Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mah-Ze-Dahr Bakery National Landing

review star

No reviews yet

1550 Crystal Drive

Arlington, VA 22202

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Brioche Doughnut
Vanilla Choux
Pain au Chocolat

Breakfast Pastries

Almond Croissant

$5.50

Talk about taking a good thing to the next level, to make our almond croissants our classic and chocolate croissants are cut in half, dipped in rum syrup, toasted and sandwich around a delicious frangipane filling.

Apple Hand Pie

$4.00Out of stock
Banana Bread

Banana Bread

$4.00

there’s something magical and nostalgic about bananas baked into bread. satisfying and intense, you may be tempted to call it cake. we are.

Brioche Doughnut

Brioche Doughnut

$4.50

tender brioche dough is taken to new heights as our doughnut, which is gently kissed with vanilla pastry cream and dipped in sugar mixed with ground vanilla beans. "favorite doughnut" in new york city- the new york times

Cherry Scone

Cherry Scone

$4.00Out of stock

this scone is soft on the inside and crusty on the outside and dotted with dried sour cherries from michigan. each bite is a perfectly balanced fruit filled journy; no jam required.

Chocolate Chip Scone

$4.00Out of stock

Chocolate Tea Cake

$5.00
Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$6.50

Catch them while you can, these cult favorites are always the first pastry to run out every morning. Fluffy brioche dough is swirled with cinnamon, brown sugar baked to golden perfections before being drizzled with tangy cream cheese frosting.

Cranberry Scone

$4.00

Croissant

$4.50

made with french grass-fed butter and a sourdough starter, this croissant promises to instantly transport you to your favorite parisian bistro.

Croissant Monkey Bread

$4.00

Bite sized pieces of croissant dough are rolled in autumnal spiced sugar, baked together, and glaze in a light apricot nappage to make this extra-flaky, extra-delicious pull apart bread.

Granola Cereal

$5.50Out of stock

Granola Parfait

$5.00

Jelly Doughnut

$4.50Out of stock

Oatmeal

$6.00

Old Fashioned Doughnut

$4.25Out of stock

a classic cake donut, fluffy on the inside with a crunchy vanilla buttermilk glaze.

Pain au Chocolat

$5.00

our classic croissant is taken to the next level when baked with a bar of semi-sweet valrhona chocolate running through the center. you'll swear you died and went to a better place.

Smoked Gouda Biscuit

$4.00Out of stock

Savory

Curried Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.50

Salmon Sandwich

$9.75

Turkey + Gruyere Croissant

$6.25

Spinach + Onion Quiche (Slice)

$7.00

Vegetable Focaccia

$6.00

Mushroom + Leek Croissant

$6.25

Pimento Danish

$4.50

Tomato Galette

$6.00Out of stock

Red Pepper Quiche (Slice)

$7.00

Red Pepper Quiche (Whole)

$55.00Out of stock

Cheddar + Jalapeño Scone

$4.00

whisper of jalapeños spice this delicious savory scone. chock-full of sharp cheddar, with a generous sprinkling of sea salt this scone is certain to satisfy.

Cakes & Tarts

Apple Crumble Pie (Slice)

$7.00
Heavenly Cheesecake (Slice)

Heavenly Cheesecake (Slice)

$7.00

light and creamy, this cheesecake whispers with a hint of lemon zest and vanilla bean. nestled into a graham cracker crumb crust, this creamy confection will please even the toughest of palates. "absolutely best cheesecakes in new york" - ny magazine

Coconut Cake (Slice)

$7.00Out of stock
Devil in Ganache (Slice)

Devil in Ganache (Slice)

$7.00

a fudgy intense chocolate cake enrobed in a whipped chocolate ganache frosting. two layers, endless possibilities.

