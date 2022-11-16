Magpie Cafe & Coffeehouse

Colombia Paso Fino

$14.95

A Colectivo-exclusive coffee, Paso Fino is created through an intensive search for the best deliveries from hundreds of coffee producers in the departments of Huila and Cauca in southwestern Colombia - a relationship of which we are very proud to be a part. Each lot is screened and cupped at origin as well as at our lab in Milwaukee, and the best lots are selected and blended to create an intense but balanced coffee with pronounced, sweet acidity and full body. This is GREAT Colombian coffee!