- Home
- /
- Ocean Beach
- /
- Maguire’s Bayfront Restaurant - 1 Bungalow Walk
Maguire’s Bayfront Restaurant 1 Bungalow Walk
No reviews yet
1 Bungalow Walk
Ocean Beach, NY 11770
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Liquor
Titos
Grey Goose
Kettle One
Belvedere
Absolut Citron
Ciroc Coconut
Crop Cucumber
Deep Eddy Gradefruit
Deep Eddy Lemon
Firefly
Stoli
Stoli Blueberry
Stoli Orange
Stoli Raspberry
Stoli Vanilla
Van Gogh Espresso
Well Vodka
Well Vodka DBL
Absolut DBL
Belvedere DBL
Ciroc Coconut DBL
Crop Cucumber DBL
Deep Eddy Gradefruit DBL
Deep Eddy Lemon DBL
Firefly DBL
Grey Goose DBL
Kettle One DBL
Stoli DBL
Stoli Blueberry DBL
Stoli Orange DBL
Stoli Raspberry DBL
Stoli Vanilla DBL
Titos DBL
Van Gogh Espresso DBL
Beefeater
Bombay Sapphire
Tanqueray
Hendricks
Monkey 47
Beefeater DBL
Bombay Sapphire DBL
Hendricks DBL
Monkey 47 DBL
Tanqueray DBL
Appleton Estate Reserve
Bacardi
Bacardi 4
Bacardi Coconut
Barcardi Limon
Captain Morgan
Carabaya 151
Cruzan Pineapple
Cruzan Spiced
El Dorado 15
Goslings Dark Rum
Mt. Gay
Myer's Dark
Plantation Pineapple
Pussers
Ron Zacapa
Rumchata
Well Rum
Well Rum DBL
Appleton Estate Reserve DBL
Bacardi DBL
Bacardi 4 DBL
Bacardi Coconut DBL
Barcardi Limon DBL
Carabaya 151 DBL
Cruzan Pineapple DBL
Cruzan Spiced DBL
El Dorado 15 DBL
Goslings Dark Rum DBL
Mt. Gay DBL
Myer's Dark DBL
Plantation Pineapple DBL
Pussers DBL
Ron Zacapa DBL
Rumchata DBL
Casamigos Blanco
Patron Silver
Don Julio Blanco
Altos Tequila
Casamigos Anejo
Casamigos Reposado
Clase Azul Reposado
Don Julio 1942
Espolon Blanco
Herredura Blanco
Herredura Reposado
Jose Cuervo Gold
Milagro Blanco
Teremana Blanco
Teremana Reposado
Well Tequila
Casa Dragones Blanco
1800 Coconut
1800 Coconut
Well Tequila DBL
Casamigos Blanco DBL
Casamigos Reposado DBL
Casamigos Anejo DBL
Casa Dragones Blanco DBL
Clase Azul Reposado DBL
Don Julio Blanco DBL
Don Julio 1942 DBL
Espolon Blanco DBL
Herredura Blanco DBL
Herredura Reposado DBL
Jose Cuervo Gold DBL
Milagro Blanco DBL
Patron Silver DBL
Teremana Blanco DBL
Teremana Reposado DBL
Angels Envy
Balvenie Caribbean Cask
Basil Hayden
Bookers
Bulleit Bourbon
Bulleit Rye
Chivas Regal
Crown Royal
Dewars White
Fireball
Four Roses
Glenlivet 12 Yr
Jack Daniels
Jack Fire
Jameson
Jeffersons
Johnnie Walker Black
Johnnie Walker Red
Knob Creek Bourbon
Knob Creek Rye
Lagavulen
Macallans 12 Yr
Makers Mark
Oban 14 Yr
Southern Comfort
Whistle Pig Rye
Widow Jane 10 Yr
Woodford Reserve
Jack Honey
Angels Envy DBL
Balvenie Caribbean Cask DBL
Basil Hayden DBL
Bookers DBL
Bulleit Bourbon DBL
Bulleit Rye DBL
Chivas Regal DBL
Crown Royal DBL
Dewars White DBL
Fireball DBL
Four Roses DBL
Glenlivet 12 Yr DBL
Jack Daniels DBL
Jack Fire DBL
Jameson DBL
Jeffersons DBL
Johnnie Walker Black DBL
Johnnie Walker Red DBL
Knob Creek Bourbon DBL
Knob Creek Rye DBL
Lagavulen DBL
Macallans 12 Yr DBL
Makers Mark DBL
Oban 14 Yr DBL
Southern Comfort DBL
Whistle Pig Rye DBL
Widow Jane 10 Yr DBL
Woodford Reserve DBL
Amaretto Disaronno
Aperol
Averna Amaro
B + B
Baileys Irish Cream
Campari
Chambord
Fernet Branca
Frangelico
