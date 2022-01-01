Restaurant header imageView gallery

Maharaja Cuisine of India Westwood

1321 Westwood Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90024

APPETIZERS

*ALOO TIKI

$6.95

Mashed potato patty delicately frie

*CHICKEN PAKORA

$5.95

Moist pieces of chicken, coated with bean batter, mild spices and lightly fried

*HARA KABAB

$5.95

Patty made from green peas, string beans, spinach mixed with spices

*MULLIGTAWNY SOUP

$5.95

Delicately spiced soup made with lentils and chicken broth

*ONION BHAJI

$5.95

Onions coated with lightly spiced garbano bean batter, lightly fried

PAPRI CHAAT

$6.95

Lightly seasoned flour crisps topped with cilantro, yogurt and sweet and sour sauce

PUNJABI SAMOSA

$6.95

Crispy patty shell filled with spiced potatoes and green peas. 2 pieces

SAMOSA CHAAT

$7.95

Samosa served with chana and yogurt

VEGETABLE PAKORA

$4.95

Vegetables coated with garbanzo bean batter, garbanzo mild spices and lightly fried

CHICKEN ENTREES

*CHICKEN SAGWALA

$16.95

Pieces of chicken cooked with spinach, mild spices

*MIRCHI MURGA

$16.95

Boneless pieces of chicken stir-fried in onions, bell peppers, tomatoes and mild sauces

*CHICKEN KORMA

$16.95

Mildly spiced chicken cooked in creamy sauce

*CHICKEN VINDALOO

$16.95

Highly spiced boneless chicken cooked with vinegar and potatoes in spicy sauce

*CHICKEN CURRY

$16.95

Traditional chicken curry, mild

*CHICKEN MAKHNI

$16.95

Tandori chicken pieces cooked with spices in fresh tomato sauce

*CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA

$18.95

Barbequed pieces of chicken with tomato and cream sauce

*CHICKEN MADRAS

$16.95

Boneless chicken cooked in onions and coconut milk

Karahi Chicken

$16.95

Chicken cooed with onions and Bellpappers

*MURG METHI MALAI

$16.95

Tandoor reshmi chicken in a fresh fenugreek cream sauce

INDIAN BARBECUE

*TANDOORI CHICKEN

$15.95

Chicken marinated in yogurt and spices, cooked in the tandoor

*CHICKEN RESHMI KABAB

$15.95

Boneless white meat of chicken marinated in mildly spiced yogurt, cooked in the tandoor

*CHICKEN TIKKA

$15.95

Boneless chicken marinated in spices, broiled on skewers in the tandoor

*LAMB SEEKH KABAB

$16.95

Minced lamb mixed with onions and spices, broiled

*TANDOORI PANEER

$15.95

Assorted vegetables and Indian homemade cheese marinated, cooked in tandoor

*TANDOORI PRAWNS

$18.95

King-Size prawns marinated in mild spices

*LAMB CHOPS

$22.95

Rack of lamb marinated spices, grilled in the tandoor

*SEA BASS FISH TIKKA KABAB

$32.95

Boneless pieces of fish, marinated and broiled on skewers in the tando

LAMB ENTREES

*KARAHI LAMB

$17.95

Lamb pieces in mild sauce with onions and bell peppers

*LAMB KORMA

$17.95

Mildly spiced pieces of lamb cooked in creamy sauce

*LAMB VINDALOO

$17.95

Highly spiced pieces of lamb cooked with vinegar and potatoes in a very spicy sauce

*MUTTON SOHITYA

$17.95

Lamb cooked with lemon, corn, and touch of cinnamon and cloves

*GOSHT SAGWALA

$17.95

Succulent pieces of lamb cooked with spinach and delicatley spiced

*MUTTON RARA

$17.95

Lamb cooked with onion in thick gravy

*ROGAN JOSH

$17.95

Lamb in traditional curry sauce

*LAMB MADRAS

$17.95

Lamb cooked in onions and coconut milk

*LAMB JALFREJI

$17.95

Lamb cooked with fresh vegetables

*DAL GOSHT

$17.95

Lamb cooked with lentils

*LAMB TIKKA MASALA

$17.95

Tender pieces of lamb cooked with tomato and cream sauce

SEAFOOD ENTREES

SHRIMP CURRY

$17.95

Shrimp cooked in curry sauce

*PRAWN MASALA

$17.95

Prawns cooked in onions in mild spiced sauce

*SEA BASS FISH MAKHANWALA

$32.95

Tandoori cooked sea bass in and cream sauce

*PRAWN VINDALOO

$17.95

Prawns cooked with vinegar and potatoes in highly spiced sauce

*SEA BASS FISH CURRY

$32.95

Fish in mild spicy sauce

*PRAWN SAG

$17.95

Prawns cooked with spinach and mild sauce

VEGETARIAN ENTREES

*ALOO GOBI

$13.95

Potatoes and cauliflower

*BEGAN BHARTA

$13.95

Tandoor roasted eggplant cooked with onions, tomatoes, ginger, garlic, and spices

