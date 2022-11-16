Magpie Cafe & Coffeehouse
No reviews yet
202 West Water Street
Decorah, IA 52101
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Fire Relief Donations
Merchandise
Delivery/shipping options
Please select scheduled pick-up, local delivery, or shipped for you order. Please include your address if selecting local delivery or shipped. Thanks!!
Baby Onesie (Multi-colored)
*Limited quantity, with plans to order more.
Baby Onesie (Yellow)
*Limited quantity with plan to order more.
Baby Tee (Multi-colored)
*Limited quantity, with plans to order more. Plain front with pocket, design on back
Baby Tee (Yellow)
*Limited quantity, with plans to order more. Plain front with pocket, design on back
Bamboo Straws (2)
Magpie branded bamboo straws *2 straws/$4 Bamboo straws by Jungle Straws are individually hand crafted and harvested by local artisans at a small, family-run farm in rural Vietnam. Our reusable bamboo straws are an eco-friendly and sustainable solution to plastic, made without the need for any harmful pesticides or chemicals. Due to the nature of the product, our bamboo straws vary in width between 5mm-10mm.
Enamel Pins!
*Write in special instructions which pin you'd like. Each pin is manufactured with hard enamel to sustain heavy wear. Made from nickel-free copper and gold plating. Each pin is packaged on recycled cardstock backing. Created with love & magic. Responsibly sourced. Dimensions: 1.1 " X H: 0.5" Made in China
Forte Tea Sleeve
Klean Kanteen 16oz Tumbler
Our 16 oz Insulated Tumbler will soon become your favorite to-go tumbler cup. Chip-resistant Klean Coat powder coat finish is more durable and Climate Lock insulation keeps contents hot up to 4 hours or iced up to 20 hours. No more plastic – just your favorite drinks on the go in a stainless steel tumbler!
Magpie Apron
*Limited quantity, with plans to order more.
Magpie Long Sleeve Shirts
MAGPIE Stickers
Write in special instructions which sticker you would like.
OTHER Stickers $3
Write in special instructions which sticker you'd like.
Reusable Tote!
T-Shirt (back design)
*Limited quantity, with plans to order more. Plain front, design on back
T-Shirt (front design)
*Limited quantity, with plans to order more. Multi-colored design printed on front
Tan Sweatshirt
*Limited quantity, with plans to order more. Magpie name and established date on front, multi-color design on back.
Tea
Lotus Presentation Box
Introducing Lotus, a curated collection of gourmet collection of highest-grade, small-lot, certified organic teas 2 each of: Darjeeling Quince (black tea), Lemon Lavender (herbal tea), Mountain Oolong (oolong tea), Orange Jasmine (green tea), and Vanilla Pear (white tea). The open lid reveals a detailed tasting menu. All teas are USDA Organic Certified.
Fleur Presentation Box
Curated in collaboration with The New York Botanical Garden, the Fleur collection is an array of green, white, black and herbal teas join an organic harvest of peach, blueberry, jasmine and hibiscus, culminating in an elegant quintet of floral blends.
Forte Tea Sleeve
Mugs & Cups
Glass "can"
*Bamboo lid and straw not Included* This perfect shaped glass will make any drink look extra cute! It is a 16 oz durable, thick, and BPA free beer/soda can shaped glass. The design is high quality vinyl that is water resistant. Glassware Care: Not dishwasher/microwave safe. Avoid extreme heat Made in United States
Glass w/ Lid & Bamboo Straw
20oz wide lid Mason jar with Magpie branded bamboo lid & straw.
Hand Painted GOLD & White
Enjoy your coffee, tea, cocktails, and cold drinks with a handmade mug made using an authentic Mexican & Spanish pottery tradition called Talavera dating back to the 15th century! Made in Puebla, Mexico the Talavera mecca known for their premium pottery. Talavera is a very desirable earthenware pottery style because of it's high-quality, bold colors, and unique designs brought to life during the Spanish colonial period. Even today, Talavera is still a very popular pottery style that is used in homes all over the world. They stand 4.33" tall and the capacity is 14.54 ounces. The travel mug comes with a silicone topper. Microwave safe. Hand wash only. Made in Mexico
Hand Painted Travel Mug
Enjoy your coffee, tea, cocktails, and cold drinks with a handmade mug made using an authentic Mexican & Spanish pottery tradition called Talavera dating back to the 15th century! Made in Puebla, Mexico the Talavera mecca known for their premium pottery. Talavera is a very desirable earthenware pottery style because of it's high-quality, bold colors, and unique designs brought to life during the Spanish colonial period. Even today, Talavera is still a very popular pottery style that is used in homes all over the world. They stand 6" tall and the capacity is 15.2 ounces The travel mug comes with a silicone topper. Microwave safe. Hand wash only. Made in Mexico
Klean Kanteen 16oz Tumbler
Our 16 oz Insulated Tumbler will soon become your favorite to-go tumbler cup. Chip-resistant Klean Coat powder coat finish is more durable and Climate Lock insulation keeps contents hot up to 4 hours or iced up to 20 hours. No more plastic – just your favorite drinks on the go in a stainless steel tumbler!
