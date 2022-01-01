Magpye's Pizzeria
34311 Sterling Highway
Sterling, AK 99672
Appetizers
Breadsticks
our homemade thick crust dough, made to be 12" for a small order or 14" for a large order, and after it's baked gets topped with garlic butter & parmesan
Cheese Sticks
our homemade thick crust dough, made to be 12" for a small order or 14" for larger order, then glazed with garlic butter & topped with mozzarella & cheddar
Appetizer Platter
mozz sticks, jalapeno poppers, wings, fries & onion rings. served with ranch, marinara & blue cheese
French Fries
Hot Wings
dry rub mild flavor
Boneless wings
Potato poppers
similar to a tator tot with diced jalapenos & cheese
Jalapeño Poppers
Mozzarella Sticks
Onion Rings
Deep Fried Mushrooms
Sweet Potato Fries
Deep Fried Pickles
Buffalo Cauliflower
Pepperjack Mac n Cheese Bites
Zucchini fries
Potato skins
Bottle Caps
deep fried jalapeno slices
Salads
Side Salad
black olives, tomatoes, cheddar & crutons
Greek Salad
made up of spring mix, onions, black olives, green peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, ham, turkey, pepperoni, mozzarella, feta & pepperoncini
Chicken Cobb
made up of spring mix, onions, black olives, tomatoes, hard-boiled egg, chicken, bacon, mozzarella & cheddar
Chef Salad
made up of spring mix, onions, black olives, tomatoes, turkey, ham, hard boiled egg, cheddar & swiss
Caesar Salad
made up of spring mix, then topped with chicken, parmesan & croutons
Midnight Sun
made up of spring mix, onion, mixed berries, almonds & feta. served with raspberry vinaigrette
Herbivore
made up of spring mix, onion, tomato, kalamata olives, green peppers & mushrooms
12" Signature Pizzas
12" Meat Lovers
pepperoni, canadian bacon, sausage & burger
12" Sterling Special
pepperoni, sausage, mushroom & black olives
12" Greek Special
garlic butter, canadian, burger, mushroom & onion
12" Vegetarian
onion, green pepper, mushroom, tomato & black olive
12" CBR
ranch, chicken, bacon & cheddar
12" Cook's Creation Pizza
canadian bacon, pepperoni, sausage, burger, green pepper, onion, black olive & mushroom
12" Maui BBQ
bbq, chicken, pineapple & bacon
12" Cheeseburger
thousand island, burger, onion, tomato, pickle & fries
12" KPS (kenai peninsula special)
garlic butter, artichoke, chicken, onion, mushroom, feta & kalamata olives
12" Dolly Varden
pepperoni, oinion, kalamata olives, feta & spinach
12" Roadkill
bbq, steak, onion, jalapeno & pineapple
12" Hippie
ranch, mushroom, garlic, tomato & spinach
12" The Magpie
garlic butter, sausage, onion, mushroom & bacon
12" Pickle Lovers
ranch, pickles, cheddar, bacon & dill seasoning
12" Naptowner
pepperoni, steak, sausage & bacon
12" The Moosquito
pepperoni, tomato, artichoke, feta & spinach
12" Buffalo Chicken
ranch, buffalo chicken & bacon
12" Farmers Pride
ranch, chicken, onion, mushroom, garlic, spinach & bacon
12" Poppin Pep
pepperoni, jalapeno, red pepper flakes & cream cheese
14" Signature Pizzas
14" Meat Lovers
pepperoni, canadian bacon, sausage & burger
14" Sterling Special
pepperoni, sausage, mushroom & black olives
14" Greek Special
garlic butter, canadian, burger, mushroom & onion
14" Vegetarian
onion, green pepper, mushroom, tomato & black olive
14" CBR
