Mahjong Cafe & Bar

135-15 37th Avenue

Queens, NY 11354

小食Appetizers

A1 港式炸雞翼 配薯条 Deep Fried Chicken Wings w/Fries

$7.95

A2 椒鹽鲜鱿 Salt and Pepper Deep Fried Squid

$7.95

A3 蝦多士 Shrimp Toast

$6.95

A4 咖哩豬皮蘿蔔魚蛋Curry Fish Balls w/ Pork Skin and Radish

$7.95

A5 街邊混醬腸粉Steamed Rice Noodle Rolls w/ House Special Sauce

$5.50

A6 咖喱魚蛋腸粉Steamed Rice Noodle Rolls w/ Curry Fish Balls

$8.95

A7 碗仔翅 HK Style Fake Shark's Fin Soup

$5.95

菠萝包 Toast & Sandwiches & Buns

B1 冰火菠蘿油Crispy Pineapple Bun w/ Thick Butter

$3.75

Crispy Pineapple Bun w/ Thick Butter

B2 奶油脆豬 Crispy Bun w/ Condensed Milk

$4.45

B3 澳門經典豬扒包 Macau’s Famous Pork Chop Crispy Bun

$8.50

Macau’s Famous Pork Chop Crispy Bun

B4 香煎雞扒包 Chicken Fillet Crispy Bun

$8.50

B5 吉列魚柳包 Fish Cutlet Crispy Bun

$8.50

Frank Sausage, Ham, and Melted Cheese Crispy Bun

B6 沙爹牛肉包Satay Beef Crispy Bun

$8.50

B7 麻将漏奶华 Ovaltine French Toast

$8.50

Golden Jade French Toast w/ Peanut Butter

B8 古法厚牛油西多士 HK Style French Toast w/ Thick Butter

$5.50

Ovaltine French Toast

B9 雪花奶油西多士 French Toast w/ Condensed Milk Inside

$6.50

Savory Lovers French Toast w/ Ham and Cheese

B10 金翠花生西多士 French Toast w/ Peanut Butter Inside

$6.50

B11 芝士火腿西多士 French Toast w/ Ham and Cheese Inside

$6.90

B12 公司三文治配薯條 Club Sandwich w/ Fries

$9.95

Club Sandwich w/ Fresh Greens & Fries

B14 厚蛋治 HK Style Thick Egg Sandwich

$4.50

Corned Beef and Egg Sandwich

B15 (火腿/餐肉/腌肉)厚蛋治 Egg Sandwich w/ Ham / Bacon / Spam

$5.50

Choose Two: Ham/Spam/Bacon/Frank Sausage and Double Eggs w/ Buttered Toast

B16 鹹牛肉蛋治 Corned Beef and Egg Sandwich

$5.50

撈麵 HK Classic Instant Noodle

C1 麻將招牌撈丁 (豬扒, 雞扒, 餐肉, 煎蛋) Mahjong’s Special Lo Instant Noodles w/ Pork Chop, Chicken Fillet, Spam, and Fried Egg

$13.50

C2 芝士豬扒焗丁Deep-fried Cheese-baked Pork Chop Instant Noodle

$11.50

C3 咖喱雞肉撈丁 Curry Chicken Instant Noodles

$10.50

C4 海皇撈麵 (蝦球, 帶子, 鮮魷) Sea’s Favorites Lo Mein w/ Jumbo Shrimp, Scallop, and Squid

$14.50

C5 牛魔皇撈麵 (牛肉, 牛腩, 牛丸) Devil Lo Mein w/ Beef, Beef Stew, and Beef Balls

$14.50

湯麵Noodle Soup

D1 太陽蛋沙爹牛肉一丁Satay Beef Instant Noodle Soup

$12.50

D2 鱼丸牛肉丸湯麵 Fish Balls, Beef Balls Udon Soup

$10.50

D3 雪菜肉絲湯麵 Cabbage w/ Shredded Pork Noodle Soup

$10.50

D4 咖喱牛腩湯麵 Curry Beef Stew Noodle Soup

$12.50

炒麵 Fried Noodles

E1 炒公仔麵 (雞扒柳/豬扒柳/火腿/餐肉) Stir Fried Instant Noodles w/ Chicken, Pork, Ham, or Spam

$10.50

Stir Fried Instant Noodles w/ Chicken, Pork, Ham, or Spam

E2 豉油王炒麵 Soy Sauce Stir-Fried Noodles

$9.90

E3 黑椒乾炒牛意粉 Black Pepper Stir Fried Spaghetti w/ Beef

$11.50

E5 乾炒牛河粉 Stir-Fried Flat Noodles w/ Beef

$12.50

E4 海皇炒鳥冬 Assorted Seafood Stir-Fried Udon

$12.50

E6 星州炒米 Singapore Stir-Fried Rice Noodles (Curry Flavor w/ Shrimp, Char Siu & Ham)

