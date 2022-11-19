- Home
Mah-Ze-Dahr Bakery Capital Riverfront
Popular Items
Pastries
Almond Croissant
Banana Bread
there’s something magical and nostalgic about bananas baked into bread. satisfying and intense, you may be tempted to call it cake. we are.
Brioche Doughnut
tender brioche dough is taken to new heights as our doughnut, which is gently kissed with vanilla pastry cream and dipped in sugar mixed with ground vanilla beans. "favorite doughnut" in new york city- the new york times
Buttermilk Scallion and Smoked Gouda Biscuit
Caprese Sandwich
Challah
egg, butter, sesame seed
Cherry Scone
this scone is soft on the inside and crusty on the outside and dotted with dried sour cherries from michigan. each bite is a perfectly balanced fruit filled journy; no jam required.
Chocolate Almond Croissant
Talk about taking a good thing to the next level, to make our almond croissants our classic and chocolate croissants are cut in half, dipped in rum syrup, toasted and sandwich around a delicious frangipane filling.
Chocolate Chip Scone
abandon every thought you’ve ever had about a scone only being a vehicle for butter & jam. bite into the crust and lose yourself in our flaky, light confections, studded with nuggets of chocolate.
Chocolate Tea Cake
A rich, chocolatey teacake that is a cross between a muffin and chocolate cake. Filled with semisweet chocolate chips and sprinkled with powdered sugar for balance.
Cinnamon Roll
Catch them while you can, these cult favorites are always the first pastry to run out every morning. Fluffy brioche dough is swirled with cinnamon, brown sugar baked to golden perfections before being drizzled with tangy cream cheese frosting.
Croissant
made with french grass-fed butter and a sourdough starter, this croissant promises to instantly transport you to your favorite parisian bistro.
Croissant Monkey Bread
Bite sized pieces of croissant dough are rolled in autumnal spiced sugar, baked together, and glaze in a light apricot nappage to make this extra-flaky, extra-delicious pull apart bread.
Curried Chicken Salad Sandwich
Granola Parfait
Jelly Doughnut
Mah-Ze-Dahr Bar
our signature treat starts with an oatmeal brown sugar cookie base, which is topped with toasted pecans and decadent chocolate bits. all of this is then bathed in a brown butter salted caramel sauce and baked to marry the flavors together.
Muesli
Mushroom + Leek croissant
Old Fashioned Doughnut
a classic cake donut, fluffy on the inside with a crunchy vanilla buttermilk glaze.
Pain au Chocolat
our classic croissant is taken to the next level when baked with a bar of semi-sweet valrhona chocolate running through the center. you'll swear you died and went to a better place.
Pimento Danish
Salmon Sandwich
Smoked Salmon Sandwich
Tomato Galette
Turkey and Gruyere Croissant
Vegetable Focaccia
Vegetable (Spinach + Onion) Quiche (Slice)
Vegetable (Spinach + Onion) Quiche (Whole)
Red Pepper Quiche (Slice)
flakey pasty is filled with fire-roasted red peppers, sauteed spinach and feta.
Red Pepper Quiche (Whole)
Oatmeal
Cheddar Jalapeno Scone
whisper of jalapeños spice this delicious savory scone. chock-full of sharp cheddar, with a generous sprinkling of sea salt this scone is certain to satisfy.
Cranberry Scone
Cakes & Tarts
Apple Crumble Pie (Slice)
We pair Granny Smith apples with autumn spices and a crumble topping that is sure to bring out the best of the season. 9” pie.
Apple Crumble Pie (Whole)
Black Forrest Cake
Carrot Cake (Slice)
no nuts, no raisins, no distractions. just perfectly spiced carrot cake. moist and delicate cake is paired with a tangy cream cheese frosting that is sweetened with maple, rather traditional sugar. a must try.
Carrot Cake (Whole)
Coconut Cake (Slice)
Coconut Cake (Whole)
Devil in Ganache (Slice)
a fudgy intense chocolate cake enrobed in a whipped chocolate ganache frosting. two layers, endless possibilities.
Devil in Ganache (Whole)
a fudgy intense chocolate cake enrobed in a whipped chocolate ganache frosting. two layers, endless possibilities.
Heavenly Cheesecake (Slice)
light and creamy, this cheesecake whispers with a hint of lemon zest and vanilla bean. nestled into a graham cracker crumb crust, this creamy confection will please even the toughest of palates. "absolutely best cheesecakes in new york" - ny magazine
Heavenly Cheesecake (Whole)
light and creamy, this cheesecake whispers with a hint of lemon zest and vanilla bean. nestled into a graham cracker crumb crust, this creamy confection will please even the toughest of palates. "absolutely best cheesecakes in new york" - ny magazine
Lemon Meringue Cake (Slice)
Reimagining our favorite part of summer, we have transformed the traditional pie into a three-layer lemon cake filled with lemon curd. We envelop the cake with Swiss meringue frosting and toast it to perfection.