ranch, chicken, bacon & cheddar
14" Cook's Creation Pizza
canadian bacon, pepperoni, sausage, burger, green pepper, onion, black olive & mushroom
14" Maui BBQ
bbq, chicken, pineapple & bacon
14" Cheeseburger
thousand island, burger, onion, tomato, pickle & fries
14" KPS (kenai peninsula special)
garlic butter, artichoke, chicken, onion, mushroom, feta & kalamata olives
14" Dolly Varden
pepperoni, oinion, kalamata olives, feta & spinach
14" Roadkill
bbq, steak, onion, jalapeno & pineapple
14" Hippie
ranch, mushroom, garlic, tomato & spinach
14" The Magpie
garlic butter, sausage, onion, mushroom & bacon
14" Pickle Lovers
ranch, pickles, cheddar, bacon & dill seasoning
14" Naptowner
pepperoni, steak, sausage & bacon
14" The Moosquito
pepperoni, tomato, artichoke, feta & spinach
14" Buffalo Chicken
ranch, buffalo chicken & bacon
14" Farmers Pride
ranch, chicken, onion, mushroom, garlic, spinach & bacon
14" Poppin Pep
pepperoni, jalapeno, red pepper flakes & cream cheese
16" Signature Pizzas
16" Meat Lovers
canadian bacon, pepperoni, burger and sausage
16" Sterling Special
pepperoni, sausage, mushroom and olive
16" Greek Special
garlic butter, canadian bacon, burger, mushroom and onion
16" Vegetarian
onion, green pepper, mushroom, black olive and tomato
16" CBR
ranch, chicken, bacon and cheddar
16" Cook's Creation Pizza
canadian bacon, pepperoni, sausage, burger, green pepper, onion, mushroom and black olives
16" Maui BBQ
bbq, chicken, pineapple and bacon
16" Cheeseburger
thousand island, burger, fries, onion, tomato, pickle and cheddar
16" KPS (kenai peninsula special)
garlic butter, chicken, artichoke, onion, mushroom, feta and kalamata olives
16" Dolly Varden
pepperoni, onion, kalamata olives, bacon and spinach
16" Roadkill
bbq, steak, onion, jalapeno and pineapple
16" Hippie
ranch, mushroom, garlic, tomato and spinach
16" The Magpie
garlic butter, sausage, mushroom, onion and bacon
16" Pickle Lovers
ranch, cheddar, pickles, bacon and dill seasoning
16" Naptowner
pepperoni, sausage, steak and bacon
16" The Moosquito
pepperoni, artichoke, spinach and feta
16" Buffalo Chicken
ranch, buffalo chicken and bacon
16" Farmers Pride
ranch, chicken, mushoom, onion, garlic, spinach and bacon
16" Poppin Pep
pepperoni, cream cheese, jalapeno and red pepper flakes
20" Signature Pizzas
20" Meat Lovers
canadian bacon, pepperoni, sausage and burger
20" Sterling Special
pepperoni, sausage, olive and mushroom
20" Greek Special
garlic butter, canadian bacon, burger, mushroom and onion
20" Vegetarian
green pepper, onion, tomato, mushroom and black olives
20" CBR
ranch, chicken, bacon and cheddar
20" Cook's Creation Pizza
canadian bacon, pepperoni, sausage, burger, onion, green pepper, black olive, mushroom
20" Maui BBQ
bbq, chicken, pineapple and bacon
20" Cheeseburger
thousand island, burger, fries, onion, tomato, pickle and cheddar
20" KPS (kenai peninsula special)
garlic butter, chicken, onion, mushroom, artichoke, kalamata olive and feta
20" Dolly Varden
pepperoni, kalamata olives, spinach and bacon
20" Roadkill
bbq, steak, onion, jalapeno and pineapple
20" Hippie
ranch, mushroom, garlic, tomato and spinach
20" The Magpie
garlic butter, sausage, onion, mushroom and bacon
20" Pickle Lovers
ranch, cheddar, pickle, bacon and dill seasoning
20" Naptowner