$11.50

碟頭飯 Rice Dishes

G1 沙爹牛肉燴飯Satay Beef Over Rice

$10.90

G2 港式原汁牛腩饭 HK Style Beef Stew Over Rice

$10.90

G3 咖喱牛腩燴飯Curry Beef Stew Over Rice

$10.90

G4 黑椒牛柳洋蔥飯Black Pepper Beef Fillet w/ Onion Over Rice

$10.90

G5 粟米雞粒饭 Creamy Chicken w/ Corn Over Rice

$9.90

G6 美極汁火腿餐肉煎雙蛋饭 Sausage & Ham w/ Maggi Sauce

$9.90

G7 菠萝咕咾肉饭 Sweet and Sour Pork w/ Pineapple Over Rice

$9.90

G8 港式黑椒鸡/猪扒饭 HK Style Black Pepper Pork/Chicken Chop

$9.90

G9 椒鹽骨饭 Salt and Pepper Deep-fried Pork Chop Over Rice

$9.90

G10 老港味經典西炒飯 HK Style Fried Rice w/Shrimp, Ham&Sausage

$10.90

G11 叉燒炒飯 Roast Pork Fried Rice

$9.90

G12 生炒牛肉飯 Beef Fried Rice

$10.90

G13 印尼鮮蝦炒飯Indonesian Fried Rice (Satay Flavor w/ Shrimp)

$9.90

G14 鹹魚雞粒炒飯 Salted Fish & Chicken Fried Rice

$10.90

芝士饭意粉Western Style Dishes

H1 芝士番茄吉列豬扒（配炒飯/意粉） Cheese-baked Tomato Sauce Deep-fried Pork Cutlet

$12.50

H2 葡国鸡饭 Cheese-baked Portuguese Sauce Chicken Fillet

$12.50

H3 芝士咖喱吉列雞扒（配炒飯/意粉）Cheese-baked Curry Sauce Deep-fried Chicken Cutlet

$12.50

H4 芝士煎蛋焗肉醬（配炒飯/意粉） Bolognese Sauce w/ Cheese

$12.50

H5 芝士葡汁吉列魚扒（配炒飯/意粉）Deep-fried Fish Cutlet w/ Portuguese Sauce

$12.50

H6 葡汁煙肉蝦球燴飯（配炒飯/意粉）Bacon and Prawns w/ Creamy White Sauce

$12.90

H7 葡汁焗蔬菜 （配炒飯/意粉）Assorted Vegetables w/ Portuguese Sauce

$12.50

铁板

T1 牛扒铁板 Sizzling Steak w/Tomato Sauce or Black Pepper Sauce w/Rice or Spaghetti

$25.95

T2 杂扒 Sizzling Meat Lovers (Flank Steak, Pork Chop, Chicken Fillet, Bacon, and Frank Sausage Topped w/ Fried Egg) w/Tomato Sauce or Black Pepper Sauce w/Rice or Spaghetti

$28.95

T3 鸡扒铁板 Sizzling Chicken Chop w/Tomato Sauce or Black Pepper Sauce w/Rice or Spaghetti

$15.95

T4 猪扒铁板 Sizzling Pork Chop w/Tomato Sauce or Black Pepper Sauce w/Rice or Spaghetti

$15.95

湯類Soup

Z1經典羅宋湯 Borsch Soup

$5.95

Borsch Soup

Z2粟米雞蓉忌廉湯 Creamy Chicken and Corn Soup

$5.95

Creamy Chicken and Corn Soup

Z3 洋蔥蘑菇湯 Onion and Mushroom Soup

$5.95

Onion and Mushroom Soup

飲品Beverages

Y1香濃咖啡 Brewed Coffee

$3.95+

Brewed Coffee

Y2港式丝袜奶茶 Hong Kong Style Milk Tea

$3.95+

Hong Kong Style Milk Tea

Y3鴛鴦Mix of Coffee and HK Milk Tea

$3.95+

Mix of Coffee and HK Milk Tea

Y4檸茶 Tea w/ Lemon

$3.95+

Tea w/ Lemon

Y5檸蜜 Honey w/ Lemon

$3.95+

Honey w/ Lemon

Y6经典阿華田 Ovaltine

$3.95+

Ovaltine

Y7好力克 Horlick

$3.95+

Horlick

Y8怀旧檸賓 Ribena w/ Lemon

$4.95

Ribena w/ Lemon

Y9鹹檸七 Sprite w/ Salted Lemon

$4.95

Sprite w/ Salted Lemon

Y10紅豆冰 Red Bean Slush w/ Evaporated Milk

$5.95

Red Bean Slush w/ Evaporated Milk

Y11奶茶紅豆冰 Red Bean Slush w/ HK Milk Tea

$5.95

Red Bean Slush w/ HK Milk Tea

Y12各式汽水 Soda

$2.00

Soda

Y13 特調忌廉蘇打 House Special Cream Soda

$3.00

自由选择

自选菜品

$4.99

Shots

Shots

$6.50

3 Shots

$18.00

5 Shots

$30.00

Cocktail

成年人的奶茶 Adult's Milk Tea

$14.99

薄荷奶绿 Minty Dreams

$14.99

柠檬茶快乐水 Summer in Hong Kong

$14.99

孟婆汤 Nothing Really Matters

$14.99

花样年华 In the Mood For Love

$14.99

微醺咸柠七 Salty 7UP

$14.99

事后烟 Cigarette After Sex

$14.99

夏日醉荔枝 Drunk Lychee

$14.99

Non-alcoholic Drinks

$5.75

Beer

Beer

$7.50

Wine

William Hill 2019

William Hill 2019

$45.99

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

135-15 37th Avenue, Queens, NY 11354

Directions

