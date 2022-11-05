Restaurant header imageView gallery
MAHANIYOM

review star

No reviews yet

236 Washington Street

Brookline, MA 02445

Popular Items

PAD THAI
CHICKEN KA-PRAW
CHIVE CAKE

APPETIZER

CHIVE CAKE

CHIVE CAKE

$9.00

Flat chive / Black Sweet & Sour Soy Sauce

SAUTEED BRUSSEL SPROUT

SAUTEED BRUSSEL SPROUT

$9.00

Brussel sprout / Fish sauce / Fried garlic

NANG KAI TOD (Crispy Chicken Skin)

NANG KAI TOD (Crispy Chicken Skin)

$7.00

Deep Fried Seasoned Chicken Skin

PLAA HED (Vegan)

PLAA HED (Vegan)

$11.00

Grilled mushroom / Garden herb salad / Thai traditional dressing

MUK YANG KA-MIN

MUK YANG KA-MIN

$13.00

Flying Squid / Turmeric / Garlic / Thai Spicy Seafood Sauce

KLUI PUU (Crab Flute)

KLUI PUU (Crab Flute)

$12.00

Crab meat / Shrimp / Pork belly / Sweet plum sauce

MASSAMAN

MASSAMAN

$13.00

Housemade Massaman curry / Slow-cooked beef shank / Sweet potato / Onion / Pickled shallot / Peanut /Roti

KOR MOO YANG

KOR MOO YANG

$13.00

Grilled pork jowl served with Nam Jim Jaew (Spicy and Tangy sauce with toasted rice powder)

MAIN

Egg Noodle / Hand cut hanger beef / Sweet soy sauce / Peanut / Pork bone marrow broth on the side
YUM NGOH (Rambutan Salad)

YUM NGOH (Rambutan Salad)

$17.00Out of stock

Rambutan / Fried Shrimp / Toasted Coconut / Cashew nut / Fried shallot / Fried garlic / Chilli Jam / Dried Shrimp

PAK BOONG FAI DANG

PAK BOONG FAI DANG

$12.00

Wok fried morning glory / Garlic / Thai chili / Soy bean

SALT & PEPPER PORK CHEEK *

SALT & PEPPER PORK CHEEK *

$15.00

Thai three spices / Scallion / Thai chili / Sticky rice

KAI TOD HAD YAI

$13.00
KANG KUA KRADOOK MOO

KANG KUA KRADOOK MOO

$14.00

Housemade southern style Thai chili paste / Pork ribs / Baby pepper corn / Lemongrass / Lime leaf

KANG PU (CRAB CURRY) **

KANG PU (CRAB CURRY) **

$18.00

Crab meat / House made southern curry / Vermicelli noodle

LARB PED

$17.00

GREEN PAPAYA PAD THAI

$15.00

Egg / Flat chive / Radish / Tofu / Shrimp flake / Chili powder

RICE PLATE & NOODLE

PAD PAA

PAD PAA

$14.00

Housemade jungle curry paste / Thai eggplant / Green bean / Baby corn / Carrot / Mushroom / Jalapeño / Baby pepper corn / Lime leaf / Rhizome / Lemongrass

TOFU SONG KUENG

TOFU SONG KUENG

$14.00

Fried silken tofu / Mushroom / Carrot / Baby corn / Scallion / Housemade gravy sauce

