Vegan Thai Way 1219 Forest Ave. Suite B
1219 Forest Ave. Suite B
Pacific Grove, CA 93950
ENTREES
Vegan Thai Fried Rice
Vegan Thai Fried Rice -24oz portion -Choice of veggie only or with Tofu stir fried Jasmine rice with garlic, cabbage, carrots, broccoli, zucchini and topped with cilantro and lime
Vegan Ginger Stir Fry
Vegan Ginger Stir Fry -24oz portion -Choice of veggie only or with Tofu, stir fried with pickled ginger, cabbage, carrots, broccoli and zucchini in a savory sauce
Vegan Sriricha Stir Fry
Vegan Sriricha Stir Fry -24oz portion -Choice of veggie only or with Tofu stir fried in a mix of cabbage, carrots, broccoli and zucchini in a sweet and sour Sriricha sauce
Vegan Stir Fried Mixed Vegetable
Vegan Stir Fried Mixed Vegetables -24oz portion -Choice of veggie only or with Tofu, stir fried in a mix of cabbage, carrots, broccoli and zucchini in a savory broth
Vegan Sweet & Sour Pineapple
Vegan Sweet and Sour Pineapple -24oz portion -Choice of veggie only or with Tofu, stir fried with pineapple , cabbagr, carrots, broccoli and zucchini in a savory sweet and sour sauce
Vegan Cashew Stir Fry
Vegan Cashew Stir Fry -24oz portion -Choice of veggie only or with Tofu, stir fried with cashews and a mix of bell peppers, cabbage, carrots, broccoli, and zucchini in a sweet and sour sauce
Vegan Thai Style Teriyaki
Vegan Thai Style Teriyaki -24oz portion -Choice of veggie only or with Tofu, stir fried with broccoli, carrots, and zucchini in a savory Thai style teriyaki sauce
Vegan CAROLINA REAPER stir Fry
-WARNING: We are NOT challenging anyone to eat this. DO NOT ORDER UNLESS YOU HAVE EXPERIENCE EATING THE CAROLINA REAPER AND KNOW YOU CAN HANDLE IT. We recommend eating small bites slowly and with ice cream or drinking milk to help counter the burn until you are sure you can handle it. And give it time because the burn intensifies as you continue eating. This is a 24oz portion so is not concentrated like the "chip challenge" but is still EXTREMELY spicy. Anyone with a health condition or that is pregnant should not order this dish. 24oz portion- Choice of veggie only or with Tofu, this mix of veggies is stir fried in a mildly sweet and fiery Carolina Reaper house sauce. If you like heat this is the one for you, made with the world famous, terrifically hot record holding pepper. Want to try the "hottest pepper in the world"? This is it...the Carolina Reaper. Only order if you enjoy eating fire.
Vegan Egg Plant Stir Fry
Vegan Egg Plant Stir Fry -24oz portion -Choice of veggie only or with Tofu, Asian Egg Plant stir fried with pickled ginger and a mix ofcabbage, carrots, broccoli and zucchini in a savory sauce
NOODLES
Vegan Pad Se Ew
Vegan Pad Se Ew -24oz portion -Choice of veggie only or with Tofu, wide rice fresh noodles stir fried in a mix of cabbage, carrots, broccoli, and zucchini in a sweet and savory soy sauce topped with cilantro and lime and crushed peanuts on the side
Vegan Pad Thai
Vegan Pad Thai -24oz portion -Choice of veggie only or with Tofu, rice noodles and a mix of cabbage, shredded carrots, and bean sprouts in a sweet and sour sauce and topped with cilantro and lime with crushed peanuts on the side
Vegan Drunken Noodles
Vegan Drunken Noodles -24oz portion -Choice of veggie only or with Tofu, wide rice fresh noodles stir fried in a mix of cabbage, carrots, broccoli, zucchini and fresh Thai sweet basil in a mildly sweet and savory soy sauce
Vegan Thai Style Chow Mein
Vegan Thai Style Chow Mein -24oz portion -Choice of veggie only or with Tofu, fresh wheat noodles stir fried with garlic and a mix of cabbage, carrots, bean sprouts, broccoli and zucchini in a mildly sweet and savory sesame soy sauce
CURRY
Vegan Green Curry
Vegan Green Curry -24oz portion -Choice of veggie only or with Tofu, savory coconut milk green curry sauce and a mix of cabbage, carrots, green beans, broccoli, zucchini and Thai sweet basil
Vegan Panang Curry
Vegan Panang Curry -24oz portion -Choice of veggie only or with Tofu, savory coconut milk red curry sauce and a mix of bell peppers, cabbage, carrots, broccoli, zucchini and Thai sweet basil
