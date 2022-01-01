Restaurant header imageView gallery

Maguire’s Bayfront Restaurant 1 Bungalow Walk

review star

No reviews yet

1 Bungalow Walk

Ocean Beach, NY 11770

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Liquor

Titos

$13.00

Grey Goose

$14.50

Kettle One

$14.50

Belvedere

$14.50

Absolut Citron

$13.00

Ciroc Coconut

$13.00

Crop Cucumber

$13.00

Deep Eddy Gradefruit

$13.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$13.00

Firefly

$13.00

Stoli

$13.00

Stoli Blueberry

$13.00

Stoli Orange

$13.00

Stoli Raspberry

$13.00

Stoli Vanilla

$13.00

Van Gogh Espresso

$13.00

Well Vodka

$12.00

Well Vodka DBL

$16.75

Absolut DBL

$17.50

Belvedere DBL

$19.75Out of stock

Ciroc Coconut DBL

$18.00

Crop Cucumber DBL

$17.50

Deep Eddy Gradefruit DBL

$17.50

Deep Eddy Lemon DBL

$17.50

Firefly DBL

$17.50

Grey Goose DBL

$20.00

Kettle One DBL

$20.00

Stoli DBL

$17.50

Stoli Blueberry DBL

$17.50

Stoli Orange DBL

$17.50

Stoli Raspberry DBL

$17.50

Stoli Vanilla DBL

$17.50

Titos DBL

$18.50

Van Gogh Espresso DBL

$17.50

Beefeater

$13.00

Bombay Sapphire

$13.00

Tanqueray

$13.00

Hendricks

$14.50

Monkey 47

$15.25

Beefeater DBL

$17.50

Bombay Sapphire DBL

$17.50

Hendricks DBL

$20.00

Monkey 47 DBL

$22.50

Tanqueray DBL

$17.50

Appleton Estate Reserve

$13.00

Bacardi

$13.00

Bacardi 4

$13.00

Bacardi Coconut

$13.00

Barcardi Limon

$13.00

Captain Morgan

$13.50

Carabaya 151

$11.00

Cruzan Pineapple

$13.00

Cruzan Spiced

$13.00

El Dorado 15

$16.00

Goslings Dark Rum

$13.00

Mt. Gay

$13.00

Myer's Dark

$13.00

Plantation Pineapple

$13.00

Pussers

$13.00

Ron Zacapa

$18.00

Rumchata

$12.00

Well Rum

$11.00

Well Rum DBL

$16.75

Appleton Estate Reserve DBL

$18.00

Bacardi DBL

$17.50

Bacardi 4 DBL

$18.00

Bacardi Coconut DBL

$17.50

Barcardi Limon DBL

$17.50

Carabaya 151 DBL

$16.75

Cruzan Pineapple DBL

$17.50

Cruzan Spiced DBL

$17.50

El Dorado 15 DBL

$22.00

Goslings Dark Rum DBL

$17.50

Mt. Gay DBL

$18.00

Myer's Dark DBL

$17.50

Plantation Pineapple DBL

$18.50

Pussers DBL

$18.50

Ron Zacapa DBL

$25.00

Rumchata DBL

$17.50

Casamigos Blanco

$15.00

Patron Silver

$15.00

Don Julio Blanco

$15.50

Altos Tequila

$13.00

Casamigos Anejo

$19.00

Casamigos Reposado

$17.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$55.00

Don Julio 1942

$60.00

Espolon Blanco

$13.00Out of stock

Herredura Blanco

$13.00

Herredura Reposado

$14.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$12.00

Milagro Blanco

$13.00

Teremana Blanco

$14.00Out of stock

Teremana Reposado

$16.00Out of stock

Well Tequila

$12.50

Casa Dragones Blanco

$22.00

1800 Coconut

$13.00

1800 Coconut

$13.00

Well Tequila DBL

$16.75

Casamigos Blanco DBL

