Restaurant header imageView gallery

Maharaja Kent

review star

No reviews yet

10120 Southeast 260th Street

Kent, WA 98030

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Biryani
Chicken Chilli
Mango Lassi

Appetizer

Aloo Tikki Chat

$11.95

Amritsari Fish Pakora

$11.95

Chicken Chilli

$14.95

Chicken Lolipop

$8.50

Chicken Pakora

$11.95

Chicken Wings

$10.95

Dahi Papri Chat

$10.95

Garlic Shrimp

$15.95

Gobi Manchurian

$12.50

Paneer Chilli

$13.95

Paneer Pakora

$9.95

Papadum

$3.25

Samosa Chat

$11.95

Veg Manchurian

$12.50

Veg Pakora

$6.25

Veg Samosa

$6.25

Assorted Appetizer

$13.95

Breads

Aloo Prantha

$5.95

Assorted Naans

$11.95

Bullet Naan

$5.95

Butter Naan

$4.25

Garlic Naan

$4.95

Keema Naan

$5.95

Lacchedar Prantha

$5.95

Plain Naan

$4.25

Onion Kulch

$5.95

Peshwari Naan

$5.95

Spinach & Goat Cheese Naan

$5.95

Tandoori Roti

$4.25

Curry

Aloo Ghobi

$16.50

Aloo Matar

$16.50

Baingan Bhartha

$16.50

Bhindi Masala

$16.50

Bhuna Goat

$19.50

Butter

$16.50

Channa Masala

$16.50

Coconut

$16.50

Curry

$16.50

Dal

$15.95

Jalfrezi

$16.50

Korma

$16.50

Krahi

$16.50

Malai Kofta

$17.50

Mango

$16.50

Mater Paneer

$17.50

Methi

$16.50

Methi Malai Mater

$17.50

Mix Veg

$16.50

Rogan Josh

$16.95

Saag

$15.50

Shai Paneer

$17.50

Tika Masala

$16.50

Vindaloo

$16.50

Tandoori

Bihari Chicken

$18.50

Chicken Tika

$18.50

Haryali Kabab

$18.50

Lamb Boti Kabab

$20.50

Lamb Chops

$24.95

Malai Kabab

$18.50

Mixed Grill

$22.95

Paneer Tika

$17.95

Salmon Tandoori

$22.95

Sheesh Kabab

$20.50

Shrimp Tandoori

$21.95

Tandoori Chicken

$18.50

Rice

Biryani

$17.50

Jeera Rice

$7.95

Lemon Rice

$6.95

Pilawo Rice

$9.95

Plain Rice

$3.95

Drinks

Coke

$3.95

Diet Coke

$3.95

Fanta

$3.95

Lemonade

$3.95

Sprite

$3.95

Herbal Tea

$3.95

Chai Tea

$3.95

Mango Lassi

$3.95

Sweet Lassi

$3.95

Salted Lassi

$3.95

Root Beer

$3.95

Soda Water

$3.95

Soup

Chicken Soup

$8.50

Lentil Soup

$6.95

Tomato Soup

$7.25

Sides

Raita

$3.25

extra chutney

$3.25

Salad

Green Salad

$5.50

Indian Salad

$5.50

Onion's

$4.75

Dessert

Gulab Jamun

$5.25

Mango Ice Cream

$5.25

Pista Ice Cream

$5.25

Ras Malai

$5.25

Rice Pudding

$5.25

Ras Goola

$5.25

Gajar Halwa

$5.25

Beer

Corona

$6.00

Dansberg 1600 22(oz)

$10.00

Guiness

$6.00

Haywards 5000 22(oz)

$10.00

Heineken

$6.00

Himalayan Blue 22(oz)

$10.00

Kingfisher

$6.00

Maharaja IPA

$6.00

Pasifico

$6.00

Rainier

$5.00

Taj Mahal

$6.00

Taj Mahal 22(oz)

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

An Authentic Indian Cuisine Adventure with the bold flavors of Indian food.

Website

Location

10120 Southeast 260th Street, Kent, WA 98030

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Nana's Southern Kitchen - Kent
orange starNo Reviews
10234 SE 256th St Kent, WA 98030
View restaurantnext
Indian Bistro - 23223 pacific highway south,Kent,WA
orange starNo Reviews
23223 Pacific Highway South Kent, WA 98032
View restaurantnext
Punjab Sweets
orange star3.6 • 766
23617 104th Ave SE Kent, WA 98031
View restaurantnext
Airways Brewing: Bistro & Beer Garden
orange starNo Reviews
320 West Harrison Street Kent, WA 98032
View restaurantnext
Ram - Kent
orange starNo Reviews
512 Ramsay Way Kent, WA 98032
View restaurantnext
Mediterranean Breeze - Kent
orange star4.5 • 447
406 Washington Ave S Kent, WA 98032
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Kent

Trapper's Sushi - Covington
orange star4.4 • 3,212
16908 SE 269th Place #110 Covington, WA 98042
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000671 - Covington Center
orange star4.5 • 1,254
17125 SE 270th Place Covington, WA 98042
View restaurantnext
Mediterranean Breeze - Kent
orange star4.5 • 447
406 Washington Ave S Kent, WA 98032
View restaurantnext
egghole
orange star4.3 • 367
229 Washington Ave N Kent, WA 98032
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Kent
Auburn
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Renton
review star
Avg 4.1 (20 restaurants)
Maple Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Vashon
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Mercer Island
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Issaquah
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
Bonney Lake
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Bellevue
review star
Avg 4.3 (64 restaurants)
Seattle
review star
Avg 4.3 (636 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston