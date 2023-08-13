Maha Kava Elixir Bar 2345 Ashland Street #101
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Maha Kava Elixir Bar is not just a place to drink; it's a community. We host various events and workshops that celebrate cultures, art, and wellness, fostering a sense of togetherness among our patrons.
Location
2345 Ashland Street #101, Ashland, OR 97520
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Razi Authentic Burmese Kitchen - 1690 Ashland Street
No Reviews
1690 Ashland Street Ashland, OR 97520
View restaurant
Happy Bowl - REBUILDING - 1401 sisikiyou blvd #3
No Reviews
1401 sisikiyou blvd #3 Ashland, OR 97520
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Ashland
Peerless Restaurant & Bar - Ashland's Railroad District
4.6 • 1,450
265 4th Street Ashland, OR 97520
View restaurant