$22.00

Casamigos Reposado DBL

$24.00

Casamigos Anejo DBL

$26.00

Casa Dragones Blanco DBL

$28.00

Clase Azul Reposado DBL

$110.00

Don Julio Blanco DBL

$22.50

Don Julio 1942 DBL

$110.00

Espolon Blanco DBL

$18.50

Herredura Blanco DBL

$18.50

Herredura Reposado DBL

$19.00

Jose Cuervo Gold DBL

$17.50

Milagro Blanco DBL

$18.00

Patron Silver DBL

$21.00

Teremana Blanco DBL

$19.50

Teremana Reposado DBL

$22.00

Angels Envy

$14.00

Balvenie Caribbean Cask

$23.00

Basil Hayden

$16.00

Bookers

$19.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$14.00

Bulleit Rye

$14.00

Chivas Regal

$14.50

Crown Royal

$13.00

Dewars White

$12.00

Fireball

$12.00

Four Roses

$16.00

Glenlivet 12 Yr

$15.50

Jack Daniels

$13.00

Jack Fire

$12.50

Jameson

$14.00

Jeffersons

$13.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$14.50

Johnnie Walker Red

$13.00

Knob Creek Bourbon

$15.25Out of stock

Knob Creek Rye

$15.25Out of stock

Lagavulen

$20.75

Macallans 12 Yr

$17.25

Makers Mark

$14.00

Oban 14 Yr

$20.25

Southern Comfort

$12.00

Whistle Pig Rye

$19.50

Widow Jane 10 Yr

$19.00

Woodford Reserve

$16.00

Jack Honey

$13.00

Angels Envy DBL

$19.00

Balvenie Caribbean Cask DBL

$46.00

Basil Hayden DBL

$22.00

Bookers DBL

$25.00

Bulleit Bourbon DBL

$20.00

Bulleit Rye DBL

$20.00

Chivas Regal DBL

$20.50

Crown Royal DBL

$18.75

Dewars White DBL

$17.50

Fireball DBL

$17.50

Four Roses DBL

$25.50

Glenlivet 12 Yr DBL

$21.50

Jack Daniels DBL

$18.50

Jack Fire DBL

$18.50

Jameson DBL

$18.75

Jeffersons DBL

$18.00

Johnnie Walker Black DBL

$18.75

Johnnie Walker Red DBL

$17.50

Knob Creek Bourbon DBL

$21.75

Knob Creek Rye DBL

$21.75

Lagavulen DBL

$26.75

Macallans 12 Yr DBL

$23.25

Makers Mark DBL

$18.75

Oban 14 Yr DBL

$26.25

Southern Comfort DBL

$17.50

Whistle Pig Rye DBL

$39.00

Widow Jane 10 Yr DBL

$38.00

Woodford Reserve DBL

$22.00

Amaretto Disaronno

$12.50

Aperol

$12.50

Averna Amaro

$13.00

B + B

$16.00

Baileys Irish Cream

$12.50

Campari

$12.50

Chambord

$12.50

Fernet Branca

$12.50

Frangelico

$13.00

Godiva

$12.50

Grand Marnier

$14.25

Hennessy VS

$15.50

Jagermeister

$12.50

Kahlua

$12.50

Martell VSSD

$15.50

Nonino Amaro

$15.00

Pernod

$12.50

Rumplemintz

$11.50

Sambuca

$12.75

Sambuca Black

$12.75

St. Germain

$12.50

Tia Maria

$11.50

Montenegro Amaro

$13.00

Amaretto Disaronno DBL

$18.50

Aperol DBL

$18.50

Averna Amaro DBL

$19.00

B + B DBL

$22.00

Baileys Irish Cream DBL

$18.50

Campari DBL

$18.50

Chambord DBL

$18.50

Fernet Branca DBL

$18.50

Frangelico DBL

$19.00

Godiva DBL

$18.50

Grand Marnier DBL

$20.25

Hennessy VS DBL

$21.50

Jagermeister DBL

$18.50

Kahlua DBL

$18.50

Martell VSSD DBL

$21.50

Nonino Amaro DBL

$21.00

Pernod DBL

$18.50

Rumplemintz DBL

$17.50

Sambuca DBL

$18.75

Sambuca Black DBL

$18.75

St. Germain DBL

$18.50

Tia Maria DBL

$17.50

Del Maguey Vida

$13.00

Ilegal

$14.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$16.00

Del Majuey Vida DBL

$17.50

Illegal DBL

$18.75

Cocktails

Appletini

$14.00

Black Russian

$12.50

Daiquiri

$14.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$14.00

Espresso Martini

$17.00

Frose

$15.00

Hot Toddy

$13.00

Irish Coffee

$13.00

Kir Royal

$12.50

Long Island Iced Tea

$16.00

Mai Tai

$15.00

Miami Vice

$17.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Mind Eraser

$12.00

Mudslide

$16.00

Pina Colada

$15.00

Rob Roy

$14.00

Rusty Nail

$13.00

Sex on the Beach

$12.00

Strawberry Daiquiri

$15.00

Strawberry Margarita

$15.00

Tequila Sunrise

$12.00

Toasted Almond

$12.00

Tom Collins

$13.00

White Russian

$12.00

Chocolate Martini

$16.00

French Martini

$16.00

Bloody Mary

$13.00

Specialty Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$15.00

Bubbas Rum Punch

$16.00

Cucumber Crush

$15.50Out of stock

Espresso Martini

$17.00Out of stock

Fire Island Mule

$15.00

Island Sunshine

$15.00Out of stock

John Daly

$16.00

Mojito

$15.00Out of stock

Painkiller

$16.00

Paloma

$15.00

Rocket Fuel

$17.00

Rose Sangria

$15.00Out of stock

Spicy Pina Margarita

$15.50

Sundowner

$14.50

Sunken Forest

$16.00

Zippy Cooler

$15.00

Double Rocket Fuel

$25.00

Double John Daly

$23.00

Double Cucumber Crush

$20.00Out of stock

Wine

Corkage Fee

$34.00

90+ Cabernet GLS

$17.00

90+ Pinot Noir GLS

$14.00Out of stock

Chianti

$14.00Out of stock

Rioja

$13.00

90+ Barolo

$61.00Out of stock

90+ Cabernet BTL

$68.00Out of stock

90+ Pinot Noir BTL

$55.00Out of stock

Arrowood

$75.00Out of stock

Barone Ricasoli

$44.00Out of stock

Ben Marco

$40.00Out of stock

Chateau Larose-Trintaudon

$54.00Out of stock

Decoy

$53.00Out of stock

Duckhorn

$94.00Out of stock

Dutton Goldfield

$74.00Out of stock

Hacienda Lopez de Haro

$53.00Out of stock

Oyster Bay

$41.00Out of stock

90+ Chardonnay GLS

$13.00

90+ Pinot Grigio GLS

$12.00Out of stock

90+ Sauvignon Blanc GLS

$13.00

Albariño

$14.00Out of stock

BTL 90+ Chardonnay

$52.00

BTL 90+ Sauvignon Blanc

$52.00

BTL Santi Pinot Grigio

$36.00Out of stock

Chalk Hill

$49.00Out of stock

Dozoe

$34.00Out of stock

Hanna

$45.00Out of stock

Laurenz V - Singing Gruner

$36.00Out of stock

Mer Soleil

$55.00Out of stock

Mohua

$35.00Out of stock

Sancerre

$58.00Out of stock

William Fevre

$71.00

90+ Rose GLS

$12.00

90+ Rose BTL

$48.00

Chateau Montaud 1.5 Liter

$60.00

Miraval

$56.00Out of stock

90+ Prosecco GLS

$12.75

Piper Sonoma Brut

$46.00

Riondo

$38.00Out of stock

Tattinger

$85.00

Beer

*Blue Point Mother Pumpkin

$10.50Out of stock

*Blue Point Summer

$10.50Out of stock

*Montauk

$10.50Out of stock

