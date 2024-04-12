Mago da pizza 571 Whispering Wind Way
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Pizza food truck by the slice and Total pizzas. Some pre-order online in the future but for the first of the month. Really trying to get the at point of sale food truck payment available.
571 Whispering Wind Way, Austin, TX 78737