Apple Crumble Pie (Whole)

$39.00Out of stock

Coconut Cake (Whole)

$60.00Out of stock

Pecan Pie (Slice)

$7.00

Pecan Pie (Whole)

$45.00

Pumpkin Pie (Slice)

$7.00

Pumpkin Pie (Whole)

$39.00Out of stock

Red Velvet Cake (Slice)

$7.00Out of stock

Three layers of delicate, moist, crimson cake are enrobed in a tangy creamy cheese frosting with hints of lemon zest.

Red Velvet Cake (Whole)

$60.00Out of stock

Three layers of delicate, moist, crimson cake are enrobed in a tangy creamy cheese frosting with hints of lemon zest.

Carrot Cake (Slice)

$7.00

Mixed Berry Pie (Slice)

$7.00Out of stock

Mixed Berry Pie (Whole)

$39.00Out of stock

Sweet Bites

Baharat Cookie

$2.00Out of stock
Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00

traditional cookies baked to chewy, salty-sweet perfection. the taste experience is taken to a new level with the combination of chocolates, sugars and a hint of french sea salt.

Chocolate Explosion Cookie

Chocolate Explosion Cookie

$2.00

when a brownie meets a cookie, the result is this surprising little gem. deep chocolate dough is rolled in confectioners’ sugar, and then baked until the decadent chocolate cookie breaks through the white peaks of sugar crust. seriously. rated #1 on "the best cookies in nyc" - time out magazine

Dark Chocolate Brownie

Dark Chocolate Brownie

$4.25

the perfect bite of dark chocolate and the tiniest hint of crunch to the crust, topped with a dusting of confectioners’ sugar. this is a rich, intense chocolate experience.

Vanilla Choux

Vanilla Choux

$3.25

our whisper-thin puff of pâte à choux pastry is enveloped in a delicate sugar cookie crust and then filled with a decadent vanilla pastry cream. Quite possibly the perfect food.

Toasted Sesame Cookie

$2.00Out of stock
Mah-Ze-Dahr Bar

Mah-Ze-Dahr Bar

$4.25

our signature treat starts with an oatmeal brown sugar cookie base, which is topped with toasted pecans and decadent chocolate bits. all of this is then bathed in a brown butter salted caramel sauce and baked to marry the flavors together.

Guava Bar

$4.00Out of stock

Ginger Snap Cookie

$2.00

Grab and Go/Kits

Small Jar of Granola

$9.00
All-Day Granola (16 oz)

All-Day Granola (16 oz)

$18.00Out of stock

imagine the granola of your dreams where you don’t have to pick anything out because everything is exactly what you always wished for. yes, that’s our granola. enjoy it with a splash of milk, mixed with yogurt, or better yet…out of the palm of your hand.

Cheddar Crisp

$5.50

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Roulades

$20.00

fresh cookies whenever your heart desires is now a reality with our logs of cookie dough. store in the refrigerator or freezer and you will never be without a fresh-from-the-oven sweet treat again. makes 12 cookies.

Chocolate Toffee

$8.50
Peanut Brittle

Peanut Brittle

$7.50

sweet, buttery, hard and crunchy, the perfect salty + sweet treat. Enough to share, but you won’t want to! Gluten-free

Toro Treats

$8.00

Vanilla Bean Marshmallows (6 pieces)

$6.00

Vanilla Bean Shortbread (10 pack)

$10.00

vanilla bean shortbread: decadent cookies made with pure madagascar vanilla bean paste and deliciously salted butter. the perfect bite every time.

Chocolate Sable

$10.00

Holiday Specials

Back to School Box

$50.00Out of stock

Ma'amoul

$4.50Out of stock

Apple Fritter

$4.50Out of stock

Honey Loaf

$14.00Out of stock

Cans & Btls

Apple Juice

$3.50

Bottle Water (Sparkling)

$3.00

Bottled Water (Still)

$3.00

Boylans Cola

$3.00

Boylans Ginger Ale

$3.00

Boylans Rootbeer

$3.00

Boylans Seltzer

$3.00

La Colombe Canned Draft Latte

$3.50Out of stock

La Colombe Canned Iced Coffee

$3.50

La Colombe Canned Mocha Latte

$3.50Out of stock

La Colombe Canned Oat Draft Latte

$3.50Out of stock

La Colombe Canned Vanilla Latte

$3.50Out of stock

Natalie's Juice - Lemonade

$4.50

Natalie’s Juice - Orange

$4.50

Natalie’s Juice - Strawberry Lemonade

$4.50

Retail

La Colombe Corsica (Whole Bean)

