Golden Rooster Restaurant - 236 Main Street Saco, ME 04072
orange star4.3 • 692
236 Main St Saco, ME 04072
View restaurantnext
Pine Point Grill
orange star4.3 • 199
240 Pine Point Rd. Scarborough, ME 04074
View restaurantnext
Duffy's Tavern & Grill - Kennebunk
orange star4.4 • 696
4 Main Street Kennebunk, ME 04043
View restaurantnext
O'Reilly's Cure Restaurant & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
264 US Route 1 Scarborough, ME 04074
View restaurantnext
The Boathouse Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 537
21 Ocean Ave Kennebunkport, ME 04046
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Biddeford

Amato's - Biddeford
orange star4.0 • 419
458 Alfred St Biddeford, ME 04005
View restaurantnext
Dizzy Birds Rotisserie
orange star4.4 • 291
65 Main Street Biddeford, ME 04005
View restaurantnext
Rover Bagel
orange star4.6 • 262
10 West Point Ln STE 10-204 Biddeford, ME 04005
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Biddeford
Saco
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Kennebunk
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Kennebunkport
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Scarborough
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Wells
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
South Portland
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
Westbrook
review star
Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)
Portland
review star
Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
Ogunquit
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston