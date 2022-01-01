Magpies Gourmet Pizza - East
Create Your Own Pizzas & Calzones
8" Personal CYO Pizza
Create Your Own Personal Pizza! Choose Your Cheese, Sauce, Toppings, and any Extra Requests to Build Your Perfect Pizza! (Cut into 4 Slices, Serves 1)
10" Small CYO Pizza
Create Your Own Small Pizza! Choose Your Cheese, Sauce, Toppings, and any Extra Requests to Build Your Perfect Pizza! (Cut into 6 Slices, Serves 1-2)
12" Medium CYO Pizza
Create Your Own Medium Pizza! Choose Your Cheese, Sauce, Toppings, and any Extra Requests to Build Your Perfect Pizza! (Cut into 8 Slices, Serves 2-4)
14" Large CYO Pizza
Create Your Own Large Pizza! Choose Your Cheese, Sauce, Toppings, and any Extra Requests to Build Your Perfect Pizza! (Cut into 12 Slices, Serves 3-5)
16" Extra Large CYO Pizza
Create Your Own Extra Large Pizza! Choose Your Cheese, Sauce, Toppings, and any Extra Requests to Build Your Perfect Pizza! (Cut into 12 Slices, Serves 4-6)
18" Jumbo CYO Pizza
Create Your Own Jumbo Pizza! Choose Your Cheese, Sauce, Toppings, and any Extra Requests to Build Your Perfect Pizza! (Cut into 16 Slices, Serves 5-8)
10" Gluten Free CYO Pizza
Create Your Own GF Pizza! Choose Your Crust, Cheese, Sauce, Toppings, and any Extra Requests to Build Your Perfect Pizza! (Cut into 6 Slices, Serves 1-2)
Half & Half CYO Pizza
Can't decide on a CYO Pizza? Get Two CYO Pizzas in One!
CYO Calzone
Create Your Own Gourmet Calzone! Choose Your Cheese, Sauce, Toppings, and any Extra Requests to Build Your Perfect Calzone! (Serves 1-2)
Specialty Pizzas & Calzones
Mag-nificent Giant
Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Yellow Onion, Green Pepper, Black Olives, & Mushrooms. Our Magnificent Take On The Supreme!
The Beast
Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Salami, Italian Sausage, & Bacon. Our Magnificent Take on The Meatlover's Pizza and one of our Most Popular Specialties!
The Godfather
Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Canadian Bacon, Italian Sausage, Salami, Cheddar, Swiss, & Romano. A Delicious Combination of 3 Italian Meats and 4 Gourmet Cheeses. One of our Most Popular Specialty Pizzas!
Hawaiian
Marinara Sauce, Minced Garlic, Mozzarella Cheese, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Green Pepper, & Feta Cheese. One of our Most Popular Specialties! The Hawaiian Pizza Done Right!
The Magpie
Marinara Sauce, Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, & Romano Cheese. Our Signature Specialty, and one of our Most Popular Pizzas!
The Greek
Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Basil, Minced Garlic, Roma Tomatoes, Spinach, & Feta Cheese. Our Most Popular Vegetarian Option! Try it with Daiya Cheese for a Delicious Vegan Option!
Fresh Tomato
Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Basil, Minced Garlic, Roma Tomatoes, Romano Cheese. Our Magnificent Take on a Margherita Pizza! Try it with Daiya Cheese for a Delicious Vegan Option!
White Pie
Olive Oil & Garlic Sauce, Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Tomatoes, Scallions, & Romano Cheese. A Light & Tasty Vegetarian Pizza! Try it with Daiya Cheese for a Delicious Vegan Option!
Veggie
Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Roma Tomatoes, Yellow Onion, Green Pepper, Black Olives, & Mushrooms. A Perfect Specialty Pizza for Vegans, Vegetarians, or Anyone who Loves Veggies! Try it with Daiya Cheese for Our Most Popular Vegan Option!
Five Cheese
Marinara Sauce, Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Cheddar, Romano, Shredded Parmesean, & Feta. The Cheese-Lover's Pizza! A Decadent Combination of our Ricotta & Marinara Pizza Sauce and 6 Additional Gourmet Cheeses. A Great Vegetarian Option!
Pesto Pizza
House-made Pesto Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pine Nuts, & Romano. Our Delicious House-made Pesto Sauce brings this Light & Tasty Vegetarian Pizza to the Next Level! Try it with Daiya Cheese for a Delicious Vegan Option!
Juan Carlos Pesto
Spicy Juan Carlos Pesto Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pine Nuts, Roma Tomatoes, Jalapenos, & Romano Cheese. Our Spicy Signature Take on a Pesto Pizza! Our JC Pesto Sauce is made with Jalapenos and Cilantro for an Extra Kick! Try it with Daiya Cheese for a Delicious Vegan Option!
Chicken Pesto
House-made Pesto Sauce, Pine Nuts, Mozzarella Cheese, Roasted Chicken, Romano Cheese. Our House-made Pesto Sauce makes this Specialty Chicken Pizza one of our Most Popular!
Mediterranean
Your choice of Olive Oil & Garlic Sauce or Marinara Sauce (please specify when Choosing Your Sauce), Tomato, Pepperoncini, Red Onion, Black Olives, Romano, Feta, & Garlic Mozzarella Cheese is optional on Our Most Popular Light Specialty Pizza! Try it with Daiya Cheese (or No Cheese) for a Delicious Vegan Option!
Mikey's Pie
Your choice of Olive Oil & Garlic Sauce or Marinara Sauce (please specify when Choosing Your Sauce), Minced Garlic, Roma Tomatoes, Pepperoncini Peppers, Red Onion, Artichoke Hearts, Mushrooms, Romano Cheese, & Feta Cheese. Mozzarella Cheese is optional on this Light Specialty Pizza! Try it with Daiya Cheese (or No Cheese) for a Delicious Vegan Option!
