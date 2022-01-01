Restaurant header imageView gallery

Magpies Gourmet Pizza - East

1,775 Reviews

$$

105 S Houghton Road

Tucson, AZ 85748

Order Again

Popular Items

10 Oven Roasted Wings
14" Large CYO Pizza
Garlic Cheese Sticks

Create Your Own Pizzas & Calzones

Choose your Size, Cheese, Sauce, & Toppings. Create Your Own Pizza!
8" Personal CYO Pizza

8" Personal CYO Pizza

$7.00

Create Your Own Personal Pizza! Choose Your Cheese, Sauce, Toppings, and any Extra Requests to Build Your Perfect Pizza! (Cut into 4 Slices, Serves 1)

10" Small CYO Pizza

10" Small CYO Pizza

$12.00

Create Your Own Small Pizza! Choose Your Cheese, Sauce, Toppings, and any Extra Requests to Build Your Perfect Pizza! (Cut into 6 Slices, Serves 1-2)

12" Medium CYO Pizza

12" Medium CYO Pizza

$14.00

Create Your Own Medium Pizza! Choose Your Cheese, Sauce, Toppings, and any Extra Requests to Build Your Perfect Pizza! (Cut into 8 Slices, Serves 2-4)

14" Large CYO Pizza

14" Large CYO Pizza

$16.00

Create Your Own Large Pizza! Choose Your Cheese, Sauce, Toppings, and any Extra Requests to Build Your Perfect Pizza! (Cut into 12 Slices, Serves 3-5)

16" Extra Large CYO Pizza

16" Extra Large CYO Pizza

$18.00

Create Your Own Extra Large Pizza! Choose Your Cheese, Sauce, Toppings, and any Extra Requests to Build Your Perfect Pizza! (Cut into 12 Slices, Serves 4-6)

18" Jumbo CYO Pizza

18" Jumbo CYO Pizza

$22.00

Create Your Own Jumbo Pizza! Choose Your Cheese, Sauce, Toppings, and any Extra Requests to Build Your Perfect Pizza! (Cut into 16 Slices, Serves 5-8)

10" Gluten Free CYO Pizza

10" Gluten Free CYO Pizza

$14.00

Create Your Own GF Pizza! Choose Your Crust, Cheese, Sauce, Toppings, and any Extra Requests to Build Your Perfect Pizza! (Cut into 6 Slices, Serves 1-2)

Half & Half CYO Pizza

Half & Half CYO Pizza

Can't decide on a CYO Pizza? Get Two CYO Pizzas in One!

CYO Calzone

CYO Calzone

$12.00

Create Your Own Gourmet Calzone! Choose Your Cheese, Sauce, Toppings, and any Extra Requests to Build Your Perfect Calzone! (Serves 1-2)

Specialty Pizzas & Calzones

Mag-nificent Giant

Mag-nificent Giant

Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Yellow Onion, Green Pepper, Black Olives, & Mushrooms. Our Magnificent Take On The Supreme!

The Beast

The Beast

Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Salami, Italian Sausage, & Bacon. Our Magnificent Take on The Meatlover's Pizza and one of our Most Popular Specialties!

The Godfather

The Godfather

Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Canadian Bacon, Italian Sausage, Salami, Cheddar, Swiss, & Romano. A Delicious Combination of 3 Italian Meats and 4 Gourmet Cheeses. One of our Most Popular Specialty Pizzas!

Hawaiian

Hawaiian

Marinara Sauce, Minced Garlic, Mozzarella Cheese, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Green Pepper, & Feta Cheese. One of our Most Popular Specialties! The Hawaiian Pizza Done Right!

The Magpie

The Magpie

Marinara Sauce, Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, & Romano Cheese. Our Signature Specialty, and one of our Most Popular Pizzas!

The Greek

The Greek

Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Basil, Minced Garlic, Roma Tomatoes, Spinach, & Feta Cheese. Our Most Popular Vegetarian Option! Try it with Daiya Cheese for a Delicious Vegan Option!

Fresh Tomato

Fresh Tomato

Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Basil, Minced Garlic, Roma Tomatoes, Romano Cheese. Our Magnificent Take on a Margherita Pizza! Try it with Daiya Cheese for a Delicious Vegan Option!

White Pie

White Pie

Olive Oil & Garlic Sauce, Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Tomatoes, Scallions, & Romano Cheese. A Light & Tasty Vegetarian Pizza! Try it with Daiya Cheese for a Delicious Vegan Option!

Veggie

Veggie

Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Roma Tomatoes, Yellow Onion, Green Pepper, Black Olives, & Mushrooms. A Perfect Specialty Pizza for Vegans, Vegetarians, or Anyone who Loves Veggies! Try it with Daiya Cheese for Our Most Popular Vegan Option!

Five Cheese

Five Cheese

Marinara Sauce, Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Cheddar, Romano, Shredded Parmesean, & Feta. The Cheese-Lover's Pizza! A Decadent Combination of our Ricotta & Marinara Pizza Sauce and 6 Additional Gourmet Cheeses. A Great Vegetarian Option!

