Mahony's Po-Boy's and Seafood - Uptown
3454 Magazine Street
New Orleans, LA 70115
Popular Items
STARTERS
Onion Rings
Our award winning thin-cut rings
Crawfish Nachos
Local HOLA NOLA tortilla chips, fried Louisiana Crawfish tails, shredded lettuce and jalapenos all smothered with our house made Pimento cheese Queso
Fried Pickles
Louisiana's own Cajun Chef sliced pickles, fried in our spiced cornmeal flour served with Tabasco Ranch dressing
Cracklin's & Queso
Freshly fried Cracklin's served with our Pimento Cheese Queso
New Orleans Fried BBQ Oysters
Fried Jumbo Gulf shrimp on a toasted French bread loaf, smothered with our traditional garlic Worcestershire butter sauce.
Fried Green Tomatoes
Conrmeal crusted and lightly fried green tomatoes served with Remoulade dressing
Chicken Wings 6
wings are sauced in your choice of Buffalo, BBQ or Naked, served with Celery and wither Ranch or Blue Cheese dressing
Chicken Wings 12
wings are sauced in your choice of Buffalo, BBQ or Naked, served with Celery and wither Ranch or Blue Cheese dressing
Hoppin' Chicken Strips
Cheese Fries
French Fries topped with shredded cheddar cheese and smothered with our Pimento Cheese Queso
Crawfish Etouffee French Fries
French fries topped with shredded cheddar and smothered with Crawfish Etouffee
Roast Beef Debris French Fries
French Fries topped with shredded cheddar cheese and smothered with our Roast Beef Debris Gravy
Pig Fries
Our house cut french fries, cheddar cheese, Pimento Cheese Queso, Pulled Pork shoulder and our Sassy BBQ sauce crowned with Fried Onion Strings
Buffalo Fried Oysters
Buffalo Fried Shrimp
GREENS & FUNKY BITES
Arugula Salad
Arugula, feta cheese, pecans, golden raisins and pickled onions tossed with our Creole Mustard Vinaigrette.
Shrimp Remoulade
Chilled Gulf Shrimp and House Remoulade. Fried Green Tomatoes, shredded iceberg lettuce and sliced egg
Chicken Club Salad
Iceberg lettuce blend, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded cheddar cheese, chopped bacon, french bread croutons, topped with grilled chicken and your choice of dressing
Grilled Shrimp & Avocado
Mixed greens, grilled gulf shrimp. cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, croutons, sliced avocado and your choice of dressing
Classic Artichoke Salad
Marinated artichokes, olives and peppers, iceberg lettuce and parmesan cheese tossed in herb vinaigrette
Crispy Sweet Tea Pork Belly & Watermelon
Fried crispy and set with fresh watermelon, arugula, mint, feta cheese, pickled onions, pork cracklin’ crumbs and drizzled with Tabasco Pepper Jelly Vinaigrette
House Salad
Iceberg lettuce blend, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers and french bread croutons with your choice of dressing
CLASSIC PO-BOYS
Fried Shrimp
Gulf Shrimp fried in our house flour, served dressed
Fried Oyster
Gulf oysters lightly fried in our house flour and served dressed
Fried Catfish
Catfish filet strips are breaded in our cornmeal blend, fried and served dressed
Smoked Sausage
Our house recipe smoked sausage grilled and served dressed.
Angus 'Pot Roast' Beef
Slow cooked angus beef roast, fork tender, smothered with gravy and served dressed. A "paper towel" po-boy for sure!
Alligator Sausage
Our blended Alligator and Pork Sausage served dressed on toasted Leidenheimer French Bread
Root Beer Glazed Chisesi's Ham & Cheese
Shaved Chisesi ham griddled with our Root Beer glaze, with your choice of cheese. Served dressed.
Grilled Hot Sausage Patty
Griddled hot sausage patties, served dressed.
Grilled Hamburger
Just a classic po-boy!
The Club
Chisesi Ham, Smoked Turkey, Choice of Cheese and Bacon...served hot or cold. Comes Dressed
Cold Turkey & Swiss
Our smoked turkey breast shaved thin, with Swiss cheese and served dressed. This is a traditional cold po-boy.
Pork & Slaw
Our slow roasted Pork Butt, Creole Mustard based Cabbage slaw and mustard vinaigrette on toasted Leidenheimer French Bread
Chicken Livers & Slaw
Our Po-boy Festival Winner is back! House dredge fried Chicken livers, Creole Slaw and our Creole Mustard Vinaigrette.
Grilled Shrimp Remi
Toasted Leidenheimer French bread loaded with Grilled Jumbo Gulf Shrimp, Fried green tomatoes, our house remoulade dressing and shredded lettuce.
Fried Green Pimento Cheese BLT
Fried green tomatoes with our candied bacon, house pimento cheese, lettuce and Blue Plate Mayo on toasted Leidenheimer French Bread
Eggplant Parmesan
Local eggplant, breaded and fries in our Liedenheimer bread crumbs, smothered with Memaw's Sunday Red gravy and Provolone cheese. This is served undressed.
Chicken Parmesan
Shaved chicken breast, breaded and fried then smothered with Memaw's Sunday Red gravy and Provolone & Parmesan cheeses. This is served undressed.
Meatball Parmesan
Sicilian Meatballs smothered with Memaw's Sunday Red gravy and Provolone & Parmesan cheeses. This is served undressed.
Mahony's Muffaletta HALF
Our Italian play on the classic sandwich with Pastrami, Genoa salami and Chisesi ham, Provolone and Swiss cheese, heavily laden with olive salad on seeded bread. Special Request TOASTED if desired.
