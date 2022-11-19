Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Magpies Gourmet Pizza - Oracle

No reviews yet

$

6342 N Oracle Road

Tucson, AZ 85704

Create Your Own Pizzas & Calzones

Choose your Size, Cheese, Sauce, & Toppings. Create Your Own Pizza!
8" Personal CYO Pizza

$7.00

Create Your Own Personal Pizza! Choose Your Cheese, Sauce, Toppings, and any Extra Requests to Build Your Perfect Pizza! (Cut into 4 Slices, Serves 1)

10" Small CYO Pizza

$12.00

Create Your Own Small Pizza! Choose Your Cheese, Sauce, Toppings, and any Extra Requests to Build Your Perfect Pizza! (Cut into 6 Slices, Serves 1-2)

12" Medium CYO Pizza

$14.00

Create Your Own Medium Pizza! Choose Your Cheese, Sauce, Toppings, and any Extra Requests to Build Your Perfect Pizza! (Cut into 8 Slices, Serves 2-4)

14" Large CYO Pizza

$16.00

Create Your Own Large Pizza! Choose Your Cheese, Sauce, Toppings, and any Extra Requests to Build Your Perfect Pizza! (Cut into 12 Slices, Serves 3-5)

16" Extra Large CYO Pizza

$18.00

Create Your Own Extra Large Pizza! Choose Your Cheese, Sauce, Toppings, and any Extra Requests to Build Your Perfect Pizza! (Cut into 12 Slices, Serves 4-6)

18" Jumbo CYO Pizza

$22.00

Create Your Own Jumbo Pizza! Choose Your Cheese, Sauce, Toppings, and any Extra Requests to Build Your Perfect Pizza! (Cut into 16 Slices, Serves 5-8)

10" Gluten Free CYO Pizza

