Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Bars & Lounges

Mahony's Po-Boy's and Seafood - Uptown

review star

No reviews yet

3454 Magazine Street

New Orleans, LA 70115

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Fried Shrimp
Angus 'Pot Roast' Beef
The Peacemaker

STARTERS

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$8.45

Our award winning thin-cut rings

Crawfish Nachos

Crawfish Nachos

$12.95

Local HOLA NOLA tortilla chips, fried Louisiana Crawfish tails, shredded lettuce and jalapenos all smothered with our house made Pimento cheese Queso

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$9.45

Louisiana's own Cajun Chef sliced pickles, fried in our spiced cornmeal flour served with Tabasco Ranch dressing

Cracklin's & Queso

Cracklin's & Queso

$8.95

Freshly fried Cracklin's served with our Pimento Cheese Queso

New Orleans Fried BBQ Oysters

New Orleans Fried BBQ Oysters

$14.95

Fried Jumbo Gulf shrimp on a toasted French bread loaf, smothered with our traditional garlic Worcestershire butter sauce.

Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$9.95

Conrmeal crusted and lightly fried green tomatoes served with Remoulade dressing

Chicken Wings 6

Chicken Wings 6

$9.95

wings are sauced in your choice of Buffalo, BBQ or Naked, served with Celery and wither Ranch or Blue Cheese dressing

Chicken Wings 12

Chicken Wings 12

$15.45

wings are sauced in your choice of Buffalo, BBQ or Naked, served with Celery and wither Ranch or Blue Cheese dressing

Hoppin' Chicken Strips

$10.95
Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$9.95

French Fries topped with shredded cheddar cheese and smothered with our Pimento Cheese Queso

Crawfish Etouffee French Fries

Crawfish Etouffee French Fries

$14.45

French fries topped with shredded cheddar and smothered with Crawfish Etouffee

Roast Beef Debris French Fries

Roast Beef Debris French Fries

$11.95

French Fries topped with shredded cheddar cheese and smothered with our Roast Beef Debris Gravy

Pig Fries

Pig Fries

$13.45

Our house cut french fries, cheddar cheese, Pimento Cheese Queso, Pulled Pork shoulder and our Sassy BBQ sauce crowned with Fried Onion Strings

Buffalo Fried Oysters

$14.95

Buffalo Fried Shrimp

$11.95

GREENS & FUNKY BITES

Arugula Salad

Arugula Salad

$11.95

Arugula, feta cheese, pecans, golden raisins and pickled onions tossed with our Creole Mustard Vinaigrette.

Shrimp Remoulade

Shrimp Remoulade

$13.95

Chilled Gulf Shrimp and House Remoulade. Fried Green Tomatoes, shredded iceberg lettuce and sliced egg

Chicken Club Salad

Chicken Club Salad

$14.95

Iceberg lettuce blend, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded cheddar cheese, chopped bacon, french bread croutons, topped with grilled chicken and your choice of dressing

Grilled Shrimp & Avocado

Grilled Shrimp & Avocado

$15.95

Mixed greens, grilled gulf shrimp. cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, croutons, sliced avocado and your choice of dressing

Classic Artichoke Salad

$9.45

Marinated artichokes, olives and peppers, iceberg lettuce and parmesan cheese tossed in herb vinaigrette

Crispy Sweet Tea Pork Belly & Watermelon

Crispy Sweet Tea Pork Belly & Watermelon

$14.95

Fried crispy and set with fresh watermelon, arugula, mint, feta cheese, pickled onions, pork cracklin’ crumbs and drizzled with Tabasco Pepper Jelly Vinaigrette

House Salad

House Salad

$7.95

Iceberg lettuce blend, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers and french bread croutons with your choice of dressing

CLASSIC PO-BOYS

Fried Shrimp

Fried Shrimp

$11.95

Gulf Shrimp fried in our house flour, served dressed

Fried Oyster

$15.95

Gulf oysters lightly fried in our house flour and served dressed

Fried Catfish

$10.95

Catfish filet strips are breaded in our cornmeal blend, fried and served dressed

Smoked Sausage

Smoked Sausage

$10.95

Our house recipe smoked sausage grilled and served dressed.

Angus 'Pot Roast' Beef

$11.95

Slow cooked angus beef roast, fork tender, smothered with gravy and served dressed. A "paper towel" po-boy for sure!

