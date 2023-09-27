Vegan CAROLINA REAPER stir Fry

$20.00

-WARNING: We are NOT challenging anyone to eat this. DO NOT ORDER UNLESS YOU HAVE EXPERIENCE EATING THE CAROLINA REAPER AND KNOW YOU CAN HANDLE IT. We recommend eating small bites slowly and with ice cream or drinking milk to help counter the burn until you are sure you can handle it. And give it time because the burn intensifies as you continue eating. This is a 24oz portion so is not concentrated like the "chip challenge" but is still EXTREMELY spicy. Anyone with a health condition or that is pregnant should not order this dish. 24oz portion- Choice of veggie only or with Tofu, this mix of veggies is stir fried in a mildly sweet and fiery Carolina Reaper house sauce. If you like heat this is the one for you, made with the world famous, terrifically hot record holding pepper. Want to try the "hottest pepper in the world"? This is it...the Carolina Reaper. Only order if you enjoy eating fire.