Mahony's Muffaletta WHOLE 10" Round
Our Italian play on the classic sandwich with Pastrami, Genoa salami and Chisesi ham, Provolone and Swiss cheese, heavily laden with olive salad on seeded bread. Special request TOASTED if desired.
French Fry Poor-boy
The original Poor-boy! French fries and roast beef gravy served dressed. Add cheese for an even better taste.
Jumbo Shrimp Po-boy
Jumbo Gulf Shrimp fried in our house flour, served dressed on Toasted Leidenheimer French Bread
The Peacemaker
Perfect blend of Fried Jumbo Shrimp and Gulf Oysters, bacon, cheddar cheese, served dressed
NAWLIN'S EATS
Chicken & Andouille Gumbo CUP
Traditional blend of trinity, dark roux stock, chicken and andouille sausage
Chicken & Andouille Gumbo BOWL
Traditional blend of trinity, dark roux stock, chicken and andouille sausage
Seafood Gumbo CUP
Seafood Gumbo BOWL
Loaded Crawfish Etouffee CUP
Our scratch made Creole style Etouffee, loaded with an obscene portion of Louisiana Crawfish tails, steamed rice.
Loaded Crawfish Etouffee BOWL
Our scratch made Creole style Etouffee, loaded with an obscene portion of Louisiana Crawfish tails, steamed rice.
Red Beans & Sausage Plate
Lazy Monday slow cooked Camellia beans served with our Smoked Sausage, rice and Corn bread
Blackened Catfish & Greens
Blackened Catfish filet over Shrimp & Crawfish butter rice served with our braised Collards and topped with Lemon Herb Butter and French Bread
Redfish Atchafalaya
Pan seared Redfish served over Louisiana Popcorn rice, smothered with Crawfish Etouffee and served with our Corn Maque Choux and French Bread
Eggplant Seafood Pontchatrain
Fried eggplant over spaghetti, smothered with our traditional Pontchartrain sauce (garlic cream seafood stock based) loaded with Gulf Shrimp, LA Crawfish and Blue Crab. Served with French bread
Catfish Pontchartrain
Fried Catfish Filet over Popcorn rice, smothered with our traditional Pontchartrain sauce (garlic cream seafood stock based) loaded with Gulf Shrimp, LA Crawfish and Blue Crab. Served with side of Collard greens and French bread
Low Country Shrimp n' Grits
Gulf shrimp seared and tossed with roasted corn, fresh okra, cherry tomatoes and chopped bacon in our garlic shrimp butter, served over our creamy butter grits with sliced French bread
Crawfish Monica
The Signature Jazz Fest dish now sold here!! Intoxicating blend of Louisiana Crawfish, spicy cream sauce and rotini pasta, served with French Bread. Thank you Chef Pierre for sharing the love.
FRIED PLATES
Fried Shrimp Plate
Gulf Shrimp fried in our house corn flour served with sliced Leidenheimer bread, French fries, Cornbread and coleslaw.
Fried Catfish Plate
Local Catfish fried in Southern Cornmeal blend served with sliced Leidenheimer bread, French fries, Cornbread and coleslaw.
Fried Oyster Plate
Gulf Oysters lightly fried in Southern Cornmeal blend served with sliced Leidenheimer bread, French fries, Cornbread and coleslaw.
Chicken Tenders Basket
Fried chicken tenders served with french fries, cornbread, cole slaw and creole honey mustard
Catfish & Shrimp Plate
Catfish & Oyster Plate
Shrimp & Oyster Plate
SIDES
DESSERTS
MINI MAHONY'S
BRUNCH
Grilled Banana Bread
Crab Balls - Brunch
Loaded Sunrise Fries
House french fries with Irish white cheddar cheese is smothered with our Sawmill sausage gravy and topped with twin fried eggs
Biscuits Etouffee
Butter dipped French bread biscuit topped with cheddar cheese, corn maque choux and chopped bacon smothered with crawfish etouffee and topped with fried crawfish tails. Add 2 fried eggs for more deliciousness!
The McRudy 6"
The McRudy 10"
Smothered Chicken Biscuit
Our butter dipped French bread biscuit holds our southern fried chicken, Irish white cheddar, thick cut bacon and our Sawmill sausage gravy
Grits n' Grillades
This sliced beef short rib, braised in a Creole gravy with our creamy butter grits, served with a butter dipped french bread biscuit
White Beans & Gulf Shrimp
Our slow cooked Camellia white beans served with seared jumbo gulf shrimp, Louisiana popcorn rice and jalapeno buttered corn bread. We kept the pork outta this one.
Shrimp Creole
Butter Dipped French Bread Biscuit
House biscuits baked with our French Bread flour blend and butter
2 Eggs
Side White Beans n' Rice
Side Of Bacon
Side Of Sawmill Gravy
Side Of Breakfast Potatoes
Eggs Mahony
Grilled Pumpkin Bread
Butter Dipped French Bread Biscuit & Sawmill Gravy
Our Butter Dipped French bread biscuit smothered with Sawmill Gravy
Catfish & Grits
ADD ON
Drinks
Unsweet Tea
Sweet Tea
1/2 & 1/2 Tea
Lemonade
Arnold Palmer
Gallon Tea
Fountain Root Beer
Barq's Red Creme Soda
Coke
Diet Coke
Dr. Pepper
Sprite
Orange Fanta
Ice Water
MV Sparkling Water
MV Still Water
Coffee
Ginger Beer
Orange Juice
Cranberry Juice
Pineapple Juice
Bottle Barq's Root Beer
RedBull
Gallon SWEET Tea
Ftn Rootbeer
Soda Water
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Classic New Orleans PoBoy's and Seafood with character! Now hiring all positions at our Uptown and French Quarter Locations. www.jmhcompanies.com/careers
3454 Magazine Street, New Orleans, LA 70115