Alligator Sausage

Alligator Sausage

$12.95

Our blended Alligator and Pork Sausage served dressed on toasted Leidenheimer French Bread

Root Beer Glazed Chisesi's Ham & Cheese

Root Beer Glazed Chisesi's Ham & Cheese

$10.95

Shaved Chisesi ham griddled with our Root Beer glaze, with your choice of cheese. Served dressed.

Grilled Hot Sausage Patty

$10.95

Griddled hot sausage patties, served dressed.

Grilled Hamburger

Grilled Hamburger

$11.45

Just a classic po-boy!

The Club

$13.95

Chisesi Ham, Smoked Turkey, Choice of Cheese and Bacon...served hot or cold. Comes Dressed

Cold Turkey & Swiss

$10.95

Our smoked turkey breast shaved thin, with Swiss cheese and served dressed. This is a traditional cold po-boy.

Pork & Slaw

$12.95

Our slow roasted Pork Butt, Creole Mustard based Cabbage slaw and mustard vinaigrette on toasted Leidenheimer French Bread

Chicken Livers & Slaw

Chicken Livers & Slaw

$11.95

Our Po-boy Festival Winner is back! House dredge fried Chicken livers, Creole Slaw and our Creole Mustard Vinaigrette.

Grilled Shrimp Remi

Grilled Shrimp Remi

$15.95

Toasted Leidenheimer French bread loaded with Grilled Jumbo Gulf Shrimp, Fried green tomatoes, our house remoulade dressing and shredded lettuce.

Fried Green Pimento Cheese BLT

$10.95

Fried green tomatoes with our candied bacon, house pimento cheese, lettuce and Blue Plate Mayo on toasted Leidenheimer French Bread

Eggplant Parmesan

$9.95

Local eggplant, breaded and fries in our Liedenheimer bread crumbs, smothered with Memaw's Sunday Red gravy and Provolone cheese. This is served undressed.

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$11.95

Shaved chicken breast, breaded and fried then smothered with Memaw's Sunday Red gravy and Provolone & Parmesan cheeses. This is served undressed.

Meatball Parmesan

Meatball Parmesan

$11.95

Sicilian Meatballs smothered with Memaw's Sunday Red gravy and Provolone & Parmesan cheeses. This is served undressed.

Mahony's Muffaletta HALF

Mahony's Muffaletta HALF

$9.95

Our Italian play on the classic sandwich with Pastrami, Genoa salami and Chisesi ham, Provolone and Swiss cheese, heavily laden with olive salad on seeded bread. Special Request TOASTED if desired.

Mahony's Muffaletta WHOLE 10" Round

Mahony's Muffaletta WHOLE 10" Round

$19.95

Our Italian play on the classic sandwich with Pastrami, Genoa salami and Chisesi ham, Provolone and Swiss cheese, heavily laden with olive salad on seeded bread. Special request TOASTED if desired.

French Fry Poor-boy

$9.95

The original Poor-boy! French fries and roast beef gravy served dressed. Add cheese for an even better taste.

Jumbo Shrimp Po-boy

$12.95

Jumbo Gulf Shrimp fried in our house flour, served dressed on Toasted Leidenheimer French Bread

The Peacemaker

The Peacemaker

$15.95

Perfect blend of Fried Jumbo Shrimp and Gulf Oysters, bacon, cheddar cheese, served dressed

NAWLIN'S EATS

Chicken & Andouille Gumbo CUP

$6.95

Traditional blend of trinity, dark roux stock, chicken and andouille sausage

Chicken & Andouille Gumbo BOWL

$13.95

Traditional blend of trinity, dark roux stock, chicken and andouille sausage

Seafood Gumbo CUP

$7.95

Seafood Gumbo BOWL

$14.95

Loaded Crawfish Etouffee CUP

$7.95

Our scratch made Creole style Etouffee, loaded with an obscene portion of Louisiana Crawfish tails, steamed rice.

Loaded Crawfish Etouffee BOWL

Loaded Crawfish Etouffee BOWL

$16.95

Our scratch made Creole style Etouffee, loaded with an obscene portion of Louisiana Crawfish tails, steamed rice.