Vegan Red Curry
Vegan Red Curry -24oz portion -Choice of veggie only or with Tofu, savory coconut milk red curry sauce and a mix of bell peppers, cabbage, carrots, broccoli, zucchini and Thai sweet basil
Vegan Yellow Curry
Vegan Yellow Curry -24oz portion -Choice of veggie only or with Tofu, savory coconut milk yellow curry sauce and a mix of potatoes, cabbage, carrots, broccoli and zucchini
Vegan Massaman Curry
Vegan Massaman Curry -24oz portion -Choice of veggie only or with Tofu, savory coconut milk massaman curry sauce and a mix of yellow potatoes, carrots, broccoli, zucchini and roasted peanuts
Vegan Pineapple Curry
Vegan Pineapple Curry -24oz portion -Choice of veggie only or with Tofu, savory coconut milk red curry sauce, pineapple, and a mix cabbage, carrots, broccoli, zucchini and, Thai sweet basil
Vegan Pumpkin Curry
Vegan Pumpkin Curry -24oz portion -Choice of veggie only or with Tofu, savory coconut milk red curry sauce with Asian winter squash and a mix of cabbage, carrots, broccoli, zucchini and Thai sweet basil
SOUP
Vegan Tom Ka "Coconut Soup"
Vegan Tom Ka "Coconut Soup" -24oz portion -Choice of veggie only or with Tofu, coconut milk soup with a mix of carrots, broccoli, cabbage, cilantro, lemon grass, kaffir lime leaves, galangal root, and lime juice
Vegan Tom Yum Soup
Vegan Tom Yum Soup -24oz portion -Choice of veggie only or with Tofu, a tamarind sour broth with fresh lime juice, lemon grass, kaffir lime leaf, galangal root, onion, celery, cilantro and tomato
APPETIZERS
Vegan Fried Egg Rolls
6 Deep fried rolls stuffed with glass noodles, cabbage, shredded carrots and celery. Served with 2oz cup of sweet chili sauce
Vegan Fresh Spring Rolls
4 Extra Large fresh spring rolls filled with cabbage, shredded carrots, lettuce and fresh mint leave wrapped in rice paper - served with (2) 2oz cups of sweet chili sauce and (1) 2oz cup of house made peanut sauce.
RICE BOWLS
Vegan Ginger Stir Fry Rice Bowl
Vegan Ginger Stir Fry Rice Bowl -24oz portion -Choice of veggie only or with Tofu, pickled ginger, mix of cabbage, carrots, broccoli, and zucchini in a savory sauce served over steamed Jasmine white rice
Vegan Sriracha Stir Fry Rice Bowl
Vegan Sriricha Stir Fry Rice Bowl -24oz portion -Choice of veggie only or with Tofu, stir fried mix of cabbage, carrots, broccoli, and zucchini in a sweet and sour Sriracha sauce server over steamed Jasmine white rice
Vegan Stir Fried Mixed Vegetable Rice Bowl
Vegan Stir Fried Mixed Vegetables Rice Bowl -24oz portion -Choice of veggie only or with Tofu, stir fried mix of cabbage, carrots, broccoli, and zucchini in a savory broth served over steamed Jasmine white rice
Vegan Sweet and Sour Pineapple Rice Bowl
Vegan Sweet & Sour Pineapple Rice Bowl -24oz portion -Choice of veggie only or with Tofu, stir fired pineapple, cabbage, carrots, broccoli, and zucchini in a sweet and sour sauce served over steamed Jasmine white rice
Vegan Cashew Stir Fry Rice Bowl
Vegan Cashew Stir Fry Rice Bowl -24oz portion -Choice of veggie only or with Tofu, Cashews and a mix of stir fried bell peppers, cabbage, carrots, broccoli, and zucchini in a tangy sweet and sour sauce served over steamed Jasmine white rice
Vegan Thai Style Teriyaki Rice Bowl
Vegan Thai Style Teriyaki Rice Bowl -24oz portion -Choice of veggie only or with Tofu, stir fried broccoli, carrots, and zucchini in a savory Thai style Teriyaki sauce served over steamed Jasmine white rice
Vegan Mango Tofu Rice Bowl
Vegan Mango Tofu Rice Bowl -24oz portion -Choice of veggie only or with Tofu, mango sauce over tofu served over steamed Jasmine white rice
SIDES
White Jasmine Rice - 16oz
16oz of steamed Jasmine white rice
Sticky Rice
Unsweetened steamed sticky rice
Thai Side Salad
Small garden salad of greens, tomato, shredded carrot and cucumber with our zesty bell pepper house dressing
Crinkle Cut Fries
Crispy deep fried Crinkle Cut Fries
Seasoned Crinkle Cut Fries
Peanut Sauce - 8oz glass jar
Large 8oz glass jar of our housemade Peanut Sauce. Goes great with fresh or fried spring rolls and many others.