Pesto Pizza

House-made Pesto Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pine Nuts, & Romano. Our Delicious House-made Pesto Sauce brings this Light & Tasty Vegetarian Pizza to the Next Level! Try it with Daiya Cheese for a Delicious Vegan Option!

Juan Carlos Pesto

Juan Carlos Pesto

Spicy Juan Carlos Pesto Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pine Nuts, Roma Tomatoes, Jalapenos, & Romano Cheese. Our Spicy Signature Take on a Pesto Pizza! Our JC Pesto Sauce is made with Jalapenos and Cilantro for an Extra Kick! Try it with Daiya Cheese for a Delicious Vegan Option!

Chicken Pesto

Chicken Pesto

House-made Pesto Sauce, Pine Nuts, Mozzarella Cheese, Roasted Chicken, Romano Cheese. Our House-made Pesto Sauce makes this Specialty Chicken Pizza one of our Most Popular!

Mediterranean

Mediterranean

Your choice of Olive Oil & Garlic Sauce or Marinara Sauce (please specify when Choosing Your Sauce), Tomato, Pepperoncini, Red Onion, Black Olives, Romano, Feta, & Garlic Mozzarella Cheese is optional on Our Most Popular Light Specialty Pizza! Try it with Daiya Cheese (or No Cheese) for a Delicious Vegan Option!

Mikey's Pie

Mikey's Pie

Your choice of Olive Oil & Garlic Sauce or Marinara Sauce (please specify when Choosing Your Sauce), Minced Garlic, Roma Tomatoes, Pepperoncini Peppers, Red Onion, Artichoke Hearts, Mushrooms, Romano Cheese, & Feta Cheese. Mozzarella Cheese is optional on this Light Specialty Pizza! Try it with Daiya Cheese (or No Cheese) for a Delicious Vegan Option!

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

Olive Oil & Garlic Sauce, Honey BBQ Sauce, Cilantro, Mozzarella Cheese, Roasted Chicken, Red Onion, & Cheddar Cheese. One of our Most Popular Specialties! A BBQ Chicken Pizza Done Right!

Chicken Ranchero

Chicken Ranchero

Garlic Ranch Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Roasted Chicken, Red Onion, Bacon, Roma Tomatoes, & Cheddar Cheese. Our Magnificent Take on The Chicken Bacon Ranch! One of our Most Popular Specialty Pizzas!

Chicken Primavera

Chicken Primavera

Garlic Ranch Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Roasted Chicken, Red Onion, Mushroom, Roma Tomatoes, Artichoke Hearts, Scallions, & Shredded Parmesan. One of our Most Popular Chicken Specialty Pizzas! Give it a try, you won't regret it!

Chicken Picante

Chicken Picante

Spicy Juan Carlos Pesto Sauce, Marinara Sauce, Cilantro, Mozzarella Cheese, Roasted Chicken, Roma Tomatoes, Jalapenos, & Feta Cheese. A Delicious and Spicy Specialty Chicken Pizza! Made with a combination of our Spicy Juan Carlos Pesto and Marinara Sauce for an Extra Kick!

Chicken Pueblo

Chicken Pueblo

Marinara Sauce, Cumin, Mozzarella Cheese, Roasted Chicken, Red Onion, Black Olives, Tomatoes, Jalapenos, & Cheddar. A Chicken Specialty with a Dash of Cumin for a Rich & Hearty Flavor! Spicy & Delicious!

Chicken Diablo

Olive Oil & Garlic Sauce, Hot Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Roasted Chicken, Red Onion, Jalapenos, & Cheddar. Our Award-Winning Oven Roasted Hot Wings in Pizza Form! Spicy & Delicious!

Half & Half Specialty Pizza

Half & Half Specialty Pizza

Can't decide on a Specialty Pizza? Get Two Specialty Pizzas in One, or Create Your Own Specialty for your 2nd Half with up to 3 Included Toppings!

Specialty Calzone

Specialty Calzone

$12.00

Try any of our Gourmet Specialty Pizzas as a Calzone! Served with a Ricotta Cheese Base and Our House-made Marinara on the Side!

Gourmet Appetizers

Garlic Cheese Sticks

Garlic Cheese Sticks

$7.00

Our House-made Small Pizza Dough, Olive Oil & Garlic Sauce, and Mozzarella Cheese. Served with Your Choice of Dipping Sauce!

Garlic Bread Sticks

Garlic Bread Sticks

$6.00

Our House-made Small Pizza Dough, Olive Oil & Garlic Sauce, and Herb & Cheese Sauce. Served with Your Choice of Dipping Sauce!

Plain Bread Sticks

Plain Bread Sticks

$6.00

Our House-made Small Pizza Dough and That's It! Served with Your Choice of Dipping Sauce!

Gourmet Chicken Tenders

Gourmet Chicken Tenders

$8.00

6 Breaded Chicken Tenders Oven Roasted to Perfection and Served With Your Choice of 2 Dipping Sauces!

Oven Roasted Wings

5 Oven Roasted Wings

5 Oven Roasted Wings

$6.00

5 Wings, Voted Best in Tucson! Served With 1 Dipping Sauce

10 Oven Roasted Wings

10 Oven Roasted Wings

$12.00

10 Wings, Voted Best in Tucson! Served With 2 Dipping Sauces

15 Oven Roasted Wings

15 Oven Roasted Wings

$18.00

15 Wings, Voted Best in Tucson! Served With 3 Dipping Sauces

20 Oven Roasted Wings

20 Oven Roasted Wings

$24.00

20 Wings, Voted Best in Tucson! Served With 4 Dipping Sauces

Fresh Salads

House Salad

House Salad

Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, & Red Onions. Served with Croutons and Your Choice of Salad Dressing!

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

Romaine Lettuce, Shredded Parmesan, & Romano. Served with Croutons and Your Choice of Salad Dressing!

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Artichoke Hearts, Black Olives, Whole Pepperoncinis, & Feta Cheese. Served with Croutons and Your Choice of Dressing!

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

Romaine, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Green Bell Peppers, Yellow Squash, & Mushrooms. Served with Croutons and Your Choice of Dressing!

Roasted Chicken Salad

Roasted Chicken Salad

Romaine Lettuce, Roasted Chicken, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Green Bell Peppers, Red Onions, & Cheddar Cheese. Served with Croutons and Your Choice of Dressing

Spinach Salad

Spinach Salad

Baby Spinach, Red Onions, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Roasted Red Peppers, Bacon, & Feta. Served with Croutons and Your Choice of Dressing!

Antipasto Salad

Antipasto Salad

Romaine, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Green Bell Peppers, Artichoke Hearts, Black & Green Olives, Whole Pepperoncinis, Salami, Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Shredded Parmesan, & Mozzarella Cheese. Served with Croutons and Your Choice of Dressing!

Delicious Desserts

Cannolis

Cannolis

A Delicious Fried Pastry Shell, Filled With a Sweet, Creamy Ricotta & Chocolate Chip Filling. The Classic Italian Dessert, Now at Magpie’s!

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

A Coffee-Flavored Italian Dessert Made of Ladyfingers (Savoiardi) Dipped in Coffee, Layered With a Whipped Mixture of Eggs, Sugar and Mascarpone Cheese. Flavored with Cocoa.

New York Style Cheesecake

New York Style Cheesecake

$4.00

Creamy Cheesecake With a Graham Cracker Crust. Served With Your Choice of Chocolate, Strawberry, or Caramel Sauce.

Bottles

Mexican Coca-Cola

$2.75

Coke California Raspberry

$2.75

Barqs Root Beer 20oz

$2.50

Sprite

$2.75

Dasani

$1.50

20 oz Powerade

$2.50

2 Liter

Fanta Strawberry

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Barqs Root Beer

$3.00

Cherry Coke

$3.00

Cans

Coke Can

$1.50

Diet Coke Can

$1.50

Dr.Pepper Can

$1.50

Sprite Can

$1.50

Dipping Sauce

Ranch

Ranch

$1.00

Our House-made Ranch Dressing (1 OZ Cup)

Spicy Ranch

Spicy Ranch

$1.00

Our House-made Ranch Dressing with an Extra Kick! (1 OZ Cup)

Blue Cheese

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Ken's Creamy Garden Bleu Cheese Dressing (1 OZ Cup)

Honey Mustard

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Ken's Honey Mustard Sauce (1 OZ Cup)

BBQ

BBQ

$0.50
Marinara

Marinara

$0.50

Our House-made Marinara Pizza Sauce, Served Hot! (1 OZ Cup)

Salad Dressing

Greek

Greek

$1.00

Our House-made Greek Dressing (1 OZ Cup)

Italian

Italian

$0.50

Conway La Flora Italian Dressing (1 OZ Cup)

Caesar

Caesar

$0.50

Ken's Special Caesar Dressing (1 OZ Cup)

Wing Sauce

Mild

Mild

$0.50
Hot

Hot

$0.50
Honey BBQ

Honey BBQ

$0.50
Spicy BBQ

Spicy BBQ

$0.50
Teriyaki

Teriyaki

$0.50

General Tso's

$0.50
Chili Lime

Chili Lime

$0.50
Nashville Hot

Nashville Hot

$0.50
Mango Habenero

Mango Habenero

$0.50
Sweet Chili

Sweet Chili

$0.50

Protein

Side of Meatballs

Side of Meatballs

$2.00

3 Full Meatballs

Side of Chicken

Side of Chicken

$2.00

A Medium Pizza-sized portion of our House-made Lemon Herb Oven Roasted Chicken Breast

Dough Balls

8" Personal Dough

8" Personal Dough

$1.00
10" Small Dough

10" Small Dough

$1.50
12" Medium Dough

12" Medium Dough

$2.00
14" Large Dough

14" Large Dough

$2.50
16" Extra Large Dough

16" Extra Large Dough

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

105 S Houghton Road, Tucson, AZ 85748

Directions