Red Beans & Sausage Plate

Red Beans & Sausage Plate

$16.95

Lazy Monday slow cooked Camellia beans served with our Smoked Sausage, rice and Corn bread

Blackened Catfish & Greens

Blackened Catfish & Greens

$22.95

Blackened Catfish filet over Shrimp & Crawfish butter rice served with our braised Collards and topped with Lemon Herb Butter and French Bread

Redfish Atchafalaya

Redfish Atchafalaya

$23.95

Pan seared Redfish served over Louisiana Popcorn rice, smothered with Crawfish Etouffee and served with our Corn Maque Choux and French Bread

Eggplant Seafood Pontchatrain

Eggplant Seafood Pontchatrain

$22.95

Fried eggplant over spaghetti, smothered with our traditional Pontchartrain sauce (garlic cream seafood stock based) loaded with Gulf Shrimp, LA Crawfish and Blue Crab. Served with French bread

Catfish Pontchartrain

Catfish Pontchartrain

$23.95

Fried Catfish Filet over Popcorn rice, smothered with our traditional Pontchartrain sauce (garlic cream seafood stock based) loaded with Gulf Shrimp, LA Crawfish and Blue Crab. Served with side of Collard greens and French bread

Low Country Shrimp n' Grits

Low Country Shrimp n' Grits

$19.95

Gulf shrimp seared and tossed with roasted corn, fresh okra, cherry tomatoes and chopped bacon in our garlic shrimp butter, served over our creamy butter grits with sliced French bread

Crawfish Monica

Crawfish Monica

$19.95

The Signature Jazz Fest dish now sold here!! Intoxicating blend of Louisiana Crawfish, spicy cream sauce and rotini pasta, served with French Bread. Thank you Chef Pierre for sharing the love.

FRIED PLATES

Fried Shrimp Plate

$20.95

Gulf Shrimp fried in our house corn flour served with sliced Leidenheimer bread, French fries, Cornbread and coleslaw.

Fried Catfish Plate

$19.95

Local Catfish fried in Southern Cornmeal blend served with sliced Leidenheimer bread, French fries, Cornbread and coleslaw.

Fried Oyster Plate

$24.95

Gulf Oysters lightly fried in Southern Cornmeal blend served with sliced Leidenheimer bread, French fries, Cornbread and coleslaw.

Chicken Tenders Basket

$16.95

Fried chicken tenders served with french fries, cornbread, cole slaw and creole honey mustard

Catfish & Shrimp Plate

$23.95

Catfish & Oyster Plate

$23.95

Shrimp & Oyster Plate

$23.95

SIDES

French Fries

$4.95

Sweet Fries

$4.95

Potato Salad

$4.95

Creole Slaw

$4.95

Creamy Grits

$4.95

Braised Collard Greens

$4.95

Red Beans

$4.95

Roasted Corn Maque Choux

$4.95

Shrimp & Crawfish Rice

$4.95

Zapp's Chips

$1.50

Cornbread

$3.95

SIDE OF Cracklin'

$4.95

DESSERTS

Beignet Fries

Beignet Fries

$7.95

fried strips of beignets, heavily powdered with sugar and served with chocolate dipping sauce

Root Beer Float

$4.95Out of stock

Twisted Root Beer Float

$7.95Out of stock

Twisted King Cake Ice Cream

$9.95Out of stock

N/A King Cake Ice Cream

$7.95Out of stock

MINI MAHONY'S

Kid's Turkey & Cheese Po-boy

$6.95

Kid's Ham & Cheese Po-boy

$6.95

Kid's Hamburger Po-boy

$7.95

Kid's Shrimp n Fries

$6.95

Kid's Catfish n Fries

$6.95

Kid's Chicken n Fries

$6.95

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.95

BRUNCH

Grilled Banana Bread

$8.95Out of stock

Crab Balls - Brunch

$11.95Out of stock
Loaded Sunrise Fries

Loaded Sunrise Fries

$9.95Out of stock

House french fries with Irish white cheddar cheese is smothered with our Sawmill sausage gravy and topped with twin fried eggs

Biscuits Etouffee

Biscuits Etouffee

$14.95Out of stock

Butter dipped French bread biscuit topped with cheddar cheese, corn maque choux and chopped bacon smothered with crawfish etouffee and topped with fried crawfish tails. Add 2 fried eggs for more deliciousness!

The McRudy 6"

$12.95Out of stock

The McRudy 10"

$19.95Out of stock
Smothered Chicken Biscuit

Smothered Chicken Biscuit

$13.95Out of stock

Our butter dipped French bread biscuit holds our southern fried chicken, Irish white cheddar, thick cut bacon and our Sawmill sausage gravy

Grits n' Grillades

Grits n' Grillades

$16.95Out of stock

This sliced beef short rib, braised in a Creole gravy with our creamy butter grits, served with a butter dipped french bread biscuit

White Beans & Gulf Shrimp

White Beans & Gulf Shrimp

$18.95

Our slow cooked Camellia white beans served with seared jumbo gulf shrimp, Louisiana popcorn rice and jalapeno buttered corn bread. We kept the pork outta this one.

Shrimp Creole

$17.95Out of stock
Butter Dipped French Bread Biscuit

Butter Dipped French Bread Biscuit

$3.95Out of stock

House biscuits baked with our French Bread flour blend and butter

2 Eggs

$2.95Out of stock

Side White Beans n' Rice

$4.95

Side Of Bacon

$4.95Out of stock

Side Of Sawmill Gravy

$1.95Out of stock

Side Of Breakfast Potatoes

$3.95Out of stock

Eggs Mahony

$18.95Out of stock

Grilled Pumpkin Bread

$8.95Out of stock

Butter Dipped French Bread Biscuit & Sawmill Gravy

$5.95Out of stock

Our Butter Dipped French bread biscuit smothered with Sawmill Gravy

Catfish & Grits

$14.95Out of stock

ADD ON

ADD ON Fried Chk Livers

$8.95

ADD ON Chicken

$4.95

ADD ON Shrimp

$6.95

ADD ON JUMBO Shrimp

$8.95

ADD ON Oysters

$7.95

ADD ON Catfish

$6.95

Add On Alligator Sausage

$5.95

Add Queso

$2.00

Add Queso

$4.00

Side Of Pimento Cheese

Drinks

Unsweet Tea

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.75

1/2 & 1/2 Tea

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Gallon Tea

$6.95Out of stock

Fountain Root Beer

$2.75

Barq's Red Creme Soda

$2.75

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Orange Fanta

$2.75

Ice Water

MV Sparkling Water

$3.45

MV Still Water

$3.45

Coffee

$2.45

Ginger Beer

$3.45

Orange Juice

$2.95

Cranberry Juice

$2.95

Pineapple Juice

$2.95

Bottle Barq's Root Beer

$2.95

RedBull

$4.00Out of stock

Gallon SWEET Tea

$7.95Out of stock

Ftn Rootbeer

$2.75

Soda Water

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Classic New Orleans PoBoy's and Seafood with character! Now hiring all positions at our Uptown and French Quarter Locations. www.jmhcompanies.com/careers

Website

Location

3454 Magazine Street, New Orleans, LA 70115

Directions

Gallery
Mahony's Po-Boys & Seafood image
Banner pic
Mahony's Po-Boys & Seafood image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Rum House
orange starNo Reviews
3128 Magazine Street New Orleans, LA 70115
View restaurantnext
BOIL Seafood House - Lower Garden District
orange star4.0 • 108
3340 Magazine St New Orleans, LA 70115
View restaurantnext
ATCHAFALAYA - NEW ORLEANS
orange star4.7 • 8,433
901 Louisiana Ave New Orleans, LA 70115
View restaurantnext
New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company - Uptown - Uptown
orange starNo Reviews
4141 St. Charles Avenue New Orleans, LA 70115
View restaurantnext
Parrans Po-boys Uptown - 4920 Prytania Street
orange star4.3 • 210
4920 Prytania St New Orleans, LA 70115
View restaurantnext
Sidecar Patio Oyster & Bar
orange star4.5 • 47
1114 Constance St New Orleans, LA 70130
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in New Orleans

ATCHAFALAYA - NEW ORLEANS
orange star4.7 • 8,433
901 Louisiana Ave New Orleans, LA 70115
View restaurantnext
La Petite Grocery
orange star4.7 • 5,727
4238 Magazine St New Orleans, LA 70115
View restaurantnext
Dat Dog - Magazine Street
orange star4.6 • 1,025
3336 Magazine Street New Orleans, LA 70115
View restaurantnext
Barú Bistro & Tapas
orange star4.4 • 569
3700 Magazine St New Orleans, LA 70115
View restaurantnext
BOIL Seafood House - Lower Garden District
orange star4.0 • 108
3340 Magazine St New Orleans, LA 70115
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New Orleans
Irish Channel
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Freret
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Audubon
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Lower Garden District
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Touro
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
West Riverside
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Mid-City
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Marigny
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston