Magoos Pizza - Wible Rd imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian
Sandwiches

MAGOOS'S PIZZA

review star

No reviews yet

3301 Wible Road

Bakersfield, CA 93309

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Large
Potato Wedges
Garlic Bread with Cheese

Specialty Pizza

Mini Combo

$10.99

Mini Chicken Combo

$10.99

Mini Vegetarian

$10.99

Mini All Meat

$10.99

Mini Hawaiian

$8.99

Mini Garlic & Tomatoes

$8.99

Mini 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty

Sm Combo

$15.99

Sm Veg Combo

$15.99

Sm Chicken Combo

$15.99

Sm All Meat

$15.99

Sm Hawaiian

$13.99

Sm Garlic & Tom

$13.99

Sm 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty

Sm Cheese

$10.99

Med Combo

$18.99

Med Veg Combo

$18.99

Med Chicken Combo

$18.99

Med All Meat

$18.99

Med Hawaiian

$17.99

Med Garlic & Tomatoes

$17.99

Med 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty

Med Cheese

$14.99

Lg Combo

$22.99

Lg Chicken Combo

$22.99

Lg Vegetarian

$22.99

Lg All Meat

$22.99

Lg Hawaiian

$20.99

Lg Garlic & Tomato

$20.99

Lg 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty

Lg Cheese

$18.99

XL Combo

$26.99

XL Chicken Combo

$26.99

XL Vegetarian

$26.99

XL All Meat

$26.99

XL Hawaiian

$23.99

XL Garlic & Tomato

$23.99

XL 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty

Create Own

Mini

$6.00

Small

$9.40

Medium

$13.20

Large

$17.00

X Large

$19.80

Appetizers

Garlic Bread

$2.99

Garlic Bread with Cheese

$3.99

Jalapeno Garlic Cheese Bread

$3.99

Potato Wedges

$4.99+

Mozzarella Sticks

$4.99

Extra Ranch

$1.50

Salads

Green Salad

$5.99

Antipasto Salad

$8.49

Chicken Salad

$8.49

Sandwiches

Magoo's Cheeseburger

$8.99

Cheeseburger

$6.99

The Hero

$6.99

Ham & Cheese

$6.99

Chicken

Chicken Tenders

$2.29+

Chicken & Wedges

$11.99+

Chicken Only

$9.99+

Chicken Wings

Chicken Meals

$29.99+

COMES WITH TWO LARGE SIDES AND BISCUIT

Order Attention required

Chicken Sides

Chicken Biscuit

$2.00

Honey Butter Biscuit

$0.99+

Livers & Gizzards

$3.99+

Fried Corn

$3.99+

Cole Slaw

$3.99+

Green Beans

$3.99+

Mac + Cheese

$3.99+

Mashed Potato & Gravy

$3.99+

Chicken by Piece

Wing

$1.49

Leg

$1.99

Thigh

$2.49

Breast

$2.89

Tender

$2.00

Chester's Combo

3 Tender Combo

$7.99

4 Tender Combo

$9.99

2 Piece Combo

$7.99+

Combo Includes : Small Side, 3 Wedges, Biscuit & Drink Snack Includes :One Biscuit

3 Piece Combo

$7.99+

Combo Includes : Small Side, 3 Wedges, Biscuit & Drink Snack Includes :One Biscuit

2 Piece Snack

$5.49+

Combo Includes : Small Side, 3 Wedges, Biscuit & Drink Snack Includes :One Biscuit

3 Piece Snack

$5.99+

Combo Includes : Small Side, 3 Wedges, Biscuit & Drink Snack Includes :One Biscuit

Soda - 2 Liter

Pepsi

$3.50

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Mountain Dew

$3.50

Cherry Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Diet Pepsi

$3.50

7 Up

$3.50

Sierra Mist

$3.50
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Location

3301 Wible Road, Bakersfield, CA 93309

Directions

Gallery
Magoos Pizza - Wible Rd image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Coop
orange starNo Reviews
2701 Ming Ave Unit Bakersfield, CA 93304
View restaurantnext
Slice of Italy - Rosedale
orange starNo Reviews
10524 Hageman Rd Suite C-1 Bakersfield, CA 93312
View restaurantnext
Magoos Pizza Olive
orange starNo Reviews
11206 Olive Dr STE 101 Bakersfield, CA 93312
View restaurantnext
Pieology 6017 - Tejon Ranch
orange starNo Reviews
5555 Laval Road Tejon Ranch, CA 93203
View restaurantnext
Pieology 8069 - Bakersfield - Panama
orange starNo Reviews
6509 Panama Lane Bakersfield, CA 93313
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000369 - Bakersfield II
orange starNo Reviews
5180 Stockdale Hwy Bakersfield, CA 93309
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Bakersfield

Tahoe Joe's
orange star4.2 • 3,047
9000 Ming Avenue Bakersfield, CA 93311
View restaurantnext
Nuestro Mexico Restaurant - 716 21st st. Bakersfield CA 93301
orange star4.6 • 1,285
716 21st st. Bakersfield, CA 93301
View restaurantnext
Sonder
orange star4.2 • 1,034
9500 Brimhall Road Bakersfield, CA 93312
View restaurantnext
Viceroy Indian Cuisine & Bar
orange star4.3 • 1,003
10650 Stockdale Highway Bakersfield, CA 93311
View restaurantnext
Bocados Sushi Bar - 1300 Coffee Rd.
orange star4.5 • 817
1300 coffe rd Bakersfield, CA 93308
View restaurantnext
Chef’s Choice Noodle Bar - 9000 Ming Ave
orange star4.0 • 597
9000 Ming Ave Bakersfield, CA 93311
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bakersfield
Tehachapi
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Porterville
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Ojai
review star
Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)
Tulare
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Lancaster
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Valencia
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Santa Clarita
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Visalia
review star
Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)
Moorpark
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston