Mahjong Cafe & Bar 135-15 37th Avenue
135-15 37th Avenue
Queens, NY 11354
小食Appetizers
A1 港式炸雞翼 配薯条 Deep Fried Chicken Wings w/Fries
A2 椒鹽鲜鱿 Salt and Pepper Deep Fried Squid
A3 蝦多士 Shrimp Toast
A4 咖哩豬皮蘿蔔魚蛋Curry Fish Balls w/ Pork Skin and Radish
A5 街邊混醬腸粉Steamed Rice Noodle Rolls w/ House Special Sauce
A6 咖喱魚蛋腸粉Steamed Rice Noodle Rolls w/ Curry Fish Balls
A7 碗仔翅 HK Style Fake Shark's Fin Soup
菠萝包 Toast & Sandwiches & Buns
B1 冰火菠蘿油Crispy Pineapple Bun w/ Thick Butter
B2 奶油脆豬 Crispy Bun w/ Condensed Milk
B3 澳門經典豬扒包 Macau’s Famous Pork Chop Crispy Bun
B4 香煎雞扒包 Chicken Fillet Crispy Bun
B5 吉列魚柳包 Fish Cutlet Crispy Bun
B6 沙爹牛肉包Satay Beef Crispy Bun
B7 麻将漏奶华 Ovaltine French Toast
B8 古法厚牛油西多士 HK Style French Toast w/ Thick Butter
B9 雪花奶油西多士 French Toast w/ Condensed Milk Inside
B10 金翠花生西多士 French Toast w/ Peanut Butter Inside
B11 芝士火腿西多士 French Toast w/ Ham and Cheese Inside
B12 公司三文治配薯條 Club Sandwich w/ Fries
B14 厚蛋治 HK Style Thick Egg Sandwich
B15 (火腿/餐肉/腌肉)厚蛋治 Egg Sandwich w/ Ham / Bacon / Spam
B16 鹹牛肉蛋治 Corned Beef and Egg Sandwich
撈麵 HK Classic Instant Noodle
C1 麻將招牌撈丁 (豬扒, 雞扒, 餐肉, 煎蛋) Mahjong’s Special Lo Instant Noodles w/ Pork Chop, Chicken Fillet, Spam, and Fried Egg
C2 芝士豬扒焗丁Deep-fried Cheese-baked Pork Chop Instant Noodle
C3 咖喱雞肉撈丁 Curry Chicken Instant Noodles
C4 海皇撈麵 (蝦球, 帶子, 鮮魷) Sea’s Favorites Lo Mein w/ Jumbo Shrimp, Scallop, and Squid
C5 牛魔皇撈麵 (牛肉, 牛腩, 牛丸) Devil Lo Mein w/ Beef, Beef Stew, and Beef Balls
湯麵Noodle Soup
炒麵 Fried Noodles
E1 炒公仔麵 (雞扒柳/豬扒柳/火腿/餐肉) Stir Fried Instant Noodles w/ Chicken, Pork, Ham, or Spam
E2 豉油王炒麵 Soy Sauce Stir-Fried Noodles
E3 黑椒乾炒牛意粉 Black Pepper Stir Fried Spaghetti w/ Beef
E5 乾炒牛河粉 Stir-Fried Flat Noodles w/ Beef
E4 海皇炒鳥冬 Assorted Seafood Stir-Fried Udon
E6 星州炒米 Singapore Stir-Fried Rice Noodles (Curry Flavor w/ Shrimp, Char Siu & Ham)
碟頭飯 Rice Dishes
G1 沙爹牛肉燴飯Satay Beef Over Rice
G2 港式原汁牛腩饭 HK Style Beef Stew Over Rice
G3 咖喱牛腩燴飯Curry Beef Stew Over Rice
G4 黑椒牛柳洋蔥飯Black Pepper Beef Fillet w/ Onion Over Rice
G5 粟米雞粒饭 Creamy Chicken w/ Corn Over Rice
G6 美極汁火腿餐肉煎雙蛋饭 Sausage & Ham w/ Maggi Sauce
G7 菠萝咕咾肉饭 Sweet and Sour Pork w/ Pineapple Over Rice
G8 港式黑椒鸡/猪扒饭 HK Style Black Pepper Pork/Chicken Chop
G9 椒鹽骨饭 Salt and Pepper Deep-fried Pork Chop Over Rice
G10 老港味經典西炒飯 HK Style Fried Rice w/Shrimp, Ham&Sausage
G11 叉燒炒飯 Roast Pork Fried Rice
G12 生炒牛肉飯 Beef Fried Rice
G13 印尼鮮蝦炒飯Indonesian Fried Rice (Satay Flavor w/ Shrimp)
G14 鹹魚雞粒炒飯 Salted Fish & Chicken Fried Rice
芝士饭意粉Western Style Dishes
H1 芝士番茄吉列豬扒（配炒飯/意粉） Cheese-baked Tomato Sauce Deep-fried Pork Cutlet
H2 葡国鸡饭 Cheese-baked Portuguese Sauce Chicken Fillet
H3 芝士咖喱吉列雞扒（配炒飯/意粉）Cheese-baked Curry Sauce Deep-fried Chicken Cutlet
H4 芝士煎蛋焗肉醬（配炒飯/意粉） Bolognese Sauce w/ Cheese
H5 芝士葡汁吉列魚扒（配炒飯/意粉）Deep-fried Fish Cutlet w/ Portuguese Sauce
H6 葡汁煙肉蝦球燴飯（配炒飯/意粉）Bacon and Prawns w/ Creamy White Sauce
H7 葡汁焗蔬菜 （配炒飯/意粉）Assorted Vegetables w/ Portuguese Sauce
铁板
T1 牛扒铁板 Sizzling Steak w/Tomato Sauce or Black Pepper Sauce w/Rice or Spaghetti
T2 杂扒 Sizzling Meat Lovers (Flank Steak, Pork Chop, Chicken Fillet, Bacon, and Frank Sausage Topped w/ Fried Egg) w/Tomato Sauce or Black Pepper Sauce w/Rice or Spaghetti
T3 鸡扒铁板 Sizzling Chicken Chop w/Tomato Sauce or Black Pepper Sauce w/Rice or Spaghetti
T4 猪扒铁板 Sizzling Pork Chop w/Tomato Sauce or Black Pepper Sauce w/Rice or Spaghetti
湯類Soup
飲品Beverages
Y1香濃咖啡 Brewed Coffee
Y2港式丝袜奶茶 Hong Kong Style Milk Tea
Y3鴛鴦Mix of Coffee and HK Milk Tea
Y4檸茶 Tea w/ Lemon
Y5檸蜜 Honey w/ Lemon
Y6经典阿華田 Ovaltine
Y7好力克 Horlick
Y8怀旧檸賓 Ribena w/ Lemon
Y9鹹檸七 Sprite w/ Salted Lemon
Y10紅豆冰 Red Bean Slush w/ Evaporated Milk
Y11奶茶紅豆冰 Red Bean Slush w/ HK Milk Tea
Y12各式汽水 Soda
Y13 特調忌廉蘇打 House Special Cream Soda
Cocktail
Beer
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
135-15 37th Avenue, Queens, NY 11354