Godiva
Grand Marnier
Hennessy VS
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Martell VSSD
Nonino Amaro
Pernod
Rumplemintz
Sambuca
Sambuca Black
St. Germain
Tia Maria
Montenegro Amaro
Amaretto Disaronno DBL
Aperol DBL
Averna Amaro DBL
B + B DBL
Baileys Irish Cream DBL
Campari DBL
Chambord DBL
Fernet Branca DBL
Frangelico DBL
Godiva DBL
Grand Marnier DBL
Hennessy VS DBL
Jagermeister DBL
Kahlua DBL
Martell VSSD DBL
Nonino Amaro DBL
Pernod DBL
Rumplemintz DBL
Sambuca DBL
Sambuca Black DBL
St. Germain DBL
Tia Maria DBL
Del Maguey Vida
Ilegal
Casamigos Mezcal
Del Majuey Vida DBL
Illegal DBL
Cocktails
Appletini
Black Russian
Daiquiri
Dark 'N Stormy
Espresso Martini
Frose
Hot Toddy
Irish Coffee
Kir Royal
Long Island Iced Tea
Mai Tai
Miami Vice
Mimosa
Mind Eraser
Mudslide
Pina Colada
Rob Roy
Rusty Nail
Sex on the Beach
Strawberry Daiquiri
Strawberry Margarita
Tequila Sunrise
Toasted Almond
Tom Collins
White Russian
Chocolate Martini
French Martini
Bloody Mary
Specialty Cocktails
Aperol Spritz
Bubbas Rum Punch
Cucumber Crush
Espresso Martini
Fire Island Mule
Island Sunshine
John Daly
Mojito
Painkiller
Paloma
Rocket Fuel
Rose Sangria
Spicy Pina Margarita
Sundowner
Sunken Forest
Zippy Cooler
Double Rocket Fuel
Double John Daly
Double Cucumber Crush
Wine
Corkage Fee
90+ Cabernet GLS
90+ Pinot Noir GLS
Chianti
Rioja
90+ Barolo
90+ Cabernet BTL
90+ Pinot Noir BTL
Arrowood
Barone Ricasoli
Ben Marco
Chateau Larose-Trintaudon
Decoy
Duckhorn
Dutton Goldfield
Hacienda Lopez de Haro
Oyster Bay
90+ Chardonnay GLS
90+ Pinot Grigio GLS
90+ Sauvignon Blanc GLS
Albariño
BTL 90+ Chardonnay
BTL 90+ Sauvignon Blanc
BTL Santi Pinot Grigio
Chalk Hill
Dozoe
Hanna
Laurenz V - Singing Gruner
Mer Soleil
Mohua
Sancerre
William Fevre
90+ Rose GLS
90+ Rose BTL
Chateau Montaud 1.5 Liter
Miraval
90+ Prosecco GLS
Piper Sonoma Brut
Riondo
Tattinger
Beer
*Blue Point Mother Pumpkin
*Blue Point Summer
*Montauk
*Pacifico
*Sloop Juice Bomb
Allagash White
Barrier Money
Blue Moon
Blue Point Toasted Lager
Bud Light
Budweiser
Collective Arts Life in the Clouds
Coors Light
Corona
Corona Light
DUBCO Hazy Escape
DUBCO Waikiki Wheat
Guava Gose
Heineken
High Noon
Jai Alai
Kona Big Wave
Loaded Corona
Loaded Corona Light
Michelob Ultra
Miller Lite
Montauk Summer
Montauk Wave Chaser
Rotating Craft Beer
Sierra Hazy
Sloop Oktoberfest
Special Effect N/A
Stella Artois
Strawberry Cider
Whiteclaw
Montauk Pumpkin
N/A Beverages
Apple Juice
Club Soda
Coffee
Coke
Cranberry Juice
Diet Coke
Fresh Brewed Iced Tea
Ginger Ale
Goslings Ginger Beer
Grapefruit Juice
Iced Tea
Kids Juice
Kids Soda
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Pink Lemonade
Red Bull
Root Beer
Saratoga 12oz Sparkling
Saratoga 28oz Sparkling
Saratoga 28oz Still
Shirley Temple
Small Flat Water
Sprite
Tea
Tomato Juice
Shots
Bacardi Shot
Blowjob Shot
Blue Bomb
Call Shot
Casa Dragones Shot
Casa Dragones Shot
Casamigos Anejo Shot
Casamigos Blanco Shot
Casamigos Mezcal Shot
Casamigos Reposado Shot
Clase Azul Shot
DJ 1942 Shot
Don Julio Blanco Shot
Espolon Shot
Fernet Shot
Fireball Shot