*CHANA MASALA

$13.95

Garbanzo beans cooked in mild sauce

*DAL MAHARANI

$13.95

Black or yellow lentils cooked with spices

*KASHMIRI MALAI KE KOFTA

$13.95

Minced vegtables shaped into balls and cooked in mild sauce

*MIXED VEGETABLE CURRY

$13.95

Assorted vegetables cooked in mild curry sauce

*MUSHROOM MUTTER

$13.95

Mushrooms and green peas in mild sauce

*MUTTER METHI MALAI

$13.95

Green peas and fenugreek cooked with cream,

*NAWABI PANEER

$15.95

Indian homemade cheese cooked with mild spices, cream and tomatoe sauce

*ROOHNI PANEER

$15.95

Indian homemade shredded cheese cooked with mildly spices, tomatoe sauce and cream

*SAG PANEER

$15.95

Spinach cooked with chunks of Indian homemade cheese and spices

*SHAHI NAURATTAN KORMA

$13.95

Assorted vegetables cooked in creamy sauce

Karahi Panner

$15.95

Homemade indian Cheese cooked with onions and Bellpappers

Saag Aloo

$13.95

Spinach cooked with chunks of potatos

INDIAN RICE DISHES

*CHICKEN BIRYANI

$14.95

Tender chicken pieces, aromatic spices nuts and raisins cooked with basmati rice

*LAMB BIRYANI

$15.95

Pieces of lamb aromatic spices nuts and raisins cooked with basmati rice

*VEGETABLE BIRYANI

$13.95

Assorted vegatables cooked with basmati rice

*PRAWN BIRYANI

$16.95

Prawns and aromatic spices cooked with basmati rice

*PLAIN BASMATI RICE

$4.50

*PEAS PULAO

$5.00

Rice cooked with green peas and tomatos

*ZEERA RICE

$5.00

Basmati rice cooked cumin seeeds

INDIAN BREADS

NAAN

$2.50

Bread made refined white flour, baked in tandoor

TANDOORI ROTI

$2.95

Bread made from whole wheat flour baked in tandoor

LACCHA PARATHA

$3.95

Whole wheat bread with layers baked in tandoor

KEEMA NAAN

$3.95

Naan stuffed with minced lamb baked in tandoor

ALOO PARATHA

$3.95

White flour bread, stuffed with potatoes

KABULI NAAN

$3.95

Naan stuffed with dried nuts

PURIS

$3.50

Bread made from refined wheat flour puffs up as deep fried

BHATURA

$2.95

Bread made from refinded wheat puffs up as deep fried

SPINACH KULCHA

$3.50

Naan stuffed with spinach and onion

ONION KULCHA

$3.50

Naan stuffed with onion

GARLIC NAAN

$3.50

Naan with garlic

CHILI NAAN

$3.50

Naan stuffed with chili and cilantro

CHEESE NAAN

$3.50

Naan stuffed with cheese

SIDE DISHES

RAITA

$3.00

Yogurt with grated cucumber

Indian Salad

$4.00

GREEN SALAD

$4.00

SWEET MANGO CHUTNEY

$2.00

PAPDUM

$2.00

Lentils, Rice and Corn

SPICY MANGO PICKLE

$2.00

TAMARIND SAUCE

$2.50

MINT SAUCE

$2.50

DESSERTS

GULAB JAMUN

$4.95

Deep fried balls made of milk powder and flour soaked in sugar syrup. 3 pieces

*RASMALAI

$4.95

Sweet homemade Indian cheese in mik sauce 2 pieces

*GAJAR KA HALWA

$4.95

Shreded carrots cooked in butter and milk

*KHEER

$4.95

Rice cooked in milk flavored with saffron

*MANGO KULFI

$4.95

*PISTACHIO KULFI

$4.95

*MANGO SORBET

$6.95

*COCONUT SORBET

$6.95

Buffet

Luch Buffet

$13.95

Champagne Brunch

$16.95

Kids Buffet

$6.95

Beverages

SALTED PUNJABI LASSI

$2.95

Yogurt drink

SWEET PUNJABI LASSI

$2.95

Yogurt drink

ROYAL LASSI

$3.95

A cooling yogurt drink with mango & saffron cream swirled in it

MANGO JUICE

$2.50

MASALA CHAI

$2.95

Indian tea with milk, cardamon and fresh ginger

BLACK TEA

$2.90

Herbal Tea

$2.90

Restaurant info

At Maharaja Cuisine of India, we offer the most authentic Indian dishes which have evolved over centuries to perfection. Each dish is prepared with a variety of spices and ingredients to create a distinct and individual flavor. For centuries, some of these spices have been prescribed for their health imparting qualities and ancient healing properties. Our fresh ingredients are skillfully cooked to preserve a low fat, high nutritional value, and prepared for your taste, from mild to medium, to hot. All entrees are also served with authentic Basmati rice.

Website

Location

1321 Westwood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90024

Directions

