Magpye's Pizzeria

review star

No reviews yet

34311 Sterling Highway

Sterling, AK 99672

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Appetizers

Breadsticks

$10.00+

our homemade thick crust dough, made to be 12" for a small order or 14" for a large order, and after it's baked gets topped with garlic butter & parmesan

Cheese Sticks

$14.00+

our homemade thick crust dough, made to be 12" for a small order or 14" for larger order, then glazed with garlic butter & topped with mozzarella & cheddar

Appetizer Platter

$21.00

mozz sticks, jalapeno poppers, wings, fries & onion rings. served with ranch, marinara & blue cheese

French Fries

$14.00

Hot Wings

$15.00

dry rub mild flavor

Boneless wings

$15.00

Potato poppers

$14.00

similar to a tator tot with diced jalapenos & cheese

Jalapeño Poppers

$14.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$14.00

Onion Rings

$14.00

Deep Fried Mushrooms

$16.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$16.00

Deep Fried Pickles

$14.00

Buffalo Cauliflower

$14.00

Pepperjack Mac n Cheese Bites

$14.00

Zucchini fries

$15.00

Potato skins

$16.00

Bottle Caps

$14.00

deep fried jalapeno slices

Salads

Side Salad

$8.00

black olives, tomatoes, cheddar & crutons

Greek Salad

$11.00+

made up of spring mix, onions, black olives, green peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, ham, turkey, pepperoni, mozzarella, feta & pepperoncini

Chicken Cobb

$11.00+

made up of spring mix, onions, black olives, tomatoes, hard-boiled egg, chicken, bacon, mozzarella & cheddar

Chef Salad

$11.00+

made up of spring mix, onions, black olives, tomatoes, turkey, ham, hard boiled egg, cheddar & swiss

Caesar Salad

$11.00+

made up of spring mix, then topped with chicken, parmesan & croutons

Midnight Sun

$11.00+

made up of spring mix, onion, mixed berries, almonds & feta. served with raspberry vinaigrette

Herbivore

$11.00+

made up of spring mix, onion, tomato, kalamata olives, green peppers & mushrooms

Desserts

7 layer cake

$8.00

Cheesecake

$6.00

CinnaStix

$14.00

Seasonal Dessert

Sides

2oz Sauce

$1.50

4oz Sauce

$2.50

12" Signature Pizzas

12" Meat Lovers

$22.00

pepperoni, canadian bacon, sausage & burger

12" Sterling Special

$22.00

pepperoni, sausage, mushroom & black olives

12" Greek Special

$22.00

garlic butter, canadian, burger, mushroom & onion

12" Vegetarian

$22.00

onion, green pepper, mushroom, tomato & black olive

12" CBR

$22.00

ranch, chicken, bacon & cheddar

12" Cook's Creation Pizza

$22.00

canadian bacon, pepperoni, sausage, burger, green pepper, onion, black olive & mushroom

12" Maui BBQ

$22.00

bbq, chicken, pineapple & bacon

12" Cheeseburger

$22.00

thousand island, burger, onion, tomato, pickle & fries

12" KPS (kenai peninsula special)

$22.00

garlic butter, artichoke, chicken, onion, mushroom, feta & kalamata olives

12" Dolly Varden

$22.00

pepperoni, oinion, kalamata olives, feta & spinach

12" Roadkill

$22.00

bbq, steak, onion, jalapeno & pineapple

12" Hippie

$22.00

ranch, mushroom, garlic, tomato & spinach

12" The Magpie

$22.00

garlic butter, sausage, onion, mushroom & bacon

12" Pickle Lovers

$22.00

ranch, pickles, cheddar, bacon & dill seasoning

12" Naptowner

$22.00

pepperoni, steak, sausage & bacon

12" The Moosquito

$22.00

pepperoni, tomato, artichoke, feta & spinach

12" Buffalo Chicken

$22.00

ranch, buffalo chicken & bacon

12" Farmers Pride

$22.00

ranch, chicken, onion, mushroom, garlic, spinach & bacon

12" Poppin Pep

$22.00

pepperoni, jalapeno, red pepper flakes & cream cheese

14" Signature Pizzas

14" Meat Lovers

$27.00

pepperoni, canadian bacon, sausage & burger

14" Sterling Special

$27.00

pepperoni, sausage, mushroom & black olives

14" Greek Special

$27.00

garlic butter, canadian, burger, mushroom & onion

14" Vegetarian

$27.00

onion, green pepper, mushroom, tomato & black olive

14" CBR

$27.00

ranch, chicken, bacon & cheddar

14" Cook's Creation Pizza

$27.00

canadian bacon, pepperoni, sausage, burger, green pepper, onion, black olive & mushroom

14" Maui BBQ

$27.00

bbq, chicken, pineapple & bacon

14" Cheeseburger

$27.00

thousand island, burger, onion, tomato, pickle & fries

14" KPS (kenai peninsula special)