*Pacifico

$10.50Out of stock

*Sloop Juice Bomb

$11.00Out of stock

Allagash White

$10.00

Barrier Money

$13.50Out of stock

Blue Moon

$9.75Out of stock

Blue Point Toasted Lager

$9.75Out of stock

Bud Light

$8.50Out of stock

Budweiser

$8.50Out of stock

Collective Arts Life in the Clouds

$13.50Out of stock

Coors Light

$8.00Out of stock

Corona

$9.75Out of stock

Corona Light

$9.75Out of stock

DUBCO Hazy Escape

$10.00Out of stock

DUBCO Waikiki Wheat

$10.00Out of stock

Guava Gose

$10.50Out of stock

Heineken

$9.75Out of stock

High Noon

$11.00

Jai Alai

$10.00Out of stock

Kona Big Wave

$10.00

Loaded Corona

$14.50Out of stock

Loaded Corona Light

$14.50Out of stock

Michelob Ultra

$8.50

Miller Lite

$8.00

Montauk Summer

$10.00Out of stock

Montauk Wave Chaser

$10.00Out of stock

Rotating Craft Beer

$10.00Out of stock

Sierra Hazy

$10.00Out of stock

Sloop Oktoberfest

$10.00Out of stock

Special Effect N/A

$10.00

Stella Artois

$9.75Out of stock

Strawberry Cider

$10.00

Whiteclaw

$10.00Out of stock

Montauk Pumpkin

$10.00Out of stock

N/A Beverages

Apple Juice

$5.00

Club Soda

$4.50

Coffee

$4.50

Coke

$4.50

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Diet Coke

$4.50

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

$4.75

Ginger Ale

$4.50

Goslings Ginger Beer

$6.00

Grapefruit Juice

$6.00

Iced Tea

$4.50

Kids Juice

$4.00

Kids Soda

$3.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.50

Pink Lemonade

$4.50

Red Bull

$8.25

Root Beer

$6.00

Saratoga 12oz Sparkling

$6.00Out of stock

Saratoga 28oz Sparkling

$9.00

Saratoga 28oz Still

$9.00

Shirley Temple

$4.50

Small Flat Water

$4.00

Sprite

$4.50

Tea

$4.00

Tomato Juice

$5.25

Shots

Bacardi Shot

$10.00

Blowjob Shot

$10.00

Blue Bomb

$13.00

Call Shot

$9.00

Casa Dragones Shot

$17.00

Casa Dragones Shot

$17.00

Casamigos Anejo Shot

$17.00

Casamigos Blanco Shot

$13.50

Casamigos Mezcal Shot

$10.00

Casamigos Reposado Shot

$15.00

Clase Azul Shot

$27.50

DJ 1942 Shot

$30.00

Don Julio Blanco Shot

$14.00

Espolon Shot

$9.00

Fernet Shot

$9.00

Fireball Shot

$9.00

Green Tea Shot

$10.00

Ilegal Mezcal Shot

$9.00

Jack Daniels Shot

$9.00

Jack Honey Shot

$10.00

Jager Bomb

$13.00

Jager Shot

$9.00

Jameson Shot

$10.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$10.00

Milagro Shot

$9.00

Montenegro Shot

$9.00

Patron Shot

$13.50

Pickleback Shot

$10.00

Premium Shot

$10.00

Screwball Shot

$9.00

Ultra Premium Shot

$13.00

White Tea Shot

$10.00

Appetizers

--ADD ON--

Brussel Sprouts

$15.50

Fried, Crisp Bacon, Ponzu Sauce

Calamari

$18.00Out of stock

Served with Marinara Dipping Sauce

Clam Chowder

$11.50

New England Clam Chowder

Clams Casino

$17.00Out of stock

Half Dozen Baked Local Clams, Onion, Peppers, Crisp Bacon

