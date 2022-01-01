Maharaja Cuisine of India Westwood

Restaurant info

At Maharaja Cuisine of India, we offer the most authentic Indian dishes which have evolved over centuries to perfection. Each dish is prepared with a variety of spices and ingredients to create a distinct and individual flavor. For centuries, some of these spices have been prescribed for their health imparting qualities and ancient healing properties. Our fresh ingredients are skillfully cooked to preserve a low fat, high nutritional value, and prepared for your taste, from mild to medium, to hot. All entrees are also served with authentic Basmati rice.