BBQ Chicken
Olive Oil & Garlic Sauce, Honey BBQ Sauce, Cilantro, Mozzarella Cheese, Roasted Chicken, Red Onion, & Cheddar Cheese. One of our Most Popular Specialties! A BBQ Chicken Pizza Done Right!
Chicken Ranchero
Garlic Ranch Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Roasted Chicken, Red Onion, Bacon, Roma Tomatoes, & Cheddar Cheese. Our Magnificent Take on The Chicken Bacon Ranch! One of our Most Popular Specialty Pizzas!
Chicken Primavera
Garlic Ranch Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Roasted Chicken, Red Onion, Mushroom, Roma Tomatoes, Artichoke Hearts, Scallions, & Shredded Parmesan. One of our Most Popular Chicken Specialty Pizzas! Give it a try, you won't regret it!
Chicken Picante
Spicy Juan Carlos Pesto Sauce, Marinara Sauce, Cilantro, Mozzarella Cheese, Roasted Chicken, Roma Tomatoes, Jalapenos, & Feta Cheese. A Delicious and Spicy Specialty Chicken Pizza! Made with a combination of our Spicy Juan Carlos Pesto and Marinara Sauce for an Extra Kick!
Chicken Pueblo
Marinara Sauce, Cumin, Mozzarella Cheese, Roasted Chicken, Red Onion, Black Olives, Tomatoes, Jalapenos, & Cheddar. A Chicken Specialty with a Dash of Cumin for a Rich & Hearty Flavor! Spicy & Delicious!
Chicken Diablo
Olive Oil & Garlic Sauce, Hot Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Roasted Chicken, Red Onion, Jalapenos, & Cheddar. Our Award-Winning Oven Roasted Hot Wings in Pizza Form! Spicy & Delicious!
Half & Half Specialty Pizza
Can't decide on a Specialty Pizza? Get Two Specialty Pizzas in One, or Create Your Own Specialty for your 2nd Half with up to 3 Included Toppings!
Specialty Calzone
Try any of our Gourmet Specialty Pizzas as a Calzone! Served with a Ricotta Cheese Base and Our House-made Marinara on the Side!
Gourmet Appetizers
Garlic Cheese Sticks
Our House-made Small Pizza Dough, Olive Oil & Garlic Sauce, and Mozzarella Cheese. Served with Your Choice of Dipping Sauce!
Garlic Bread Sticks
Our House-made Small Pizza Dough, Olive Oil & Garlic Sauce, and Herb & Cheese Sauce. Served with Your Choice of Dipping Sauce!
Plain Bread Sticks
Our House-made Small Pizza Dough and That's It! Served with Your Choice of Dipping Sauce!
Gourmet Chicken Tenders
6 Breaded Chicken Tenders Oven Roasted to Perfection and Served With Your Choice of 2 Dipping Sauces!
Oven Roasted Wings
5 Oven Roasted Wings
5 Wings, Voted Best in Tucson! Served With 1 Dipping Sauce
10 Oven Roasted Wings
10 Wings, Voted Best in Tucson! Served With 2 Dipping Sauces
15 Oven Roasted Wings
15 Wings, Voted Best in Tucson! Served With 3 Dipping Sauces
20 Oven Roasted Wings
20 Wings, Voted Best in Tucson! Served With 4 Dipping Sauces
Fresh Salads
House Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, & Red Onions. Served with Croutons and Your Choice of Salad Dressing!
Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Shredded Parmesan, & Romano. Served with Croutons and Your Choice of Salad Dressing!
Greek Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Artichoke Hearts, Black Olives, Whole Pepperoncinis, & Feta Cheese. Served with Croutons and Your Choice of Dressing!
Garden Salad
Romaine, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Green Bell Peppers, Yellow Squash, & Mushrooms. Served with Croutons and Your Choice of Dressing!
Roasted Chicken Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Roasted Chicken, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Green Bell Peppers, Red Onions, & Cheddar Cheese. Served with Croutons and Your Choice of Dressing
Spinach Salad
Baby Spinach, Red Onions, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Roasted Red Peppers, Bacon, & Feta. Served with Croutons and Your Choice of Dressing!
Antipasto Salad
Romaine, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Green Bell Peppers, Artichoke Hearts, Black & Green Olives, Whole Pepperoncinis, Salami, Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Shredded Parmesan, & Mozzarella Cheese. Served with Croutons and Your Choice of Dressing!
Delicious Desserts
Cannolis
A Delicious Fried Pastry Shell, Filled With a Sweet, Creamy Ricotta & Chocolate Chip Filling. The Classic Italian Dessert, Now at Magpie’s!
Tiramisu
A Coffee-Flavored Italian Dessert Made of Ladyfingers (Savoiardi) Dipped in Coffee, Layered With a Whipped Mixture of Eggs, Sugar and Mascarpone Cheese. Flavored with Cocoa.
New York Style Cheesecake
Creamy Cheesecake With a Graham Cracker Crust. Served With Your Choice of Chocolate, Strawberry, or Caramel Sauce.
Bottles
2 Liter
Dipping Sauce
Ranch
Our House-made Ranch Dressing (1 OZ Cup)
Spicy Ranch
Our House-made Ranch Dressing with an Extra Kick! (1 OZ Cup)
Blue Cheese
Ken's Creamy Garden Bleu Cheese Dressing (1 OZ Cup)
Honey Mustard
Ken's Honey Mustard Sauce (1 OZ Cup)
BBQ
Marinara
Our House-made Marinara Pizza Sauce, Served Hot! (1 OZ Cup)
Salad Dressing
Wing Sauce
Protein
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