MAGPIE Ceramic Camper Mug
Our Custom Magpie art on black lip ceramic 13oz camper mugs.
MAGPIE Enamelware Camper Mug
Our custom Magpie printed enamel mugs 3 3/16" tall and 3 3/8" wide (standard out door camper mug size) Made in United States
Reusable Bamboo Cutlery Set
Our reusable bamboo cutlery set is ethically sourced and handmade in Vietnam by skilled local artisans at our crafts workshop. The entire bamboo flatware set is organic and natural and comes packaged in a natural jute presentation bag. Perfect as a sustainable gift. Set contains: 1 x Hand carved bamboo fork 1 x Curved bamboo tablespoon 1 x Serrated bamboo knife 1 x Jungle straw 1 x Coconut fibre straw cleaning brush 1 x Natural jute carry case Eco-friendly travel cutlery - Folds perfectly for plane travel and picnics. Complete zero waste cutlery set - All you need to eat out plastic-free. 100% organic bamboo flatware – The perfect sustainable gift for women or men. Designed to be lightweight & compact. Fits easily into your handbag or backpack.
Zip Code Enamelware Camper Mug
Our custom zip code printed enamel mugs 3 3/16" tall and 3 3/8" wide (standard out door camper mug size) Made in United States
Shipping
Light Roast
Ethiopia Kebero
As the birthplace of coffee, Ethiopia stands out among other origins for its unique profiles. The growing regions in the southern part of the country in particular are renowned for their delicate, floral, and citrusy flavors complemented by refined acidity. Named after a double-sided hand drum commonly used in traditional music, our Kebero captures these distinctive characteristics and underscores Ethiopia’s special place in the coffee-producing world.
Colombia Paso Fino
A Colectivo-exclusive coffee, Paso Fino is created through an intensive search for the best deliveries from hundreds of coffee producers in the departments of Huila and Cauca in southwestern Colombia - a relationship of which we are very proud to be a part. Each lot is screened and cupped at origin as well as at our lab in Milwaukee, and the best lots are selected and blended to create an intense but balanced coffee with pronounced, sweet acidity and full body. This is GREAT Colombian coffee!
Costa Rica Campeon
To create this Colectivo-exclusive Campeón, Colectivo dug deep into the Dota Valley of Costa Rica and selected a handful of the highest quality lots from the 700+ producer members of Coopedota. These coffees exhibit pinpoint acidity, supportive body and a subtle fruitiness that is a result of harvesting only ripe coffee cherries. A true champion, this is a coffee that lives up to its name.
Del Sol
Sometimes we all need a little help waking up, and that’s where Del Sol comes in. The combination of light and medium-roasted coffees creates a dynamic cup with the sweet, pronounced acidity you need to pry open your eyes and just enough full, smooth body to prop you up. Whether enjoyed with breakfast or while running out the door, you can always count on Del Sol to start your day with a little shine.
Indigo Heritage Blend
As the birthplace of coffee Ethiopia also is the ancestral home of the natural process, in which ripe coffee cherries are picked and dried without first removing the skin and pulp. This method imparts an intense fruitiness to the roasted coffee, and we’ve created Indigo to showcase the hallmark blueberry notes found in a natural Ethiopia. Featuring flavors of dark chocolate, cranberry, and baking spices, this blend is well-balanced, sweet, and juicy.
Bianco 1lb
A Magpie Staple, Bianco is a lightly roasted espresso bean used to make an untraditional coffee drink. When served, bianco tastes almost nothin like coffee but has a nutty sweet taste to it. Perfect for those who need a boost but aren't looking for the traditional coffee flavor.
Guatamala Quetzal
Named for the resplendent long-tailed quetzal (ket-SAL), the national bird of Guatemala and also its currency namesake, this exceptional coffee is produced on the southwestern shores of Lago de Atitlán. It is there that Tz'utujil-speaking, small-scale Mayan farmers grow typica, bourbon, caturra, and red and yellow catuaí cultivars at an average of 1,600 meters above sea level. The full body and juicy acidity take flight when rounded out by flavors of milk chocolate, citrus, and tropical fruits.