Peanut Sauce 2oz
2oz portion of our housemade Peanut Sauce
Red Chili Oil Spice Cup
small cup of red chili oil spice
DESSERTS
Bubble Teas and Boba
Pina Colada Bubble Tea
Dairy Free
Taro Bubble Tea
Dairy Free
Mango Bubble Tea
Dairy Free
Honeydew Bubble Tea
Dairy Free
Lychee Bubble Tea
Dairy Free
"Milk" Tea Bubble Tea-it does not contain milk
Dairy Free
Coconut Bubble Tea
Dairy Free
Strawberry Bubble Tea
Dairy Free
Matcha Green Tea Bubble Tea
Dairy Free
Chocolate Bubble Tea
Dairy Free
Lavender Bubble Tea
Dairy Free
Pineapple Bubble Tea
Dairy Free
Vanilla Bubble Tea
Dairy Free
Watermelon Bubble Tea
Dairy Free
Banana Bubble Tea
Dairy Free
Mint Candy Cane Bubble Tea
Dairy Free with bits of crushed candy canes.
Thai Tea, Thai Coffee, Boba
Water and Soda
Iced Teas
Iced Tea - Unsweetened
Dairy Free
Iced Tea - Sweetened
Dairy Free
Mango Iced Tea
Dairy Free
Strawberry Iced Tea
Dairy Free
Raspberry Iced Tea
Dairy Free
Lemon Iced Tea
Dairy Free
Honeydew Iced Tea
Dairy Free
Unsweetened Iced Green Tea
Dairy Free
Sweetened Iced Green Tea
Dairy Free
Mango Iced Green Tea
Dairy Free
Raspberry Iced Green Tea
Dairy Free
Strawberry Iced Green Tea
Dairy Free
Lemon Iced Green Tea
Dairy Free
Honeydew Iced Green Tea
Dairy Free
Slushies -24oz
"Milk Tea" Bubble Tea Slushie -24oz
Dairy Free - "milk tea" is just the name.
Banana Bubble Tea Slushie -24oz
Dairy Free
Coconut Bubble Tea Slushie -24oz
Dairy Free
Honeydew Bubble Tea Slushie -24oz
Dairy Free
Lavender Bubble Tea Slushie -24oz
Dairy Free
Lychee Bubble Tea Slushie -24oz
Dairy Free
Matcha Green Tea Bubble Tea Slushie -24oz
Dairy Free
Pineapple Bubble Tea Slushie -24oz
Dairy Free
Strawberry Bubble Tea Slushie -24oz
Dairy Free
Taro Bubble Tea Slushie -24oz
Dairy Free
Vanilla Bubble Tea Slushie -24oz
Dairy Free
Watermelon Bubble Tea Slushie -24oz
Dairy Free
Pina Colada Bubble Tea Slushie -24oz
Dairy Free
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Our extensive Vegan Thai menu awaits...we hope you enjoy.
1219 Forest Ave. Suite B, Pacific Grove, CA 93950