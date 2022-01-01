Maharaja Cuisine of India Westwood
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
At Maharaja Cuisine of India, we offer the most authentic Indian dishes which have evolved over centuries to perfection. Each dish is prepared with a variety of spices and ingredients to create a distinct and individual flavor. For centuries, some of these spices have been prescribed for their health imparting qualities and ancient healing properties. Our fresh ingredients are skillfully cooked to preserve a low fat, high nutritional value, and prepared for your taste, from mild to medium, to hot. All entrees are also served with authentic Basmati rice.
Location
1321 Westwood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
(DO NOT USE) 800 Degrees Pizzeria - WW
No Reviews
10889 Lindbrook Drive Westwood, CA 90024
View restaurant