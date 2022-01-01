Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mah-Ze-Dahr Bakery West Village

28 Greenwich Ave

New York, NY 10011

Breakfast Pastries

Banana Bread

Banana Bread

$5.00

there’s something magical and nostalgic about bananas baked into bread. satisfying and intense, you may be tempted to call it cake. we are.

Brioche Doughnut

Brioche Doughnut

$5.25

tender brioche dough is taken to new heights as our doughnut, which is gently kissed with vanilla pastry cream and dipped in sugar mixed with ground vanilla beans. "favorite doughnut" in new york city- the new york times

Cherry Scone

$5.00Out of stock

this scone is soft on the inside and crusty on the outside and dotted with dried sour cherries from michigan. each bite is a perfectly balanced fruit filled journy; no jam required.

Chocolate Chip Scone

$5.00

Croissant

$5.00

made with french grass-fed butter and a sourdough starter, this croissant promises to instantly transport you to your favorite parisian bistro.

Granola Parfait

$6.75

Chocolate Tea Cake

$5.50

Jelly Doughnut

$5.00

Pain au Chocolat

$5.50

our classic croissant is taken to the next level when baked with a bar of semi-sweet valrhona chocolate running through the center. you'll swear you died and went to a better place.

Challah

$9.00

Croissant Bread Pudding

$5.00Out of stock

Oatmeal

$6.00

Old Fashioned Doughnut

$5.25Out of stock

Savory

Mushroom + Leek Croissant

$8.00

Smoked Gouda Biscuit

$5.00Out of stock

Smoked Salmon Croissant

$10.25

Spicy Cheese Danish

$5.00Out of stock

Tomato Galette

$6.00

Turkey + Gruyere Croissant

$8.00

Vegetable Focaccia

$7.50

Vegetable Quiche

$7.50+

Curried Chicken Salad

$10.50

Pimento Cheese Danish

$5.00

Cheddar + Jalapeno Scone

$5.00

whisper of jalapeños spice this delicious savory scone. chock-full of sharp cheddar, with a generous sprinkling of sea salt this scone is certain to satisfy.

Cakes & Tarts

Heavenly Cheesecake

Heavenly Cheesecake

$7.50+

light and creamy, this cheesecake whispers with a hint of lemon zest and vanilla bean. nestled into a graham cracker crumb crust, this creamy confection will please even the toughest of palates. "absolutely best cheesecakes in new york" - ny magazine

Devil in Ganache

Devil in Ganache

$7.50+

a fudgy intense chocolate cake enrobed in a whipped chocolate ganache frosting. two layers, endless possibilities.

Coconut Cake

$7.50+Out of stock

Chef's Special

$8.50+

Apple Crumble Pie

$7.00+Out of stock

Lemon Meringue Cake

$60.00Out of stock

Pecan Pie

$7.00+Out of stock

Pumpkin Pie

$7.00+Out of stock

Olive Oil Cake

$7.00+

Mixed Berry Pie

$7.00+

Carrot Cake

$7.50+

Sweet Bites

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00

traditional cookies baked to chewy, salty-sweet perfection. the taste experience is taken to a new level with the combination of chocolates, sugars and a hint of french sea salt.

Chocolate Explosion Cookie

Chocolate Explosion Cookie

$2.00

when a brownie meets a cookie, the result is this surprising little gem. deep chocolate dough is rolled in confectioners’ sugar, and then baked until the decadent chocolate cookie breaks through the white peaks of sugar crust. seriously. rated #1 on "the best cookies in nyc" - time out magazine

Cookie Of The Month

$2.00
Dark Chocolate Brownie

Dark Chocolate Brownie

$4.50

the perfect bite of dark chocolate and the tiniest hint of crunch to the crust, topped with a dusting of confectioners’ sugar. this is a rich, intense chocolate experience.

Vanilla Choux

Vanilla Choux

$3.75

our whisper-thin puff of pâte à choux pastry is enveloped in a delicate sugar cookie crust and then filled with a decadent vanilla pastry cream. Quite possibly the perfect food.

Guava Bar

$4.50Out of stock

Mah-Ze-Dahr Bar

$4.50

Grab and Go

All-Day Granola

All-Day Granola

$20.00+

imagine the granola of your dreams where you don’t have to pick anything out because everything is exactly what you always wished for. yes, that’s our granola. enjoy it with a splash of milk, mixed with yogurt, or better yet…out of the palm of your hand.

Cheddar Crisp

$7.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Roulades

$22.00

fresh cookies whenever your heart desires is now a reality with our logs of cookie dough. store in the refrigerator or freezer and you will never be without a fresh-from-the-oven sweet treat again. makes 12 cookies.

Chocolate Sable

$10.00

Chocolate Toffee

$8.50
Peanut Brittle

Peanut Brittle

$8.00

sweet, buttery, hard and crunchy, the perfect salty + sweet treat. Enough to share, but you won’t want to! Gluten-free

Toro Treats

$8.00

Vanilla Bean Marshmallows

$12.00+

Vanilla Bean Shortbread

$10.00

vanilla bean shortbread: decadent cookies made with pure madagascar vanilla bean paste and deliciously salted butter. the perfect bite every time.

Holiday Specials

Bake at Home Cinnamon Rolls

$30.00

Back to School Box

$50.00

Apple Fritter

$5.00

Honey Loaf

$14.00

Cans & Btls

Bottled Water (Still)

$3.00

Bottle Water (Sparkling)

$3.00

La Colombe Canned Iced Coffee

$3.50

La Colombe Canned Draft Latte

$3.50

La Colombe Canned Oat Draft Latte

$3.50

Natalie’s Juice - Orange

$4.50

Natalie’s Juice - Strawberry Lemonade

$4.50

Natalie's Juice - Lemonade

$4.50

Apple Juice

$4.50

Retail

La Colombe Corsica (Whole Bean)

La Colombe Corsica (Whole Bean)

$13.00
La Colombe Nizza (Whole Bean)

La Colombe Nizza (Whole Bean)

$13.00

La Colombe New Yorker (Whole Bean)

$15.00

La Colombe Winter Toast (Whole Bean)

$14.00
La Colombe Cold Brew Concentrate

La Colombe Cold Brew Concentrate

$28.00

Tea Towel

$15.00

our 100% cotton, 27” square custom printed tea towel is the beginning of a tradition for Mah-Ze-Dahr. each year, we will release a limited run of a new design based on our brand, our beliefs, and our love of food. this year, we start with our ethos of mystery and desire.

Mah-Ze-Dahr Apron

$45.00

Mah-Ze-Dahr Hat

$15.00

Mah-Ze-Dahr S’well Bottle

$35.00

whether you take your coffee hot or cold, this swell bottle is perfect for you. this triple layered, vacuum sealed bottle is designed to keep beverages cold for 24 hours or hot for 12.

Apolis Bag

$68.00Out of stock

stylish, sustainable, ethical; you can have it all. handcrafted in bangladesh, apolis bags feature a soft leather handle and spill-proof lining. they are large enough to carry most anything and chic enough to go most anywhere.

Birthday Candle

$1.00

Gift Wrapping

$5.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
mahzedahr is the intangible essence of magic in every bite of our pastries

Location

28 Greenwich Ave, New York, NY 10011

Directions