$27.00

garlic butter, artichoke, chicken, onion, mushroom, feta & kalamata olives

14" Dolly Varden

$27.00

pepperoni, oinion, kalamata olives, feta & spinach

14" Roadkill

$27.00

bbq, steak, onion, jalapeno & pineapple

14" Hippie

$27.00

ranch, mushroom, garlic, tomato & spinach

14" The Magpie

$27.00

garlic butter, sausage, onion, mushroom & bacon

14" Pickle Lovers

$27.00

ranch, pickles, cheddar, bacon & dill seasoning

14" Naptowner

$27.00

pepperoni, steak, sausage & bacon

14" The Moosquito

$27.00

pepperoni, tomato, artichoke, feta & spinach

14" Buffalo Chicken

$27.00

ranch, buffalo chicken & bacon

14" Farmers Pride

$27.00

ranch, chicken, onion, mushroom, garlic, spinach & bacon

14" Poppin Pep

$27.00

pepperoni, jalapeno, red pepper flakes & cream cheese

16" Signature Pizzas

16" Meat Lovers

$32.00

canadian bacon, pepperoni, burger and sausage

16" Sterling Special

$32.00

pepperoni, sausage, mushroom and olive

16" Greek Special

$32.00

garlic butter, canadian bacon, burger, mushroom and onion

16" Vegetarian

$32.00

onion, green pepper, mushroom, black olive and tomato

16" CBR

$32.00

ranch, chicken, bacon and cheddar

16" Cook's Creation Pizza

$32.00

canadian bacon, pepperoni, sausage, burger, green pepper, onion, mushroom and black olives

16" Maui BBQ

$32.00

bbq, chicken, pineapple and bacon

16" Cheeseburger

$32.00

thousand island, burger, fries, onion, tomato, pickle and cheddar

16" KPS (kenai peninsula special)

$32.00

garlic butter, chicken, artichoke, onion, mushroom, feta and kalamata olives

16" Dolly Varden

$32.00

pepperoni, onion, kalamata olives, bacon and spinach

16" Roadkill

$32.00

bbq, steak, onion, jalapeno and pineapple

16" Hippie

$32.00

ranch, mushroom, garlic, tomato and spinach

16" The Magpie

$32.00

garlic butter, sausage, mushroom, onion and bacon

16" Pickle Lovers

$32.00

ranch, cheddar, pickles, bacon and dill seasoning

16" Naptowner

$32.00

pepperoni, sausage, steak and bacon

16" The Moosquito

$32.00

pepperoni, artichoke, spinach and feta

16" Buffalo Chicken

$32.00

ranch, buffalo chicken and bacon

16" Farmers Pride

$32.00

ranch, chicken, mushoom, onion, garlic, spinach and bacon

16" Poppin Pep

$32.00

pepperoni, cream cheese, jalapeno and red pepper flakes

20" Signature Pizzas

20" Meat Lovers

$40.00

canadian bacon, pepperoni, sausage and burger

20" Sterling Special

$40.00

pepperoni, sausage, olive and mushroom

20" Greek Special

$40.00

garlic butter, canadian bacon, burger, mushroom and onion

20" Vegetarian

$40.00

green pepper, onion, tomato, mushroom and black olives

20" CBR

$40.00

ranch, chicken, bacon and cheddar

20" Cook's Creation Pizza

$40.00

canadian bacon, pepperoni, sausage, burger, onion, green pepper, black olive, mushroom

20" Maui BBQ

$40.00

bbq, chicken, pineapple and bacon

20" Cheeseburger

$40.00

thousand island, burger, fries, onion, tomato, pickle and cheddar

20" KPS (kenai peninsula special)

$40.00

garlic butter, chicken, onion, mushroom, artichoke, kalamata olive and feta

20" Dolly Varden

$40.00

pepperoni, kalamata olives, spinach and bacon

20" Roadkill

$40.00

bbq, steak, onion, jalapeno and pineapple

20" Hippie

$40.00

ranch, mushroom, garlic, tomato and spinach

20" The Magpie

$40.00

garlic butter, sausage, onion, mushroom and bacon

20" Pickle Lovers

$40.00

ranch, cheddar, pickle, bacon and dill seasoning

20" Naptowner

$40.00

pepperoni, steak, sausage and bacon

20" The Moosquito

$40.00

pepperoni, artichoke, feta, tomato and spinach

20" Buffalo Chicken

$40.00

ranch, buffalo chicken and bacon

20" Farmers Pride

$40.00

ranch, chicken, mushroom, onion, garlic, spinach and bacon

20" Poppin Pep

$40.00

pepperoni, cream cheese, red pepper flakes and jalapeno

GF Signature Pizzas

Gluten free pizzas are 10"

10" GF Meat Lovers

$27.00

pepperoni, canadian bacon, sausage & burger

10" GF Sterling Special

$27.00

pepperoni, sausage, mushroom & black olives

10" GF Greek Special

$27.00

garlic butter, canadian, burger, mushroom & onion

10" GF Vegetarian

$27.00

onion, green pepper, mushroom, tomato & black olive

10" GF CBR

$27.00

ranch, chicken, bacon & cheddar

10" GF Cook's Creation Pizza

$27.00

canadian bacon, pepperoni, sausage, burger, green pepper, onion, black olive & mushroom