PAD THAI

PAD THAI

$15.00

Rice noodle / Egg / Flat chive / Radish / Tofu / Shrimp flake / Chili powder

BBQ & CRISPY PORK OVER RICE

BBQ & CRISPY PORK OVER RICE

$14.00

BBQ pork / Crispy pork / Five spices gravy / Scallion / Cucumber

CHICKEN KA-PRAW

CHICKEN KA-PRAW

$15.00

(Thai's favorite go-to dish) Ground chicken / Thai basil / Jasmine rice

BEEF PANANG

BEEF PANANG

$15.00

Housemade Panang curry paste / Thai eggplant / Peanut / Jasmine rice

CRAB FRIED RICE

CRAB FRIED RICE

$18.00

Crab meat / Egg / Scallion / Cucumber

MOO KROB PAD KAPI

MOO KROB PAD KAPI

$15.00

Crispy pork belly / Shrimp paste / shallot / Lime leaf / Lemongrass / Cucumber

SIDE

Jasmine Rice

$3.00

Sticky Rice

$3.00

Vermicelli

$2.00

Fried egg

$3.00

DESSERT

TARO COCONUT CUSTARD

TARO COCONUT CUSTARD

$6.00

Taro / Coconut Milk / Egg

CHOR PAKA KRONG

$7.00Out of stock

COCKTAIL TO-GO

MAHANIYOM SAZERAC

$13.00

Thai Tea Infused Rye / House Bitters /Absinthe

MALAI DAIQUIRI

$13.00

Plantation 3 Stars Rum Infused 11 Tiger / Pandan Syrup / Lime

DAENG BAILEY

$13.00

Union Mezcal / Mint / Hibiscus / Lime

MAI YA LARB

$13.00

Espolon Tequila / Casis / Thai Spice Bitters / Lemon / Rice Ginger Beer

KIN NA REE

$13.00

Mekhong Rum / Campari / Pineapple / Lime / Pandan

RAMBUTINI

$13.00

Tito Vodka / St. Elder Elderflower Liqueur / Rambutan Juice / Lemon

ESPRESSO MARTINI

$13.00

ST1796 RUM /Mr. Black/ Espresso /Coconut

La Mali La

$13.00

Tanqueray Rangpur Gin/ Bianco Vermouth/ Gentiane Liqueur/ Jasmine

Togo BEER

LEO, Thailand

LEO, Thailand

$6.00

Thai Lager, ABV 5%

NORTHERN HAZE - TRUE NORTH, MA

NORTHERN HAZE - TRUE NORTH, MA

$10.00

New England Juicy IPA, ABV 6.7%

KINGSTON DRY CIDER - CHAMPLAIN, VT

KINGSTON DRY CIDER - CHAMPLAIN, VT

$8.00

Hard Cider, ABV 6.3%

WHITE WINE

SAUVIGNON BLANC, MUSCAT, GEWÜRZTRAMINER

SAUVIGNON BLANC, MUSCAT, GEWÜRZTRAMINER

$48.00

Gramona ‘Gessami’ Catalonia, Spain | 2018

GRÜNER VELTLINER

GRÜNER VELTLINER

$44.00

Wimmer Czerny 'Fumberg’ Wagram, Austria | 2018

RIESLING

RIESLING

$48.00

Melsheimer ‘Handwerk’ Mosel, Germany | 2016

RED WINE

BLAUFRÄNKISCH

BLAUFRÄNKISCH

$44.00Out of stock

Heinrich Burgenland, Austria | 2016

SAKE/SOJU togo

Nigori Genshu, Aomori
HAKUTSURU AWA YUKI

HAKUTSURU AWA YUKI

$13.00

Sparkling, Kobe

YOMI

YOMI

$12.00

Junmai Ginjo, Oregon

CHIYOMUSIBI OYAJI GOKURAKA

CHIYOMUSIBI OYAJI GOKURAKA

$15.00

Junmai Ginjo, Tottori

MURAI

MURAI

$18.00

Nigori Genshu, Aomori

CHUM CHURUM

CHUM CHURUM

$15.00

Yogurt Soju, Korea

NON-ALCOHOLICS

RICE GINGER BEER

RICE GINGER BEER

$7.00

Rice Milk, Ginger, Lemon, Soda

CHA YEN

CHA YEN

$5.00

Thai Iced Tea with Milk

CAFE YEN

CAFE YEN

$5.00

Thai Iced Coffee with Milk

DEASY LEMONADE

DEASY LEMONADE

$6.00

Honey, Lemon, Butterfly Pea Tea, Soda

Coke

$2.00

Diet coke

$2.00

Ginger ale

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

S.Pellegrino

$3.00

SWAG

Mahaniyom Hoodie

Mahaniyom Hoodie

$40.00

Mahaniyom Swag Hoodie Measurement M - Length 28", Width 22" L - Length 29", Width 24" XL - Length 30", Width 26" XXL - Length 31", Width 28"

Mahaniyom T

$20.00
Restaurant info

Food is what we believe is the best way to connect people together, tell stories, and share emotions. Food is planted deep down in our roots and cultures. We want to connect people by sharing our passion for Thai food and Thai contemporary culture through our food and drinks which are what we know best about.

236 Washington Street, Brookline, MA 02445