Coconut Shrimp

$15.00

Hot Wings

$19.00

Served with Bleu Cheese Dipping Sauce

Little Neck Clams - 1/2 Dozen

$12.50

Local Little Neck Clams

Little Neck Clams - Dozen

$21.00

Local Little Neck Clams

Mussels

$17.50

Lemongrass Broth with Sage and Garlic, served with Roasted Garlic Crostini

Oysters

$19.50Out of stock

Daily Selection of Locally Farmed Oysters, served with Apple Cucumber Mignonette

Shishito Peppers

$15.50Out of stock

Slistered Shishito Peppers, served with Roasted Garlic Dipping Sauce

Shrimp Cocktail

$18.00

Poached, Chilled, Spicy Cocktail Sauce

Soup of the Day

$12.00Out of stock

St. Louis Ribs

$18.00

Korean Barbecue Sauce, Kimchi

Steamers

$23.00Out of stock

Long Island Steamers, Fresh Soft Shell Clams, served with Broth and Drawn Butter

Truffle Fries

$12.50Out of stock

Parmesan Truffle Fries

Tuna Tartare

$19.50

Avocado, Wasabi Vinaigrette, Passion Fruit Puree, Won Ton Chips

Lunch Salad

--ADD ON--

Caesar Salad

$15.00

Half Romaine Heart, Seasoned Croutons, Shaved Parmegiano-Reggiano

Caprese Salad

$16.00Out of stock

Sliced Heirloom Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Passion Fruit Puree, Balsamic Reduction

Lemon Rocket Salad

$16.00

Cucumbers, Red Onion, Cherry Tomatoes, Quinoa, Raisins, Toasted Pumpkin Seeds, Lemon Truffle Vinaigrette

Signature Salad

$15.50Out of stock

Baby Greens, Toasted Walnuts, Sun-dried Cranberries, Smoked Mozzarella, Raspberry Vinaigrette

Lunch Entrees

--ADD ON--

1.5lb Lobster

$57.00

All American Burger

$18.50

BAT Panini

$18.50

Burger

$17.50

Buttermilk Fried Chicken

$19.00Out of stock

Catch of the Day

$17.00

Fish & Chips

$19.00Out of stock

Fish Tacos

$19.50Out of stock

Flounder Sandwich

$19.50Out of stock

Grilled Chicken Cutlet Sandwich

$17.50Out of stock

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$17.00Out of stock

Impossible Burger

$16.50

Lobster Roll

$44.00

Mag Burger

$19.00

Mag's Dip

$19.50

Mediterranean Bowl

$19.00

Prime Sirloin Steak Sandwich

$19.50Out of stock

Saltado

$32.00Out of stock

Tuna Poke Bowl

$20.50

Lunch Sides

--ADD ON--

Corn on the Cob

$7.50

Lunch Fries

$7.50Out of stock

Old Bay Chips

$7.00

Side Avocado

$4.00

Side BBQ Sauce

$1.50

Side Bread

$3.25

Side Grilled Chicken Breast

$8.00

Side of Greens

$5.50

Side Pickles

$3.50

Side Salmon

$9.50

Side Shrimp

$10.00

Side Sirloin

$11.50

Side Tuna

$10.00

Side Watermelon

$6.00

Sticky Rice

$6.00

Dinner Salad

--ADD ON--

Caesar Salad

$15.00

Half Romaine Heart, Seasoned Croutons, Shaved Parmegiano-Reggiano

Caprese Salad

$16.00Out of stock

Sliced Heirloom Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Passion Fruit Puree, Balsamic Reduction

Lemon Rocket Salad

$16.00

Cucumbers, Red Onion, Cherry Tomatoes, Quinoa, Raisins, Toasted Pumpkin Seeds, Lemon Truffle Vinaigrette