10" GF Maui BBQ

$27.00

bbq, chicken, pineapple & bacon

10" GF Cheeseburger

$27.00

thousand island, burger, onion, tomato, pickle & fries

10" GF KPS (kenai peninsula special)

$27.00

garlic butter, artichoke, chicken, onion, mushroom, feta & kalamata olives

10" GF Dolly Varden

$27.00

pepperoni, oinion, kalamata olives, feta & spinach

10" GF Roadkill

$27.00

bbq, steak, onion, jalapeno & pineapple

10" GF Hippie

$27.00

ranch, mushroom, garlic, tomato & spinach

10" GF The Magpie

$27.00

garlic butter, sausage, onion, mushroom & bacon

10" GF Pickle Lovers

$27.00

ranch, pickles, cheddar, bacon & dill seasoning

10" GF Naptowner

$27.00

pepperoni, steak, sausage & bacon

10" GF The Moosquito

$27.00

pepperoni, tomato, artichoke, feta & spinach

10" GF Buffalo Chicken

$27.00

ranch, buffalo chicken & bacon

10" GF Farmers Pride

$27.00

ranch, chicken, onion, mushroom, garlic, spinach & bacon

10" GF Poppin Pep

$27.00

pepperoni, jalapeno, red pepper flakes & cream cheese

Bolis

All served and baked with our homemade dough to be 14" long then glazed with garlic butter and parmesan. All bolis come with mozzarella

Stromboli

$20.00

pepperoni, canadian bacon, onion, green peppers, mushroom and black oiives

Super Boli

$20.00

mustard, mayo, turkey, ham; and lettuce, tomato and onion on top after it's baked

Meatball Boli

$20.00

CBR Boli

$20.00

ranch, chicken & bacon

Meat Lovers Boli

$20.00

pepperoni, canadian bacon, sausage & burger

Vegetarian Boli

$20.00

onion. mushroom, green pepper, tomato and black olive

Maui BBQ Boli

$20.00

bbq, chicken, onion, pineapple and bacon

Cheeseburger Boli

$20.00

thousand island, burger, fries, cheddar, tomato, onion and pickle

Farmers Pride Boli

$20.00

ranch, chicken, onion, mushroom, garlic, spinach and bacon

Poppin Pep Boli

$20.00

pepperoni, cream cheese, pepper flakes and jalapenos

Create Your Own Pizza & Boli

All pizzas and bolis come with marinara, mozzarella and garlic butter brushed crust. Pizzas are cut into 8 slices

GF Cheese

$17.00

12" Cheese

$14.00

14" Cheese

$17.00

16" Cheese

$20.00

20" Cheese

$26.00

Boli

$20.00

Pizza by the Slice

Cheese Slice

$5.00

Special Slice

$6.00

Fountain Drinks

Fountain Root Beer

$3.00

Fountain Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Fountain Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Fountain Pepsi

$3.00

Fountain Mtn Dew

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.75

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.75

Canned Drinks

Dr.Pepper Can

$2.00

Sierra Mist Can

$2.00

Pepsi Can

$2.00

Diet Pepsi Can

$2.00

Root Beer Can

$2.00

2 Liter Soda

Root Beer 2L

$5.00

Diet Pepsi 2L

$5.00

Pepsi 2L

$5.00

Grape Crush 2L

$5.00

Orange Crush 2L

$5.00

Sierra Mist 2L

$5.00

Mtn Dew 2L

$5.00

Cornucopia - Pizza of the Month

alfredo base, chicken, butternut squash, onion, cranberries, and feta

12" Cornucopia

$16.75

14" Cornucopia

$22.00

16" Cornucopia

$25.00

20" Cornucopia

$32.00

GF Cornucopia

$22.00

Turkey Tail - Salad of the Month

Full Turkey Tail

$20.00

spring mix, turkey, mushrooms, dried cranberries, walnuts, and swiss

1/2 Turkey Tail

$11.00

spring mix, turkey, mushrooms, dried cranberries, walnuts, and swiss

New Apps

Pretzel & Cheese

$13.00

Comes with beer cheese

Chicken Strips

$13.00

Sour Cream Tots

$13.00

tator tots with sour cream & chives inside

Mini Tacos

$13.00

deep fried with beef

Spicy Mozz Sticks

$13.00

Potato Chips

$13.00

home fried potato chips, comes with beer cheese

Mini Corn Dogs

$13.00

Cheesecurds

$13.00

Coconut Shrimp

$13.00

Silver Dollars

$13.00

mini hash browns

New Dessert!

Chocolate Chip Milk Cake

$6.00

a white milk style cake with chocolate chips

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Magpye's Pizzeria is the home of the 20” pizza, we have been proudly serving the town of Sterling since May of 1998. We are female owned. We are a traditional pizza joint with occasional modern twists; serving salads, appetizers, pizzas, and bolis. For dine in we also have beer & wine available. We have a convenient drive-thru for pickup orders. 30 minutes before closing, dine in closes, then we are togo only. We are located across from the Sterling Weigh Station.

Website

Location

34311 Sterling Highway, Sterling, AK 99672

Directions