Green Tea Shot
Ilegal Mezcal Shot
Jack Daniels Shot
Jack Honey Shot
Jager Bomb
Jager Shot
Jameson Shot
Lemon Drop Shot
Milagro Shot
Montenegro Shot
Patron Shot
Pickleback Shot
Premium Shot
Screwball Shot
Ultra Premium Shot
White Tea Shot
Appetizers
--ADD ON--
Brussel Sprouts
Fried, Crisp Bacon, Ponzu Sauce
Calamari
Served with Marinara Dipping Sauce
Clam Chowder
New England Clam Chowder
Clams Casino
Half Dozen Baked Local Clams, Onion, Peppers, Crisp Bacon
Coconut Shrimp
Hot Wings
Served with Bleu Cheese Dipping Sauce
Little Neck Clams - 1/2 Dozen
Local Little Neck Clams
Little Neck Clams - Dozen
Local Little Neck Clams
Mussels
Lemongrass Broth with Sage and Garlic, served with Roasted Garlic Crostini
Oysters
Daily Selection of Locally Farmed Oysters, served with Apple Cucumber Mignonette
Shishito Peppers
Slistered Shishito Peppers, served with Roasted Garlic Dipping Sauce
Shrimp Cocktail
Poached, Chilled, Spicy Cocktail Sauce
Soup of the Day
St. Louis Ribs
Korean Barbecue Sauce, Kimchi
Steamers
Long Island Steamers, Fresh Soft Shell Clams, served with Broth and Drawn Butter
Truffle Fries
Parmesan Truffle Fries
Tuna Tartare
Avocado, Wasabi Vinaigrette, Passion Fruit Puree, Won Ton Chips
Lunch Salad
--ADD ON--
Caesar Salad
Half Romaine Heart, Seasoned Croutons, Shaved Parmegiano-Reggiano
Caprese Salad
Sliced Heirloom Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Passion Fruit Puree, Balsamic Reduction
Lemon Rocket Salad
Cucumbers, Red Onion, Cherry Tomatoes, Quinoa, Raisins, Toasted Pumpkin Seeds, Lemon Truffle Vinaigrette
Signature Salad
Baby Greens, Toasted Walnuts, Sun-dried Cranberries, Smoked Mozzarella, Raspberry Vinaigrette
Lunch Entrees
--ADD ON--
1.5lb Lobster
All American Burger
BAT Panini
Burger
Buttermilk Fried Chicken
Catch of the Day
Fish & Chips
Fish Tacos
Flounder Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Cutlet Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Impossible Burger
Lobster Roll
Mag Burger
Mag's Dip
Mediterranean Bowl
Prime Sirloin Steak Sandwich
Saltado
Tuna Poke Bowl
Lunch Sides
Dinner Salad
--ADD ON--
Caesar Salad
Half Romaine Heart, Seasoned Croutons, Shaved Parmegiano-Reggiano
Caprese Salad
Sliced Heirloom Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Passion Fruit Puree, Balsamic Reduction
Lemon Rocket Salad
Cucumbers, Red Onion, Cherry Tomatoes, Quinoa, Raisins, Toasted Pumpkin Seeds, Lemon Truffle Vinaigrette
Signature Salad
Baby Greens, Toasted Walnuts, Sun-dried Cranberries, Smoked Mozzarella, Raspberry Vinaigrette
Dinner Entrees
--ADD ON--
1.5lb Lobster
2.5lb Lobster
2lb Lobster
3.5lb Lobster
3lb Lobster
4lb Lobster
Chicken
Cod
Grilled Pork Chop
Grilled Prime NY Strip
Halibut
Lobster Roll
Mahi
Octopus Dinner
Penne Primavera
Pineapple Bowl
Salmon Filet
Saltado
Tuna
Dinner Sides
Lobster Palooza
Kids Menu
Dessert
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Treat yourself to a delicious meal & cocktails on our deck overlooking The Great South Bay, while enjoying a breathtaking Fire Island sunset.
1 Bungalow Walk, Ocean Beach, NY 11770