La Colombe Corsica (Whole Bean)

$13.00
La Colombe Nizza (Whole Bean)

La Colombe Nizza (Whole Bean)

$13.00
La Colombe Cold Brew Concentrate

La Colombe Cold Brew Concentrate

$28.00Out of stock

Tea Towel

$15.00

our 100% cotton, 27” square custom printed tea towel is the beginning of a tradition for Mah-Ze-Dahr. each year, we will release a limited run of a new design based on our brand, our beliefs, and our love of food. this year, we start with our ethos of mystery and desire.

S’well Bottle

$35.00

whether you take your coffee hot or cold, this swell bottle is perfect for you. this triple layered, vacuum sealed bottle is designed to keep beverages cold for 24 hours or hot for 12.

100% Cotton Tote Bag

$25.00Out of stock

take us wherever you go with our 100% cotton custom tote bag. perfect to carry your pastries home, run your errands and share your love of Mah-Ze-Dahr.

Birthday Candle

$1.00

Mah-Ze-Dahr Hat

$18.00

Rt 11 - Light Salt

$2.00Out of stock

Rt 11 - Salt + Vin

$2.00

Rt 11 - BBQ

$2.00

Rt 11 - SC&O

$2.00

Blue Cup Enamel Pin

$5.00

Brioche Doughnut Enamel Pin

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

mahzedahr is the intangible essence of magic in every bite of our pastries

Location

1550 Crystal Drive, Arlington, VA 22202

Directions

Gallery
Mah-Ze-Dahr Bakery image
Mah-Ze-Dahr Bakery image
Mah-Ze-Dahr Bakery image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Freshman
orange starNo Reviews
2011 Crystal Drive Arlington, VA 22202
View restaurantnext
Basic Burger - Pentagon Row
orange star4.2 • 916
1101 S Joyce St Arlington, VA 22202
View restaurantnext
Mattie & Eddie’s Irish Bar & Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
1301 S Joyce St Arlington, VA 22202
View restaurantnext
Nighthawk Brewery & Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
1201 S Joyce Street Arlington, VA 22202
View restaurantnext
Bun'd Up - 1201 South Joyce Street Suite C5
orange starNo Reviews
1201 South Joyce Street Suite C5 Arlington, VA 22202
View restaurantnext
Banditos Arlington - 1301 S Joyce St
orange starNo Reviews
1301 S Joyce St D4 Arlington, VA 22202
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Arlington

The Cheesecake Factory - Arlington
orange star4.5 • 41,986
2900 Clarendon Blvd Arlington, VA 22201
View restaurantnext
Mala Tang
orange star4.5 • 11,684
3434 Washington Blvd Arlington, VA 22201
View restaurantnext
Sushi Rock
orange star4.5 • 9,376
1900 Clarendon Blvd Arlington, VA 22201
View restaurantnext
The Liberty Tavern - Clarendon
orange star4.4 • 8,747
3195 Wilson Blvd Arlington, VA 22201
View restaurantnext
Ichiban Sushi & Ramen - Arlington
orange star4.7 • 7,793
4251 Campbell Ave Arlington, VA 22206
View restaurantnext
Shuck Shack
orange star4.6 • 7,719
1100 S Hayes St Arlington, VA 22202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Arlington
Alexandria
review star
Avg 4.3 (125 restaurants)
Falls Church
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
Washington
review star
Avg 4.4 (740 restaurants)
Annandale
review star
Avg 5 (9 restaurants)
Springfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Oxon Hill
review star
Avg 4 (20 restaurants)
Chevy Chase
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Bethesda
review star
Avg 4.3 (171 restaurants)
Vienna
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston