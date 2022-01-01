Restaurant info

Magpye's Pizzeria is the home of the 20” pizza, we have been proudly serving the town of Sterling since May of 1998. We are female owned. We are a traditional pizza joint with occasional modern twists; serving salads, appetizers, pizzas, and bolis. For dine in we also have beer & wine available. We have a convenient drive-thru for pickup orders. 30 minutes before closing, dine in closes, then we are togo only. We are located across from the Sterling Weigh Station.