pepperoni, steak, sausage and bacon
20" The Moosquito
pepperoni, artichoke, feta, tomato and spinach
20" Buffalo Chicken
ranch, buffalo chicken and bacon
20" Farmers Pride
ranch, chicken, mushroom, onion, garlic, spinach and bacon
20" Poppin Pep
pepperoni, cream cheese, red pepper flakes and jalapeno
GF Signature Pizzas
10" GF Meat Lovers
pepperoni, canadian bacon, sausage & burger
10" GF Sterling Special
pepperoni, sausage, mushroom & black olives
10" GF Greek Special
garlic butter, canadian, burger, mushroom & onion
10" GF Vegetarian
onion, green pepper, mushroom, tomato & black olive
10" GF CBR
ranch, chicken, bacon & cheddar
10" GF Cook's Creation Pizza
canadian bacon, pepperoni, sausage, burger, green pepper, onion, black olive & mushroom
10" GF Maui BBQ
bbq, chicken, pineapple & bacon
10" GF Cheeseburger
thousand island, burger, onion, tomato, pickle & fries
10" GF KPS (kenai peninsula special)
garlic butter, artichoke, chicken, onion, mushroom, feta & kalamata olives
10" GF Dolly Varden
pepperoni, oinion, kalamata olives, feta & spinach
10" GF Roadkill
bbq, steak, onion, jalapeno & pineapple
10" GF Hippie
ranch, mushroom, garlic, tomato & spinach
10" GF The Magpie
garlic butter, sausage, onion, mushroom & bacon
10" GF Pickle Lovers
ranch, pickles, cheddar, bacon & dill seasoning
10" GF Naptowner
pepperoni, steak, sausage & bacon
10" GF The Moosquito
pepperoni, tomato, artichoke, feta & spinach
10" GF Buffalo Chicken
ranch, buffalo chicken & bacon
10" GF Farmers Pride
ranch, chicken, onion, mushroom, garlic, spinach & bacon
10" GF Poppin Pep
pepperoni, jalapeno, red pepper flakes & cream cheese
Bolis
Stromboli
pepperoni, canadian bacon, onion, green peppers, mushroom and black oiives
Super Boli
mustard, mayo, turkey, ham; and lettuce, tomato and onion on top after it's baked
Meatball Boli
CBR Boli
ranch, chicken & bacon
Meat Lovers Boli
pepperoni, canadian bacon, sausage & burger
Vegetarian Boli
onion. mushroom, green pepper, tomato and black olive
Maui BBQ Boli
bbq, chicken, onion, pineapple and bacon
Cheeseburger Boli
thousand island, burger, fries, cheddar, tomato, onion and pickle
Farmers Pride Boli
ranch, chicken, onion, mushroom, garlic, spinach and bacon
Poppin Pep Boli
pepperoni, cream cheese, pepper flakes and jalapenos
Create Your Own Pizza & Boli
Pizza by the Slice
Fountain Drinks
Canned Drinks
2 Liter Soda
Cornucopia - Pizza of the Month
Turkey Tail - Salad of the Month
New Apps
Pretzel & Cheese
Comes with beer cheese
Chicken Strips
Sour Cream Tots
tator tots with sour cream & chives inside
Mini Tacos
deep fried with beef
Spicy Mozz Sticks
Potato Chips
home fried potato chips, comes with beer cheese
Mini Corn Dogs
Cheesecurds
Coconut Shrimp
Silver Dollars
mini hash browns
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Magpye's Pizzeria is the home of the 20” pizza, we have been proudly serving the town of Sterling since May of 1998. We are female owned. We are a traditional pizza joint with occasional modern twists; serving salads, appetizers, pizzas, and bolis. For dine in we also have beer & wine available. We have a convenient drive-thru for pickup orders. 30 minutes before closing, dine in closes, then we are togo only. We are located across from the Sterling Weigh Station.
34311 Sterling Highway, Sterling, AK 99672