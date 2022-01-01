Magnuson Cafe & Brewery imageView gallery
Italian

Magnuson Cafe & Brewery

202 Reviews

$$

7801 62nd Ave NE

Seattle, WA 98115

Order Again

Popular Items

Brussel Sprouts
Latte
Egg and Cheese Biscuit

Draft Beer

Beermosa

$7.00+

Post-Coastal IPA

$7.00+

River Pig

$6.50+

Sand Point Pils

$6.00+

Torpedo Stout

$7.00+

Cold Press Cider

$9.50+

Surprisin Weizen

$7.00+

Rock the Park IPA

$7.50+

Let's Ride Hazy IPA

$7.50+

Sun Dial Amber

$7.00+

Deck Sippin

$7.00+

Creamsicle Milkshake IPA

$7.50+

Cranberry Cider

$9.50+Out of stock

Gasworks Hazy IPA

$5.00+

Margarita Sour

$9.00+

Tasting Flights

Tasting Flights

$10.00

Mason Jar

16oz

$2.50

32oz

$2.50

64oz

$5.00

Beer Bottles To Go

Beer Bottle Pack (4)

$20.00

Beer Bottle Single (1)

$5.00

4 Pack Cans Gasworks Hazy IPA

$17.00

NA Bev

Water

Club Soda

$1.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Fanta

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Hot Cocoa

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Kid's Milk

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Root Beer Float

$6.00

Sprite

$3.00

Jarritos Fruit Punch

$4.50

Jarritos Mango

$4.50

Jarritos Pineapple

$4.50

Jarritos Lime

$4.50

jarritos guava

$4.50

orange juice

$3.00

Hot Apple Cider

$3.50

Kids Orange Juice

$3.00

Topo Chico

$4.50

Mundet Apple Soda

$4.50

Coffee

Americano

$3.00

Cappuccino

$3.50

Drip Coffee

$2.50

Espresso

$2.50

Hot Cocoa

$3.50Out of stock

Latte

$3.50

Mocha

$4.50

Milkshakes

Chocolate Milkshake

$4.95

Strawberry Milkshake

$4.95

Mixed Berry Milkshake

$5.50

Mint Choco Chip Milkshake

$5.75

Cotton Candy Milkshake

$6.50Out of stock

Vanilla Milkshake

$4.95

Scoop Ice Cream

$3.00

Wine

Cava

$9.00+

House Red

$9.00+

Rose: Figuiere

$9.00+

House White

$9.00+

Mimosa

$8.00+

Tamarack Red (Party)

$9.00+Out of stock

Small Snacks

Brussel Sprouts

$8.50

Loaded Tots

$8.50

Cauliflower Popcorn

$8.50

Spicy Boneless Chicken

$8.95

Sides

Fries

$4.25

Tots

$4.50

Onion Rings

$5.50

Side Salad

$4.50

Garlic Fries

$5.95

Tomato Soup

$5.50

Potato Chowder

$5.50

Salads

Chicken Cobb

$15.95

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Apple Kale Salad

$11.50

Taco Salad

$13.95

Sandwiches & Burgers

Classic Burger

$6.50

Double Bacon Cheese Burger

$11.95

Magnuson Burger

$8.95

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$8.95

BBQ Bacon Burger

$8.95

Black Bean Burger

$8.95

Portobello Mushroom Burger

$9.50

Chicken Sandwich

$10.50

BLT

$8.50

Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Beef Tacos

$11.50

Hot Dog

$5.00

Seafood

Fish N Chips

$16.50

Fish Tacos

$14.50

Kids

Kid's Burger

$4.50

Kid's Chicken

$6.50

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kids Fries

$2.95

Kids Tots

$2.95

Kids Salad

$2.50

Sauces

Ranch

$0.60

Smoked Tomato Aioli

$0.60

House Sauce

$0.60

Ketchup

Garlic Aioli

$0.60

Mayo

$0.60

BBQ Sauce

$0.60

Stone Ground Mustard

$0.60

Spicy Tarter

$0.60

Guajillo Aioli

$0.60

sour cream

$0.60

Salsa

$0.60

BISCUITS

Sausage Egg Cheese Biscuit

$6.00

Bacon Egg Cheese Biscuit

$6.00

Egg and Cheese Biscuit

$4.50

Sausage Only Biscuit

$4.50

Bacon Only Biscuit

$4.50

Egg only Biscuit

$4.50

Black Bean Biscuit

$7.00

BRUNCH SIDES

Fruit Cup

$4.00

Biscuit & Gravy

$5.00

Crispy Breakfast Potatoes

$3.50

Mixed Berry Biscuit

$5.00

Side Eggs (2)

$4.00

Side Egg (1)

$2.00

Side Sausage

$3.00

Side Bacon (2pcs)

$3.00

side toast

$3.00

OMELETS

Lakeside Omelet

$7.50

Magnuson Omelet

$9.00

BRUNCH PLATES

Chicken and Biscuits

$13.95

Avocado Toast

$10.00

Veggie Scramble

$11.00

Classic Breakfast

$9.50

Breakfast Bowl

$11.50

Bacon and Brussels Hash

$11.00

Merch

Pint Glass

$6.00

1 ticket (Copy)

Ticket

$5.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Craft brewery and kitchen. Enjoy the views from a heated deck overlooking Lake Washington.

Website

Location

7801 62nd Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98115

Directions

Gallery
Magnuson Cafe & Brewery image
Magnuson Cafe & Brewery image

Map