Lemon Meringue Cake (Whole)
Reimagining our favorite part of summer, we have transformed the traditional pie into a three-layer lemon cake filled with lemon curd. We envelop the cake with Swiss meringue frosting and toast it to perfection.
Pecan Pie (Slice)
Pecan Pie (Whole)
Pumpkin Pie (Slice)
Pumpkin Pie (Whole)
Red Velvet Cake (Slice)
Three layers of delicate, moist, crimson cake are enrobed in a tangy creamy cheese frosting with hints of lemon zest.
Red Velvet Cake (Whole)
Mixed Berry Pie (Slice)
Mixed Berry Pie (Whole)
Sweet Bites
Baharat Cookie
Chocolate Chip Cookie
traditional cookies baked to chewy, salty-sweet perfection. the taste experience is taken to a new level with the combination of chocolates, sugars and a hint of french sea salt.
Chocolate Explosion Cookie
when a brownie meets a cookie, the result is this surprising little gem. deep chocolate dough is rolled in confectioners’ sugar, and then baked until the decadent chocolate cookie breaks through the white peaks of sugar crust. seriously. rated #1 on "the best cookies in nyc" - time out magazine
Dark Chocolate Brownie
the perfect bite of dark chocolate and the tiniest hint of crunch to the crust, topped with a dusting of confectioners’ sugar. this is a rich, intense chocolate experience.
Gingersnap
Guava Bar
Mah-Ze-Dahr Bars
Snickerdoodle
Toasted Sesame Cookie
Vanilla Choux
our whisper-thin puff of pâte à choux pastry is enveloped in a delicate sugar cookie crust and then filled with a decadent vanilla pastry cream. Quite possibly the perfect food.
Grab and Go/Kits
All-Day Granola (10 oz)
imagine the granola of your dreams where you don’t have to pick anything out because everything is exactly what you always wished for. yes, that’s our granola. enjoy it with a splash of milk, mixed with yogurt, or better yet…out of the palm of your hand.
Cheddar Crisp
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Roulades
fresh cookies whenever your heart desires is now a reality with our logs of cookie dough. store in the refrigerator or freezer and you will never be without a fresh-from-the-oven sweet treat again. makes 12 cookies.
Chocolate Toffee
Peanut Brittle
sweet, buttery, hard and crunchy, the perfect salty + sweet treat. Enough to share, but you won’t want to! Gluten-free
Toro Treats
Vanilla Bean Shortbread (10 pack)
vanilla bean shortbread: decadent cookies made with pure madagascar vanilla bean paste and deliciously salted butter. the perfect bite every time.
Jar of All-Day Granola
imagine the granola of your dreams where you don’t have to pick anything out because everything is exactly what you always wished for. yes, that’s our granola. enjoy it with a splash of milk, mixed with yogurt, or better yet…out of the palm of your hand. get a subscription of it. you'll never be without it and you won't be sorry. 18 ounce jar. vegan.
Small Jar of Granola
Vanilla Marshmallow (6pk)
we have reimagined the marshmallow from a childhood favorite to a decadent, artisanal treat, using madagascar vanilla bean, fit for your daily cortado, cappuccino, hot chocolate or s’more. 6 pcs. gluten-free.
Holiday Specials
Other
Cans & Btls
La Colombe Canned Iced Coffee
La Colombe Canned Draft Latte
La Colombe Canned Oat Draft Latte
La Colombe Canned Oat Vanilla Draft Latte
Natalie’s Juice - Orange
Natalie’s Juice - Strawberry Lemonade
Bottled Water (Still)
Topo Chico (Sparkling)
Apple Juice
Natalie’s Juice - Purify
Boyland Ginger Ale
Boyland Cream Soda
Boyland Orange Soda
Retail
La Colombe Corsica (Whole Bean)
La Colombe Nizza (Whole Bean)
La Colombe Cold Brew Concentrate
Tea Towel
our 100% cotton, 27” square custom printed tea towel is the beginning of a tradition for Mah-Ze-Dahr. each year, we will release a limited run of a new design based on our brand, our beliefs, and our love of food. this year, we start with our ethos of mystery and desire.
S’well Bottle
whether you take your coffee hot or cold, this swell bottle is perfect for you. this triple layered, vacuum sealed bottle is designed to keep beverages cold for 24 hours or hot for 12.
100% Cotton Tote Bag
take us wherever you go with our 100% cotton custom tote bag. perfect to carry your pastries home, run your errands and share your love of Mah-Ze-Dahr.
Apolis Bag
stylish, sustainable, ethical; you can have it all. handcrafted in bangladesh, apolis bags feature a soft leather handle and spill-proof lining. they are large enough to carry most anything and chic enough to go most anywhere.
Birthday Candle
Blue Cup Enamel Pin
Brioche Doughnut Enamel Pin
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
mahzedahr is the intangible essence of magic in every bite of our pastries
1201 Half Street, SE #105, 1201 Half Street, SE, DC 20003