Toro (Espresso)
Espresso Toro brings together four coffees from around the globe, each selected and tailor-roasted with espresso preparation in mind. For body, earth tones, and richness, we use coffees from Brazil and Sumatra; coffees from Costa Rica and Guatemala add acidity, sweetness, and fruit notes. In the demitasse or combined with steamed milk, Toro delivers a harmonious profile with notes of chocolate and orange peel, followed by a long, bittersweet finish. Grab your tamper and give it a shot!
Pride
Rwanda
Medium Roast
Blue Heeler
Blue Heeler has been one of Colectivos most popular blends for more than twenty years. Named after Mina, our Australian Blue Heeler mascot, this is a coffee that stays true cup after cup. Colectivo combined their regular and dark-roasted Sumatra Highlands to create a blend worthy of Mina's namesake. It features a floral, earthy aroma with a full body and a spicy, smoky flavor. Certified Organic - Certified Fair Trade
Brazil Canarinho
Brazil Canarinho (Little Canary) sings a sweet and smooth tune. It is grown on family-run farms passed down from one generation to the next in Minas Gerais, the largest coffee-producing state in the world's No. 1 coffee-producing country. Our Canarinho, which shares its nickname with the Brazilian men's national soccer team, is low in acidity but intensely flavorful, displaying notes of chocolate, roasted nuts, and tobacco while boasting a dense, satisfying body.
Co-Optiva
Co-optiva is a celebration of the small-scale farmers who are committed to growing high quality coffees. We've combined organic, single-origin coffees produced by Fair Trade-certified cooperatives to highlight the coffees sourced through some of our long-standing relationships. With flavors reminiscent of chocolate and molasses, Co-optiva is a full-bodied coffee with medium acidity, suitable for sipping all day, every day. Certified Organic - Certified Fair Trade
Maximilian
Always on the lookout for a brooding, intense cup, Maximilian is the sentinel for strong coffee drinkers. This spicy, full-bodied blend offers flavors of roasted nuts, sweet tobacco, and dried fruit with a hint of roast. The resulting round and well-balanced cup is a serious go-to coffee for daily consumption.
Toro (Espresso)
Espresso Toro brings together four coffees from around the globe, each selected and tailor-roasted with espresso preparation in mind. For body, earth tones, and richness, we use coffees from Brazil and Sumatra; coffees from Costa Rica and Guatemala add acidity, sweetness, and fruit notes. In the demitasse or combined with steamed milk, Toro delivers a harmonious profile with notes of chocolate and orange peel, followed by a long, bittersweet finish. Grab your tamper and give it a shot!
Java Frinsa Collective
Dark Roast
Black & Tan
The black and tan has been a classic pub favorite for years. When a dark beer is poured over a lighter, brighter one, the result is a delicate balance of flavors. Our version embodies the same spirit, combining a rich, full-bodied dark roasted coffee with a sweet, clean, light roast in a blend that looks almost as good as it tastes - and you don't need a funny bent spoon to enjoy it! Certified Organic - Certified Organic
Dark Sumatra Highlands
Colectivo has roasted our regular Sumatra Highlands - Organic / Fair Trade darker to bring out the coffee's earthy flavor and full body. This coffee grows on a variety of small-scale farms located in the Indonesian island of Sumatra's northern tip. The farmers, members of Fair Trade certified cooperatives, are dedicated to producing some of the best Sumatran coffees. Dark Sumatra Highlands features flavors of molasses, licorice and chocolate. Certified Organic - Certified Fair Trade
Decaf
Decaf Dream Harder
As fellow sleepers, we recognize coffee can keep a person up at night. Time spent tossing and turning should be time spent dreaming. To that end, we've created Dream Harder decaf. Balanced and sweet, citrusy and spicy, Dream Harder makes it possible to both enjoy coffee and get the most of your restful hours.
Bianco & Vanilla Nut Flavor
Bianco 1lb
A Magpie Staple, Bianco is a lightly roasted espresso bean used to make an untraditional coffee drink. When served, bianco tastes almost nothin like coffee but has a nutty sweet taste to it. Perfect for those who need a boost but aren't looking for the traditional coffee flavor.
Vanilla Nut Flavored 1lb
A Magpie customer favorite, our Vanilla Hazelnut Coffee is pre-ground for a traditional drip brew. Delicious and perfect, no sweetener needed (Unless you want to, no judgement here!)
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Having trouble placing your order? Give us a call at 563-387-0593
202 West Water Street, Decorah, IA 52101