Signature Salad

$15.50Out of stock

Baby Greens, Toasted Walnuts, Sun-dried Cranberries, Smoked Mozzarella, Raspberry Vinaigrette

Dinner Entrees

--ADD ON--

1.5lb Lobster

$57.00

2.5lb Lobster

$98.00Out of stock

2lb Lobster

$78.00Out of stock

3.5lb Lobster

$128.00Out of stock

3lb Lobster

$118.00Out of stock

4lb Lobster

$144.00Out of stock

Chicken

$32.00

Cod

$35.00Out of stock

Grilled Pork Chop

$36.00

Grilled Prime NY Strip

$52.00

Halibut

$42.00Out of stock

Lobster Roll

$44.00

Mahi

$42.00

Octopus Dinner

$37.00

Penne Primavera

$28.00

Pineapple Bowl

$39.00

Salmon Filet

$33.00

Saltado

$32.00Out of stock

Tuna

$39.00Out of stock

Dinner Sides

--ADD ON--

Asparagus

$8.00Out of stock

Baked Potato

$7.50

Black Rice

$9.00

Broccolini

$8.00

Coconut Jasmine Rice

$8.00

Corn on the Cob

$7.50

Dinner Fries

$7.50Out of stock

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$7.50

Haricot Verts

$8.00

Jasmine Rice

$7.50

Old Bay Chips

$7.00

Side of Sweet Mashed Potatoes

$7.50Out of stock

Lobster Palooza

--ADD ON--

Clam Chowder Palooza

SDJ Palooza

******************************

Salad Palooza

Lobster Palooza

$38.00

Prime Rib Palooza

$38.00

PR End Cut Palooza

$38.00

Kids Menu

--ADD ON--

Cheeseburger

$12.00

Chicken Fingers

$14.00

Grilled Cheese

$9.50

Hamburger

$11.00

Hot Dog

$9.50

Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Penne Pasta

$9.50

Dessert

--ADD ON--

Cake Cutting Fee

$2.00

Caramel Cheesecake

$11.00

Ice Cream

$8.50

Key Lime Pie

$11.00Out of stock

Kids Ice Cream

$5.00

Large Cake

$80.00

Molten

$13.00Out of stock

Small Cake

$50.00

Retail (Copy)

Charity Gift Certificate

Concert Tickets

$50.00

Cover Charge

Gift Certificate

Hat

$30.00

Mask

$10.00

Men's T-Shirt

$25.00

Party Deposit

$50.00

Sweatshirt

$60.00

Woman's T-Shirt

$20.00

Discount

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Treat yourself to a delicious meal & cocktails on our deck overlooking The Great South Bay, while enjoying a breathtaking Fire Island sunset.

Location

1 Bungalow Walk, Ocean Beach, NY 11770

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Maguire’s Bayfront Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Castaway - 927 Evergreen Walk
orange starNo Reviews
927 Evergreen Walk Ocean Beach, NY 11770
View restaurantnext
Fire Island Beach house - 25 Cayuga Walk
orange starNo Reviews
25 Cayuga Walk Ocean Bay Park, NY 11770
View restaurantnext
Le Dock
orange starNo Reviews
60 Bay Walk Fire Island, NY 11706
View restaurantnext
LaLa's Lounge
orange star4.0 • 93
25 Bayview Avenue Bay Shore, NY 11706
View restaurantnext
The Pizzeria of Islip - 591 Main St.
orange star4.6 • 44
591 Main St. Islip, NY 11751
View restaurantnext
The Shed Restaurant - West Sayville, NY - 21 Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
21 Main St. NY West Sayville, NY 11796
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Ocean Beach
Bay Shore
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Sayville
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Brentwood
review star
No reviews yet
Patchogue
review star
Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)
Ronkonkoma
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Deer Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Amityville
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Smithtown
review star
No reviews yet
Commack
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston